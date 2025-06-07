Trump revokes security clearance for Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton and others (2025)

22 March 2025 Jaroslav Lukiv and Kayla Epstein BBC News

Reuters

US President Donald Trump revoked security clearances from his previously defeated Democratic election rivals, Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton, as well as a number of other former officials and critics. Trump said in February he was revoking security clearance for his predecessor Joe Biden. His order confirmed that decision, adding that he was also revoking the security clearance of "any other member" of the Biden family. "I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information," Trump's memorandum read. Former US presidents and top security officials usually keep their security clearance as a courtesy.

Trump ordered department and agency leaders to "revoke unescorted access to secure United States government facilities for these individuals." "This action includes, but is not limited to, receipt of classified briefings, such as the President's Daily Brief, and access to classified information held by any member of the intelligence community by virtue of the named individuals' previous tenure in the Congress," the order stated. For several named figures, the loss of access to classified material and spaces will have a more symbolic impact. See Also Worried artists reached out to Kennedy Center president Richard Grenell. His responses didn't helpChina fires back after Pete Hegseth calls country a threat to Panama canalSenate Republicans consider joining Democrats to oppose Trump over tariffsKeystone oil pipeline shutdown could quickly lead to higher gasoline prices It may limit the materials they are able to review, or restrict access to some government buildings or secure facilities. The lawyers and prosecutors named by Trump, however, could potentially face roadblocks in accessing or reviewing information for their cases or clients. Trump's revocations focus on top Biden administration officials, as well as prominent political critics and attorneys who have challenged Trump or his allies in court. Biden's secretary of state Antony Blinken, national security advisor Jake Sullivan, and deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco all lost their clearances.

Getty Images

Trump also targeted two of his own former officials from his first term: Fiona Hill and Alexander Vindman, who testified during his first impeachment trial that began in 2019. Trump also revoked access for high-profile Republican critics, former Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. They were the only two Republican lawmakers who joined a US House investigation into Trump's role in the 6 January 2021 attack on Congress. Both also voted to charge Trump in his second impeachment, which a Democratic-led US House of Representatives instigated after the riot. Trump was acquitted by the Senate on the charge of inciting the 6 January riot. Trump has also singled out top legal opponents in his latest decision on security access. His order revoked clearance for New York attorney general Letitia James, who brought multiple lawsuits against Trump and his businesses. In a civil fraud lawsuit that concluded in 2024, a judge found Trump liable for hundreds of millions of dollars in fines. Trump is appealing the decision. Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, who prosecuted and won Trump's criminal hush money case last year, also lost his clearance.

Getty Images

Trump's legal targets went beyond elected prosecutors. He withdrew security clearance for Norm Eisen, an attorney leading multiple lawsuits against the Trump administration's efforts to reduce the federal workforce. Andrew Weissmann, a former federal prosecutor who joined an investigation of Trump during his first term and later provided media commentary about the hush money trial, also lost his clearance. Previous media reports had indicated that the administration had pulled the security clearance for a top whistleblower attorney in Washington, Mark Zaid. Friday's order listed him among the individuals who would lose access. However, Mr Zaid told the BBC that "despite being told three times that my clearance has been revoked, I still have not received anything formally." He claimed losing his security clearance would harm "the federal employees, including Trump supporters, who count on me to handle cases few other lawyers could." Several of the individuals chosen by Trump derided his order in social media statements. "I don't care what noises Donald Trump makes about a security clearance that hasn't been active for five years," Mr Vindman wrote on X. Mr Eisen wrote on X that being targeted by Trump's order "just makes me file even more lawsuits!" Trump had earlier pulled security clearances of more than four dozen former intelligence officials whom he accused of meddling in the 2020 election in Joe Biden's favour. He provided no evidence for these claims. See Also Why is Trump sending immigrant university scholars to Louisiana and Texas?

In February, Trump announced he was revoking Biden's security access. In a social media post, Trump said Biden "set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents". In 2021, Biden - serving as president at the time - barred his defeated rival Trump from having access to intelligence briefings citing his "erratic behaviour". A 2024 Justice Department special counsel report found Biden had improperly retained classified documents from his time as vice president. The report noted that Biden had cooperated with federal investigators and returned the discovered documents. In 2023, Justice Department special prosecutor Jack Smith indicted Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents following his first term in office and obstructing their return to the government. Trump pleaded not guilty and a Florida federal judge dismissed the case in July 2024. Smith officially dropped the case that December after Trump won re-election.