Trump’s beef attack rejected by top Australian biosecurity experts (2025)

Top former biosecurity officials have rejected claims by American farmers and the Trump administration that Australia uses strict biosecurity rules unfairly to help our farmers and block US beef imports, as the federal government readies a post-election plan to reverse the 10 per cent tariffs imposed on Australian goods.

Under the plan being worked on by the Albanese government, Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong and Trade Minister Don Farrell, working with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, would push for the US tariffs to be removed in one go, rather than on a sector-by-sector basis as occurred with the winding back of Chinese tariffs on Australian goods.

Albanese confirmed on Friday that access to Australia’s supplies of critical minerals would play a key role in securing a deal with the US to wind back the tariffs, while Coalition leader Peter Dutton also emphasised critical minerals – and Australia’s close defence ties with the US – as key to winding back the tariffs.

US President Donald Trump announced this week that the US would impose global tariffs on all imports to the US, including a 10 per cent tax on Australian goods, which is the lowest rate for any country and has also been imposed on the UK, Brazil and Singapore.