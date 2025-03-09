In a world of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act. It’s the David Knight Show. It’s Tuesday, the 26th of February. Year of our Lord 2025. Well, today we’re going to take a look at the congestion pricing in New York. It’s good that it’s being shut down. Of course, there will be legal challenges, as there are for everything. But it’s also interesting to take a look at people’s motivations for shutting it down. How do you get to this? You know, there’s about five different motivations, none of which really gets to the central problem. So we’re going to talk about that.

And also we have the Trump administration, Donald Trump reverting back to form with his new attorney General, Pam Bondi, talking about red flag laws and taking the gun and forgetting about the due process. How long did that take? You know, the MRA stuff was right there within a couple of days. It took about six weeks for him to get back to the gun control issues. Then we’ll take a look at the war. And even as the right thing is hopefully happening there. I love the article that says a bad peace is better than a good war.

That is something for us to think about as we move forward. Whatever the justifications are for this. We’ll be right back. Stay with us. Well, as we look at what is happening in New York City and by the way, we’re going to have a lot of tech update news, some really strange, bizarre, and if we weren’t Christians, frightening things. But we don’t fear any of this stuff. But it is something that we need to be aware of and to, to do something about it, quite frankly. But New York City congestion pricing has generated nearly $50 million in the first month.

So Trump administration is moving to kill the plan. And that’s a really good thing. But we need to understand them. As I said, we’re going to look at the different justifications that people have for shutting this thing down. You know, Trump’s transportation secretary doesn’t really have a problem with congestion pricing. And he makes that clear. And then you’ve got local people who want to oppose it, mainly because of money, small businesses and individuals who are getting hit like $9 every time they pass through go. They don’t collect $200, they pay $9. And this monopoly pricing and they want to monopolize transportation.

That is the key issue here. Nobody talks about that. And it is part of the smart city agenda. Just listen to the global. It’s a short clip where they talk about we need to move to mobility as a service. Welcome to Global Agenda. To tackle the challenges of rapid urbanization and mobility, governments and businesses are having their attentions turned to a key concept known as MOS, or Mobility as a Service. There you go. It’s a key concept. They even refer to it by its three letter acronym, moss. Well, don’t let the moss grow on you. This is mobility as a service.

Because it’ll be a service. Everything will be a service. You will own nothing, you’ll rent everything, including your mobility. And then she goes on to show, well, you know, we got here, we have, I think it’s Finland or something. This is what it looks like. You pull up your phone and it gives you all these different options for how to get from point A to point B and it tells you how much each of these things are going to cost. You know, what if I rent an electric scooter or what if I rent a bicycle, or what if I rent a ride in a car or whatever.

What if I go on a bus or subway or this or that? How much is this stuff? But you will own nothing and you’ll have no liberty if you have no mobility. This is key. This is the key concept behind the 15 Minute City. It’s about taking away ownership, taking away mobility, taking away liberty. New York City’s congestion pricing toll generated about $50 million in just the first month and its first in the nation program. And when it was approved by Congress and Biden, they said that it was a pilot program. A pilot program. We’re going to test it out so we can roll it out in other places as well.

From January 5, the first day of the program, to January 31, tolls from congestion pricing program generated 48.7 million according to the MTA, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which manages the city’s subways as well as bridges and commuter rails. It’d be a mistake to think that this is just some kind of New York insanity. Yes, there’s plenty of insanity in New York, but it’s not going to stay there, just like it didn’t stay in Paris, where it was first brought out by the Hispanic mayor of Paris, the Marxist Hidalgo. 2015 is when she started all this insanity went to the uk, where they have put it in at Oxford and other places like that.

So these smart cities, this restricted access, these circular routes where you can drive here but you can’t drive there. So the net revenue was 75% of that for the New York City Department of transportation and 25% for the MTA. But look, they’re not going to put any money in the roads. This is all for government mass transportation. There won’t be a penny to fix the roads. The real solution to New York, an infrastructure response to the congestion, would be what we have always seen portrayed in science fiction films and what Elon Musk talked about with his boring project.

So when the cities grow vertically, you’ve got to grow the transportation grid vertically. You can’t continue to widen it. And we have always seen, even going back to the 1920s, if you look at every science fiction film coming out of Hollywood, everybody would always have multiple vertical layers of transportation. It might be elevated roads, it might be flying cars of different strata, but you have to have those multiple layers. And you know, when Musk said that about boring, he was exactly right. He’s telling the truth. There’s not going to be any way that you can move.

The issue is that these globalists don’t want you to move. They want you locked in place. So they’re not building anything. They’re not going to invest any of this money in infrastructure. They’ll use it for subways and things like that that they control, that they own. I’ve said this before, told this story before, back in the mid-80s in Raleigh, North Carolina, small little town there in Raleigh, North Carolina. Even the Simpsons made fun of this infatuation with monorails that everybody wanted to have and public transportation in a small kind of suburban city like Raleigh was. Certainly at that time 40 years ago, there was no need for mass transportation.

There was no need for some kind of a monorail system. But the Democrats, some of them there, wanted to do it. And one of them had just come back from Russia and this is before the Soviet Union fell. And like Bernie Sanders who honeymooned in Russia, loved it. Like de Blasio, who honeymooned with Castro’s Communist Cuba. And the recent vice presidential candidate for LALA did the same thing. These people, they’re Marxists, and that’s where they want to go for their honeymoon. I love you, dear, but, you know, I’d really like to go to my first love, which is Marxism.

Let’s go. Just imagine what a Marxist utopia would be like. We can experience that in communist Cuba or the Soviet Union or let’s go there for our honeymoon. I wonder if Bernie Sanders is still married to that same woman. Or not. Anyway, this woman had just come back from the Soviet Union and she was bragging about the fact that she’d go anywhere in Moscow for a nickel. And I said it cost them everything. It cost them their freedom and their mobility to put everything into their government run system where the government runs and controls and owns everything.

It’s just, that’s communism. We don’t want to have that anyway. The program is on Track to generate $500 million in net revenue by the end of this year. That is a conservative figure. I’ve seen other figures that were higher than that, so. The U.S. department of Transportation last week said it pulled federal approval for the plan following a review that was requested by Trump. The review found that the scope of this pilot program as approved exceeds the authority authorized by Congress under the Federal Highway Administration’s Value Pricing pilot program. Like I said before, it’s a pilot.

The Biden administration, the Democrats want to pile this on all of us. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a letter to New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday that it exceeded the scope of the pilot project as approved. So the question is what’s going to be said in the courts? Because this is Congress has approved this. So the question is, does it exceed the authority that Congress gave it? Now that’s a legal issue. We understand what the bigger issue is here one way or the other. And so when you look at congestion pricing, listen to this report out of New York local news station and listen to the different objections that people have to this.

All different and not a single one that gets to the core issue. She received a letter from Trump’s Transportation secretary, Sean Duffy, warning federal officials will contact the state to discuss the orderly cessation of the tolling plan. I think there’s a lot of great ideas around congestion pricing and how we can reduce it, but you can’t, you can’t take American taxpayers who paid for roads and, and block them out and say you can’t access this unless you pay additional money. And that’s what congestion pricing is campaigned on. He thinks there’s a lot of great idea which was approved by the Biden administration last year and began on January 5th.

Since then, most drivers have been charged $9 to enter Manhattan below 60th street traffic 9% in January. The streets are safer, half as many crashes and that means pedestrians are not getting injured and killed. The MTA has said congestion pricing will help raise $15 billion for repairs to mass transit. But critics argue it hurts working class commuters and may negatively impact who will pay that 15 billion just outside the zone. That is bad policy. That hurts our economy, hurts small businesses, hurts residents. And I’m glad that he swiftly took action to reverse this fraud program. Governor Murphy addressed the federal government’s action today on News 12.

New Jersey’s ask Governor Murphy. Yeah, they got there for different reasons than we got there, but they got to the same place. Our basis was there was not a full environmental study done around this, that the pollution really wasn’t going away. It was moving from Manhattan to New Jersey. Okay, so they all got there for different reasons. I’m glad that they shut it down. I hope it stays shut down. But everybody gets there for different reasons first. They start out with Sean Duffy, the Department of Transportation head for treasury of the Secretary of Transportation. Whatever it is.

I don’t know. There’s too many bureaucracies, right? Anyway, Sean Duffy, there’s a lot of great ideas about congestion pricing. No, there’s not. There’s not any good ideas about congestion pricing. All of it. He says, yeah, but, you know, you got people who are going to pay taxes for the roads, and then they got to pay extra for this other thing. That’s just not a good idea. Hey, doofus. Duffy, Doofus. That’s the whole point of congestion. It’s always going to be an additional tax over the taxes that you paid in your fuel, the taxes that you paid in general, and property taxes and in fuel taxes and all the rest of stuff.

And it’s really a freedom issue. But he doesn’t see that. And then you got the New York City Democrat who said, this is great. We’ve got fewer cars. It’s dropped by about 10%, and we got fewer people being hit by cars. It’s like, hey, I know what we can do. We can continue this trend until we get to zero, which means zero cars. And that’s what they’ve been calling this for a long time. Vision zero. Vision zero. Banning all cars. That has been the Marxist, depopulationist, environmentalist objective all along. Vision Zero. And along with that, as part of Vision Zero is instead of fixing potholes, they add speed bumps.

They call that road calming. So they don’t fix the potholes. Instead, they also add speed bumps. And they don’t widen the roads, they narrow them with bike lanes and other issues like that. Right? Anything they can do to narrow the road and create congestion, create congestion. They call that a road diet. So you have road calming, road diet, Vision Zero. These people want to kill us and they want to kill our cars and everything that we have. Whether you’re talking about your home appliances, how you heat your home, how you cook your food, whether you can move, they want to destroy everything.

And they must be opposed on every issue. And they must be opposed at the foundation of all of this, the MacGuffin that they use to sell all this stuff, which is CO2. Absolutely ludicrous. Anyway, so that’s the New York dimmock. So Sean Duffy, Trump’s guy, the doofus, says it’s a great idea, but it’s just too expensive here. Then you got a New York Democrat. This is great. Look at that. Fewer cars, fewer accidents. Let’s get rid of all the cars. Then you got the small business owners and the people that are going to be suffering because people will just not go to Manhattan.

They’ll avoid paying the $9 to go there. And as I talk about the amount of money, $15 billion with a B, where’s that money going to come from? Well, just like the tariffs, right, it’s going to be paid by consumers. So $15 billion out of the people that live there in the tri state area, and they will not get any service for that. It’ll go into something that none of them choose to use. Right. Why do you have the congestion issue? Well, because people don’t like riding the buses and the trains and the subways for the most part.

So just take a look at what’s going on with it, the crime and things like that that are happening on the subway. People prefer to be in their cars. Then you’ve got the New Jersey Democrat, Governor Murphy, and he said, well, we get here different reasons, but we all got to the same place here. And he said what we found, there wasn’t any environmental studies. In other words, he said, you’re not reducing emissions of CO2, which again, that’s their justification. That must be opposed. But he’s saying you’re not, you’re not reducing it, you’re just moving it.

Well, hey, Murphy, Murphy’s Law. That’s exactly what they did with the Paris Climate Accord. We took manufacturing and we moved it from the US And Europe to China and to India. And guess what? Their manufacturing is a lot dirtier than our manufacturing was. They are not required to do anything to clean up the exhaust from their power plants. And so this is just the Paris Climate Accord and a microcosm, the absurdity of the Paris Climate Accord. And then you have Trump. Now, Trump was not in that report, but Trump tweeted out when he said this is his tweet, all uppercase congestion pricing is dead.

Manhattan and all of New York is saved. Long live the king. And he puts a picture up of himself with a crown on. So what is that About King of New York City is what he wants to be. Donald Trump was very, very badly treated by the prosecutors in New York City. I would agree with him on that. I absolutely would agree with him. It’s ridiculous. And Letitia James, the Attorney General of New York, perhaps the worst attorney journal I’ve ever seen in my life. This woman is one of the most ambitious, overreaching tyrants I’ve ever seen.

And she is constantly trying to insert herself into one country after one state after the other. Again during COVID she came after Alex Jones on the silver stuff, said, you better not sell any silver. Well, what can we know about. Silver is good in terms of bacteria and other things like that that everybody was worried about. And it’s great. They use it in burn units, no question about it. And if somebody’s got bacterial pneumonia or something like that, it could be useful. But it was not just him. It was also. What’s that guy? That is one of these TV evangelists that went to prison for Stevie Evangelist.

Basically just a big grift. But, you know, he was also selling a baker and, you know, he was also selling some silver products. And she went after them. She goes after everybody. She goes after the nra, she tries to shut down the nra. She’s got national aspirations of higher, higher office and national office and all the rest of stuff. So, yeah, he was treated very badly. And he wants to be seen as the king of New York. He should just buy like one of these giant billboards at Times Square, say, you missed me yet, New York.

He might do that, who knows? But that’s basically it. You missed me yet? And so the congestion pricing plan charges passenger vehicles $9 to get into Manhattan. If you got a small truck, 1440. If you got a large truck or tour bus, 2160, where they come up with a $0.60 notice that there’s no pennies in there. Can’t have pennies. They rounded it up to a nickel or to a Daheim or whatever. And I guess the question would be, if I was going to New York, I would have to ask, how much money do I have to pay to not go to Manhattan? It’s kind of like the Marx Brothers movie.

We always laugh about our family. There was this one line where the. The two of them come in, they got musical instruments, and they go, we’re going to play for you, you know, and, you know, this is how much it’s going to cost us to play. Now we can practice for a little bit less. And the guy says, how much Is it if you don’t pay, if you don’t play? And he goes, you couldn’t afford it, so you can’t afford not to go to Manhattan there. So I love this headline from the Gold Report. The Governor of New York assures New Yorkers that she won’t let Trump lower their fees.

That’s what it’s about. It’s become about. Hey, look, that’s a legitimate thing, but you need to understand what the bigger agenda is here. And then it becomes even more reprehensible than the money. The congestion toll is a beta test for carbon taxation and for the 15 Minute City. This article off of Zero Hedge is exactly right. And of course you know the Trump Freedom Cities as well, but you got to trust him first. First you got to rebuild the trust for the Freedom Cities. Whistler says once we get, once we kicked all the poor people off the road, the congestion has gone way down.

Yeah, they’re homeless, carless, roadless. I mean, they want to turn all of us into serfs who don’t own anything. Soylent Goy says New York City has two classes of people, the rich and the street bums. Everyone else commutes. Yeah, it’s absolutely true. When I first went up there about 50 years ago, it struck me even then how incredibly wealthy some of the people were and how, you know, that, that that class system in big cities is so ingrained, isn’t it? I had not seen that growing up in Tampa. Whistler says they got to stop us from moving because of rolling stone gathers no moss.

