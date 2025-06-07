Twilight Cast's Dating Histories: Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson (2025)

As Twilight fans supported various romantic relationships on screen, the cast of the hit vampire film series saw sparks fly off screen.

After playing love interests in the 2008 film, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson quickly formed a connection that translated to the real world. In 2009, the costars started dating following Stewart’s split from Michael Angarano.

Pattinson and Stewart faced an obstacle in their relationship when Us Weekly published exclusive photos of the actress kissing her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders. After a brief split, Pattinson and Stewart reconciled but parted ways for a final time in 2013.

“When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by,” Stewart told Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2019. “So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours.”

Stewart moved on with stars such as St. Vincent, Soko and Stella Maxwell before popping the question to Dylan Meyer in 2021. The couple reportedly tied the knot in April 2025.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the Twilight cast and their respective love lives: