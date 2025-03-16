Two Hours and $15 Is All I Need to Create a Maldives-Level Glow (2025)

In for 2025: Self tanners. Out: Real tanning. This shift has been happening for years, with skin health taking center stage and the long-term effects of UV damage becoming more evident, there's never been a better time to swap sunbathing for one of the best self tanners (and, ahem, a really good SPF). A safe, sun-kissed glow? Yes, please.

Experts agree that self-tanners are the smarter alternative to traditional tanning methods. According to board-certified dermatologist Divya Shokeen, M.D., self tanners offer a bronzed look without the risks of skin cancer and premature aging. With advancements in formulas that now include skin-loving ingredients like hydrating glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and protective antioxidants, it's never been easier to achieve a natural-looking fake tan.

From facial tan drops to gradual tanning lotions and tinted creams paired with buffing mitts for seamless application, today's self tanners offer streak-free formulas that have me looking like I just got back from the beach. And forget the sticky feeling and telltale scent of old-school fake tanners—modern formulas have virtually eliminated both, so I can develop my glow with that uncomfortable waiting period.

Of course, achieving an even tan isn't always foolproof, even with the best formulas. Anyone who has dabbled in self tanning knows that streaks and patchiness can sneak up, leaving behind less-than-perfect results. That's why I tapped tanning experts for their pro techniques, including their best tips on how to make your tan last longer. I also put my favorite self tanners to the test with before-and-after photos to show you just how good they really are, below.

The Best Self Tanners

Best Overall Self Tanner: St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse

Best Self Tanner Spray: Dolce Glow Self-Tanning Mist

Best Gradual Self Tanner: Kopari Gradual Self-Tanning Mousse

Best Express Self Tanner: B. Tan Tanned AF 1 Hour Self Tan Mousse

Best Temporary Self Tanner: Lux Unfiltered N°10 Blurring Body Glow

Best Overall Self Tanner St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse Ashley Graham always sports one of the best fake tans in the celebrity world. The secret behind her radiant skin? St. Tropez—i.e., my all-time favorite tanning brand for the most natural-looking glow. In addition to DHA, the active ingredient in self tanners that darkens your skin, the formulation contains hydrating glycerin and antioxidant protection from vitamin E. With the St. Tropez classic bronzing mousse, you can alternate the intensity of your tan: subtle for brunch, or extra for the beach. Just wash the product off after four hours for a lighter glow, or leave it on for eight hours for a deep, dark tan. The biggest plus? It’s tinted, so you know exactly what real estate you’ve already covered for a consistent result. Key ingredients: Glycerin (hydrates); Vitamin E (protects with antioxidants) Shades: 1 Length of tan: Up to 10 days Size: 4 oz., 8 oz. What I Love: Buildable color; Tinted foam so you can see where you're applying; Vegan; Long-lasting What I Don't: It can transfer to clothes or sheets while developing Review for MC: "I have olive-toned skin and dark features, so I like to always have a deeper tan. To achieve this, I use the classic mousse formula from St. Tropez, do the first layer of self-tanning, and then one more after I let it dry for 10 mins. I leave it on for eight hours, wash it off, and am left with a super dark tan that people think is my natural coloring. I swear, I'm asked all the time what I use because people are shocked!" — Siena Gagliano, Contributing Beauty Writer

(Image credit: Siena Gagliano)

