Trust Me: These Are the Best Under-Eye Patches to Help Reduce Puffiness and Dark Circles (2025)

Take it from me, you're not the only one noticing the rise of under-eye patches. The skin around the eye is the most delicate of the entire face, which means that it's very prone to dryness and irritation and it's typically the first place where we start to see signs of skin ageing appear. Plus, because the skin here is so thin, puffiness from fluid retention is more obvious under the eyes than elsewhere on the face. Not only that, dark circles appear quicker in this area when the skin is dehydrated.

While I've learned that using an eye cream or serum in my daily skincare routine is the best way to address eye concerns in the long term, under-eye patches can have an instant impact when I need to see results fast. Their efficiency is only bolstered by how chic they look when wearing, with everyone from Chanel Beauty to Dr. Barbara Sturm delivering stylish morsels of hydration designed to firm and repair in a blink—and look good while doing it.

Whenever I wake up with particularly swollen or puffy eyes—usually after a late night at my laptop or a few too many glasses of wine—a pre-chilled under-eye patch is the first thing I reach for. It's not a catch-all for correcting late-night activities, but they never fail to leave my eyes feeling soothed and refreshed. Top tip: Keeping eye patches cool in the fridge boosts their soothing, cooling benefits tenfold.

Delivering a hefty dose of hydrating and active ingredients to the eye area, a good under-eye patch can make a big difference in just 10-20 minutes. Dry skin, dark circles, crow's feet, and puffiness are just a few of the concerns that can be addressed with the right combination of ingredients. The likes of hyaluronic acid, caffeine, and niacinamide are popular choices due to their brightening and hydrating benefits.

There's also been some really impressive innovation within this product category recently, with many brands switching to reusable and recyclable materials, while others have experimented with different patch shapes in order to target the wider eye area—great for those concerned with fine lines and wrinkles.

How We Tested The Best Under-Eye Patches

Under-eye patches may not be a typical step in my daily skincare routine, but as someone who frequently wakes up with tired and puffy eyes, you'll always find a tub or a few sachets of them stashed in my fridge alongside the oat milk.

Over the years as a beauty editor and esthetician, I've tried many an eye mask in my attempts to figure out the best (and fastest) way to brighten, hydrate, and depuff my eyes. Whether it be applying these before work or after a big night out, I've uncovered the very best under-eye patches for every budget and concern.

To suit every skin type and price range, I've rounded up the best under-eye patches below. Keep scrolling for my watchful review.

How Long Should You Wear Under-Eye Masks For?

For the optimal results, you should follow the instructions provided on the back of the sachet. However, as a general rule of thumb, you should only wear under-eye masks for 20 minuets tops.

It's often the case that your skin will actually become more dry if you use them for longer that directed, but don't fret if you forget to take them off.

How Often Should You Use Under-Eye Masks

As is the case with most skincare products, you'll begin to see better results the more consistant you are with your application. Beauty experts recommend using under-eye masks up to three times a week.

Of course, how you see using an eye mask is up to you. If you want to save one usage for a special occasion so your skin is primmed and prepped for going out, that is your choice. Or, if you'd like to wear them as a small indulgence when working from home, that's an equally beneficially way of getting this boost of moisture.

I also love popping one on in the evening while watching the latest water-cooler show and having a glass of red wine, but ultimately the decision of when and where you'd like to wear them is yours!

So, without further ado, see the best under-eye patches below.

The Best Under-Eye Patches

1. Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches (30 Pairs) Ask any makeup artist what eye masks they use to prep skin for makeup application and chances are it will be these ones, which have something of a cult status within the beauty community. They're saturated in a hydrating serum, packed with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and collagen. For With 30 pairs in each pack, this little parcel of moisture goes a long way and comes in very handy for holidays, too. Against The large surface area mainly targets crow's feet and directly under the eye, meaning any dark circles in your inner corner won't feel the love as much.

2. Dieux Skin Forever Eye Masks

Dieux Skin Forever Eye Masks Using fewer single-use products is high on my agenda, so the fact that these eye patches are multi-use was a major selling point for me. They're designed to be used with your own serum or eye cream—they seal the product in to improve absorption—and can be used time and time again without losing their sticking power. Simply use, rinse, store, and repeat. For As the name suggests, these under-eye patches will last forever. Against You have to purchase the serum separately.

3. Peace Out Puffy Eyes

4. Garnier Anti-Fatigue Jelly Eye Patches

Garnier Anti-Fatigue Hyaluronic Acid and Icy Cucumber Cryo Jelly Eye Patches If, like me, you're prone to waking up with eyes that feel hot and itchy, these ultra-cooling eye patches work using an innovative technology that reduces the skin's temperature to -7°C. They're instantly refreshing, and what's more, they're affordable and made with compostable material. Arguably one of the best cooling beauty products to shop. For For the price of a morning coffee, these under-eye patches are hard to pass up. Against The cooling sensation might not be as sought-after on chilly winter days.

5. Beauty Pie Depuffing Under-Eye Gel Pads

Beauty Pie Depuffing Under-Eye Gel Pads If you're looking for under-eye patches that provide "anti-ageing" benefits while hydrating and depuffing your eyes, these are a dream for targeting fine lines and crow's feet. The lightweight gel pads are pre-soaked in a serum that contains brightening niacinamide and peptides. For Niacinamide,a form of vitamin B3, works wonders at calming and soothing the skin. Against Each patch is packed with high levels of active ingredients, which may not be as suitable for those with skin sensitivity.

