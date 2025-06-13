Turner hits tiebreaking homer off Iglesias in 9th inning to lift Phillies past Braves, 4-3 (2025)

By: Charles Odum, The Associated PressPosted:
Advertisement
Advertise with us
ATLANTA (AP) — Trea Turner hit a tiebreaking homer off closer Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies held on to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Wednesday night.
Read this article for free:
or
Already have an account? Log in here »
To continue reading, please subscribe:
Monthly Digital Subscription
$1 per week for 24 weeks*
- Enjoy unlimited reading on winnipegfreepress.com
- Read the E-Edition, our digital replica newspaper
- Access News Break, our award-winning app
- Play interactive puzzles
*Billed as $4 plus GST every four weeks. Offer only available to new and qualified returning subscribers. Cancel any time.
To continue reading, please subscribe:
Add Winnipeg Free Press access to your Brandon Sun subscription for only
$1 for the first 4 weeks*
- Enjoy unlimited reading on winnipegfreepress.com
- Read the E-Edition, our digital replica newspaper
- Access News Break, our award-winning app
- Play interactive puzzles
Start now
*$1 will be added to your next bill. After your 4 weeks access is complete your rate will increase by $0.00 a X percent off the regular rate.
ATLANTA (AP) — Trea Turner hit a tiebreaking homer off closer Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies held on to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Wednesday night.
Read unlimited articles for free today:
or
Already have an account? Log in here »
ATLANTA (AP) — Trea Turner hit a tiebreaking homer off closer Raisel Iglesias in the ninth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies held on to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Wednesday night.
Turner’s first homer of the season came off a slider from Iglesias (0-2). The NL East rivals have split the first two games of their three-game series.
José Alvarado (2-0) got the final four outs for the win. Alvarado gave up a one-out single to Marcell Ozuna in the ninth before striking out Matt Olson. Austin Riley’s single up the middle moved pinch-runner Stuart Fairchild to third base, but then Alvarado struck out Sean Murphy to end the game.
Bryce Harper’s two-run homer in the seventh gave Philadelphia a 3-2 lead. Harper hit a fastball from Dylan Lee into the Braves bullpen behind the wall in center field. The homer drove in Turner, who singled.
Riley tied the game with a homer off Joe Ross in the bottom of the seventh. Riley made up for two popups with the bases loaded to end the third and fifth.
Right-hander Rafael Montero, acquired in a trade with Houston on Tuesday night, joined the Braves. Atlanta optioned right-hander Zach Thompson to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Key moment
Phillies right-hander José Ruiz relieved Taijuan Walker with two outs and the bases loaded in the fifth and pitched out of the threat when Riley’s popup was caught by second baseman Bryson Stott in shallow right field.
Key stat
Braves right-hander Grant Holmes threw 104 pitches in four-plus scoreless innings despite allowing only three hits. A 10-pitch walk to Harper in the fifth was Holmes’ fourth walk and ended his outing.
Up next
Braves RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (1-0, 0.00 ERA), who is 2-0 in three career starts against the Phillies, will pitch Thursday night’s series finale versus LHP Jesús Luzardo (2-0, 1.50).
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Advertisement Advertise With Us
Advertisement Advertise With Us
- Read Later
Report ErrorSubmit a Tip