Best Self Tanner Mist Dolce Glow Self-Tanning Mist Created by celebrity spray tan artist, Isabel Alysa—whose clientele includes Miley Cyrus and the Kardashians—Dolce Glow prioritizes skincare in all its formulations. The blend of moisturizing oils (see: Australian macadamia oil, Bulgarian rose oil, and jojoba seed oil) combines powerful hydrators like aloe vera and sodium hyaluronate for a skin-first approach. This mist yields the same results as a spray tan, but in the comfort of your own home and for a lot less money. Simply hold the nozzle about 10 inches from your skin, and spray in a slow, continuous motion. It goes on shockingly even, but if you're worried, use a mitt for extra blending. Key ingredients: Australian macadamia oil; Bulgarian rose oil; jojoba seed oil (moisturizes); Aloe vera; Sodium hyaluronate (hydrates) Shades: 2 Length of tan: 7-10 days Size: 6.4 oz. What I Love: Helps skin retain moisture; Dries quickly What I Don't: May leave residue in the area you sprayed Review for MC: "As a former beach lifeguard turned beauty editor, I've since bid adieu to long stretches in the sun and dedicated a decent chunk of my life to testing sunless tanning products, including this one from celebrity spray tan artist Isabel Alysa. I've only tried this very chic-bottled formula once so far, but I already love that you can customize the darkness based on how long you leave it on. I took the above photo after leaving it on for four hours, which, per the instructions, resulted in a light-to-medium tan. Next time, I plan to leave it on overnight for a dark tan (it fully sets in at six-plus hours). Even better, a few minutes after it dried, I slipped into a white, fluffy robe and wore it for hours—no transfer at all. Swear." — Marisa Petrarca, Contributing Beauty Writer

(Image credit: Marisa Petrarca)

Best Gradual Self Tanner Kopari Gradual Self-Tanning Mousse If you, like me, are absolutely terrified of turning Cheeto orange with a self tanner, allow me to recommend the newest tanning formulation from one of my favorite brands, Kopari. It's completely customizable due to its gradual nature—depending on how deep you want the formulation to appear, apply it throughout the course of a few nights until it gets to your perfect shade. It goes on silky smooth thanks to the innovative mousse texture, and there's no risk of streakiness. It also dries in a record amount of time, so there's no feeling sticky during the developing period. Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid (hydrates); Aloe vera (soothes) Shades: 1 Length of tan: Up to 7 days Size: 6.0 oz. What I Love: Dries the quickest of any formula I've tried; Doesn't transfer; Guava scent is nice What I Don't: May cling to dry patches if you don't properly prep Review for MC: "This self tanner dries shockingly fast—no sticky feeling and the scent is actually pleasant. It's so lightweight that I forget I even have it on. I like to layer it every other day until I reach my ideal shade, usually after about a week and a half, and it lasts a few more days after that. The color looks super natural, which is great for me as I am fair-skinned and most formulas lean orange on my complexion." — Heather Gagliano, Marie Claire Tester See Also The Best Self-Tanners of 2025I've Used Self Tanner Since High School, I Swear By These 9 for a Natural, Never Orange, GlowThe 10 Best Body Bronzers for an Instant Glow From Head to Toe5 Best French Self-Tanners for a Bronze Glow 2025

(Image credit: Heather Gagliano)

Best Express Self Tanner B. Tan Tanned AF 1 Hour Self Tan Mousse Aptly named, the B. Tan Tanned AF is no marketing gimmick. This is the deepest self-tanner—developing at next-level speed—that I have ever tried. Quick story time: In a blind panic the day before vacation, I raced to Walmart for a solution and saw this express tan mousse, and let's just say that shocked was an understatement. Because I was heading to the beach, I applied two coats and got a deep, dark tan in about two hours; no streaks or stickiness in sight. It also left my skin looking radiant and glowy thanks to the rich blend of oils in the formulation. Truly, you'd never guess that it costs less than $15. Key ingredients: Argan oil, grapeseed oil, avocado oil (moisturizes); Vitamin C (brightens); Vitamin E (protects with antioxidants) Shades: 1 Length of tan: 7+ days Size: 6.7 oz. What I Love: Fragrance- and alcohol-free; Works in as little as an hour; Buildable color; Feels lightweight; Tinted foam so you can see where you're applying What I Don't: Takes a while to dry completely Review for MC: "The B. Tan formula's green base cancels out any orange tones, which makes it look great on my olive-toned skin. It applies super evenly and I love how dark the color can get. I'll admit, I was nervous at first—oversaturated hands and patchy spots came to mind—but with proper exfoliation and prep, it's been pretty foolproof." — Alaina Gagliano, Marie Claire Tester

(Image credit: Alaina Gagliano)

