Turn Up the Heat: Aphrodisiacs from Around the Globe (2025)

Sinful and sweet, chocolate is the ultimate Valentine's treat. Always considered a valuable commodity, chocolate was used as currency with the Aztecs and Conquistadors and was connected to the goddess of fertility. "Chocolate was used historically in seduction rituals," says Rosofsky. It's also rumored that Casanova himself had a predilection for the dark stuff, which he would eat as a precursor to romantic rendezvous. Today it's proven that chocolate with high cocoa content, is good for the heart and makes our brain secrete endorphins. Even more reason to indulge!

Drizzle Some Decadence On Your Dessert: Dark Chocolate Sauce