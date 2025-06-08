Tudor explains Juventus tactical changes and admires 'mentality' in 1-1 with Roma (2025)

Tudor explains Juventus tactical changes and admires 'mentality' in 1-1 with Roma (1)

epa12014501 Roma's coach Claudio Ranieri (L) interacts with Juventus' coach Igor Tudor (R) during the Italian Serie A soccer match AS Roma vs Juventus FC at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, 06 April 2025. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Igor Tudor explains his tactical changes and is pleased with the ‘mentality’ of Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico. ‘It’s all about the preventative marking, especially against a side like Roma.’

The Bianconeri had an extremely aggressive start at the Stadio Olimpico and took the deserved lead when Manuel Locatelli volleyed in from the edge of the area on a weak clearance.

However, Eldor Shomurodov came on at half-time and within three minutes had equalised, pouncing from close range as Michele Di Gregorio parried the Evan N’Dicka header.

“We need to concede fewer goals from corners, though it was not helpful to be missing players like Bremer, Gatti and Cabal,” Tudor told DAZN.

“When I arrived, I just relied on the method of defending from set plays that they already had in place, but we certainly need to work on this and improve.

“I really liked the first half, where we pushed hard and did some interesting things. Roma changed system after the break, they scored on a corner, but I do feel we ended on a high and could’ve won it. We always want to win, but considering our recent form and Roma getting seven victories in a row too, a draw still gives us confidence. We are on the right track.”

How Tudor changed Thiago Motta’s Juventus

Tudor explains Juventus tactical changes and admires 'mentality' in 1-1 with Roma (2)

Tudor transformed the tactics that had been used by Thiago Motta, immediately switching to a three-man defence, but also today pushing Lloyd Kelly and Pierre Kalulu into attacking roles when necessary.

“We wanted to push those defenders forward, but also not allow the counter-attack, so that’s all about the preventative marking, especially against a side like Roma. It was not to be taken for granted that we’d have this attitude, we were fired up and had the right mentality from the start,” explained the coach.

Check the Football Italia Player Ratings for Roma 1-1 Juventus

Juventus legend and Tudor’s former teammate Gigi Buffon was in the DAZN studio, so asked if the Croatian felt happier to finally make his dream come true of being the Bianconeri coach, or more tense at knowing the club has to achieve a top four finish.

“I’ve only been here for 10 days, so it is wonderful, but we have to focus on our work and enjoy it as much as we can too. It can be tough in this job, because you are all about the details and the focus, you don’t have much time to enjoy it. Perhaps from the outside, it looks more enjoyable than it really is.”

He was so eager to take the Juventus job when they called that he drove from his home in Croatia to Turin.

“It took 10 hours. I did it also to avoid taking the plane, but it’s fine, I had driven to Turin too when I was a player,” smiled Tudor.

This result means that Tudor remains unbeaten on the Juventus bench, having defeated Genoa 1-0 on his debut after replacing sacked Thiago Motta.

It does slow their progress in the fight for a top four finish, especially as Lazio closed the gap to just one point behind them.

