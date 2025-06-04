Trust Us: These Waterproof Eyebrow Pencils Never Budge (2025)

The best waterproof eyebrow pencils all have one thing in common: They all create a natural-looking finish while staying put through the sweat and humidity that come their way throughout the day. Sure, there are plenty of brow products you can find to create hair-like strokes to fill in your sparse spots and deliver all-day definition (we see you, brow gels), but both Allure editors and makeup artists agree that these smudge-proof brow pencils stand out from the bunch for their long-wear formulas that can withstand both moisture and humidity for hours on end.

To keep your brows looking sharp (not smudgy), take a peek at our team’s all-time favorite waterproof formulas that are guaranteed to last all day.

Best Overall: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer $26 Amazon $26 Nordstrom $26 Bluemercury Allure shopping market editor Angela Trakoshis applying the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer Angela Trakoshis

Why it's worth it: The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer is a modern classic that lives in just about every Allure editor’s (and pro’s) makeup bag. This formula’s max-strength staying power is paired with rich, buttery pigments and a unique, triangle-shaped tip, which provides the precision you need to create a natural-looking brow. “The shade range is fantastic and they don't budge once you put them on,” says New York City-based makeup artist Kasey Spickard. “The Brow Definer’s triangle-shaped pencil that lets you create hairlike strokes with its fine tip and generously fill in sparse areas with its thicker angle.” The extensive 12-shade range includes a tint for just about anyone, including those with red or gray hair (two very-often overlooked hair colors in the brow makeup category).

Trakoshis before applying the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer Angela Trakoshis Trakoshis after applying the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer Angela Trakoshis

Tester feedback: “The Anastasia Brow Wiz was the first brow product I ever fell in love with—then I met the Brow Definer and fell in love all over again, this time even harder,” says shopping market editor Angela Trakoshis. “It's a triangular-shapped retractable pencil that mimics hairs and defines sparse brows with ease. The opposite end is a spoolie that’s nice and fluffy to really give brows volume.”

Shades: 12

Best Pencil-to-Powder: Sania’s Brow Bar The Brow Pencil

Why it's worth it: The texture of the Sania’s Brow Bar The Brow Pencil feels barely-there on skin and creates a feathered, powdery effect ideal for anyone who wants a fluffy look that doesn’t look densely filled. The creamy, gel pencil-to-powder formula has an angled tip that can effortlessly fill patchy areas and create precise, slender hair-like strokes alike. Miami-based makeup artist Natalie Dresher says it’s one of the best brow pencils for its “insane lasting power” and natural-looking finish. “This powder-in-a-pencil formula is groundbreaking and definitely my favorite brow pencil to fill in eyebrows,” she says. “I love how perfectly the light shade matches red headed clients, which is usually not an easy color to shade match.”

Hussein before applying the Sania’s Brow Bar The Brow Pencil Jennifer Hussein Hussein after applying the Sania’s Brow Bar The Brow Pencil Jennifer Hussein

Tester feedback: “Fun fact: the creator of this brow pencil, Sania Vucetaj, is one of my favorite brow stylists in New York City, and this innovative formula is a testament to her brow-shaping genius,” says commerce writer Jennifer Hussein. “On top of its long-wear, powdery pigment, I love that the spoolie brush blends and fluffs my brow hairs without pulling any of them out.”