Best Temporary Self Tanner Lux Unfiltered N°10 Blurring Body Glow My hack to the smoothest, most radiant, healthy-looking skin ever? The Lux Unfiltered N°10 Blurring Body Glow. For the gist, it combines the best parts of a body lotion and tanner into one easy-to-use formula that wipes off clean once exposed to warm water and soap. I refer to it as makeup for my body, as it instantly blurs all discoloration, leaving my skin with a bronzed, glowing shimmer. It's infused with shea butter, cocoa butter, squalane, and moisturizing oils, so it doubles as a cream, too, making it a one-stop shop for your night-out routine. Key ingredients: Shea butter; Cocoa butter; Sunflower seed oil; Squalane (moisturizes); Vitamin C (brightens) Shades: 1 Length of tan: Temporary until washed off Size: 3.4 oz., 6.8 oz. What I Love: Fragrance-free so you can layer your own scent; Doubles as a moisturizer; Mess-free application; Easy to apply; Washes off with warm water What I Don't: Have to let it dry completely or it may transfer Review for MC: "This is one of my holy grail products that I would constantly buy myself even if I wasn't a beauty editor. I'll admit, fake tanning at times can be annoying—some days I don't have time, others I don't feel like waiting out the developing period. Whatever the case, this formula takes the job out of having glowy, bronzed skin. I simply rub the Blurring Body Glow all over where my exposed skin will be, and I instantly am not only tan, but my skin is glowing and totally smooth. It's basically like a foundation for your body." — Siena Gagliano, Contributing Beauty Writer

(Image credit: Siena Gagliano)

Other Self Tanners I Love

Best Facial Self Tanner Clarins Self Tanning Face Booster Drops In my opinion, tanning my face is scarier than my body. If all goes wrong, I can hide your arms and legs with clothes. My face, though? That's trickier. These Clarins drops take the fear out of self-tanning my face thanks to its super-subtle color deposit that can easily be built up throughout the week. Mix a few drops in with my moisturizer as the last step in my skincare routine, and wake up with the prettiest glow ever. (PSA: There's also a body version.) Key ingredients: Glycerin (hydrates); Aloe vera (soothes) Shades: 1 Length of tan: Gradual, deepens with more use Size: 0.5 oz. What I Love: Buildable color; Provides natural-looking color; Long-lasting; Hydrating formula; Easy to apply; A little goes a long way What I Don't: More product may be needed for darker skin tones Review for MC: "No matter how magical the self tanner, I'm just not very good at applying it. Streaks, stained clothes, patchy spots—it's not the self tanner, it's me. Enter these Clarins self tanning facial drops, which you mix with a few drops of moisturizer as the last step of your skincare routine. It's foolproof, proven by the fact I've been using it for years and have yet to see a single streak on my face. The beauty equivalent of working smarter, not harder." — Jenny Hollander, Digital Director

Best Self Tanner for Beginners M-61 PowerGlow Peel Gradual Tan If you're short on time, getting a great facial tan couldn’t be easier or faster with these all-in-one pads from M-61. One swipe truly does it all in two seconds flat: the glycolic acid and salicylic acid-packed formula takes care of the exfoliating skin prep, while gradual pigment simultaneously kicks into gear. The wipe doubles as a foolproof applicator, too, so you can get your ears, décolletage, and chest bronzed to perfection. Key ingredients: Glycolic acid; Salicylic acid (exfoliates); Chamomile (soothes) Shades: 1 Length of tan: Gradual, deepens with more use Size: 10 wipes, 30 wipes What I Love: All-in-one product; Works quickly; Includes glycolic and salicylic acid to improve skin tone and clear pores What I Don't: Can appear patchy on very dry skin Customer Review: "I am honestly surprised at how great this works. It builds a very slow (but pretty) color that does not look fake at all. I love that it starts slow and you don’t suddenly look orange. My skin looks better when using these wipes! That normally never happens with tanning products!!" — Bluemercury See Also Molly-Mae's £18 bronzer she 'can't go without' gives 'summer glow'