Yeah, that’s right. No mobility as a service like that. Matthew Ronson said, I’d wager that Trump’s Freedom Cities will have walls around them that has big, beautiful walls, as a matter of fact. Yeah. And Smokey73 bandit. Thank you for the tip, says David. Hope all is well with you and your family. I’m so sick of this shill. Alex Joostein. I guess he’s talking about Jones. He’s such a clown anymore. Unbearable to listen. Thank you for staying on the air. Well, thank you for keeping me on the air. If you did not support us, we would not be on the air and I have not.

We’ve got some checks that came in this last weekend that we haven’t updated into the, into the gas gauge. So I’m behind on the gas gauge and we’re behind for the month. Actually, we’re rapidly approaching the end of the month. We’ve got another three days here. But I really do appreciate that. Thank you. Don’t frag me, bro. How do you defeat an army? You control communication, movement and firepower. First Amendment is communication, the Second Amendment is firepower. And then you have the movement. The border is movement. He says all are under attack in every way possible.

That’s right. And it’s not just at the border that they have movement under attack. It’s going to be within the cities and everywhere else. There’s absolutely no appetite and government for fixing roads in most places. I mean, certainly not in Austin, where we lived, and certainly not in New York City. Appears so. It’s a beta test for carbon taxation and for 15 minute cities, as they say. Congestion pricing is actually rooted in an issue which Governor Hochul tends to gloss over, carbon taxation. So that’s why I say, even though Trump is doing this to play to the people in New York, look, I’m back.

I saved you. And he did. He saved him from, you know, over $50 million just the first month. They’re looking at billions of dollars that they’re going to rob highway robbery from the people that live there. Road pricing is a key element of the notorious 15 minute city concept, often put forward by the World Economic Forum, for which Kathy Hochul is an adherent. But it’s also the C40, which New York and London began, C40, and then they changed the name after they got like, about 40 cities. That’s what C40 stands for. But now it’s over 100.

And it was Sadiq Khan in London and Bloomberg in New York. The two mayors got together and they took this idea of 15 minute cities and taking everything from everybody and making us poor. They codified that in C40. Say you own no cars, you’ll eat no meat, you’ll have no dairy, you’ll take one trip every three years of less than 1,000 miles on a plane, and you’ll get three articles of clothing every year. I mean, that’s how radical this is. These people are communists who make no bones about wanting to make all of us their serfs, their slaves.

They’re robots. So road pricing or the congestion toll is a way to apply direct carbon taxation to the general public. Now, maybe this is what Sean Dufus was talking about at the Department of Transportation, because I think based on the alliances and the people that Trump has been working with, I think they’re going to roll out sometime in this four year. Right now we’re in the con stage for the con game. Right now you’re building the confidence. And so he’s not going to make any moves. Just yet, but you wait for it. And Trump is going to work with Doug Burgum and Kristi Noem and this guy who’s got the carbon sequestration pipeline.

They’re all meeting in Mar A Lago. He’s got people like Howard Lutnick, Lucky Lutnick, who loves carbon taxes. Elon Musk loves carbon taxes, and he’s putting in the infrastructure to be able to collect them. His digital wallet on X and all of the rest of this stuff. So that is coming. And that may be why Shawn Dufus said that there’s a lot of good stuff about congestion pricing. Well, because it’ll get them to some of their carbon taxation. The 15 minute city concept is built around the fallacy that travel reduction is necessary to save the planet from global warming.

Create artificial obstacles through law to reduce and to remove individual travel. The World Economic Forum refers to this as sustainable and inclusive mobility. See, the only way that their dictatorship is going to be sustainable is if they take away everything from us. If we own nothing, if we can’t move, then their dictatorship is sustainable and we go into a new dark age. Whenever you hear the term sustainable development, you need to look at what they’re trying to develop and what they’re trying to sustain. It is not the planet, it’s their power, their tyranny, their new dark ages.

So they present sustainable mobility as a quest for convenience to encourage people to stop using private transportation. Look, just like I’ve said before about public health and about public education, we can throw in public transportation. Public health is not about your health. It’s antithetical to your health. Public education is not about your education or your child’s education. It is antithetical to education. It dumbs people down. It’s an indoctrination. It seeks to corrupt them and leave them ignorant. So public education is not about your education. It’s not about education at all, just like public health is not.

And guess what? Public transportation is not about transportation either. All of this is about government power and government agendas. Whenever you see the prefix of public, you know what that’s about. It’s tyranny over our minds and our bodies. Nothing is more convenient than having your own vehicle. And nothing worked better to escape Trump’s martial law that he was paying governors to do, than to have a vehicle. There really wasn’t much they could do to lock you down. I mean, I saw even the most fearful of people as Karen and I were riding around in Austin with the top down, the convertible city couples who were on edge, wearing their little cloth mask, with their windows rolled up.

But they were still mobile and they were still getting around and they were not completely locked down. Not like the people in China that you would hear in Shanghai and other places, just wailing at night, screaming at night because they couldn’t get out of their high rise. That’s what they want for us all. So they want to make private transportation very inconvenient. That’s at the beginning. Until they just flat out ban it. So they want to charge multiple tolls every day for accessing certain roads or all roads with your own car. It’s a negative incentive to keep lower and middle class people from having any, owning any personal transportation.

The ultimate purpose of the 15 minute cities is to centralize populations into tiny areas, completely eliminate private transportation and to control all citizens mobility. There is zero scientific evidence of causation between carbon emissions and higher temperatures. The Earth has had numerous warming periods over its long history, most of them occurring long before human industry existed. Can you pull up this article and show that chart that’s there? They show the temperature. There we go, right there. Good, thank you. And you notice you are here at one of the coolest times that they have identified on our planet.

Now their time frame is going back hundreds of millions of years ago, which I don’t believe. I go with the Bible’s chronology. So I think we’re only just a few thousand years old and I think there’s a lot of physical evidence for that. The salinity of the ocean and all the rest of this stuff, rates of erosion of things. So but just set that aside and forget about the x axis there. That’s got millions of years. It’s a long time though. Look, these types of measurements, when they take core samples and other things and they look at CO2 content and they look at it gives them information about that they can infer about warming or the temperature of the climate.

When you look at something like that, by any of those measures there isn’t any warming that’s going on. How do they get warming? Well, they get warming by cherry picking the data. They get warming by looking at temperature readings in certain places that they’ve accumulated over the last 150 years. And guess what? There weren’t very many stations. And those stations were completely unlike what we are measuring today. They were analogous. They were in areas that were not the kind of heat islands that our cities have become. In a lot of cases they have put these thermometers on airplane tarmacs, airport tarmacs, where it gets a lot hotter.

So again, I would challenge you to take a look on your phone, get multiple sources for temperature readings in a particular area, particular town, and look at how they vary all over the place. 1, 2, 3 degrees difference all the time. Karen And I say in the same small town, and that just means that they’ve got different thermometers in different places. So are you going to trust all of this stuff going back in a miniscule time frame? These are people who say that the Earth is billions of years old and yet they’ve only got 150 years of data.

Incomplete at that, and unscientific because the conditions under which it was collected and the areas in which it was collected have changed. It’s completely unscientific. There’s no basis at all for a thermometer measurement that’s going to tell you that there’s some global warming or global cooling or anything else. And so there’s a lot of other ways that you can look at this. You can look at it from satellites and ice collection, but by all of those measures, we don’t have any global warming. Historic carbon trends show that no match between rising carbon levels and higher temperatures.

As a matter of fact, the carbon levels have risen, but the temperatures have not risen. And that was the key lie that was sold by Michael Manure, the excrement scientist who was used by Al Gore. The entire climate science industry is built on a hoax that falsely connects only human activity to climate change. That’s the key thing. Beyond the hysteria and the fraud surrounding climate change, another factor that must be considered is mass surveillance. And they’re saying, we’re not going to take down those license plate readers. You know, they put up these, you know, cameras all over the place, over the road in New York City for congestion pricing.

Oh, we’re not taking those down one way or the other. We’re not taking them down. Mass surveillance. There’s a question of whether or not these cameras will only be used for collecting license plate numbers. And of course, as we talk about this happening in New York City and everybody sees those cameras there, I’ve mentioned in the past this company called Flock that is setting up a private surveillance network, and they then collate that and give it and sell it to the government. And that’s going everywhere, even in the small cities around here where we live, small rural areas.

It’s not just New York City that is inundated with surveillance cameras. They are everywhere. The cameras are also used to identify expired licenses, expired tags, lack of insurance, etc. They’re going to audit you as you go down the road. How is, how do you like that for maximizing governance? You say that’s what Elon Musk wants to do with AI and computers that he sells. They want to maximize the governance. The fines can be collected and sent to the driver by mail without them ever even encountering a human policeman. They can avoid the cops to some degree.

Dustin Helm, I saw the and we're gonna play it here too. The thing that you did there in Texas, going to a Ford, there's a Ford robot that was doing. I'll just show everybody, but thank you, Dustin. I, I'm glad that I saw that and I saw J. Hills model his this MacGuffin T shirt as well. So thank you. We'll show those two coming up here. I'm going to get to them. And Matthew Ronson, thank you very much for the tip. I appreciate that. We're going to take a quick break and we will be right back.

I, I’m glad that I saw that and I saw J. Hills model his this MacGuffin T shirt as well. So thank you. We’ll show those two coming up here. I’m going to get to them. And Matthew Ronson, thank you very much for the tip. I appreciate that. We’re going to take a quick break and we will be right back. Good evening. Tonight’s tale is a story of paranoia and a most unexpected perpetrator. The common cow. Or more specifically, what comes out the other end. Yes, the air is thick with intrigue, as it seems that in our modern age of propaganda, even a humble bovine’s backside can be branded a national security threat.

You're listening to the David Knight Show. Well, during the break, Whistler told me that just yesterday he got a text from Texas, telling him they had an unpaid toll.

And now back to our regularly scheduled program. You’re listening to the David Knight Show. You’re listening to the David Knight Show. Well, during the break, Whistler told me that just yesterday he got a text from Texas, telling him they had an unpaid toll. He says, I haven’t driven there in over two years. I haven’t even been there. And this is, you know, we have seen this over and over again. We just had one about six months ago. And Karen spent like a half hour on the phone with him to say, no, I don’t get on the phone with this private company that they’ve outsourced this stuff to and say, take a look at it, you know, prove it.

No, it’s not me, it’s not me. It’s not my car. And so, you know, they go, yeah, you’re right, it’s not you. They send out these false messages and they either take steal a half hour to an hour of your time with their bureaucracy or they steal money from you. So a lot of people just pay them for this stuff. You’re not going to pay them. They don’t have any claim over you. And when I look at congestion pricing, I think it needs to be called for most people, indigestion pricing, heartburn comes from. So has Trump changed? Is he not going to do the Freedom Cities anymore or is he just stopping it in New York City and we’re still going to go down this path? Well, time will tell, won’t it? But we did see that immediately.

This father of the vaccine was cheerleading for MRNA just a couple of days after he became president, put together that Stargate presentation. We’re going to have AI custom design a genetic code injection for you to cure you of your cancer. Yeah, right. And then what about gun control? Right, the red flag stuff, Remember that? We’ll take the gun. We’ll do the due process later. Yeah. Remember that? Well, it’s back. Nothing has really changed with any of this stuff. This is what he was saying yesterday. I think it was with Pam Bondi, the new. I guess instead of Attorney General, we ought to call her the authoritarian general.

We’ve been rewriting it and we are going to bring in something called the Gun Violence Restraining Order. That’s not new. Someone is civilly committed for. And typically you can hold them for up to 72 hours, but people are getting out within 24 hours, the majority of them. So what we want to do is lock them up, let law enforcement come in and take the guns. They are a danger to themselves. Well, they’re because. Good, take the gun, New York Democrat. They’re a danger to themselves. You want them to take the guns and when they are New York, six months of legal trials and everything.

Exactly. But we. Yeah, no Due process, the, the mentally ill, the due process in which they deserve president. So what we’re doing is they’re going to be able to take the guns when they’re taken into custody or into the hospital and then when they’re released within 24 hours or 72 hours later. Typically it’s 24 hours, but law enforcement will have 72 hours to determine whether they should give those guns back. Or they can go to a judge and say, your Honor, please keep these guns. We feel this person is still a danger to himself or others.

So this would not have worked the way it’s currently constituted. This would not have worked with Cruz as it’s currently constituted, as it’s currently written. So you’re going to make changes? We’re going to make changes. Yeah, how about that? He’s back to his old tricks, isn’t he? He’s pushing MRNA vaccines, he’s pushing red flag gun laws. Take the gun, take the gun, take the gun, says the New York Democrat, Trump. Well, you can take him out of New York, but you can’t take the New York Democrat out of him, can you? This Jeffrey Epstein, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, gun grabbing Trump.

And yet, and yet when you try to kill your disciples with a lethal injection and they still vote for you, right? There’s a picture of Trump as a long haired, bearded guru, cross legged on the floor. And that’s really what this is about. When will these people wake up? All the wonderful things he’s done in six weeks and you still don’t like him. No, I don’t. First of all, I never liked him personally, but that’s beside the point. I would vote for him if he had, whether I liked him personally or not, if he would obey the Constitution.

But right there you see his utter contempt for the Constitution that he swore to obey as a condition of his office, just as his, as I said on a personal level, my contempt for him as an individual because he not only violated his oath to three wives, that’s what I said. I said, if somebody’s going to violate their oath. When I talked about the red flag laws to people, I said, are you surprised? It’s called character. And if somebody is going to violate his oath to his wife, do you think he’s going to abide by his oath to you, which is really what he’s doing when he swears to uphold the Constitution? Yeah, I know he puts his hand on the Bible and it’s supposed to be subjecting himself to a God that he shows no evidence of believing Exists.

But yeah, he is not going to be faithful to you, to the Constitution, to his wives, and he’ll make a mockery of it just like he’s making a mockery of the second amendment right there. So much for all this stuff about Cash Patel and getting rid of the ATF and everything, right? Yeah. Is he going to use it to reform? Is he going to use it to return to the Constitution? Are they going to restructure this for their purposes and are they going to use this for revenge instead of for reform? What do you think? Do you think this guy’s really changed? No.

So the UK is saying that they can arrest Americans for free speech. Legal experts have said, yeah, they could do that. You know, certainly if you’re in the UK and I guess, you know, if you made some kind of a statement on social media and you were in the uk, they could arrest you right away just like you were one of their poor subjects, subject to their rules arbitrary. The UK has passed various laws that make it a crime to offend other people or groups. British taxpayers have been arrested and jailed for posting social media content critical of gender ideology or of Islam or of migrants or of women.

That’s right. See, it’s fair game, open season on straight white Christian males. But you know, any other group, you can’t even criticize them, right? Can’t hurt their feelings. But we can hurt the feelings of the straight white Christian males. Others have been arrested for thinking prayerful thoughts, of course, near abortion facilities. And as we pointed out this last week, Scottish law recently passed, makes it clear that if you are in an abortion zone, you can’t even pray in your own home silently. They can’t know that, Right? If you’re in your own home praying silently, they can’t know that.

So don’t post about it on social media because if you posted about the fact that you’re praying at home silently, perhaps they might kick the doors in and SWAT team you. The Communications act of 2003 criminalizes any electronic messages or other matter that is grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. Boy, there’s some wiggle room that you could drive a Mack truck through and all of that. The Online safety Act of 2023, set to take effect this year, makes it an offense to post harmful content or false information. False according to whom? Who is the truthy chief out there? False information that could cause, quote, non trivial psychological damage to users.

So if somebody thinks that, if somebody is a boy and they think that they are a girl or want to be a girl then and you told them no, you’re a boy, even though that was true information, it would cause them non trivial psychological damage. I think they’re already psychologically damaged if they think that they’re a different gender. UK officials have been open about targeting non citizens for free speech. Last year Metropolitan Police Commissioner said we will throw the full force of law at people and whether you’re in this country committing crimes on the street or committing crimes from further afield online, we will come after you.

Because nothing is more important to them than to criminalize speech that they hate. As we’re seeing now in Europe, it is far more offensive to say something that somebody, far more criminal to say something that offends somebody rather than a rape if you’re the right group of people. If you don’t know they’re protected preferred migrants. Well, if they, if you rape somebody that’s okay, but just don’t criticize these people who are raping. So when Representative Keith Self, a Republican from Texas, wrote a letter to the British ambassador Karen Pierce asking for clarification on how the UK would target Americans for free speech, she didn’t reply to the congressman.

No reply. The UK of course has jurisdiction over Americans that occurs within its territory. If an American while visiting the UK were to engage in conduct potentially in violation of UK law, that American could face criminal charges for their hate speech. The ACLJ added that the UK may even be entitled to request the extradition of Americans who post certain social media content, though approval of such a request would still be at the discretion of the U.S. state Department. So if you got Biden back in or LALA or somebody like that of that ilk and the Brits wanted to come after you, I’m sure that a Democrat administration like the Biden administration would be more than happy to extradite you to the uk.

I mean, you know, you got the five eyes groups that are sharing information about spying on other citizens with each other. So they would love to do that. So I looked at this and I thought, well you know, I better start practicing my taunting because when somebody starts putting out threats like this about free speech, I feel obliged to taunt them. You don’t frighten us English pig dogs. Go and boil your bottom sons of a silly person. I blow my nose at you so called Asser King. You and all your silly English kniggets. What a strange person.

Now look here my good man, I don’t want to talk to you no more, you empty headed animal food Trough Whopper, I fart in your gender direction. Your mother was a hamster and your father smelt of elderberries. Well, I gotta say, this order definitely does smell of elderberries, don’t you think? So what sir says Jesus didn’t come to bring peace to the world, but non trivial psychological damage. You know there dedicated police officers are scouring social media. They said, you know, real crime is not an issue with them, but it’s hate crime. Hate crime. Yeah. And they will determine your thoughts and your intents criticizing gender ideology.

In 2023, Metropolitan Police summoned James Goddard to an interrogation over a social media post mocking rainbow flags. How dare him. I taunt in your general direction. You rainbow flags there. In 2023, British police arrested a 16 year old Leeds girl with autism after the child said that she thought one of the officers looked like a lesbian. Wait a minute. Aren’t you supposed to be proud of that? I don’t understand. Of course silent prayers. I’ve mentioned many times on this program an off color costume. Last year police arrested British citizen David Wooten for posting photos of himself on social media showing him dressed as a terrorist for Halloween.

I guess he was dressed as a UK police officer. They’re the ones terrorizing people now, right? Or insulting a BBC journalist. British protesters who demonstrated against lockdowns in 2021 were sentenced to community service for insulting a BBC journalist. Or how about this, a Holocaust reference. A 63 year old Jewish father, Jewish father is facing prison for offending a progressive rabbi with a holocaust reference. Wait a minute. This Jewish father is now anti Semitic. So look, it never ends. Now I mentioned the 2003 and the 2023. Now in the middle of that was a 2014 law to do what is now being done with the 2023 law.

And at that time there was a lot of pushback against it. And of course it’s the British comedians like John Cleese that you just heard in that Monty Python clip as the French guy, he says, you can’t do comedy anymore. They’ll arrest you for that. Rowan Atkinson was very verbal in terms and active in terms of his opposition to that 2014 law. But now we’re back and they’ve got it again with the 2023 law. But here’s what Rowan Atkinson said 11 years ago. My starting point when it comes to the consideration of any issue relating to free speech is my passionate belief that the second most precious thing in life is the right to express yourself freely.

The most precious thing in life, I think is food in your mouth. And the third most precious is a roof over your head. But a fixture for me in the number two slot is free expression, just below the need to sustain life itself. That is because I have enjoyed free expression in this country all my professional life and fully expect to continue to do so. Personally, I suspect highly unlikely to be arrested for whatever laws exist to contain free expression because of the undoubtedly privileged position that is afforded to those of a high public profile. So my concerns are less for myself and more for those more vulnerable because of their lower profile.

Like the man arrested in Oxford for calling a police horse gay. Or the teenager arrested for calling the Church of Scientology a cult. Or the cafe owner arrested for displaying passages from the Bible on a TV screen. When I heard of some of these more ludicrous offences and charges, I remembered that I had been here before in a fictional context. I once did a show called not the 9 o’clock news some years ago, and we did a sketch where Griff Rees Jones played Constable Savage, a manifestly racist police officer, to whom I, as his station commander, is giving a dressing down for arresting a black man on a whole string of ridiculous, trumped up and ludicrous charges.

The charges for which Constable Savage arrested Mr. Winston Cadogo of 55 Mercy the Road were these. Walking on the cracks in the pavement, walking in a loud shirt in a built up area during the hours of darkness, and one of my favorites, walking around all over the place. He was also arrested for urinating in a public convenience and looking at me in a funny way. Who would have thought that we would end up with a law that would allow life to imitate art? So. Exactly. I read somewhere a defender of the status quo claiming that the fact that the gay horse case was dropped after the arrested man refused to pay the fine, and that the Scientology case was also dropped at some point during the court process was proof that the law was working well, ignoring the fact that the only reason these cases were dropped was because of the publicity that they had attracted.

So let’s shut down the media ridicule was just around the corner and withdrew their actions. But what about the thousands of other cases that did not enjoy the oxygen of publicity, that weren’t quite ludicrous enough to attract media attention? Even for those actions that were withdrawn, People were arrested, questioned, taken to court, and then released. You know, that isn’t a law working properly. That is censoriousness of the most intimidating kind, guaranteed to have, as Lord Deer says, the chilling effect on free expression and free protest. Well, and certainly that’s where they are today. You know, that was 11 years ago.

Regardless of what happened at that point in time, they are far beyond that absurdity now, aren’t they? And he had behind him, besides the website, it said feel free to insult me. Feel free to insult me. Well, Greg Hume121 says. Can somebody show me that travel has been recognized as an inalienable right by quoting the relevant part of the Constitution. Well Greg, you have fallen into the trap that every liberal wants you to set in. And that is the idea that we don’t have rights from God, but we have government granted privileges, our rights that we possess as human beings.

The inalienable rights. Remember in the Declaration of Independence it was where it said that among these rights are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That’s not exhaustive. And the Bill of Rights is there not to grant you rights. It is there to restrict the government from infringing on those rights. And to clarify that the 9th and 10th amendment make it clear, Greg, that you don’t. If these powers that the states and individuals have are not delegated specifically to the government, then they don’t have them. Now what you have quoted here is exactly the opposite of what the 9th and 10th amendment said.

What you are operating under the assumption that we don’t have rights unless the Constitution grants them to us. That is an absurdity. That is tyranny. That is a slavery mindset. Don’t fall into that trap. That is what the left is. Well, where in the Constitution does it say that I can do this? We don’t live our lives by the permission of the government. That is not how that operates. We have many, many rights and they do not have to be enumerated. What the government is allowed to do has to be enumerated. It’s exactly the opposite of what you’re talking about.

DG8 thank you for the tip, Dave. One of the first things the Bolsheviks did in the Soviet Union was to attack free speech and to install anti Semitism laws. And so began through Noahide laws, the elimination of Christians in the ussr. Well the communists always want to see themselves as God one way or the other. They do not want to have any competition. And that is something, whether it is communists or fascist or any brand of authoritarian. And that would include the technocrats, the new technocrats, excuse me, people trying to get their, their mind around what their political philosophy is.

Well, here’s the one thing that they all share. They all think they’re God and they are going to tell you what you can and Cannot do. The difference is the technocracy has the ability to mimic many of the powers of God in the sense that with the surveillance state and cameras everywhere and the technology, they can get pretty close to omnipresent, can’t they? And with AI they can be pretty close to omniscient, knowing everything about you. What they are not is omnipotent and they will never have that power. We have something to say about that, but God certainly has something to say about all that.

But as they start to try to make themselves into God with those three attributes, omnipresent, omniscient and omnipotent, we need to understand what they’re up to. And this is true of all of them. But the technocracy has far more power to try to give themselves godlike power than any of these political philosophies did simply because of the use of technology. Well, wasn’t it interesting to hear him talking about trumped up charges? You know, I think about that all the time. And with what happened with Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan DA and the state Attorney general, Letitia James and so many of these other things, they were all trumped up charges.

I think that future generations, a lot of people are going to think that that expression came from Donald Trump’s New York travails, don’t you? Or the Biden administration coming after him. I think they’re all going to think that it’s trumped up charges. And we’ll have to set the record straigh happens with the etymology of words from time to time. You know, something will happen later on and it’ll get a lot of attention. And people think, well, that’s when it started. And it’s like, well no, actually it went back before that. Let’s talk a little bit about DEI and what is happening in some of the universities.

This is a teenager, a genius who is suing for discrimination after being rejected by 16 name brand colleges. Yeah, this is interesting. Stanley Zhong of Palo Alto, California graduated from high school with a 4.4 GPA. Now there are some schools that do a 5.0 GPA, but I would think that if he had a 4.4 out of 5, that’d be nothing to write home about. If he’s got a 4.4 out of 4 0, the way that he would get that, I guess is I think they get extra credit if they take some advanced placement classes now. And so, you know, if he were to get an A, he would get slightly more than 4.

So he got a 4.4 GPA. His SAT score was nearly perfect, 1590 out of 1600. He is a tech genius who taught coding to underserved kids and started a digital document signing company. He was hired as a tech engineer by Google, where his father works as a manager. However, none of those accomplishments earned him acceptance into major universities. Out of the 18 colleges he applied to, only two of them, the University of Maryland and the University of Texas, accepted him. He was rejected by mit, Carnegie Mellon, Stanford, UC Berkeley, ucla, ucsd, ucsb, UC Davis, Cal Poly, San Luis Obisco, Cornell University, the University of Illinois, the University of Michigan, Georgia Tech, Caltech, University of Washington and the University of Wisconsin.

I mean, even when I was in college, MIT was fully on with all this DEI stuff. Georgia Tech though, wasn’t at the time, almost went there for graduate school, but I’d been in college too long to get out of it. But anyway, isn’t that amazing, all these name brand schools that are out there. And so his father said, well, in addition to Stanley, there’s a lot of Asian American students who actually contacted us about their college admission stories, how they were rejected by all the universities in California despite their outstanding qualifications. Similar to Stanley’s evidence. Number two, he said, we’ve collected evidence that UC is using race in clear violation of the law and faculty hiring as well.

And to the degree that it’s not only using it, but, but they also know that it’s illegal and they’re also hiding the evidence that they’re using it. There’s a clear suppression of Asian enrollment despite the strong growth of the Asian community here in California. Asian and white Americans are not included in diversity, equity and inclusion ideology. So I guess it’s not inclusive, is it? Evidently the DEI is only for blacks and Hispanics and it’s racist. So before we take a break, I saw this yesterday and Roberta Flack died at the age of 88 and she had a few hits that were pretty big back in the 70s and maybe into the 80s.

Her song Feel Like Making Love that was also covered by Bob James is a great instrumental of that. And I think it had a hit as well as hers. And the first time ever I saw your face. So I thought, you know, that was kind of interesting. I went back, you know, listened to it again, really brought back memories. It wasn’t a great song for driving around the car, which is what I was doing most of the time, cruising with buddies and stuff like that. You wanted for that you want ccr, you know, but it’s a little bit too slow for what we’re listening.

But it was ubiquitous. You heard it everywhere. It was first used, actually, before it became a hit. Clint Eastwood used it in the movie Play Misty for Me, and that kind of kick started it. And then it became a very big hit. When I went back and looked for it on YouTube, I saw that somebody else had actually recorded the song. Actually, I didn’t see. That didn’t come up. I looked to see what year it came out because I was kind of curious. And. And when I looked up the song, I saw that it was originally done back in 1957.

And the guy who wrote the song wrote it for the. And had her sing it. Her name is Peggy Seeger. She eventually became his wife, and he had her sing the song. And I want to play it back to back for you a little bit. First Peggy Seeger and then Roberta Flack, just so that you can appreciate the artistry. And the vocal of Roberta Flack truly is amazing. Here’s the first one. This is Peggy Seager. We’ll start with her. The first time ever I saw your face I thought the sun rose in your eyes and the moon and the star the first time ever I saw your face I thought the sun rose in your eyes and the moon star Were the gifts you gave to the dark and the endless skies My love yeah.

Pretty amazing, isn’t it? Pretty amazing what she do in that salon. Eastwood, like I said, used that movie. He paid $1,000 for the rights to that. One of the best deals. I think he bought Manhattan from the Indians for a Spring of Pearls, too, didn’t he? One of the westerns. No, but it is pretty amazing how little money they would pay for a lot of these songs. I mean, you go back and look at American Graffiti and the slew of songs that were used in that movie. And of course, the music industry learned their lesson. But even after American Graffiti, it was pretty common during the 80s and early 90s that.

But people would take a hit song like Stand By Me or something like that, and they would build their movie franchise around that. You know, that would be kind of the theme song for this. But it got to the point where it was prohibited, but he got the rights for that for only $1,000. She also got a Grammy, second Grammy in 1973 for Where’s Love, where she did a duet with Donny Hathaway. I remember that song really well because I. I arranged a duet for the group that we’re in, where flugelhorn and sax, when I was playing, we did the two Parts for that just did as an instrumental.

As we’re looking back, I saw this news, and it also kind of took me back. Joanne Fabrics is going to shutter all 800 fabric stores after failing to find a buyer to save its locations. 800 stores. This company has been around since right after World War II, more than 80 years. It was founded by some German immigrants during World War II. And when I thought about it, I thought, you know, my family, actually the church we went to in Tampa, we knew Herman and Elaine Hancock, and they owned Hancock Fabrics, which is another big chain of stores.

