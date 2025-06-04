Trust Us: These Waterproof Eyebrow Pencils Never Budge (2025)

All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The best waterproof eyebrow pencils all have one thing in common: They all create a natural-looking finish while staying put through the sweat and humidity that come their way throughout the day. Sure, there are plenty of brow products you can find to create hair-like strokes to fill in your sparse spots and deliver all-day definition (we see you, brow gels), but both Allure editors and makeup artists agree that these smudge-proof brow pencils stand out from the bunch for their long-wear formulas that can withstand both moisture and humidity for hours on end.
To keep your brows looking sharp (not smudgy), take a peek at our team’s all-time favorite waterproof formulas that are guaranteed to last all day.
Our Top Picks
- Best Overall: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer, $26
- Best Pencil-to-Powder: Sania’s Brow Bar The Brow Pencil, $30
- Best Blendable: Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Precision Eyebrow Pencil, $19
- Best Micro Tip: Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil, $27
- Best Angled Tip: It Cosmetics Universal Brow Power Pencil, $26
- Best Dual-Ended: Valentino Brow Trio Eyebrow Liner, $40
- Best Budget: L’Oréal Paris Brow Stylist Definer, $11
- Best Splurge: Chanel Stylo Sourcils Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil, $42
- Longest-Lasting: Make Up For Ever Aqua Resist Waterproof Eyebrow Definer, $25
Frequently Asked Questions
- How can I make my eyebrow makeup more resistant to water, sweat, and humidity?
- How do I apply a waterproof eyebrow pencil?
- How do I find my right eyebrow pencil shade?
- Meet the experts
- How we test and review products
- Our staff and testers
Best Overall: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer
Why it's worth it: The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer is a modern classic that lives in just about every Allure editor’s (and pro’s) makeup bag. This formula’s max-strength staying power is paired with rich, buttery pigments and a unique, triangle-shaped tip, which provides the precision you need to create a natural-looking brow. “The shade range is fantastic and they don't budge once you put them on,” says New York City-based makeup artist Kasey Spickard. “The Brow Definer’s triangle-shaped pencil that lets you create hairlike strokes with its fine tip and generously fill in sparse areas with its thicker angle.” The extensive 12-shade range includes a tint for just about anyone, including those with red or gray hair (two very-often overlooked hair colors in the brow makeup category).
Tester feedback: “The Anastasia Brow Wiz was the first brow product I ever fell in love with—then I met the Brow Definer and fell in love all over again, this time even harder,” says shopping market editor Angela Trakoshis. “It's a triangular-shapped retractable pencil that mimics hairs and defines sparse brows with ease. The opposite end is a spoolie that’s nice and fluffy to really give brows volume.”
Shades: 12
Best Pencil-to-Powder: Sania’s Brow Bar The Brow Pencil
Why it's worth it: The texture of the Sania’s Brow Bar The Brow Pencil feels barely-there on skin and creates a feathered, powdery effect ideal for anyone who wants a fluffy look that doesn’t look densely filled. The creamy, gel pencil-to-powder formula has an angled tip that can effortlessly fill patchy areas and create precise, slender hair-like strokes alike. Miami-based makeup artist Natalie Dresher says it’s one of the best brow pencils for its “insane lasting power” and natural-looking finish. “This powder-in-a-pencil formula is groundbreaking and definitely my favorite brow pencil to fill in eyebrows,” she says. “I love how perfectly the light shade matches red headed clients, which is usually not an easy color to shade match.”
Tester feedback: “Fun fact: the creator of this brow pencil, Sania Vucetaj, is one of my favorite brow stylists in New York City, and this innovative formula is a testament to her brow-shaping genius,” says commerce writer Jennifer Hussein. “On top of its long-wear, powdery pigment, I love that the spoolie brush blends and fluffs my brow hairs without pulling any of them out.”