Best Self Tanner Drops Isle of Paradise Body Self-Tanning Drops Expect a glowy, natural tan to appear four to six hours after the fact with these easy-to-use self-tanning drops from Isle of Paradise. Available in three shades, these drops deliver on more than just color. In fact, the formulation combines protective antioxidants with moisturizers, and best of all, caffeine, which works to temporarily firm your skin. It's super easy to use—just combine a few drops with your favorite body moisturizer and wake up bronzed and soft. Key ingredients: Avocado oil; Chia seed oil (moisturizes); Glycerin; Aloe vera (hydrates); Vitamin C (brightens) Shades: 3 Length of tan: Up to 7 days Size: 2.54 oz. What I Love: Uses color-correcting actives; Dries quickly; Evens your skin tone and brightens over time; Scent is subtle What I Don't: May wear off patchy Customer Review: "You know what? I actually like these drops! As a brown girl myself, when I received this to test, I was like I’m already brown! [Wow], was I in for a surprise—I tested it on my lighter brown legs by mixing three drops into my palm with a small amount of cream, and then smearing it onto my leg. It was an instant boost of color and glow...literally, instant. A few hours went by as I had set it and forgot it. I came out of the shower in the evening and I was like 'Hmp, my legs look amazing!' That’s these drops for you." — Sephora

Best Self Tanner for Darker Skin Tones Loving Tan 2 HR Express Self Tanning Mousse Dark This one may be pricier, but it delivers a professional-grade tan right at home, and this formula will have you bronzed and glowy for a full 10 days. While you can leave this easy-to-apply mousse on for two hours for maximum color, having it on for just one will still do the trick. Its olive undertones are best suited for medium to darker skin tones, so anyone on the paler side might want to look into other options. Key ingredients: Witch hazel (protects with antioxidants and soothes); Aloe vera (hydrates and soothes) Shades: 1 Length of tan: Up to 10 days Size: 4.0 oz., 6.7 oz. What I Love: Provides natural-looking color; Works quickly; Long-lasting; A little goes a long way; Tinted foam so you can see where you're applying; Dries quickly What I Don't: May result in an orangey tone on pale skin Customer Review: "First time using it, I was running super late for an appointment, so I was only able to leave it on for about 90 minutes, and the color was still amazing after rinsing off the color guide. The tan developed even more in the hours to follow, and by the next morning, I was just as dark - if not darker - than I ever got with ‘regular’ tanners after leaving them on for 12+ hrs. SUPER IMPRESSED. Gorgeous color. Definitely recommend." — Loving Tan

Best Lightweight Self Tanner Bali Body Self-Tanning Mousse Achieve a deep, streak-free glow with the Bali Body Self-Tanning Mousse, a lightweight formula that's as easy to apply as it is to wear. Packed with skin-protecting antioxidants, hydrating glycerin, and soothing chamomile, it not only gives you a stunning bronze, but it also nourishes and protects your skin. For the best results, use a mitt to blend the mousse from your ankles to your chest, then lightly pat any excess onto the top of your hands and feet. The airy texture dries quickly—so no need to worry about staining your couch or sweatpants. And don't be shocked by the green hue before you rinse it off, this actually works to counteract any dreaded orange tones. Key ingredients: Glycerin (hydrates); Chamomile (soothes) Shades: 2 Length of tan: 5 to 7 days Size: 6.7 oz. What I Love: Comes in two shades; Feels lightweight; Dries quickly; Scent is subtle; Works in as little as one hour; Tinted foam so you can see where you're applying What I Don't: Towards the end of the bottle, it can begin to leak Customer Review: "When I tell you I’m the queen of self tan, I say it humbly...I’ve tried and tested and given second chances to over 10 other brands until I stumbled upon Bali Body! This truly has the best scent I’ve ever found in a self tanner—it has a brown undertone that makes you feel so naturally bronzed, and lastly comes off like nothing was ever there… no spotting, patching, or itching whatsoever!!! Trust me, please… I’m telling you this stuff is LEGIT!" — Ulta