6. Patchology Restoring Night Eye Gels

Patchology Flashpatch Restoring Night Eye Gels 30 Pairs I typically use under-eye patches in my morning skincare routine, but if my eyes are feeling tired after a long day or lots of screen time, then these are my go-tos. They're soaked a serum that contains retinol, arnica, peptides, and squalane—even when the patches are removed, the serum remains to work throughout the night. For These under-eye patches are ideal for nighttime use.

They hold to the skin well. Against The presence of retinol means adding sunscreen into your routine is imperative.

7. 111 Skin Cryo De-Puffing Eye Mask

111SKIN Cryo De-Puffing Eye Mask I have a stash of these in my fridge for when I need to depuff my eyes fast—truly nothing works quicker. True to their name, they have an instantly cooling sensation once applied, which feels amazing when the eye area is particularly puffy and swollen. I always find that the sachet is full of serum, which I like to keep in the fridge and use on my eyes for a few days afterwards. For The super absorbent formula swiftly soaks into your skin. Against These under-eye patches aren't the most cost effective.

8. Révive Masque Des Yeux Instant De-Puffing Gel Eye Mask

Révive Masque Des Yeux Instant De-Puffing Gel Eye Mask What I really love about these eye masks is that they cover the entire eye area, not just the under-eyes. Made from hydrogel and drenched in a blend of peptides and antioxidants, they help to nourish and firm the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and crow's feet. For Consider the entire mid-section of your face treated, with temple to temple hydration. Against Slightly more cumbersome to apply than other under-eye patches I've tried.

9. Lush Cucumber Eye Pads

Lush Cucumber Eye Pads Harnessing natural ingredients is the cornerstone of Lush's beauty philosophy, so I wasn't surprised to learn that these patches are not made from plastic, but from a purée of cucumber and seaweed. They're basically an elevated alternative to placing cucumber slices on your eyes—and trust me, it feels so good. Plus, they target the full eye area, not just the under-eyes, so they're perfect for targeting dry lids. For You'll truly feel like you're at a spa, without leaving your home.

Made using fresh ingredients. Against These patches aren't the best for productivity as you have to keep your eyes closed when wearing.

Can only be used once.

10. Talika Eye Therapy Patch

Talika Eye Therapy Patch These reusable under-eye patches sit like little pillows beneath the eyes, infusing dry skin with a nourishing blend of shea butter and ceramides. If your eye area is the first to show signs of dryness when the weather is cold or you're using active ingredients like retinoids or acids, these are great for soothing sensitivity and repairing a damaged skin barrier. For You can reuses these eye patches for up to three times. Against You might notice the efficacy slightly wane after several uses.

11. Rodial Dragon's Blood Jelly Eye Patches

Rodial Rodial Dragon's Blood Jelly Eye Patches (pack of 4) These masks are thin and Rodial does not scrimp on the serum, which means they're slippery and not the easiest under-eye patches to apply. However, they really are worth the faff. Once removed, the skin appears noticeably glowing, smoother, and plumped with moisture. For Your skin feels so much softer after just one wear. Against These under-eye patches are slightly difficult to hold.

12. Topicals Faded Under Eye Masks

Topicals Faded Under Eye Mask 6 Pack If you struggle with under-eye patches sliding off during use, try these Topicals ones, which literally stick to your skin. They're specifically designed to brighten dark circles and address long-term hyperpigmentation, so are packed with powerful active ingredients like niacinamide, odic acid, tranexamic acid, and alpha arbutin. For You won't have to worry about these under-eye patches sliding or moving around. Against These ingredients are pretty potent, so make sure you proceed with caution.

13. Loops Under Eye Mask

Loops Under Eye Mask Described by the brand as 'like a multi-vitamin for the eye area', these jelly-esque masks tick all of the boxes. Thanks to ingredients like retinol, niacinamide, glycerin, and pearl extract, they hydrate, brighten, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and depuff under-eyes. For Easily layer with another Loops mask for maximum benefit. Against These under-eye masks come in individual sachets, generating some waste.

14. Chanel Beauty Le Lift Flash Eye Revitalizer

Chanel Beauty Le Lift Flash Eye Revitalizer Coco Chanel's beauty philosophy, like her doctrine for design, was one rooted in ease and individualism. That's why the Chanel Beauty Le Lift Flash Eye Revitalizer is revolutionary and unlike other under-eye patches on the market. Rather than soaking the patches in serum, you're invited to take control of where you want to apply the product for a more precise finish. The roll-on tube also doubles as a soft massager. I like to gently tap and work the product around my eyes in a smooth, sweeping motion before layering on the mask when working from home. For You'll instantly appear more awake—and chic!—upon use.

A very luxurious gift idea. Against While on the more expensive side, each kit comes with 10 patches.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Hollywood Skin Secrets Immediate Eye Revival Patches Charlotte Tilbury has transformed her celebrity makeup artist tips and tricks into tangible beauty products we can use at home. These under-eye masks are no different. Boasting a cooling hydrogel formula, I love wearing these while prepping my skin ahead of my makeup routine. Not only are they great for catching any product fall out when applying eye-shadow, but they're the perfect template for the flick of your eyeliner, too. For Features a potent blend of hydrating, rejuvenating and brighteningingredients. Against You'll have to wear regularly to notice the most improvements.

16. Dr. Barbara Sturm Everything Eye Patches