Shades: 3
Best Blendable: Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Precision Eyebrow Pencil
Why it's worth it: Rare Beauty’s Brow Harmony Precision Eyebrow Pencil is tough enough to handle water, sweat, and oil with ease, but its blendable formula gives you a minute or so to feather it out before it sets in place—which makes it especially great if you have a larger area to fill in (or are just a bit of a perfectionist). This 2024 Allure Best of Beauty Award winner’s beginner-friendly formula allows you to layer and apply as needed without looking over-drawn or too opaque, as long as you remember to blend with its attached brow brush. “It also has a great precision tip to create a detailed shape,” says New York City-based makeup artist Neil Scibelli.
Tester feedback: "This pencil is so freaking creamy," says content director Kara McGrath. "It makes beefing up my brows a breeze, and I love that there are medium-light shade options that have cool undertones."
Shades: 6
Best Micro Tip: Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil
Why it's worth it: If you want the utmost precision, the Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer is here to provide. This 12-hour-wear brow pencil creates teensy-weensy lines to mimic your brow’s natural hair color and thickness without creating a boxy look to them. "This pencil is long-wearing, waterproof, and complete with a fine tip, allowing you to add definition to your brows with ease," New York City-based makeup artist Lauren D'Amelio says.
Tester feedback: "Benefit’s Precisely Brow Pencil always has my back (and brows)," says shopping contributor Annie Blackman. "I’m terrified of brow pencils with browns that lean orange, but this one has it down. It’s not too pigmented which I think is a positive, and it’s nicely builds le. Wins all around."
Shades: 12
More waterproof eyebrow pencils we love:
Best Angled Tip: It Cosmetics Universal Brow Power Pencil
Why it's worth it: Dresher is also a fan of the It Cosmetics Universal Brow Power Pencil for its universal shade and truly sweat-proof formulation. “This brow pencil was the very first brow product I owned and is still a staple in my makeup bag,” she says. “I love how the color really does match almost all brow shades; it’s very easy to blend out and can withstand even the sweatiest of workouts.” The beauty of its angled tip is that you can use the slender angle to create hair-like strokes, while its thicker edges can easily fill in sparser spots.
Shades: 1
Best Dual-Ended: Valentino Brow Trio Eyebrow Liner
Why it's worth it: Want a brow product that has more than just a brow pencil to offer? Dresher suggests Valentino’s Brow Trio Eyebrow Liner, which is decked out with an angle-tipped pencil, dense spoolie brush, and an ultra-fine-tipped eyebrow pen, which allows you to create the illusion of fine, natural-looking hairs and more pigmented definition for a fuller look . “I love this and always have this pencil in my professional makeup kit because of its amazing ability to create hair-like strokes,” says Dresher.
Shades: 3
Best Budget: L’Oréal Paris Brow Stylist Definer
Why it's worth it: If you’re on the hunt for a brow-enhancing bargain, Scibelli suggests the L’Oréal Paris Brow Stylist Definer. It’s an ultra-slender waterproof eyebrow pencil that rings in at less than $15. “The pencil point is super slim so you can really recreate the look of brow hair, and the formula is truly sweatproof,” he says.
Shades: 10
Best Splurge: Chanel Stylo Sourcils Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil
Why it's worth it: Treat yourself and your brows to the luxuriously creamy, blendable formula featured in Chanel’s Stylo Sourcils Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil. Its unique, angular tip that features different-sized beveled edges, which allow you to customize how thick or thin you want each stroke to be, fully allowing you to sculpt your brows with ease. Its buildable formula also means that it’s easy to intensify the definition and thickness of your brows without making them look too filled-in.
Shades: 6
Longest-Lasting: Make Up For Ever Aqua Resist Waterproof Eyebrow Definer
Why it's worth it: Going out for the day (or night)? Don’t forget to apply Make Up For Ever’s Aqua Resist Waterproof Eyebrow Definer, a slim retractable brow pencil with a formula that’s guaranteed to last through rain, sweat, and humidity for 24 full hours. This micro-thin precision pencil can fill large patches, small spots, and everything in between for a naturally fuller-looking effect that’ll get through the day without a single smear.
Shades: 5
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I make my eyebrow makeup more resistant to water, sweat, and humidity?