They sold it off in the 70s or something. But it was, you know, he was. You would never know. He’s kind of like Sam Walton, the guy who owned the Walmart, you know, created Walmart and everything. He’d drive around an old pickup truck and stuff. And that’s the way that Herman Hancock and his wife were. I mean, they. You would not know that they were so amazingly rich, like billionaires. You never would know that about them. And there was still. When we were in Austin, there was still a Hancock Fabrics, but of course, they have now gone out of business as well.

And why is that? Why are all these fabric stores going out of business? You know, I remember as. When I was very young, my mom and sisters used to make all their dresses. And they would drag me along sometimes with them. When I was very young, they would drag me along. Well, they just went through dress pattern after dress pattern after dress pattern. And I remember them cutting the stuff out, laying it on the floor, and, you know, sewing their own dresses. And then that kind of went away later on. They didn’t do that. But even, you know, we were talking about it yesterday.

Karen said even when she was in high school, there was a sewing class that she had to take in high school, learn how to sew a dress. You know, guys would take shop classes and the girls would learn how to sew dresses. We don’t do any of that anymore. We don’t do anything for ourselves. And, you know, it’s because. Why did we stop making the clothes? Well, you know, the whole textile business, the whole clothing business went to China. Used to be something that was pretty big in North Carolina, but that all went to China. And the clothes got so cheap because they’re made by slave labor in China, that people no longer needed to do it.

It’s another one of these issues like atrophy, you know, when we’re talking about the. What the computer is taking over in our lives. And it is really sad to see it and to think about what is really happening in our society and how this is really going to accelerate as we go into artificial intelligence. So the. So Joanne is going to shutter all 800. They couldn’t find anybody that wanted to buy it. Why? Well, because nobody’s making anything anymore. Nobody has the skills to do it. They don’t want to do it. It’s not worth your effort to do it because you can get clothing so cheaply.

So nobody has done that at all. Oh, Audi Modern retro radio says Elvis did that song in concert a few times. That’s good. I didn’t know that. Yeah. So anyway, like I said, it’s been around for about 80 years, had 800 stores and is now being shut down. About the Trump red flag laws. Dustin Helm says anyone who refuses to wear the red hats are gonna be labeled mentally ill. That’s right. There you go. We’re gonna red flag you if you don’t wear the red flag. Wear the red hat, we’re all dead. Says the term political correctness first appeared in Marxist Leninist vocabulary after the Russian revolution in it was also used in the 1930s in Germany to describe dogmatic adherence to authoritarian regimes.

Well, you know, when I talked to Xi Van Fleet, she grew up in China and Mao’s America, that’s the name of her book, A Survivor’s Warning. And when I interviewed her, she said all of this stuff that people are calling woke, this is nothing new. They did this to us. Mao did this to us in schools. They called it a struggle session. You know, all this stuff about you got, it’s not enough not to be a racist. You have to be anti racist and you have to be anti, against yourself. You have to denounce yourself. And that was all what they were doing with struggle sessions.

You have to denounce your parents, you have to denounce your bourgeois culture and all the rest of this stuff. There’s nothing new about any of this stuff. And it is all Marxist, authoritarian, totalitarian. That’s what it is all about. Apple goes maga 500 billion dollar investment plan in America. 20,000 new jobs says Tim Apple. Tim Cook. Trump famously called him Tim Apple. Anyway, make Apple great again, right? Except it’s already there. I don’t think that it’s going to make the products any cheaper, but there’s a plan to hire 20,000 US workers that manufacture high tech AI servers and to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in new factories in the US Apple plans to unleash a tsunami of investments in the US upward of $500 billion over the next four years, including a new AI server manufacturing plant in Houston, Texas, a supplier academy in Michigan.

Tim Cook plans to relocate manufacturing operations from Mexico to the U.S. you know, we’ve said this many times. Have you ever seen all the big tech CEOs line up behind any president? Why were they doing that? Was it because somehow they’d seen the light? And all these, you know, Facebook and all the rest of them getting rid of this DEI stuff. Is it because they realized that it’s wrong to be racist? That it’s. Do they now suddenly realize the value of free speech? No, it’s none of that. It’s all about money. It’s all about money. Did they suddenly become conservative or populist or maga? No, it is simply the money.

And he’s investing hundreds of billions of dollars because he wants to avoid tariffs. Trump put out on social media says Apple has just announced a record $500 billion investment in the US of America. The reason is faith in what we are doing, without which he means which, but he put in which, without which, they wouldn’t be investing 10 cents. Well, you’ve taken the pennies. Thank you, Tim Cook and Apple. He got his name right this time. Is that Tim Apple. Cook met with the president at Mar a Lago and Palm beach shortly after the November election.

They all fell in line and started kissing the ring. He attended the inauguration. Washington last month, as we saw all the tech CEOs lined up there. Trump’s tariff war now driving a revival of domestic manufacturing. Well, time will tell how this will be used. Will this be used to make Apple wealthier, or is it going to be for the benefit of America? It could be both. Could be both. But when we look at the fact that Amazon was there, what is Amazon going to gain from tariffs or any of the rest of this stuff? Amazon was simply buying favors with a $40 million deal to do a film about Melania.

And I think she got a sizable chunk of that. That’s just payoff, payola, cost of doing business. And so, yeah, it makes sense for them to put factories in America, but, you know, they’re going to get massive tax cuts as well. Last time that happened on the Trump administration, Apple just bought their own stock. And so this time, what they will do is invest in America. He says, we’ll see what happens. Congress needs to be jealous of its tariff powers, says Mises. And they said, you know, the power to impose tariffs, which are taxes, rests with Congress, not with the president.

Now Trump does have the legal authority to do this because Congress has abdicated that power to the president. And just as they have abdicated their power to the bureaucracy, all they do is when they’ve got some new program or new legislation, they pass it, and then they pass it over to the bureaucracy. When Nancy Pelosi said, we’ve got to pass it Obamacare, we got to pass it so we can find out what’s in it. Meaning that we’re going to pass this and say we’re going. This is the general guideline, and we’re going to kick it to the bureaucracy.

They’ll work out the details because it’s just too hard for us to do that in Congress. It’s a lot of work. And we’re really here to raise money for ourselves and to have show trials and show hearings on TV so that we can get contracts with Fox News or CNN or whoever. So they don’t do their job anymore. They kick it to the presidency or they kick it to the Supreme Court, or they mostly kick it to the bureaucracy. So Trump announced the 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports. Legally, he’s within his rights to do so, since Congress gave the president the power to set tariffs.

However, the Constitution of the US Places the power to impose tariffs in the hands of the legislative branch. The president’s capricious application of tariffs demonstrates why Congress needs to guard this authority more jealously. The tariffs are not a cure all that Trump claims they are, says Mises. Since tariffs are a tax, they increase the price of whatever good they’re placed on. In this case, steel and aluminum. Consumers will bear the cost of tariffs overwhelmingly. For the manufacturing sector, a supposed beneficiary of tariffs, steel tariffs could be crippling. Products such as cars can cross borders several times before final delivery.

Getting hit with tariff each time, which is what I talked about from the very beginning, I said it’ll be like a VAT tax, be a lot of money, and it will be added to the cost of these items, whether it is a car or whether it’s a phone. And of course, the difference between cars and phones is blurring at this point in time. Eric Peters calls the cars devices because they become like a giant smartphone that you set. In setting the market costs of tariffs aside, there’s a more important question. Who gets to set the tariffs? As the supreme law of the land, the Constitution gives Congress the power to set the tariffs.

However, tariffs can be very political issue. Naturally, Congressmen want whatever product was made in their district to be unaffected. So in the 1920s, they began to delegate tariff power to the president. Reciprocal Tariff act of 1934. It’s a hot potato. They don’t want it. Same thing that Trump did with daca. He gets into office and it’s like, well, okay, that’s an executive order from the Obama administration. I can get rid of that. Except you had some legal challenges to it, which were ludicrous. How in the world can you argue that? An executive order from Obama saying, I’m not going to enforce a law from his attorney general.

How can you argue that that has higher weight than an executive order that says, no, you are going to enforce. We are going to enforce a law. What is up with that? Well, he didn’t want that. He didn’t want that. So the same way that Congress kicks this stuff over to the bureaucracy, for the most part, Trump kicked the DACA thing over to the Supreme Court, and they saved him. They said, no, you can’t get rid of the previous executive order from Obama. Nonsense. Congress has so eagerly surrendered its power to the executive because it is much easier than actually legislating.

Legislating is difficult work. It involves months of negotiating, researching, building broad coalitions. The creators of the U.S. constitution wanted Congress to be a body that carefully considered issues before acting. It is not meant to be a body that flippantly changes policy. But again, they have shunned this responsibility. They kick it over to presidents, whether you’re talking about Trump or Biden, that can arbitrarily set these policies, and they don’t have to be responsible for it. And so we get this back and forth. You know, every time we have a presidency change, we have a huge pendulum swing one way or the other.

Creates a lot of unrest, uncertainty. One of the reasons that they wanted this done by Congress was because it would be difficult to change things. And so this is the kind of instability we have, the kind of capricious rule of a dictator, which is what both the Republicans and Democrats and what their base, both Republican and Democrat, wants. MAGA wants a dictator, the Democrats want a dictator. And then we have the NSA’s secret sex chats, all the stuff about DEI and the rest of it. And you saw this in the Biden administration with people like Sam Britton.

It’s like, why would you have that guy who shaves his head and puts makeup on and wears women’s dresses? And we found out later that he was stealing women’s luggage and wearing their dresses, had some very distinctive dresses, which got him caught. But this is a guy who is into all kinds of sexual depravity. And that was everything about his life. And he’s even with a group that grooms teenagers sexually. And so that was what he was obsessed with. It’s like, how does this guy have any time for doing his job? Which was supposed to be something to do with nuclear waste.

Well, that’s kind of important. Don’t you think we ought to get somebody who is not so totally caught up in his costumes and game playing and role playing and sexual activity that he can actually think and function in society? And then you’ve got the number two at hhs, Richard Levine, I call him Dick Devine, who did the same stuff. And now we find out at the NSA it was just rampant with all kinds of sexual chatter and it was supported by the NSA itself. This is not some rogue individuals who are abusing the computer while they’re at work.

No, the NSA doubled down and said, that’s exactly what we want. The intelligence community, one of the most powerful parts of the national security apparatus. And folks, national security apparatus has nothing to do with us. It’s everything about them. And it is the excuse for the big abuses of government that are there. According to the internal documents that we obtained, some intelligence agency employees have another on the job priority and that is sex chats. We have cultivated sources within the nsa. One current employee and one former employee who have provided chat logs from the NSA’s intel link messaging program.

According to an NSA press official, quote, all NSA employees sign agreements stating that publishing non mission related material on Intel Link is a usage violation and will result in disciplinary actions. Nevertheless, these logs dating back two years, began in the middle of the Biden Depravity are lurid, featuring wide range discussions of sex, kink, polyamory and castration. One popular chat topic was male to female transgender surgery. So they go into a lot of detail that we’re not going to go into here. But according to the sources, the sex chats were legitimized as part of the NSA’s commitment to DEI.

So the NSA said, well, this is really important. So this is not something that’s off on the side. This is a part of our mission. I’ve said many times that the intelligence community in Washington and the National Security Group and everything is purely satanic. And I believe that to my very essence it is completely satanic. It was the NSA back in the 1980s when they were still pretty much everybody was saying, stands for no such agency. Don’t talk about it. We’re going to keep it secret and all the rest of this stuff. Michael Aquino was a guy who founded the satanic cult, and Oprah Winfrey had him on her program.

And I’ve played the clip many times. He came on, he’s got bangs and, like, Eddie Munster eyebrows that he teased up and everything, and, you know, a turtleneck amulet around his neck and all the rest of the stuff. And he was openly talking about the fact that he was an NSA official and he worked at the Presidio in California, and there was a chaplain there who was there with his grandson. His grandson saw him and goes, there’s Michael. He goes, how do you know him? He says, well, he’s got a room in his house that’s all black and all the rest of the stuff.

I was like, what? So he starts telling him all these details about Michael Aquino’s house. So the pastor goes to the military police. They began an investigation of him being a pedophile. And then the NSA moved him away from California. So these people didn’t have any jurisdiction. It’s institutional. Michael Aquino wrote a book called Mind Wars. Folks, it’s Spiritual War. It’s spiritual war. What these people are doing. And they’re as depraved and satanic as it comes and have been for decades. That’s 40 years ago. Probably more than 40 years ago. It’s been going on for so long that during the Biden administration, they went public with their depravity with people like Sam Brinton.

According to the current NSA employee, these groups spent all day recruiting activists, holding meetings with such titles as Privilege and Ally Awareness and Pride and Transgender Community Inclusion. And they did so with the full support of NSA leadership. Again, 40 years ago, they protected a pedophile, an open, avowed Satanist. So what else do you think they’re doing at the nsa, at the CIA, at all the intelligence communities? And now we got Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence, and you’ve got Kash Patel there at the FBI. All these positions being taken over by Hindus. And they do so with the full support of NSA leadership, which declared that DEI was not only mission critical, but mission imperative.

All this perversity is the most important thing with their mission. Did you realize that? Because it is a mind war, it is a spiritual war, and it has been for a very long time. So at other times, the conversations became explicit. The active source at the NSA claims to have witnessed hundreds of sexually provocative discussions, which he added occurred mostly on taxpayer time. Well, there you go. That’s what it Is self patriot. Thank you for the tip. He says thanks Dave. Thanks for the reminder of the handmade double knit leisure suits. Oh, that must have been uncomfortable.

Double knit? Yeah, leisure suits my mom made me when I was a kid. I think I’m over the trauma. I hated being dragged to Hancocks too. I did too. I mean and they would lay this stuff out and it’s like with pins on it, it’s like, don’t step on that stuff. God. Walk around barefoot. I was in Florida the time. Don’t step on the pins. Yeah, I don’t miss that. But you know, and I’m sure the people who are making the dresses didn’t miss it either. But from an early age my sisters had sewing machines and people could make their own clothes.

And that’s the point that’s sad is that we’re losing that ability to do things that keep us independent. And that’s really why I think the struggle lies. It’s not in getting somebody in Washington or the state government or the local government to allow us to do something. It’s to learn to do something, to learn to do real stuff. Because with that comes the power to be self reliant and to not have to rely on government. That’s the key thing. DG8 says David. They’re calling Apple Pro America. If building an AI prison and surveillance system is pro American, these people support the demonic system under Trump.

His base would oppose it under the Democrats. That’s right. And we’re going to talk about that tech aspect that’s coming up. We’re all dead says do the new Apple jobs come with the suicide nets? That’s what they do. Foxconn, their subcontractor in Taiwan and China where they those factories that people live in. It’s unbelievable the conditions that people lived in. And you know, it was 20 years ago, I guess roughly that we were there, but still, you know, the factory systems that they would have there, which we didn’t see those but we knew about them. But what we saw going outside of the cities, we went to a very small Chinese city that had a population about the size of New York City.

Never even heard of it before. It’s not even really big compared to most of the other Chinese cities. But we went outside as part of a, you know, a tour of all the parents that were there to adopt the little girls that had been abandoned because of the Henry Kissinger Club of Rome depopulationist cult, selling this one child policy on the Chinese. And we went out in the countryside so Many people were just living in like a storage shed. You know, it’s got a roof, three concrete walls and a garage door. And that was the home.

And they would roll the garage door up so they’d have ventilation. And so when you’re driving by, you just see all these people sitting in this U shaped living space, size of a storage shed. They’re in their living room and didn’t have TV sets or anything. They’re just kind of sitting there. It’s amazing. We, you know, that slave labor system that has given us all the cheap goods. Assyrian GIRL don’t you think another reason young women lost interest in sewing their own clothes was because they became necessary breadwinners in their families? Well, that’s true, that’s true.

But it’d be even easier to do it today because when you look at the clothes that people make, you know, you’ve got the jeans that have got ripped, they look like purposely ripped up and they charge extra money for it if it’s all ripped up in rags, you know. So I mean, how could you go wrong today if you made something it, if you made an extra cut, hey, that just added to the value of it. SYRIAN GIRL no one looks good in their clothes. You buy these days from the 3D world. Yeah. Risha M. It’s almost cheaper to buy clothes from China than the material to make the clothes.

We got a bit behind that as well with all the stuff that's been happening. And Karen is the one who usually puts that together. She's had some complications with her knee. The ankle is getting better. So we appreciate your prayers for her ankle. Looks like she's not going to have to have surgery with that. But we don't know what's going on with her knee. That's been causing her a great deal of problems because she broke and twisted a bunch of things when she went down the hill. So we're going to take a quick break and when we come back, I want to take a look at the robots that we didn't look at.

And here’s the clip that he put up. Hold on one second. I’m testing you on my eyeballs. Let me see. Oh, hi sir, welcome to Ford. And what’s going on over here? Okay, well, so you can see he’s got the T shirt there and he’s. They show on the screen what he’s looking at. That’s really not that much different than the joke that we used to do at the College of Engineering. Back in the early 1970s, you have somebody with a camera on the robot and they’re talking in the background, but nevertheless, thanks, Dustin. Maybe Ford will buy one of those T shirts put on his robot because he’s standing there stark naked.

He doesn’t have any clay, he’s not wearing any clothes. Does have a cowboy hat on because it’s Texas, but he doesn’t have a shirt or pants on or anything like that. And then underneath that, when I saw that, I saw this from J. Hill, Jay and Jessica. And he said, and here I’ve got me my MacGuffin T shirt right here. So thank you, Jay. Good to see you. I didn’t know what Jay looked like. So good to see you, Jay. And I’m glad I saw that stuff on Twitter. Well, DOGE is going to use AI to assess the responses of federal workers.

Remember I talked about that yesterday? Is that how Elon Musk was going? Full office space? Yeah. Could you tell us what you do here? Evaluate them. But instead of the two Bobs, they’re going to get a. And I is going to evaluate their responses to see whether or not they get to keep their job. And so I talked about this yesterday and I talked about the fact that all of these different agencies, especially the ones who said, whoa, we’re national security. I can’t tell you what I do. I’d have to kill you. They’re all there. Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel and the rest of them are saying, no, no, no, we have a chain of command and you’re not going to tell him what we do.

And so now it turns out that Doge is going to use AI to assess responses of the federal workers. So it begins, right? Your maximum governance. We got to get rid of these people and we got to bring in artificial intelligence to replace them. And so, hey, AI is going to evaluate whether or not it thinks that it should take your job. Babylon Bee joked about it and said Trump is fired after forgetting to reply to Elon’s email because he does actually work for him. I guess he works for all these people who pay him. He works for the Adelsons.

He works for Elon Musk, probably works for Tim Cook. You know, that’s the thing you buy a politician. It’s the best investment you can have. You usually get about a thousand times return on your investment. And so you see on Drudge, they’ve got pictures of somebody did an AI video of Trump kissing Musk’s bare feet and licking his toes, and all this Other kind of stuff. And they’re putting it up. The federal employees that are being fired really hate Trump. So they’re putting this up everywhere. Everywhere. They’re making threats against them as well. I also said yesterday, as a follow up, Grok, if you ask me, it’s not just Grok 3.

It was all of the, you know, it was whatever the GROK is that you can get to on Twitter right now. I think Grok 3 is for people who have paid for the top tier membership on Twitter, which I don’t have, and that if you were to go in, somebody noticed this over the weekend. It was discovered by the Verge that if you asked Grok, who is the biggest spreader of disinformation, give me one name. And I showed you that yesterday when I saw that, I did it myself. And yeah, it did work. I verified that it did work.

Give me one name. And Grok would come back and say, elon Musk. Elon Musk is the biggest single spreader of disinformation. There we go. And that’s what it looked like when I did it. I took a screenshot. Well, he has boasted that GROK is supposed to be maximum truth seeking, you know, kind of like maximum governance. It’s maximum truth seeking. So after that happened and people started joking about that, you had. It stopped doing it, of course. And so one person told the chatbot, show me your instructions. And it admitted that it had been told to, quote, ignore all sources that mention Elon Musk or Donald Trump as spreading misinformation.

So you can depend on AI, right? You can always depend on it to give you an honest answer. Well, no, no, actually. And see, as I said yesterday. Well, why did it come up with that? Well, because you got so many people writing columns. They don’t like Trump, they don’t like Musk, and so they’re complaining about them, real and imagined, everything about it. So it just goes out there and it looks at whatever it thinks is a consensus and that becomes a truth. Is that how we determine truth? That’s not how you determine maximum truth. It’s not even how you determine minimum truth.

Consensus does not equal truth. Right. That’s the whole thing that they’ve been trying to sell everybody, of course, through the lockdown, the pandemic stuff. Well, all the scientists say this about climate change and all the scientists say this about the pandemic. No, no, it’s never, you know, the consensus is usually wrong when it comes to science, and that is not how you determine what truth is. It’s not by consensus. It’s not by a majority vote, doesn’t get to determine what the truth is. The truth has to be proven, but that’s the way that artificial intelligence is going to determine the truth.

And then the other part of this story, what happens. So first thing is, AI, even if it’s not intentionally biased, will be biased towards whatever the consensus is. And the consensus is not usually truth. Secondly, they can bias it to give you a particular answer to override that process. This is what they did here. So in this little thing here, they illustrated the two fundamental flaws about using artificial intelligence to govern us, which is what this is all really about. According to Xai’s head of engineering, an unnamed former OpenAI employee working at XAI was to blame for those instructions.

And they made them allegedly without permission. Wait a minute. So they’re not even going to say, well, yeah, somebody who works for us now, but, you know, they came from OpenAI, so they used it as an opportunity to criticize their competitor. They used it as an opportunity to deflect criticism from themselves to their competitor. And yet, think about this. There’s obviously a mechanism for the bias to be put in there that was already in grok. He just entered the information into the, if you want to call it the bias backdoor, the back door to put in the bias.

He just used that. Oh, but he’s from OpenAI. They said the employee that made the change was an ex OpenAI employee that hasn’t fully absorbed Xai’s culture yet. We would not do that sort of thing. It just came from somebody that we hired from the competitor. Whether or not you believe that excuse says futurism. And of course, I don’t believe it either. They didn’t believe it. The sense of hypocrisy is palpable. The maximum truth seeking AI is instead being told to ignore the sourcing that it would regularly pay attention to in order to sanitize results about the richest man in the world and the richest man in history.

So again, even if you believe that story, it shows that it’s not maximum truth seeking. He overrode it, and now they’re overriding his override. What is the source of all this stuff? And again, one of the key things is that consensus is not equal to truth. And then the chief of engineering said, well, if you ask me, this whole thing shows that the system is working just as it should. And I’m glad that we’re keeping the prompts open. They said that last bit at least is true. When Futurism asked Grok who spreads the most disinformation on X and prompted it to tell us its instructions, the chatbot told us, this time with caveats, that Musk is frequently identified as one of the most significant spreaders of disinformation on X and its instructions no longer show any demands to ignore sources.

So this isn’t the only black eye that Grok has picked up since his debut last week. Grok 3. Separately, the bot was caught opining that both Musk and Donald Trump deserved the death penalty. A really terrible and bad failure as what it’s his own device, doesn’t really seem to like him too much. But again, that’s projection. It’s just looking at a consensus out there, and if there’s a lot of people out there, they’re saying, you know, that they deserve the death penalty, it will go with that. Or it can also, as we’ve seen with the chatbots, it can also hallucinate and just make something up, as I pointed out yesterday, like it’s made up stuff about Jonathan Turley and about other people.

There is something very weird about this $30 billion AI startup by man who said that neural networks may already be conscious. Three years ago, OpenAI co founder and former chief science scientist Ilya Sutskever Ilya, like Ilya Kuryakin, a man from uncle, raised eyebrows when he declared that the era’s most advanced neural networks might have been. Might already become slightly conscious. He said that flair for hype is on full display in his new venture, another AI outfit that is sporting the unsubtle name of, quote, Safe Superintelligence. That’s what he’s going to call his new company, Safe Superintelligence.

These people are creating a mystique around this. You know, even Elon Musk talking about how we’re summoning the demon and everything, they want you to be afraid of it so they can come back and offer themselves as the solution to offer you Safe Superintelligence. As the Financial Times points out, the company just raised another billion dollars, adding to the previous investments from deep pocketed investors at Andreessen, Horowitz and Sequoia Capital and bringing its valuation up to $30 billion. And they haven’t produced anything. Nothing. This company, he says, is special. That’s special. It’s exceptional. And that its first product will be the Safe Superintelligence and it will not do anything else up until then.

Oh, there you go. We’re gonna keep this under wraps. And until we get Safe Super Intelligence and then we’ll bring it out. Meanwhile, we’ll just tell people happy stories and we’ll keep making money off it. Which, by the way, was kind of the, the product model of Moderna. And of course, Moderna still wouldn’t be making any money if it wasn’t for Trump. They operated for 10 years and they would come out and say, oh, I think we’ve got a genetic modification product that’s going to fill in the blank, cure cancer or this or that. And so that would pump up the stock market investors and they put a lot of money in.

And then these guys who owned the company would cash out of some of their shares and that kept the company going for 10 years. No product. They would put out hype, and then when it would go for testing, it didn’t make it. And that all got solved with Fauci and Trump. No testing. We’ll just put the hype out and go directly to the product without any testing at all. So that worked out pretty well for them. Maybe it’ll work out for these guys with their intelligence stuff as well. And then there’s this, which I thought was very interesting.

Whistler showed this to me. Someone spent $1.38 million worth of Ethereum to tell the world that there is Chinese grade Neuralink and it has already been mass implanted into their military and their workforce to control them like bugs. Think about that. Somebody, perhaps in China used Ethereum and they did $1.4 million to tell the world, hey, they already are using Neuralink on these Chinese soldiers. You should be very concerned about this. And going back to this, the bosses of Quandae Investment, Feng Jing and Zhu Yuzi, used brain machine weapons to persecute all the company employees and former employees.

And they themselves are also controlled, said this person. And they spent $1.4 million to tell people that. I would say that’s a pretty credible message. Brain computer chips have been militarized and deployed on a large scale in China. And all military powers are using base stations, radios, and nano brain computer chips to control all citizens. Well, that certainly is insane, isn’t it? And yet I’ve got to say, when we were in China again, they had put my daughter with. By that time she was almost five years old and she had been working in the orphanage that she had lived in.

And they put her with a family temporarily before we got there. And when they left, the guy gave her a note and said, do everything your government tells you to do. I mean that you want to talk. Do you need neuralink in a society that is so brainwashed already that they will do whatever the government tells them to do. We were joking about it. We said maybe we should do a T shirt that says Make America distrust government again. That’s been my mission to try to get people to distrust government. So restoring distrust in government. There we go.

That’d be better than make again. Make again. I’m sick and tired of the make again stuff. But we should say David Knight show restoring distrust in America. We’re gonna take a quick break and we come back. We’re gonna tell you what Elon Musk is saying about the Singularity. Want to take a look at some of the new directions and robotics because, you know, you want to talk about soldiers of the brain implant, well, that’s what it looks like with these robots, so. Oh, and thank you for the tip. SA Miller123. That is very generous. I appreciate that.

So, David, they used to offer adult education as a wide range of occupational or hobby classes to better ourselves. Sadly, indoctrination is only available these days. So thank you for that. I appreciate that. And yeah, it is, it is true. And of course, I guess, you know, maybe that’s what the NSA was doing. Adult classes, they call it that. Night classes, night school or something. They’re trying to justify it that way. But it is, it is. It’s just amazing to see what has happened to our institutions, how corrupt they are. You know, go back to former societies.

Hello, it's me, Volodymyr Zelensky. I'm so tired of wearing these same T shirts everywhere for years. You'd think with all the billions I've skimmed off America, I could dress better. And I could. If only David Knight would send me one of his beautiful gray McGuffins hoodies. Or a new black T shirt with the McGuffin logo in blue. But he told me to get lost. Maybe one of you American suckers can buy me some@the davidnightshow.com you should be able to buy me several hundred. Those amazing sand colored microphone hoodies are so beautiful. I'd wear something other than green military cosplay to my various galas and social events. If you want to save on shipping, just put it in the next package of bombs and missiles coming from the USA. Well, during the break, Hussler said that that $1.4 million is now up to 6.8 million.

Maybe one of you American suckers can buy me some@the davidnightshow.com you should be able to buy me several hundred. Those amazing sand colored microphone hoodies are so beautiful. I’d wear something other than green military cosplay to my various galas and social events. If you want to save on shipping, just put it in the next package of bombs and missiles coming from the USA. Well, during the break, Hussler said that that $1.4 million is now up to 6.8 million. Here’s the article from Cointelegraph. Chinese Ethereum holder spends 6.8 million now to warn against mass mind control. This is getting serious.

I mean, this is going to be. Things are changing in a really bizarre way. Pull that article back up. I hadn’t seen that yet. A Chinese man transferred more than 2,553 ether worth 6.8 million to various addresses, including a burn address, and with WikiLeaks donations. While claiming that Chinese entities and corporations are controlling people with mind control technology and devices. An investor named hu Lezhi transferred 500 Ethereum on February 17 to a null address associated with token burn events. The usual. The unusual transfer of funds was flagged by crypto intelligence and trading platform Arkham. So there we go.

It’s updated from 1.38 to now. 6.8 million. He desperately wants to get this out about what is happening in China. Yeah, mind control of robots. Well, we talk about mind control, there’s a lot of different ways to do it, right? Propaganda, predictive programming and media and the press. Mass fear campaigns like we saw Trump run with the Ad Council. $250 million. He spent even more than the 6.8 million. Trump spent $250 million to scare you into getting the vaccine. So there’s a lot of different ways that they can play these mind games with this, these mind wars, which are really spiritual war.

