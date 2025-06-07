Turn Up the Heat: Aphrodisiacs from Around the Globe (2025)

Oysters. Truffles. Chocolate. Whipped cream. Sounds like a night of passion! While those foods might set the mood, do they actually make your heart go a flutter? We talked to Dr. Meryl Rosofsky, noted aphrodisiac expert and leader of the of the popular culinary aphrodisiac walking tour at New York City's Institute of Culinary Education, to find out which foods increase attraction, fertility, and — let's just say — promote blood flow to all the right places.
Why Are Oysters Provocative?
According to Dr. Rosofsky, oysters are sexy for millions of reasons. "The connection to Aphrodite, their texture, shape, and their nutrients," says Rosofsky. They are high in zinc, which is thought to increase testosterone and, according to some reports, improve sperm quality. Rosofsky adds that oysters often dial up the romance since they are considered a luxury item and are eaten very seductively. "You suck, slurp, and eat oysters out of your hands." Or perhaps, someone else's hands? You get the picture.
Make Your Own Dipping Sauce: Asian Mignonette
Durian: Why It's Provocative
Famous for its odiferous smell, durian is nonetheless popular throughout Asian cultures because of its creamy texture and flavor. "Though the smell is putrid and you would think it's a turn-off," explains Rosofsky, it's often thought that eating the fruit promotes estrogen and increases fertility. Adventurous? You can find these at most Chinese grocers.
Play it Safe With: Chocolate Dipped Fruit
Why Chocolate Is Provocative
Sinful and sweet, chocolate is the ultimate Valentine's treat. Always considered a valuable commodity, chocolate was used as currency with the Aztecs and Conquistadors and was connected to the goddess of fertility. "Chocolate was used historically in seduction rituals," says Rosofsky. It's also rumored that Casanova himself had a predilection for the dark stuff, which he would eat as a precursor to romantic rendezvous. Today it's proven that chocolate with high cocoa content, is good for the heart and makes our brain secrete endorphins. Even more reason to indulge!
Drizzle Some Decadence On Your Dessert: Dark Chocolate Sauce
Chile Peppers: Why They're Hot
It's certainly stimulating to eat spicy foods. They make you sweat, flush, and increase your heart rate. Which in turn really mimics sensations you might feel in the bedroom, no? Indeed, it's been reported that chile pepper also tells the brain to release endorphins, which are most definitely pleasure inducing.
Start Spicing Things Up! Red Chile-Chicken Enchiladas
Figs, Apricots, and Avocados: Why They're Provocative
Juicy. Plump. Fleshy. Figs, apricots, and avocados are often considered sensual because of their texture. As we eat with our eyes first, many believe these fruits resemble certain parts of the body and thus consider them erotic.
Share a Seductive Dessert: Honey Baked Figs and Ice Cream
Fugu: Why It's Desirable
Fugu, also known as puffer fish or blowfish, are commonly consumed in Japan. It's a risky proposition to eat Fugu, as the fish is highly poisonous if prepared improperly. According to Rosofsky's entry in They Eat That? A Cultural Encyclopedia of Weird and Exotic Food Around the World, "Thrill-seeking connoisseurs crave the lip and tongue-tingling sensation they say a highly skilled fugu chef can create by leaving a non-lethal trace of poison on the fish." It's that element of danger that entices the adventurous eater. Rosofsky also notes it's that risky business combined with the rarity and mild silky texture that makes this one so desirable.
Heat Up This Silky (Non-Deadly) Fish Dish for Two: Cod with Tomato Cream Sauce
Hundred-Year-Old Eggs: Hot or Not?
Eggs in general symbolize fertility, but a Hundred-Year-Old-Egg or Century Egg is also considered a true delicacy. The appeal of this egg is its unusual appearance. Traditionally cured in a clay-ash mixture for weeks or even months, these eggs boast a dark creamy yolk and a very strong odor.
Instead, Try This Delicate Dish: Asparagus with Poached Eggs and Citrus-Ginger Vinaigrette
Garlic: Why It's Sexy
Often associated with bad breath, garlic breath might be worth the sacrifice if you want to insure proper performance. "Garlic is rich in the amino acid arginine," says Rosofsky, "which is a precursor in the production of nitric oxide." And nitric oxide dilates blood vessels and promotes greater, ahem, blood flow. In other words: skip the Viagra in favor of a bulb or two of garlic.
Go Garlicky with This Easy Spread: Garlic Confit
Maca: Why It's Hot
Used powdered, Maca (a root grown in the Andes) has a nutty quality, which is typically used in milkshakes, cookies, and breads. That's reason enough to try the stuff, but it's the sterol that makes Maca a natural form of Viagra. Never heard of sterol? As Rosofsky explains, "It's a steroid-like chemical that is a precursor to sex hormones. Scientific studies show that Maca increases sexual behavior in male rats and boosts libido." Get out the blender!
Substitute Malt for Maca: Double Chocolate Malted Shake
Civet Coffee: Sexy?
All coffee acts as a stimulant, but Civet coffee is in a category all its own. Popular in the Philippines and Vietnam, the coffee is considered the most expensive and exotic bean in the world. But why? It's actually coffee brewed from "cherries," eaten, digested, and "passed" (yes, the way you think) through the civet, imparting a musky chocolatey taste without the common bitter flavor that comes from traditional beans. Though, it may sound like a turn off, often being referred to as "crappucino" and "poo brew" it's prized given it's extreme rarity (only 500-1000 pounds produced per year) and musky quality.
Instead Brew Up This Cuppa Joe: Cinnamon Coffee, the spice will rev up your sex life.
Truffles: Corruptive and Indulgent
"Both earthy black and ethereal, [truffles] caused religious consternation in the days of the Arab empire," according to Rosofsky. These precious fungi were banned from sale near mosques "for fear they would corrupt the morals of good Muslims." Rosofsky adds that, today, anything associated with luxury or indulgence is considered very sexy. If your suitor is willing to pay for these pricey goodies, he or she must think you're worth every penny. Wink, wink.
Whip Up This Luxe Dish: John Besh's Gnocchi, Crab, and Truffles
Be forewarned, the next aphrodisiac on the list is quite shocking.
Balut: Shockingly Sexy?
We've saved the most exotic and bizarre for last. These fertilized duck eggs are considered a delicacy in the Philippines and often eaten to increase fertility. A dish for the adventuresome only!