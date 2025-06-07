Twilight Cast's Dating Histories: Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson (2025)

As Twilight fans supported various romantic relationships on screen, the cast of the hit vampire film series saw sparks fly off screen.
After playing love interests in the 2008 film, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson quickly formed a connection that translated to the real world. In 2009, the costars started dating following Stewart’s split from Michael Angarano.
Pattinson and Stewart faced an obstacle in their relationship when Us Weekly published exclusive photos of the actress kissing her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders. After a brief split, Pattinson and Stewart reconciled but parted ways for a final time in 2013.
“When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by,” Stewart told Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2019. “So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours.”
Stewart moved on with stars such as St. Vincent, Soko and Stella Maxwell before popping the question to Dylan Meyer in 2021. The couple reportedly tied the knot in April 2025.
Keep scrolling to learn more about the Twilight cast and their respective love lives:
Credit: Shutterstock (2)
'Twilight’ Cast’s Dating Histories: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and More Stars’ Love Lives
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Kristen Stewart
The Happiest Season actress dated Angarano from 2005 to 2009. Later that year, Stewart started seeing Pattinson after they met on the set of Twilight. The twosome broke up after photos surfaced of Stewart kissing Sanders before briefly reconciling.
The Charlie's Angels star was later linked to Alicia Cargile, St. Vincent, Soko, Maxwell and Sara Dinkin. In 2019, Stewart was spotted spending time with Meyer, and they got engaged two years later. TMZ reported in April 2025 that the pair wed during a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Robert Pattinson
Following his high-profile romance with Stewart, Pattinson moved on with FKA Twigs in September 2014. The duo got engaged six months after they went public with their romance. In 2017, The Batman star and the performer called it quits.
Us broke the news in August 2018 that Pattinson was in a relationship with model Suki Waterhouse. The actress and musician confirmed she was expecting the pair’s first baby in November 2023. It was revealed in March 2024 that Waterhouse and Pattinson had officially become parents.
Credit: Rich Fury/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Taylor Lautner
The actor, who played Jacob in the Twilight series, was linked to Taylor Swift after they appeared in Valentine's Day together in October 2009. After their whirlwind romance, Lautner dated his Abduction costar Lily Collins from 2010 to 2011. The Michigan native later dated Marie Avgeropoulos and Billie Lourd.
In 2018, Lautner made his relationship with nurse Taylor Dome official. They announced their engagement in November 2021. One year later, the couple tied the knot at a winery in California.
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Ashley Greene
Greene was previously linked to Joe Jonas, Chace Crawford and Ryan Phillippe.
The Aftermath actress got engaged to Paul Khoury in December 2016 and they got married two years later. The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Kingsley Rainn, in September 2022.
Credit: Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock
Jackson Rathbone
Rathbone, who played Jasper in the Twilight films, tied the knot with Sheila Hafsadi in 2013. The couple have gone on to welcome three kids — son Monroe, daughter Presley and son Felix.
Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Nikki Reed
The Thirteen actress was married to Paul McDonald from 2011 to 2015.
After announcing her separation from McDonald, Reed started dating Ian Somerhalder in 2014. The duo, who tied the knot in 2015, welcomed daughter Bodhi in 2017. The pair announced in January 2023 that they were expecting their second child. Reed announced in June 2023 that their son arrived in a home birth earlier that month.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Kellan Lutz
Lutz, who played Emmett, revealed that he was engaged to model Brittany Gonzales in 2017.
Following their 2019 nuptials, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together one year later. Gonzales suffered a miscarriage when she was six months pregnant.
In February 2021, Lutz and Gonzales confirmed the arrival of their daughter, Ashtyn. One year later, they announced that baby No. 2 was on the way. They welcomed their son, Kasen, in August 2022.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Peter Facinelli
In 1995, Facinelli met Jennie Garth while working on An Unfinished Affair and they started dating shortly after. They were married from 2001 to 2013. The exes share three daughters.
In 2012, the New York native started dating Jaimie Alexander after meeting on the Loosies set. They got engaged in 2015 but ended their relationship less than one year later. He later found love with Lily Anne Harrison in 2016, and the couple got engaged three years later. Facinelli and Harrison welcomed their first child together, son Jack, in September 2022.
Credit: John Salangsang/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
Elizabeth Reaser
The Haunting of Hill House star was linked to Gavin Wiesen in 2011 before tying the knot with Bruce Gilbert in 2023.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Billy Burke
The Zoo alum was married to Pollyanna Rose from 2008 to 2017. They share daughter Bluesy.
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Cam Gigandet
The Easy A actor shares daughter Everleigh (born in 2009), daughter Armie (born in 2015) and son Rekker (born in 2013) with Dominique Geisendorff. News broke in August 2022 that Geisendorff filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage. The pair separated in May of that year, according to court documents.
Gigandet went Instagram official Hannah James, in January 2023. The pair welcomed their son, Dare, in October 2024.
Credit: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock
Rachelle Lefevre
Lefevre, whose role as Victoria was later recast, quietly tied the knot with Chris Crary in 2018 after five years of dating. The spouses share two children.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Edi Gathegi
The Kenya native got married to Adriana Marinescu in 2018.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Christian Serratos
In 2017, the American Horror Story alum welcomed daughter Wolfgang with her fiancé, David Boyd, to whom she got engaged in 2024.
Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
Michael Welch
The California native was previously married to Marissa Lefton from 2008 to 2013. He later married Samantha Maggio in 2016 and they share two kids.
Credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock
Anna Kendrick
The Pitch Perfect actress dated Edgar Wright from 2009 to 2013. Following their split, Kendrick started seeing Ben Richardson after they met on the set of Drinking Buddies.
She was also romantically tied to Jake Gyllenhaal before Us confirmed in January 2022 that Kendrick was seeing comedian Bill Hader. The pair called it quits that June.