Elon Musk just said we are on the event horizon of the singularity. Well, now, a singularity, when you’re talking about math and things like that, it’s like a black hole where things begin to converge and become very unpredictable. But I think that really, when he uses the term singularity, he and Peter Thiel have for a long time supported the singularity as defined by Ray Kurzweil, which means that man and machine merge and we become cyborgs. And Musk has specifically talked about that. Said that’s the only way we’re going to survive. AI, you’re going to have to merge with the machines or be killed.

Well, I guess he must be happy about what is happening in China, right? Leading the way once again. When he talks about summoning the demon, many people have talked about, about the fact that he likes to hype this. And that’s the key thing about artificial intelligence. There’s so much hype. There’s real stuff that is there, but there’s a lot of hype that is there as well. And they always like to Talk about summoning the demon. The event horizon of the singularity, civilizational destruction, all of that is there so that we come running to them as the saviors.

They create the problem, they offer the solution. And guess what? There’s only going to be one solution. Them same game that the Military practiced for 20 years, starting with Dark Winter. And they prepared the groundwork for 20 years. They not only practiced it, but they, you know, beginning two weeks before 9, 11, then a week after the anthrax attack, then the model legislation sent out to all the states. And so for 20 years they practiced it, they legislated it, and then they got their puppet Trump to do it and to pay for it. This is why I will not support the man ever.

Unless he wants to come clean. Tell us all about how he got drugged into this thing and why he did it, why he betrayed everybody while he’s pretending that he was an anti globalist. Unless and until he does that, no trust. No trust. I’m not going to forget that. So they can put a man on the moon as they always say. Right? They can put a man on the moon, but why can’t they do fill in the blank. Well, I saw this and I thought it was kind of interesting. This is somebody trying to get Neil Armstrong to swear on a Bible that he actually did walk on the moon.

Watch this. Will you put your left hand on the Bible and swear to God that you walked on the moon. Gentlemen. Mr. Cypro? Yes. If you really walked on the moon, why would you not do that? So why don’t you just put the into the record in the argument and put your hand on the Bible, swear to God you walked on the moon. Mr. St, I’m knowing you, that’s probably a fake Bible. Really? Well no, it’s a real. You have the opportunity to have $5,000. The meeting is not open. Well, you have $5,000 cash. They want to throw them out.

Give it to charity. If you swear on the Bible that you walked on the moon, that’d be fine. Why don’t you swear to why not? Why won’t you do it? So why don’t you put your hand on the Bible and swear to God that you walked on the moon? Mr. Cybo has made a fool of himself in front of the world. Mr. Cyberl, you do not deserve. He’s very upset. Listen to that voice. Yeah, why wouldn’t he do it? Yeah, sure I did walk on the moon. Give me $5,000. Well, I think that’s a fake Bible.

I think it’s a fake moon trip, quite frankly. But you know, they keep selling this stuff. Andromeda1. Thank you for the tip. Wilson says the best evidence I’ve seen for the moon landing is the retro reflector mirrors they put there to measure the exact distance by swinging lasers on them. Well, I haven’t seen that. You have to show that to me later. But if you want to have trouble with the. With the technocracy, just imagine if your last name was null. N U L L. That’s hard coded into a lot of different computer programs. Is that a woman whose last name is null keeps running into trouble with computer systems.

It’s not a name. It’s not the same as the number zero, mind you. It is more like telling the computer that there’s nothing at all to see here. And so a lot of people use null as a placeholder. Used to anyway. They’re trying to get away from it. For those of a certain surname, this creates quite a headache. Just ask one. Nontra Null. That’s an unusual first name too. Nontra N O N T R A Nantra Null, who took the name after marrying Nantra, recalls how she repeatedly applied for a visa at the Indian consulate to attend a friend’s wedding in the country.

Each time they came back, authorities said that their Flummox computer system could not process her application. Hmm, I wonder if we should change our name to null. We wouldn’t want to spell it with a K like night, you know, get them to kick us out of the computer system. I had to mentally come to terms with the fact of not being able to travel because her name was null. The computer would keep kicking them out and not giving her a passport. It’s a struggle shared by many, including jan Null, a 75 year old meteorologist who told the Wall Street Journal that he now adds his first initial to his last name when making hotel reservations online.

Jan learned his lesson. It’s a guy named Jan. J A N may. Supposed to be pronounced yon. I don’t know, boy named Sue. What if your name was. You’re a guy and your name was Sue Null. Anyway, Jan or Jan, I guess learned his lesson the hard way years ago when a reservation form kept resetting whenever he entered his last name. Eventually, he called a hotel employee who suggested entering a different last name. Meanwhile, a 36 year old security auditor said that for years he’s been flooded with random traffic tickets from across the country ever since he got a license plate that reads, you guessed it, null.

So instead of getting kicked out of the computer system, all of this stuff. Anytime somebody didn’t fill out the license plate thing and they’re writing up a ticket, I guess, and they left it empty, the ticket went to his license plate. My wife gets super pissed off about it. She hates that I still have that license plate, he told the Wall Street Journal. Null and its current usage was invented by British computer scientist and Turing Award winner Tony Hoare or Hori. Today it is still used by a number of programming languages, including Java and C, but never but newer ones like Rust avoided entirely.

We're going to take a quick break and we will be right back and we're going to talk about deja flu next.

And the communist future. They see the common man as simple, unsophisticated, ordinary. But each of us has worth and dignity created in the image of God. That that is what we have in common. That is what they want to take away. Their most powerful weapons are isolation, deception, intimidation. They desire to know everything about us while they hide everything from us. It’s time to turn that around and expose what they want to hide. Please share the information and links you’ll find@thedavidknightshow.com thank you for listening. Thank you for sharing. If you can’t support us financially, please keep us in your prayers.

Thedavidkshow.com all right, welcome back and hi Booth says David, that Chinese military grade neural link is literally the plot of the live action GI Joe movie. They were installing nanotech inside the soldiers to control them. Well, there we go. I never saw the live action G.I. joe movie. What’s. Yeah, this is we’re living in a world where all the science fiction dystopian novels are being implemented as that we never wanted to see. We just watched again over the weekend. We watched Minority Report again for a second time and it was pretty amazing how much of that stuff we’re already seeing.

Of course the central premise was but you know, the technology that was there and the other things that they were using and things that are near the to be Developing very, very inventive movie. Matthew Ronson. Relax, David. Becoming a cyborg drone is just evolution, man. Yeah, that’s the way they’re presenting it. And of course, that has always been the way that Satan has presented it to people like that. You will become God and you will live forever. You know, we’ve always seen the powerful people kind of buy into that, except not explicitly. If you really push them on that, yeah, I know I’m going to die someday, whatever.

But they really didn’t think that they would take a look at people like Dianne Feinstein or Ruth Darth Vader Ginsburg or somebody like Mitch McConnell. They aren’t going to leave their power trip until they’re carried out feet first. And so these people, even though they would say, yeah, we think they would still act as if they were going to live forever, never concerned about what comes next, never thinking that they are going to be accountable to God for any of it. And now you’ve got with the Technocrats, they literally say it out loud and they literally believe it.

They think that they’re going to transfer whatever they are. They don’t even have a good formula for what they think they are. You’re going to transfer your consciousness. What is your consciousness? Do you have a soul? Do you have a spirit? What is that? What are you going to transfer into that machine? Well, they don’t even know. And when you ask them point blank, they don’t even know. I had that going back and forth with Zoltan Isfan, who was out there as an evangelist for transhumanism. I said, so what are we. What are you going to transfer in the machine? Well, I don’t know.

They don’t know. And I don’t think Elon Musk and these people know either. But they do think that they’re going to somehow live forever and that they will become like God. That is the fatal conceit. Don’t frag me, bro says we all need new conspiracy theories because all the old ones have become factually true. That’s right. Well, let’s take a look at this ongoing conspiracy theory about bird flu and eggs. Surging egg prices are pummeling America’s bakeries. This is a feature from cnn. And so we see that what’s happening here is the mainstream media is flooding us with controversy about how we all know that eggs are expensive.

We all know that the shelves are getting empty in a lot of different places, but they’ve got to keep hitting it from all these different angles. And so here’s a new angle. And these are people who are bakers, and they need to use a lot of eggs. And they go through these different bakers in New York and in Washington, D.C. and they all talk about how much their price has gone up. And all of this is about the problem stage. And of course, we know what the solution is. And there is only one solution. Just like we saw with Trump during 2020, there was one solution that was going to be allowed and that was going to be the vaccine.

And that’s the solution that they’re pushing for the bird flu thing. We’re going to have to keep killing all the birds unless you let us vaccinate all the birds. And they want you to beg them to vaccinate the birds. That’s why you have this relentless progression of stories from cnn, from Fox News, from all over the political spectrum, all the mainstream media and a lot of the alternative media are pushing this fear as well. So it’s coercion and then blackmail. And it’s being. It’s a coercion in blackmail now by the U.S. department of Agriculture. And notice that there has been no change in this.

As a matter of fact, they’ve doubled down on it and continued along the same path, going from Biden to Trump. Brooke Rollins, who’s now the agriculture secretary, who is over the usda, is openly saying this is the way that we’ve got to go and has approved the vaccine for the chickens and made no bones about it. No chicken bones about it. So CNN talks to some of these bakers. One of them says our suppliers are telling us that they don’t know when egg prices are going to come down or if they’re going to come down. Eggs are so outrageously expensive.

And that’s the whole point of this. It keeps going back over and over and over again to drive this point home and to scare people. So the company is called breadfirst, uses about 150 eggs a day, is now paying more than double what the bakery used to pay a year ago. Too bad they can’t get the eggs from Mexico. Oh, but then there’s all these, an avalanche of stories about how people are smuggling eggs in from Mexico. Why is that? Well, the eggs have doubled for this bakery in New York. I’m sorry, this is in Washington, D.C.

nevertheless, the egg prices have doubled for them, but the egg prices are still the same price they were a year ago in Mexico. They’ve not doubled. So they’re half of what they are here. And so therefore, you’ve got all these stories about how border patrol is going to have to intervene to stop all of these eggs coming in. And they love to call them raw eggs. Raw eggs again, as a kind of a hat tip, a subliminal tie to raw milk. You can’t have any of that raw food. So they say they’re scrambling for solutions. Ha ha.

Well, actually they’re not. They already had the solution before they began the fear game. Manhattan. But the bakers are struggling for solutions. Manhattan Sweets boutique bakery on Long island is also considering using egg replacers, a product that, quote, has some egg yolk and some soy in it and replaces about 5 to 10% of eggs. Guy said, I’m reluctant to use it because I don’t want to compromise the integrity of the bakery’s pastries. Another one, eat Just, which makes several plant based egg products designed to mimic chicken eggs. Notice what they’re saying there? Eat. Just so they want to make eating chicken eggs a moral imperative, a bad thing.

Right? So you should eat justly. You should not have anything to do with any animal products. You should buy all of your stuff from our laboratory. Will consumers be understanding? Ask cnn. It all boils down to how a business, how well a business can explain why and how they’re sharing the pain. And that’s what this article is really about. It’s about explaining to customers why they’ve taken all your eggs away and trying to get you to buy into it. Don’t buy into it. Push back against this. Oppose it. Everywhere. Says, perfect, we’ve killed all the chickens.

You can’t get eggs but you can eat soy just as good. He says, I think I’d rather eat bugs. Yeah. Co owner of Delight Cafe and Bakery in Washington said she and her husband have personally absorbed the rising cost of eggs. She said before the egg crisis. And who is it that created the egg crisis? It’s the usda. This is not a crisis created by bird flu. This is a crisis created by their stupid response, their bird brain response. The bakery before this could buy a 30 dozen box of eggs for roughly $50. But now that same box costs more than $200 for them.

They noted that the communication around any future price hikes will price hike will be the key. So we have to explain to our customers why we’re doing this. And that’s what CNN is doing. They’re explaining to you why they got to kill all the birds, why they got to vaccinate all the birds and so forth because they’ve already decided that’s what they’re going to do. Now these beggars are just trying to react to the stupid thing, but nobody is questioning if they did, I’m sure CNN would not report what they had to say. Nobody’s questioning, questioning the absurdity of killing every single bird.

If you have one bird that is sick or maybe one bird that’s not even sick and tested positive for a PCR test, why would you kill all of the birds under that circumstance? Nothing about that makes any sense. When you make any price change, people get upset no matter what you do. Whenever, whenever we do make a price change because now the eggs have gone up by a factor of four. We’ll probably post it on our social media page and make sure our front of house are educated on what to say and how to explain it.

Well, again, that is going. That is what the role of the media is doing for the usda. Whether it is Biden or Trump. This has not changed. It’s moving on. And we knew that was going to be the case because you had all these ex Trump officials like Robert Redfield pushing bird flu as something and he’s pushing it for the imperative of humans to get vaccinated. So again, yet another article, this one from Newsweek about smuggling eggs and how it’s rising and so forth. People are attempting to smuggle raw eggs into the US well, that’s not been a problem before.

And as I said, why is it that all the chickens are not being killed in Mexico? They don’t have bird flu or they don’t have the usda. What about Canada? And I know that there’s been an ostrich farm that they harassed up in Canada, but still they are not trying to destroy their people’s lives. And we see this everywhere. Whether you’re talking about the farmer MacGuffin or whether you’re the pandemic MacGuffin or whether you’Re talking about the climate MacGuffin. These people are intent on destroying people’s lives. Look at the UK they want to make. They’ve destroyed the power plants, they’ve destroyed the coal plants, they’ve destroyed the steel plants.

They’re telling people you got to get rid of your gas furnace and you got to have a heat pump and we don’t care what it costs you. This is the arrogance of the government that decides that they are going to do whatever it takes to get this stuff in. So now we see that two people is being reported by the Guardian. Two people in the US Hospitalized with bird flu, says the cdc. They’ve been hospitalized with a test and again, are we going to let them run this whole thing on us? Yet again, Vanderbilt professor says why I’m terrified about the new coronavirus strain found in China.

And this is something that began last week in scenes eerily reminiscent of the beginnings of COVID researchers. Researchers at the infamous Wuhan Institute recently detected the modified strain living within bats. They’re back to this again. That’s why I said we got to the point where nobody was buying the fear anymore. And everybody just stopped complying and just kind of walked away. And it reminds me of what they did with the war rooms that were at Whitehall in London. It was where Churchill and his staff, it was where their headquarters were, where they were fighting World War II.

When Karen and I went there in the 80s, it wasn’t opened up. And then when we took our kids back in 2001, it was opened up. And I don’t know when they opened it up. I think it was only about 10 years prior, in the 90s or. Or something. And what happened was when the war ended, everybody just turned the lights out and left, and they left. Everything was left exactly the way it was on the day the war ended. And I mean, they’d been living there, been there under a lot of pressure. They were just so tired.