Best Hydrating Self Tanner Tan-Luxe Super Glow Body Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum This self-tanning serum does for your body what skincare does for your face. Hyaluronic acid traps moisture, so you don't get any of those dry, patchy, tanned areas, while caffeine helps firm your skin, and cocoa seed extract protects the skin from pollution. All of those skin-loving ingredients, along with the perfect amount of DHA, comprise this lightweight, ultra-hydrating body treatment. Key ingredients: Cocoa seed extract (protects with antioxidants); Hyaluronic acid (hydrates); Caffeine (temporarily firms) Shades: 1 Length of tan: Up to 7 days Size: 5.07 oz. What I Love: Feels lightweight; Formulated with skincare ingredients; Hydrating formula; Buildable color; Dries quickly; Scent is subtle; Vegan. What I Don't: Testers note that you'll have to use a lot more product than you think Customer Review: "I have used this product for over a year and am on my third bottle. If I exfoliate and then put a light layer of moisturizer on spots that tend to get orange (Armpits, wrists, ankles, elbows, etc), apply the product, and then follow that with a thick layer of lotion, my skin is glowing for days and the tan is deeper than any mousse I have tried." — Sephora

How Does Self Tanner Work?

I love a mystery every once in a while, but the science behind self tanner is too interesting to ignore. Most utilize a chemical called dihydroxyacetone (DHA) to build that magical bronze.

When you apply a self tanner to your skin, the DHA reacts with the amino acids in your dead skin cells, forming what is known as melanoidins, explains Alessandro Mendes, chief innovation officer at Cosmetica Laboratories Inc. "These melanoidins create a brown color on the surface of your skin, mimicking the appearance of a natural tan."

"Self tanners affect our skin by temporarily darkening the surface without altering skin structure or causing direct damage like UV rays," adds Dr. Shokeen. "The DHA in self tanners lasts several days and fades as dead skin cells naturally slough off."

What to Look For in a Self Tanner

Formula

Before you grab the first self tanner you see and get to work, you'll want to ensure you have the right formula for your needs. While a mousse-and-mitt combo may be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of self tanners, there are plenty of other options available.

Mousses and foams typically produce fast results but are difficult to apply if you're inexperienced. If your skin is on the drier side or if you're afraid of dramatic color, self tanning lotions may be your best bet, as a lot of them offer gradual results with the bonus of added moisture. There are also tanning drops, which you typically mix with your favorite moisturizer. The more drops you use, the more intense your tan will be.

Color

Pay attention to the shade of self-tanner you're using for an optimal tan color. I'll never forget when I opted for an ultra-dark shade in the dead of winter and looked like I slept in the tanning bed for eight hours. If your skin is on the paler side, start with a self tanner that advertises as "light" or "medium" for the most natural-looking glow. Remember: you can always add more self tanner to achieve a darker look, but if you go too dark it's difficult to go back. If you have a darker skin tone, opt for a "deep" shade for a more even, glowy look.

Maintenance

Once you decide on your favorite self tanner, the trick is keeping the glow up. To do this, you must keep your skin's moisture level at its peak.

"I think once you nail your application, it’s all in the maintenance. I always say to treat your tan like a natural sun tan by keeping your skin hydrated between applications," shares Marc Elrick, founder of Tan-Luxe. "Hydration, hydration, hydration is the secret. This keeps your glow going for longer, and ensures an even, natural fade."

How to Apply Self Tanner

While some easier-to-use formulas (read: gradual tanning lotions or facial drops) are self-explanatory, there are a few tips and tricks for getting a flawless finish with trickier textures like mousses or foams.

Applying the product haphazardly is a no-go—you’ll be covered in streaks. Instead, build up the self-tanner with long, sweeping motions. Makeup artist Tarryn Feldman recommends patting the formula dry with a tanning mitt, buffing out the product with a big powder brush, and allowing the formula to dry completely before putting on clothes.

As for the tricky areas like the knees and elbows? “Do a layer normally and let it dry. Then, do a layer [with the joint] bent,” says Feldman.

How Long Will My Self Tanner Last?

