Two vs One Hearing Aids - Bilateral Solutions | Amplifon USA (2025)

Starting the search for hearing aids can seem daunting, and you’ll probably have lots of questions as you begin to look. One of the most commonly asked questions is, ‘Do you need hearing aids in both ears?’ We’ll save you some time—the short answer is yes! If you have hearing loss in both ears, which is more common than hearing loss in one ear, wearing two hearing aids can significantly improve your hearing and overall experience.