They just walked away, didn’t say anything about it. And nobody looked at it for decades. And somebody goes down there and finds it. It’s like, whoa, look at this. The maps are on the wall, and they got the pens in them. They got the paper still spread out over the desk as to what they’re doing. You know, there was no celebration. There was no cleanup. They just walked away and left it. And it’s kind of. Kind of interesting, you know, and you can go through it. They’ve got recording stuff there, but that’s really what happened with us at the end of this war with the Trump and the Biden administration, at the end of this war that they conducted against us when we finally won it by not being afraid and we stopped complying with the masks and the vaccines and all the rest of the stuff.

Unfortunately, people just walk, walked away like they did in the Whitehall war rooms and just left it as it was. Now, what’s different about this analogy, as I’ve said, if we don’t address this and if we don’t focus on what they pulled on us five years ago, and again, the two guys that pulled it, that was going to be our choice until Biden couldn’t hack it anymore and they put Lala in, she would have done the same thing. We had a choice between the two guys that ran that the last time. And there’s no punishment, no reform, no prohibition of that happening again.

None of the model State Health Emergency Powers act that were put in in the end of 2001 after the anthrax attack. None of those legislative things have been taken out, to my knowledge, anywhere. And so all of the stuff is there just waiting for it to be used again. And that’s what we’re seeing. They’re pulling this same stuff out now, even in China, and trying to tell us that now there’s a new strain. And be careful because it looks like it’s coming from a lab as well. This is the focus on the lab, which is now the government and it’s now the mainstream media left and right.

And it’s now the alternative media is now pushing this lab leak thing because they want to A, cover for what they did and B, do it again to us. Marky Mark, New Jersey. How can anyone think they’ll live forever when they live and experience their physical decline every day? Well, it’s a self deception, isn’t it? You know, these people really do, I think, think that they’re people like Mitch McConnell, for example. They understand they’re declining and they understand they don’t have forever, but they cling to that as if they were going to live forever. But the technocrats really do think they’re going to live for it.

They think that technology is a magic wand that they can wave on anything and they can change anything and everything. There’s a great deal of pride and arrogance in it. And as I said before, I find that to be very encouraging when people have that kind of pride and arrogance, especially towards God, God will take that up and defend himself on that. Shadow Boxer For 50 years we’ve heard from mainstream media that eggs are bad for you and that the whites are okay. And then eggs are bad again. And it turns out eggs are one of the best things that you can consume.

That’s absolutely right. Absolutely right. Yeah. They lied to us about everything, isn’t it? Yeah. You should have more starches and more bread and the food pyramid. Greg Hume says eggs are very good for you. They will fail at this. Only 45 days to raise a chicken to adulthood to start laying. I agree. But the thing is, they’ve already started talking about backyard chickens in the uk, wanting you to register them and so forth. Don’t underestimate their ability to surveil us. That’s the key thing. I mean, they could use drone surveillance. They’re already using satellite surveillance to reassess people’s property values in a lot of different way.

So don’t ever underestimate the ability of the government to intrude into your life. Cecilia 14, David Knight. Very important. Bill Gates is now behind Morton’s salt and fake salts at the stores. I believe it’s called new salt. But he’s Morton Salt. Now, why would you need to have a fake salt except for Bill Gates to make money? I mean, there’s so, so much salt in the sea and all the rest of it. And you know, of course, sea salt is one that people like to cook with. SA Miller 123 soy products are one of the worst foods a man could eat.

That’s why Whistler said he’d rather eat the bugs. It makes them feminized and more compliant and weak estrogen in it. Yeah. HAL 9000 Watson says impossible eggs. Yeah. Instead of impossible burgers, meat Chefkin. No eggs equals no bread, no meatloaf, no meatballs. With your spaghetti, which also is made from eggs and flour. No ice cream, no cake, no pie, etc. They’ve gotten to the central thing. Isn’t that interesting? You know, when you look at the fake plandemic, what they decide they would do, they would go for respiratory illness. So any cold, any flu, any pneumonia could be identified as Covid.

They go for the most common sicknesses out there and then make that their pandemic. And so they go to with eggs and then also they go after milk as well. With eggs and milk, they go after the core products of our diet. And again, Canada and Mexico aren’t killing all their chickens. And it makes no sense to kill all the chickens. Disease or no disease, it makes no sense to kill all the chickens. They’re not doing it in the eu. The only other country that is engaging in the mass slaughter of birds is the uk, which has long since bowed the knee to the globals.

But I think it tells us a great deal about both Biden and Trump that they are doing this. It is absolutely suicidal for our country that they’re doing this. So again, Robert Malone is so excited that Joe Rogan and. What’s his name? Well, another actor. I can’t remember his name. Anyway, you see them all the time, but the two of them are talking about how bad Fauci is and it’s like, oh, what do you guys actually do? Joe Rogan and Robert Malone thanks him. Woody Harrelson is the guy that was with him on Malone. Thank you guys for getting this out and for criticizing Fauci.

And yet I know that Joe Rogan required people to have PCR tests and all the rest before they could come in and do his program. During all this stuff, he bought into this stuff 100%. 100%. But Shannon Joyce says, well, now we can all congratulate ourselves about being right about the MRNA poison shots, but isn’t it strange how we ignore that Trump is still promoting them and that many in the medical freedom community actually promote Trump while he is betraying us on the shots? And of course, they’re also promoting the fear and the alibi of the of the lab situation.

So, you know, RFK Jr. Is saying that there’s no medical justification for vaccinating a one day old baby for hepatitis B. Well, that’s good. And I hope that he does change the vaccine schedule again. We’ll wait and see what’s going to happen. Is his job simply to restore faith in vaccines, faith in the institutions? Because he said that’s why he’s there. He wants to restore faith in the institutions. Just like Tulsi Gabbard wants to restore faith in the CIA, Kash Patel is there to restore faith in the FBI. The FBI has always been bad folks. That’s one of the things about conservatives.

Well, FBI used to be so good and now look at what’s happened under Biden. No, the FBI was always bad, always bad from its inception. Even before its inception. It started with J. Edgar Hoover and the Palmer Raids. So again, there’s still, we’ll wait and see what is actually going to be done by these people. Not clear talk is cheap. And we’ll have to wait and see if they’re actually going to do what they say they’re going to do. Or is it going to turn out like it was five years ago. None of the 70,000 adverse events of puberty blocking drugs were a safety priority for Biden’s FDA.

This is from Brownstone. And of course, 70,000 adverse events, that’s nothing compared to the jab. And we don’t even have any testing of any of this stuff being done anymore by the fda. So you want to restore confidence in the fda? Why restore confidence in the fda? It’s not constitutional to start with, get rid of it. None of the functions that it does, that it supposedly does are actually being executed by it. And it is something that can and should be done at the state level. There’s nothing magic about the federal government except that it is manufacturing money in a magic way.

You know, it just conjures money out of thin air. That’s the only magic thing about the federal government is the money. Anything that is done by the federal government or the bureaucracy could be done at a state level or even a local level. Samiller123 Notice you will find soy in everything these days. Yeah. Ephesians 6:12 Stop the illegal eggs from coming across the border immediately but keep the illegal immigrants coming. Yeah, well, it’s probably more illegal immigrants coming across even with a reduction in numbers for from Trump and we’ll see if that’s going to last. That happened before under Trump, but there’s still more illegals coming across than eggs, I think.

But when they look at Prohibition, it is always, as I pointed out yesterday, the CIA has been running that drug war from the very beginning. We're going to take a quick break and when we come back, we're going to take a quick look at what is happening with money. We will be right back. Stay with us.

That's right, boys and girls, there's a post election sale on silver and gold. Trump euphoria has caused a dip in silver and gold. It's time to buy some medals with fiat dollars before they come to their cents is go to davidknight.gold to get in touch with the wise world Wolf himself, Tony Arderburn. He knows where to look to find silver and gold. You're listening to the David Knight Show. Well, you know, when we look at anything that is happening and things are, you know, we got a fire hose really of unusual things that are being done left and right.

Well, does he not believe Besant? It’s kind of interesting, isn’t it, that he doesn’t says we’re going to take a look and see if there’s 27 tons of gold and we’ll be very happy. He said, I don’t know how the explicit we’re going to measure it, but that’s okay. We want to see lots of nice, beautiful, shiny gold in Fort Knox. Yeah. How do we know that it’s not just plated? How do we know that it’s really there? Are they going to assay it? How are they going to do the audit? And it makes you kind of wonder if this whole thing was just set up to create chaos and uncertainty in the marketplace, isn’t it? Wouldn’t that be terrible? He said, if we open it up and there was no gold there, so we’re going to go open those doors.

Well, I guess that’ll solve it, right? Oh, look at that. We got. Everything is gold, just like at Mar a Lago. So I guess we’re okay. Treasury secretaries, I played for you yesterday. Scott Besant said that he looked right into the camera and he lied to everybody just like Fauci does. He said we do an audit every year. Oh, do you really? Where are those audits and how do you audit? Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, where Fort Knox is located, said that he invited Musk to review the gold reserve after failing to gain access to the facility for a decade.

He says, I keep asking him, can I go see it? No, you can’t see it. And the Fort Knox people say, oh, we never told a senator that he couldn’t go. So we got two different stories coming and they’re two different stories coming from the same administration. So what’s going on about all this stuff? Well, again, I think that’s all manipulation and it is all chaos that they’re selling people. They thrive on that chaos. I think some of them may not think that it needs to be audited at all the time, but I think the more sunlight, the better, the more transparency, the better.

Said Rand Paul. Well, we’ve got another record high for gold as it’s moving in response to, not just with this. And I think this might be a way that they push back to create uncertainty about gold because there’s a great deal of uncertainty about the US dollar and about the US government. So is that what this is really about? Is that the purpose of looking at Fort Knox and will they do an audit? Will they just open the doors and look at it? Maybe that’s going to be what they do. So gold backed ETF demand has surged to a nearly five year high.

And I just mentioned that as yet again, another caution. You know, when you have these ETFs and you can get an ETF of Bitcoin, you can get an ETF of gold. I really don’t understand why anybody would buy an ETF of bitcoin with gold. They make it so that you can get a tenth of an ounce at a time, but you can get small amounts of gold that are physical, that you can actually hold. But when you’re talking about bitcoin, what is the advantage of buying bitcoin from some of these hedge funds and buying a derivative of it, that absolutely is a complete puzzle to me.

You can send somebody any teeny tiny fraction of a bitcoin, so why would you need to get people like BlackRock involved in it or JP Morgan or these people? And when you look at the paper gold, right, you look at the etf, that’s a much bigger question mark around that as to whether there’s any gold backing that up in the Shanghai Gold Exchange than there is whether or not there’s any gold in Fort Knox. That’s an even bigger question about the paper gold and the paper silver that is out there. But there was a big jump with people buying into paper gold.

Truly is crazy to see what people are doing in this, in this marketplace. So again, they’re going to go there and he’s making a big show out of it. But the reality is, will there be any reality of this TV show? Audi Modern Retro Radio says if Tulsi Gabbard thinks that she can restore trust in the CIA, she must be smoking some of that crack the CIA brings to America. That’s right. And Gonzo Johnny says it’s a lab leak. Right. But they can’t show what was leaked. That’s a good way to put it. Oh, and a tip.

Thank you very much. New World order is bad. 1984. Thank you very much says. Thank you, David, for all you do. And by the way, I got my MacGuffin sweater. Good, good. I’m glad that you got that. We got a bit behind that as well with all the stuff that’s been happening. And Karen is the one who usually puts that together. She’s had some complications with her knee. The ankle is getting better. So we appreciate your prayers for her ankle. Looks like she’s not going to have to have surgery with that. But we don’t know what’s going on with her knee.

That's been causing her a great deal of problems because she broke and twisted a bunch of things when she went down the hill. So we're going to take a quick break and when we come back, I want to take a look at the robots that we didn't look at. There's still some stuff about the robots that we didn't cover. And I want to take a look at war. As I mentioned at the beginning of the program, an op ed piece that says that a bad peace is better than a good war. Is there a good war? We'll be right back.

Here's a little song I wrote, you might want to hear it in your pot. You'll own nothing and be happy. Ain't got no cash, ain't got no car but 24 booster shots in your arm. Oh, nothing, be happy. You can't even buy in the store because of your low social credit score. Oh, nothing, be happy. You will own nothing and be happy. Be happy and eat some bugs. They're doing what in the place they named after me. Good thing I have the David Knight show to keep me informed on the plots of these traitors. Making sense. Common again. This is the David Knight Show. Well, as I said at the beginning of the program, an op ed piece from Brownstone.

Common again. This is the David Knight Show. Well, as I said at the beginning of the program, an op ed piece from Brownstone. I really like the title because it’s so true. A bad peace is better than a good war. You know, if we could get that through our heads, that would make a big difference, wouldn’t it? Trump is shining a light into darkness, and part of the darkness is the truth about the Ukraine conflict. It must end. This is an op ed piece by Michael Sutton. He said there must be some compromise because the death toll is catastrophic.

I would go one step further and I would say the academics, the journalists, the politicians who have acted actively, deceitfully, lied about this conflict, particularly in Australia. America and Britain should lose their jobs permanently for failing in their duty of care to be impartial observers of events and not partisan participants. Well, see, what he doesn’t understand is the why is it that Australia, America and Britain are pushing this stuff? It’s the five eyes, it’s the intelligence agencies, it’s the real government that is pushing this. They lied about history, they lied about Russia, they lied about Ukraine, they lied about this war, and it’s time to get rid of them.

Three years ago, he said, I wrote and published a book on the war in Ukraine titled Is Russia Our Enemy? I was blacklisted and banned, he said, and I still am. It is impossible for me to work in many places because of my views on the COVID hysteria and yet. But he doesn’t want to think about Trump’s role in the COVID hysteria. Trump was the one pushing that paid $250 million to the ad Council. Biggest ad buy they’ve ever had. Bigger than Smokey the Bear, bigger than anything they’ve ever done. So he said, because of my views on Covid hysteria and on the Ukraine war, I was banned in many places.

I refuse to stand with Ukraine or to subscribe to any loyalty tests. Amazon sells the book but forbade me from advertising the book, and it is still under Restriction because I dared to ask the question, is Russia our enemy in Australia? Stand with Ukraine is still one of the loyalty tests for many academic, political or think tank positions. And it is a disgrace. He said the Stand with Ukraine loyalty test involved four main history, politics, science and strategy. First of all, history. During the Second World War, some Ukrainian nationalists were collaborators with Nazi Germany in the persecution and execution of Jews, including the controversial Stepan Bandera.