Usually, waterproof eyebrow pencils can hold their own, but if you’d like to strengthen their moisture-proof abilities, there are a few ways to do so. As a first step, Spickard says to prep your eyebrow hairs and skin by cleansing your brows with an alcohol-soaked cotton swab before you apply your brow pencil. “This will strip away the natural oils and allow your brow pencil to grab onto your skin,” he says. You can also apply a very light dusting of translucent powder through your brows to mattify the skin and create a product-gripping base before applying any brow products. “I also set a bit of powder around the brows if I know it's going to be humid or hot,” Scibelli adds.
After prepping, feel free to apply your eyebrow pencil as per usual (if you want some pro tips on how to do that, take a gander below) and lock in your work with a brow gel if you’re particularly sweaty or are expecting to be exposed to moisture throughout the day, according to Dresher. As a final step, both Dresher and Spickard suggest applying a setting spray over your brows to make sure they stay put.
How do I apply a waterproof eyebrow pencil?
Using a waterproof eyebrow pencil is no different from using a regular brow pencil, but if you’re not familiar with doing so, Dresher recommends starting by filling in the tail-end of your brows and working your way inwards (toward the center of your face). “I finish by taking a spoolie and brushing in all my work so it looks more natural,” she says. Both Spickard and Scibelli recommend following your brow hair’s natural growth pattern when filling your brows to create a more natural-looking finish. “When you're filling the brows, use flicks to create hairlike strokes to fill the brow,” adds Spickard.
How do I find my right eyebrow pencil shade?
When trying to find your shade, Spickard says to try to find a hue that looks similar to the roots of your natural hair color. “Look at the color and tone of your natural hair growth and the root of your hair and match your brow pencil to that,” he explains. For a more dramatic, defined look and to fill larger areas (or draw an entirely new brow), Scibelli says you can go a shade deeper than your natural color.
Meet the experts
- Kasey Spickard, a New York City-based makeup artist
- Natalie Dresher, a Miami-based makeup artist
- Lauren D'Amelio, a New York City-based makeup artist
- Neil Scibelli, a New York City-based makeup artist
How we test and review products
Before reviewing any makeup, we ask questions about a number of factors: What ingredients are in it? Does the brand offer a wide shade range inclusive of consumers with all skin tones and undertones? Is it safe for readers who have sensitive skin or wear contact lenses? Is it on the affordable side or more of a splurge? Is its packaging consciously designed or needlessly wasteful?
For our review of the best waterproof eyebrow pencils, we enlisted the help of multiple editors, writers, contributors, and makeup artists to review the products. This ensures our testing base spans different skin tones, genders, and dermatological conditions. We considered each product's performance across four primary categories: ingredients, wear and longevity, packaging, and inclusivity. For more on what's involved in our reporting, check out our complete review process and methodology page.
Our staff and testers
A beauty product is a personal purchase. You might be searching for a face cream to address persistent dryness or a new nail product to add to your Sunday self-care routine. You may simply be browsing for the latest launches to hit the hair market. No matter what you seek or your individual needs and concerns, Allure wants to ensure that you love anything we recommend in our stories. We believe that having a diverse team of writers and editors—in addition to the wide range of outside testers and industry experts we regularly call upon—is essential to reaching that goal.
After all, can we really say a skin-care product is the "best" for people over 50 if the only testers we've solicited opinions from are folks who have yet to hit 30? Can we honestly deem a high-end diffuser worthy of your hard-earned cash if it's never been tested on curls? We're proud that our staff spans a wide range of ages, skin tones, hair textures, genders, and backgrounds, which means that we're able to fairly assess any beauty product that comes into the beauty closet.
We've got our eyes on these shadows, liners, and mascaras:
- The Best Eye Shadow Palettes Allure Editors Can't Live Without
- 9 Best Waterproof Eyeliners That Are Guaranteed to Stay Put
- 13 Best Mascaras for Peak Volume, Length, and Lift
Now, watch Madison Bailey try 9 things she's never done before:
Shop all of our latest obsessions in one place! And don't forget to follow Allure on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, or subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on all things beauty.