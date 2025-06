TV and Streaming Viewing Picks for April 21, 2025: how to watch NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs (2025)

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

At The Plate — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Football

Authentic ACC: Louisville Spring Football — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

College Softball

Penn State at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Inside: Missouri Softball — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 44

Leeds United vs. Stoke City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

Burley vs. Sheffield United — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

English Premier League

Matchweek 33

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nottingham Forest — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Danny Higginbotham

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Anything but Little-The Story of Landmand Golf Club — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: 2008 U.S. Open-Tiger & Rocco at Torrey Pines — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 32

Girona vs. Real Betis — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Boston — MLB Network/Chicago Sports Network/NESN, 11 a.m.

New York Yankees at Cleveland — YES/CleGuardians.TV, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Houston — Sportsnet One/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 9:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Cincinnati at Miami — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/FanDuel Sports Network South, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco — MLB Network (main)/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

San Diego at Detroit — Padres.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra, 6:30 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA Playoffs

1st Round

Eastern Conference

Game 2, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Announcers — TNT/truTV/Max: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill//Stephanie Ready

Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks — TNT/truTV/Max/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/Madison Square Garden, 7:30 p.m. (New York leads series 1-0)

Western Conference

Game 2, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Announcers — TNT/truTV/Max: Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Lauren Jbara

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets — TNT/truTV/Max/FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny SMith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT/truTV/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Playoff Central Preview — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knocks NBA Playoffs In-Game LIVE Gameday

Playoff Central: Pistons/Knicks, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Playoff Central: Clippers/Nuggets, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, noon

Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

First Draft — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Matchup: 2025 NFL Match — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 1, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Announcers – Sportsnet: John Garrett/Garry Galley//Shawn McKenzie//ESPN: Sean McDonough/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan

Montréal Canadiens at Washington Capitals — Sportsnet/TVA Sports//ESPN//Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

Game 2, Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Announcers: ESPN2: John Buccigross/Kevin Weekes//CBC: Harnarayan Singh/John Garrett//Scott Oake

St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets — ESPN2//CBC/TVA Sports 2//FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 7:30 p.m. (Winnipeg leads 1-0)

Game 2, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Announcers — ESPN: Bob Wischusen/Ryan Callahan//Leah Hextall

Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars — ESPN//Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports Direct//Altitude 2//Victory+, 9:30 p.m. (Colorado leads series 1-0)

Game 1, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers — Sportsnet: Jack Michaels/Louie DeBrusk//Gene Principe//ESPN2: Roxy Bernstein/Cassie Campbell-Pascall

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings — Sportsnet/TVA Sports//ESPN2//FanDuel Sports Network West, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Levy/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban/Arda Öcal

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Host: Arda Öcal

In the Crease — ESPN+, 12:30 a.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Central — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Central — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Central — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Running

Boston Athletic Association

Boston Marathon — ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/WCVB/WMUR, 9 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 33

Cagliari Calcio vs. ACF Fiorentina — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Genoa CFC vs. SS Lazio — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

Parma Calcio 1913 vs. Juventus — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 10 p.m.

MASL Monday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Gojo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Betard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Inside ACCess — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: Volunteer for Life — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Final, Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Aryna Sabalenka — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Madrid Open, Caja Májica, Madrid, Spain

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)