According to St. Tropez skin finishing expert Sophie Evans, "Your skin has a natural cell turnover rate of five to 10 days. However, because a self tan penetrates the very top layers of the epidermis, some self tans can last for 10-14 days." In other words, while your body naturally sheds skin cells within a week or so, certain self-tanning formulas—especially those designed for longer wear—can extend your glow for significantly longer. Just note, Evans says in her personal experience that she finds that fast-development tans last a few days less than a traditional tan.

The good news? With the right aftercare, you can prolong your tan's lifespan. Evans emphasizes the importance of moisturizing, advising to do so "after showering and pat the skin dry, never rub, be gentle." Keeping your skin hydrated helps maintain an even fade, while being too rough—like rubbing with a towel—can cause patchiness. She also warns against using oil-based products, chemical exfoliators, or gritty body scrubs as "they will take your tan off fast." Instead, opt for gentle, non-aggressive formulas to keep your tan looking fresh and smooth.

As Evan points out, "The face and the hands, unfortunately, will fade the fastest." This is due to frequent washing and cleansing, which speeds up cell turnover in those areas.

How to Remove Self Tanner

Whether you're dealing with streaks or looking to start fresh, removing self tanner is easier than you think. According to Evans, the quickest way to fix dark spots or uneven patches is by using an exfoliating mitt in the shower, and gently buffing until it's even. For bigger mistakes during the tanning process, she recommends a cleansing wipe or sponge to lift excess color before it fully develops.

If you want to remove an old tan completely and quickly, Evans suggests applying a heavy oil—baby oil works great—or using a dedicated tan-removing formula for 5-10 minutes before rinsing in a warm shower with an exfoliating mitt. She also recommends a full skin reset every two weeks to keep your glow looking fresh and your skin in top condition for your next application.

Why Trust Marie Claire?

Siena Gagliano is a New York-based beauty editor and writer specializing in digital features, trend stories, and shopping roundups. In her prior role, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, focusing on beauty commerce and SEO-driven content. She spoke with tanning experts about the newest and trendiest in the beauty space to compile this list of the best self tanners on the market.

When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we've spoken to. Learn more about how we review products.

How We Tested

Marie Claire beauty contributor, Siena Gagliano—along with a few editors and contributors—went through a vigorous testing period where they reviewed dozens of self tanners. After determining the top picks alongside tanning experts, they each tested the self tanner on their skin considering how long it lasts, how it applies, the ingredients, and how it feels to compile this list of the 11 best self tanners.

Meet the Experts

Divya Shokeen, M.D Dr. Shokeen went to the University of California, Los Angeles, as an undergraduate and graduated with a major in psychobiology with an interest in biochemistry. She received her medical education on the east coast at the prestigious Drexel University College of Medicine, in Philadelphia, PA. Due to her leadership and scholarly excellence throughout medical school, she was awarded a research opportunity as a dermatology pre-doctoral research fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania during her first and second year of medical school.

Sophie Evans St. Tropez’s in-house expert and celebrity tan artist,Sophie Evans, is a leading authority in the world of self-tanning. With decades of experience, Evans has worked with A-list celebrities, models, and beauty professionals, perfecting the art of achieving a flawless, natural-looking tan.

Alessandro Mendes With over 20 years of experience in the Cosmetic industry, Alessandro Mendes has developed and deployed new concepts and innovation formulation for companies like Beiersdorf, P&G, and Natura. Holding a Master degree in Business Administration from FGV, Brazil, he has a Bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering from both the Technische Universität Hamburg-Harburg, Germany and from the Escola Politécnica, USP, Brazil.

Tarryn Feldman Tarryn Feldman is a Nashville-based celebrity makeup artist who specializes in tanning. Her work includes red-carpet hair and makeup, music video hair and makeup, and editorial hair and makeup. She has over 15 years of experience, with clientele including Kelsea Ballerini, Chelsea Handler, Reese Witherspoon, and Kaitlyn Bristow.

Marc Elrick Marc Elrick identified that clients in his hair salon had great hair, great makeup, but less than great self tan. So, Marc began researching ways to deliver a natural-looking, sunkissed self tan, putting you in total control of your glow.