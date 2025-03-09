Two vs One Hearing Aids - Bilateral Solutions | Amplifon USA (2025)

Starting the search for hearing aids can seem daunting, and you’ll probably have lots of questions as you begin to look. One of the most commonly asked questions is, ‘Do you need hearing aids in both ears?’ We’ll save you some time—the short answer is yes! If you have hearing loss in both ears, which is more common than hearing loss in one ear, wearing two hearing aids can significantly improve your hearing and overall experience.
Binaural & Bilateral Hearing Aids: What Do They Mean?
Binaural and Bilateral are two different terms that don’t define a type of hearing aid but instead define how a hearing aid works.
- Binaural hearing aids are devices that are connected to each other via Bluetooth so they work together to provide a more natural hearing experience. They use information from both ears to improve sound perception, localization, and noise separation.
- Bilateral hearing aids are hearing aids fitted to each ear to improve hearing. Using bilateral hearing aids means that, with both ears detecting sounds, directionality of sound is maintained.
Do You Need Two Hearing Aids?
Years ago, it was common for people to wear just one hearing aid, even with hearing loss in both ears. But, research has since shown that bilateral hearing aids (hearing aids used in both ears) offer a much better listening experience. Here are a few reasons why:
They Keep Your Brain Active & Healthy
Hearing is more than just sound—it’s a brain function. When one ear isn't stimulated, the brain can struggle to process sound, making it harder to understand speech (especially in noisy places). This is called cognitive loading and over time, it can make hearing loss worse. Wearing binaural hearing aids helps keep your brain sharp and engaged!
Clearer Conversations in Noisy Places
Bilateral hearing aids help your brain separate speech from background noise, making conversations clearer and more enjoyable, whether you're at a restaurant, a family gathering, or watching TV.
Better Sound Direction & Awareness
With binaural hearing aids, you can tell where sounds are coming from, making everyday life easier and safer. For example, when driving, you’ll be able to locate where emergency sirens or honking are coming from much more quickly.
Tinnitus Relief (Ringing in the Ears)
If you experience tinnitus, wearing two hearing aids can help mask the ringing and make it less noticeable. According to this report, many people find significant relief when both ears are properly amplified.
Lower Volume Means Less Strain on Your Ears
Our ears and brains work together to create a phenomenon called binaural summation. The brain combines sound from both ears which is perceived as a louder signal than sound from only one ear. With bilateral hearing aids, you won’t have to turn the volume up as high to hear clearly. This reduces listening fatigue, helps conserve battery life, and may allow you to wear smaller, more discreet hearing aids.
Hear from a Distance
Another benefit of binaural summation is that two ears working together can pick up sound from much farther away than one alone. A voice that’s barely audible at 10 feet with one hearing aid may be heard at 40 feet with both hearing aids.
One Hearing Aid vs. Two: When You May Need Just One
The overwhelming majority of people benefit from wearing two hearing aids, but there are extremely specific situations in which just one hearing aid may be required:
- If you have hearing loss in just one ear, a single hearing aid may be all you need.
- Some medical conditions like Meniere’s Disease create oversensitivity to sound (hyperacusis). In these patients, aiding the better hearing ear can be more effective and more comfortable.
Do you need hearing aids in both ears?
As you can see, if you have hearing loss in both ears, the short answer is: yes. Amplifon Hearing Health Care can help you find the hearing aids that best fit you and your lifestyle. Find a hearing professional near you to get a hearing test and expert guidance on the best solution for you!