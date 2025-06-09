Trump says he had 'great call' with South Korean leader, suggests deal possible (2025)

close video Elon Musk says he hopes for tariff-free future for US, Europe Elon Musk says he hopes for a future where tariffs are no longer necessary for the U.S. and Europe.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday morning on Truth Social that he had spoken with South Korea's acting president about various issues.

Trump is targeting South Korea and many other countries with tariffs.

But he indicated in the post that the U.S. is engaging in multifaceted negotiations with foreign nations.

SINGAPORE PM SAYS TRUMP'S UNIVERSAL TARIFF DOES NOT APPEAR OPEN FOR NEGOTIATION: ‘FIXED MINIMUM TARIFF’

President Donald Trump takes a question from a member of the media during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The president suggested that a deal with South Korea is possible.

"I just had a great call with the Acting President of South Korea. We talked about their tremendous and unsustainable Surplus, Tariffs, Shipbuilding, large scale purchase of U.S. LNG, their joint venture in an Alaska Pipeline, and payment for the big time Military Protection we provide to South Korea," he said in the post. "They began these Military payments during my first term, Billions of Dollars, but Sleepy Joe Biden, for reasons unknown, terminated the deal. That was a shocker to all!" he continued.

STOCKS JUMP AS TRUMP'S TARIFF NEGOTIATING BEGINS: LIVE UPDATES

close video See Also Trump reveals the next industry that will face imminent 'major' tariffs US Treasury secretary optimistic about very productive Trump tariff negotiations U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent unpacks the state of U.S. trade negotiations on 'Kudlow.'

"In any event, we have the confines and probability of a great DEAL for both countries. Their top TEAM is on a plane heading to the U.S., and things are looking good. We are likewise dealing with many other countries, all of whom want to make a deal with the United States. Like with South Korea, we are bringing up other subjects that are not covered by Trade and Tariffs, and getting them negotiated also. ‘ONE STOP SHOPPING’ is a beautiful and efficient process!!!" the president declared in the post.

"China also wants to make a deal, badly, but they don’t know how to get it started. We are waiting for their call. It will happen! GOD BLESS THE USA," he concluded.

The stock market, which has taken a hit since Trump made his tariff announcement last week, spiked higher on Tuesday morning.

South Korea has long supported the cost of the U.S. military presence in its country, dating back to before Trump's first term.

Under a 2019 deal during the first Trump administration, the Republic of Korea agreed to contribute 1.0389 trillion Korean Won that year.

TRUMP'S TARIFF PLAN IS A ‘GENIUS MOVE’: RIC GRENELL

close video President Trump's tariffs have gotten everyone's attention, Charles Payne explains FOX Business host Charles Payne discusses how investors are reacting to President Donald Trump's tariffs on 'Kudlow.'

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Biden administration made a deal with the U.S. ally after taking office in 2021.

"The contribution of the Republic of Korea for 2020 is 1.0389 trillion Korean Won," that 2021 deal stated. "The contribution of the Republic of Korea for 2021 is 1.1833 trillion Korean Won. The 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 contributions shall be determined by increasing the contribution of the previous year by the ROK defense budget increase rate of the previous year."

Last year a State Department spokesperson said in an October statement that the U.S. and South Korea had "reached consensus on the proposed text of a new five-year Special Measures Agreement."

Yonhap News Agency reported in November that the two nations had signed an agreement.