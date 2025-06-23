Tulipmania 2025 Blooms with 65,000 Tulips and Timeless Wonders of Türkiye at Gardens by the Bay - Alvinology (2025)

Gardens by the Bay’s beloved Tulipmania returns for its 11th edition, blending floral splendour with ancient history in a breathtaking tribute to Türkiye’s rich heritage. Running until 12 May, this year’s showcase features a stunning display of 65,000 tulips alongside recreations of some of the world’s oldest and most iconic historical treasures.

Presented in collaboration with the Embassy of Türkiye in Singapore and officially launched by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, Tulipmania (梦幻郁金香) invites visitors on a vibrant journey through time — from the mythical Trojan Horse of Troy to the awe-inspiring Göbekli Tepe, the world’s earliest known temple.

A Floral Feast Rooted in History

The star of the show — tulips — is showcased in over 30 unique varieties, each with distinct colours and forms. Highlights include the fiery orange Tulipa ‘Ballerina’, the striking red Tulipa ‘Pretty Woman’, and the elegant white Tulipa ‘White Liberstar’.

Visitors will also see rare Turkish tulip varieties like Tulipa acuminata, with flame-like petals; Tulipa ‘Go Go Red’, known for its intense red and yellow hues; and Tulipa ‘Fly Away’, with striking bi-colour pointed blooms. The tulips are accompanied by a colourful mix of Turkish native blooms, such as hyacinths, fritillaria, alliums, and chamomile.

From Troy to Göbekli Tepe: Türkiye’s Historical Icons

This year’s Tulipmania takes a bold step beyond the garden, presenting full-scale recreations of Türkiye’s most legendary historical sites:

Trojan Horse : A towering 6m replica of the legendary wooden horse that played a pivotal role in the fall of Troy, complemented by a model of a Greek battleship.

: A towering 6m replica of the legendary wooden horse that played a pivotal role in the fall of Troy, complemented by a model of a Greek battleship. Göbekli Tepe : A recreation of the monumental temple complex dating back to 9,600 BC, predating Stonehenge by 6,000 years.

: A recreation of the monumental temple complex dating back to 9,600 BC, predating Stonehenge by 6,000 years. Mardin Houses : Stone homes carved into the mountainside, with medieval architecture that ingeniously preserves every resident’s view.

: Stone homes carved into the mountainside, with medieval architecture that ingeniously preserves every resident’s view. Pool of Abraham: A sacred site steeped in legend, said to be the place where the prophet Abraham was miraculously saved from fire — now home to revered fish and visited by pilgrims worldwide.

Hands-On Cultural Encounters

Adding a creative touch, students from Chua Chu Kang Secondary School crafted mosaic artworks inspired by Ottoman tulips, using traditional Turkish techniques. These student-made mosaics are on display throughout the event.

For an immersive cultural experience, visitors can also try their hand at Ebru (paper marbling) in workshops led by a master from Türkiye on 18 and 19 April. Plus, one lucky visitor will stand a chance to win a pair of return tickets to any destination in Türkiye, courtesy of Turkish Airlines.

Programmes

Paint on Water with Türkiye’s Ebru Master

Step into the meditative world of Ebru, the ancient Turkish art of marbling, at an exclusive workshop led by master artist Abdulvahap Ertekin. Watch as pigments dance on water, then try your hand at creating your own swirling masterpiece under his expert guidance.

South American Garden, Flower Dome

18 & 19 April 2025

Five sessions daily between 9.00am and 12.30pm

Free with Flower Dome admission. On-site registration, limited to 12 per session.

All ages welcome; under 7s must be accompanied by an adult.

Sensory Moments – Explore Tulips with All Five Senses

Engage with tulips in an entirely new way through the Sensory Moments trail. Volunteer guides will lead 10-minute sessions at three stations, offering insights you can see, touch, and smell — a perfect introduction to the floral wonders of Tulipmania.

South American Garden, Mediterranean Garden & Centrefield, Flower Dome

19 April 2025

2.00pm to 5.00pm (drop by anytime)

Free with Flower Dome admission.

Enchanting Tulip Lamp by Tippsyfingers

Create your own glowing tulip field in a 15-minute craft session. You’ll assemble an acrylic lamp with green yarn, mini tulips, and dried baby’s breath — a charming take-home souvenir.

Australian Garden, Flower Dome

19 & 20 April 2025

10.00am to 6.00pm

$15 per pax; $13.50 for Friends of the Gardens. On-site registration required.

Suitable for all ages.

Tulip Mosaic Art by Happy Hands Can

Design a vibrant tulip coaster using colourful mini glass tiles and a wooden base. It’s a hands-on celebration of floral artistry!

Australian Garden, Flower Dome

26 & 27 April 2025

10.00am to 6.00pm

$15 per pax; $13.50 for Friends of the Gardens. On-site registration required.

Suitable for all ages.

Snap & Win: Return Tickets to Türkiye

Dreaming of walking among tulips in Türkiye itself? You could win a pair of return economy-class tickets to Türkiye, courtesy of Turkish Airlines.

To enter:

Visit Tulipmania between 17 April – 12 May 2025. Capture your best photo or video at the Flower Dome. Post it on Instagram, tag @gardensbythebay, and use the hashtags:

#gardensbythebay #TulipmaniaGBB #TurkishAirlines #TurkishAirlinesHolidays Set your account to public.

More info here