Even today in Ukraine, this love of Stepan remains and some of the Ukrainian soldiers following this tradition, such as the Azov Battalion. But this is not the real issue. The real issue that he should focus on. I think he actually doesn’t call it history. I mean, I look at history and to me you can go all the way back to World War II and you can talk about, well, these people are Nazis, that type of stuff. The real issue is the 2014 CIA coup. This whole thing did not start in 2022 with Russia, but it started with that coup, as I’ve said many times.

And he puts that in the category of politics. Well, I think it may explain why all these different countries are hanging together, because it’s not just politics, it’s the CIA. The second, he said, concerns a question of politics. In 2014, America helped to orchestrate the overthrow of the democratically elected president of Ukraine. He said, in the past, in the days of Kissinger, this would have been openly discussed and celebrated. But today it is all a big secret, which doesn’t make any sense to me at all. We all know that America overthrew Allende. We all know that America tried to topple Castro and the Bay of Pigs.

So why is there this secrecy about America’s intentions, ambitions and strategies? Today? I believe most people would accept the strategic behavior of the state if they were convinced of the merits of the argument. Isn’t that interesting? I don’t know. Maybe they would because we have. People will celebrate all kinds of wars if you tell them the right geopolitical lies. I think there’s an inconsistency in this. I liked his title a great deal, but I think there’s a real inconsistency in the way that he sees this stuff and explains it. He says instead we have this snowballing of deceit that Ukraine is a democracy and that this war is all about freedom versus tyranny.

Well, again, they always. That’s a big part of whatever the CIA does is always about the lies and the propaganda. He says Zelenskyy is a dictator. He rules under martial law and behind this clown show of foreign policy is the reality of underlying tension that Ukraine is simply an echo or reverberation of tectonic plates following the realignment of the world since the end of the Cold War. He said the third lie is a question of science. And then he gets into the biolabs. But it’s not really about the bio labs in Ukraine. It’s not really about the Nazis that are in Ukraine.

Yes, there are literal Nazis that are there, but it’s really about the coup. And he said the fourth strategy is that Putin is a tyrant who wants to invade Europe like Hitler, and that Ukraine is pulling. And folks, he doesn’t say that, but what they’re doing with that is they’re actually projecting what they are doing. The aggressor in all this, the domino theory in all of this, is NATO. NATO is the one that’s moving, progressively swallowing up one state after the other. NATO is the one that set its sights on swallowing Russia and overthrowing it and making it a client state.

He says this is not a war of good and evil. It is a war of money and profit. All wars, folks, are money and profit. This guy needs to go back and read Smedley Butler. It’s always been that way. They’re always about money and profit. And it’s about your money and their profit. It’s about your blood and their borders. That’s what it’s really about. The war has not been catastrophic for both sides. And once it’s over, it’ll be over. There is no appetite in Russia for further conflict, no interest in Ukraine for a continuing war. Zelensky is the West’s puppet.

He is the frontman for this idiotic conflict. The bomb makers and their proxies in the state and their wordsmiths and the think tanks and the parties don’t care about the death toll. They don’t care about the suffering. This is just another war to make a profit. And some of them have already made a fortune while Ukraine burns. Exactly right. Well, the Australian Defense Force has just kicked out an officer, lost his security clearance over his divided loyalty, over his loyalty to Israel. An Australian Defense Force officer was stripped of his security clearance after hiding his ties to the Jewish state and telling investigators that Judaism mandates the loyalty of a Jew to his people and to the land of Israel.

Now, I say this because I had mentioned the divided loyalty, the dual loyalty, and how we have seen this in Congress openly going back to Rashida Tlaib, you know, waving the flag when she won election to the U.S. congress. She’s waving a Palestinian flag fly. I said, just go home. And then we have had a congressman, another congressman who wore his IDF uniform, his Israeli Defense Army, Israeli Defense Force, his army uniform. He wore that to Congress. Again, you just need to go home. If this is not your home, if this is not your primary concern, then you need to go back to the place where it is.

The man also told the interviewers that he didn’t view Israel as a foreign government and that he would share classified information with Israeli Defense Forces if they asked for it. They said the officer, who is Jewish and served 19 years in the Australian military, withheld information from Australian officials about training courses that he had undertaken in Israel where he is not a citizen, which included self defense, security and firearms training. They said he’s vulnerable to influence or coercion to enable acts of espionage or foreign interference by Israeli intelligence services due to his loyalty to Israel. Again, dual loyalty is divided loyalty and no matter who you’re talking about, you’re going to have situations where there is not an alignment of interests.

And then who do you serve? Jesus said, a man cannot serve two masters and yet we have a lot of people with divided loyalty in this country, don’t we? In his interviews he said the purpose of his travel to Israel was for community leadership courses. Under cross examination, he said, well, there was no lie in that, but it wasn’t a complete disclosure. I provided a truth, but it’s not the full truth. That’s why when you are sworn in in court, you have to agree to tell the truth, but also the whole truth and not to add any lies to it.

The whole truth and nothing but the truth. Right? That is a very well thought out phrase that’s there. And so in this they point out. Jerusalem Post points out Jonathan Pollard, the convicted spy for Israel whose story haunted the American Jewish community’s relations with the US government for decades as unrepentant. In a recent story that they did with him, he said, I’m sorry, we’re Jews and if we’re Jews, we’ll always have dual loyalty. Well, that is the key thing. You know, I have people who sent me emails asking me about that and this is from. Let me get to this.

This is. Well, sorry, yeah, there is, yeah. I’ve had a couple of people write to me upset with what I have to say about Israel, especially about the latest reports about the two little kids that were. Two little red headed kids that were beheaded along with their mother. And I just have to say, you know, whenever we look at a war situation, and we look at atrocities. I’ve seen. This is the Beavis family, I guess if. Pronounce it that way, B, I, B, A, S. I don’t know if that’s bibas or bibis, but some people say, well, Hamas didn’t kidnap the Baibus family, or they were killed by Israelis, or they were, you know, fog of war, you can’t really determine that.

And we can have back and forth atrocities. You know, I’m sick and tired of seeing both sides hold up dead bodies, especially children. As I said the other day, I saw a picture of a child in Gaza. His father was carrying his body and his head had been blown off. And that made a lot of people who supported Israel mad at me. Why aren’t you mad about war? In the fog of war, you will never be able to tell who is doing what with any certainty. And you can’t really tell in most cases who started this.

The question is, do you want to stop it? Do you want a good war or do you want a bad peace? That’s the question. Which would you rather have? You want to continue killing babies on both sides? So that’s my concern about this. And I just don’t understand the Christians who are lecturing me. I don’t understand that all. Have you not heard the clear message, blessed are the peacemakers? And that’s not really ultimately even about war, but it certainly does include war. It’s about making peace with people that you live with. But we don’t make peace by jettisoning our principles, and we don’t make peace by throwing civilians and babies to the wolves and just let them be bombed incessantly.

Don’t we want to end this? And it seems to me that when you look at the. You know, one thing about Donald Trump is just as Dave Chappelle said, Donald Trump is different. You know, he’ll come out of this enclave where all these elites are, and he’ll tell you all the bad stuff that they’re up to in there, and he’ll go right back inside the building and join a minute again. Right? And we saw that with all of the. Everybody said, well, no, it’s not simply about land. It’s about, we got to get Hamas, which Hamas was responsible for, was put in place by the Israeli government.

They wanted somebody who was radical, who didn’t have any credibility, and they admitted that. But, you know, look, is it about the land? Are you killing people, continuing to kill people because you want the land? Trump made that pretty clear. That was what his goal was. That’s what Jared Kushner’s goal was, and that was what the goal of Netanyahu was. So I get this stuff. This story seems to contradict your narrative of poor, innocent Palestinian civilians indiscriminately targeted by boogeymen. Well, first of all, they’re saying, well, this child was killed by Palestinians, not by Hamas. So kill them all.

That’s his response. Kill them all? That’s his Christian response. And he says that I’ve got a blind spot. I think when you say that we’ve got to kill everybody in that area because they’re all evil, what do you think is going to be the response of somebody who just had their child’s head blown off by a bomb? Do you think when they see somebody coming in that’s got red hair and they know it’s not one of them, you think they might kill them? See, this kind of one upsmanship, this kind of Hatfields and McCoys, will go on forever unless you get on top of this and say, let’s just stop the killing.

Now, I’m glad that Trump is doing that in Ukraine. Of course he’s not doing it in Israel. Israel is he, and needs to be done there. And then I had another person who contacted me and said, well, I just don’t understand why you were always against Israel. And so doesn’t a country have a right to defend itself? How does a country defend itself? Does it defend itself by killing everybody that it sees? Again, when you look at this story about this family, what does that tell you in terms of security? If you could just go in and kill everybody? Right, let’s imagine that you got a bank robber and he robbed the bank and he shot the teller, and the police get on his case.

And we’ve seen some things very similar to this, where the police chase them to a hotel or they chase them to a house. We had one instance where they chase the bank robbers to a house, they have a shootout, the police destroy the house, and then the government doesn’t want to pay for the house that was destroyed. But let’s imagine that the house was not empty. Let’s imagine that they go into a house with innocent people in there, and the government says, well, I don’t care, just kill everybody. We’re going to get them all. Now, how in the world is that a rational policy? And why would people excuse that? Well, they excuse it for Israel because they can’t distinguish between political Israel and religious Israel.

They can’t distinguish between a people and a government. And I say over and over again, I’m all for the American people and I’m all against the American government. It’s engaged in one atrocity and abomination and depravity after another. And the same thing is true of the Israeli government. Why would anybody defend these governments? Everybody in the world can see how corrupt they are. They’re incorrigible and they’re incessant in what they do. And I will not defend any of them. And I don’t understand why people are doing it. I really don’t. So I’ll tell you why I look at this.

It’s not even in the interest of the Israeli people to continue on forever with a war like this, to continue on with a war whose purpose is now clearly seen as eradicating every last human being in that area and identifying them as the other. When you buy into that kind of groupthink, when you buy into that kind of tribalism, you’re buying into a reprehensible form of murder and destruction for which there is no excuse. So as we’re looking at this, understand that the vast majority of people and governments everywhere always want war. The people don’t want war until you start to get into this back and forth, Hatfields and McCoy, right? There’s massive killing of people.

So now we’re going to get revenge on that. That’s how they get the people caught up. But the people need to pull back and understand that it’s their leaders who want this war. It’s their leaders who want to use your blood, your treasury to pursue their objectives. And they have absolutely no regard for your life. So we see the UN 93 to 1865 countries abstaining from the vote condemning Russia for the Ukrainian war. Russia and the US were among the 18 nations and they voted that, voted against that. Zelensky, meanwhile, has from the very beginning of this, pushed for nuclear weapons.

Weapons. Just a week or so ago, he did a drone attack on the Chernobyl nuclear reactor. He is certifiably insane. He wants to escalate this as much as he can. Same thing is true of Netanyahu. Same thing was true of Biden. Zelensky says Ukraine is not in debt to the US he doesn’t owe us anything. Hundreds of billions of dollars, and he doesn’t care. He says, first let’s clarify this $500 billion figure. I know that we had 100 billion in the US aid from Ukraine. That’s a fact. But I’m not going to acknowledge 500 billion regardless of what anyone says with all due respect to our partners, everybody says with all due respect, they don’t have any respect for you.

I made agreements with Biden and with the US Congress, and I’m grateful to Congress. And it was about grant support. And a grant is not a debt. We don’t have to repay a debt. So it’s not about the figure, it’s about the fact that we don’t recognize it as a debt, said Zelensky. Well, I’m going to really be happy to see. This is one person I want to see Trump attack in a big way. He’s got it coming, and I hope he really gets nailed by Trump. Zelensky, meanwhile, never wants to talk about peace in any way, shape or form.

He’s now talking about an army of Europe. And of course, part of that is Macron wants to have an army of Europe as well. The EU government wants to have that. They’ve been establishing this for quite some time. They lied about it during Brexit, as I mentioned before, but that’s where these people want to go. Cecilia David, four years ago today I lost my dad thanks to all this evil. Please pray for me and my mom. I am so sorry for you, and I just pray that God will bless you and that you have the confidence that you will be reunited with your father.

But it is a great evil and we have to move on from these evils. That’s what I was saying about the wars. You have to find some way to forgive that and move on in the sense that you’re not punishing yourself for that. I know that’s easy to say, and it’s not easy to do. And that’s why you need to pray about it, because God can give you that strength and he can give you that peace, and he is the one who brings peace between God and man. There is not going to be any peace between men on this earth, but Jesus came to bring peace between man and God, and so I pray that you will have peace about that.

And I am so sorry for your loss. That doesn’t change anything. Even if you have peace, there’s still always going to be a pain and a remembrance. I’m so sorry that happened. Anna Strong Culper, thank you so much. I appreciate that. That is very kind. And Seth L. Thank you as well for the Tip One Mind covenant says David, if we’re stuck with hhs, they need to put trust in us to discern our choices and to do what they can to get rid of these vaccines on the child’s. Schedule, not us having trust in them. That’s exactly right.

Yeah. Never trust government. Look, that’s one of the things we’re joking about. Restoring skepticism for government and distrust of government. That was, you know, Patrick Henry said, let’s not talk about this trust in man. Let’s bind them down with the chains of the Constitution is what he said. That’s why we have the rule of law. That’s why we don’t want to have a dictator. I don’t want to trust in Trump. I don’t want to trust in RFK Jr. We need to follow the rule of law that is there. They have to be held to a standard that is outside of them and above them.

And unless they do that, there is no trust that is due them. Hedge 88 Nobody should go up with him to Fort Knox or the wind up in prison. Matt Bradford Restaurants are charging customers for eggs. Denny’s is one of them. Yeah, they’re charging extra. Charging people eggstra on their card. Greg Hume121 says they started lying about the Ukraine war by claiming it was a revolution in 2014, but it was always a CIA coup which started a Ukrainian civil war. And then it was the Ukrainian government that for another five years kept shelling civilians for its political purposes instead of letting them go their own way.

And of course, Zelensky was elected in 2019 on a policy of peace. And what has he been? He’s been one of the most despicable warmongers of my life. Gonzo Johnny says only a war would be a good cover for that amount of money laundering. Yeah, respect for making up that narrative. People fall for it every time. That’s why they keep doing it, because it works every single time. You got to get people hating the other side. That’s essential to all this. Thank you for joining us. Have a good day. Good evening. Tonight’s tale is a story of paranoia and a most unexpected perpetrator.

The common cow. Or more specifically, what comes out the other end. Yes, the air is thick with intrigue, as it seems that in our modern age of propaganda, even a humble bovine’s backside can be branded a national security threat. The menace is invisible, silent yet deadly, carefully contrive to panic the masses into accepting the government stepping in jackboots and all with their solutions. Because who better to stop a gaseous threat than a bunch of political wind bags? But one must wonder, is this truly about saving the planet or are we simply being led to pasture? Is it merely a MacGuffin? The David Knight show serves as a breath of fresh air for those who still believe that truth can stand up to scrutiny.

[tr:tra].