Type III Supracondylar humeral fracture in children treated by 3 lateral versus 2 cross K-wire fixation, Aden, Yemen (2025)

Background: Supracondylar fractures of the humerus are the most frequent fractures affecting the paediatric elbow and their correct management is important because they can cause catastrophic complications. Hence; the present study was undertaken for comparing the efficacy of two different techniques of management of Supracondylar Fracture of Humerus in Children. Subjects and Methods: A total of 30 children with displaced supracondylar fractures who presented to the emergency department were recruited in this study. Group 1 consisted of patients who were treated with medial lateral pin fixation, and group 2 consisted of patients who were treated with 2 lateral parallel pin fixations. Treatment was carried out in all the patients under septic conditions under the hands of skilled and experienced orthopaedic surgeons. Outcome was assessed in all the patients and was compared. All the results were summarized in Microsoft excel sheet and were analysed by SPSS software. Results: Mean elbow extension loss among subjects of group 1 was 7.08 degree while among the subjects of group 2 was 7.09 degree. Mean elbow flexion loss among subjects of group 1 was 9.57 degree while among the subjects of group 2 was 10.28 degree. Non-significant results were obtained while comparing the mean elbow extension and elbow flexion loss among subjects of both the study groups. Conclusion: Both the techniques can be used with equal efficacy for treating supracondylar fractures of humerus in children.

Evaluation of Elbow Range of Motion Following Delayed Surgical Fixation of Pediatric Supracondylar Humerus Fractures: A Prospective Study Mohsin Tahir Pakistan Journal of Medical and Health Sciences, 2021 Introduction: To achieve excellent functional outcome in Pediatric Supracondylar fractures, early surgical fixation is recommended. Unfortunately, there are still some cases which have delayed presentation to the medical health care, leading to delay in appropriate management required for a good functional outcome. We studied the functional outcome, in terms of range of motion following fixation of type III supracondylar fracture of humerus in children presenting 10 days after initial injury. Materials & Methods: This was a prospective study conducted at The Children Hospital and Institute of Child Health, Lahore between February 1st, 2020 and July 30th 2021. Following approval from the Institutional Ethical committee, 44 pediatric patients presenting to the Emergency and outpatient department with initial trauma to affected elbow more than 10 days old with Supracondylar Fracture of Humerus extension type III were admitted and Open Surgical Fixation with K-wires was performed and Ha...

Close Reduction and Percutaneous Pin Fixation in Displaced ( Type-III ) Supracondylar Fractures of Humerus in Children Surgical Outcomes and Comparison with other study Mian Azhar 2016 Aim: To evaluate the results of close reduction and percutaneous pin fixation in displace supracondylar fractures of humerus (type-III) in children in our population. Place and duration of study: Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital/KMS Medical College and National Bone and joint Hospital, Sialkot from June 2008 to December-2013. Method: 65 children, 42 boys and 23 girls with age range between 03 to 11.5 years were treated with Close Reduction and percutaneous pinning of humerus having Type–III Supracondylar fractures of elbow joint. The time duration of trauma and presentation in emergency department range between 04 to 48 hours. The right side was involved in 48 children (73%) and left side in 17 children (26%). Close reduction and percutaneous pin fixation was done in all patients. All patients were discharged in the same day or next day of surgery. The patients were evaluated post operatively radiologically as well as clinically using flynn's criteria. Usual complications as ...

Epidemiological and Clinical Pattern of Pediatric Supracondylar Fracture of Humerus in A Provincial Hospital: A Descriptive Cross-sectional Study Krishna Rana Journal of Nepal Medical Association, 2021 Introduction: Supracondylar fractures of humerus are the most common elbow fractures in children consisting of about 15% of all pediatric fractures and more than half of all elbow fractures. A high incidence of nerve injures, and vascular injuries make this fracture a serious injury. Our study aims to study on the clinical and demographic pattern of pediatric supracondylar fracture cases presenting in the hospital retrospectively.Methods: We conducted a descriptive cross-sectional study in Seti Provincial Hospital in the month of December. The data from the medical record section was retrospectively collected. A whole sampling technique was used. The descriptive statistical analysis was done.Results: Seven hundred cases were studied, among which the most common age group was found to be 5-10 410 (58.57%). Most of the cases presented in the emergency department 513 (73.28%), and the most common time of presentation was from 3 AM to 6 AM 170 (24.28%).Conclusions: Supracondylar fractur...

A Prospective Analysis of Functional Outcome In Pediatric Supracondylar Humerus Fracture Shubhanshu Bhaladhare International journal of orthopaedics traumatology and surgical sciences, 2020 Context: Supracondylar humerus fractures are one of the commonest upper limb fractures in children. Closed reduction and fixation with K wires is the most common method of treating these fractures. Stability of fixation is very important so as to prevent loss of reduction, which leads to deformity at elbow joint. Many factors contribute to the stability of fixation. Thus, considering all these factors at the fixation helps prevent loss of reduction. Aim: This prospective study was aimed at studying the functional outcome of management of supracondylar humerus fracture in the pediatric population when the management is planned as per the fracture patterns described by Bahk. Design: This is a single center prospective study conducted between July 2018 and June 2019.This study was done in a medical college and general hospital, which is a tertiary care center. Method: 100 cases of supracondylar humerus fractures in children were analyzed prospectively. Various parameters were documented to assess the functional outcome. Results: There was mean loss of motion at the elbow of 41°in conservatively managed cases and 43°in operated cases at 4th week follow up. Gradually it improved to full range.Loss of carrying angle was seen in only 8% of cases and the degree was very less. As per Flynn's criteria, 94% of cases had excellent cosmetic outcome and 6% of cases had good cosmetic outcome. Anterior humeral line passed through middle one third of capitellum in 91% of cases. Loss of Baumann's angle was seen in only 9% of cases. As per Skaggs et al criteria for loss of reduction, only 1 case had a moderate loss of reduction and 8 cases had mild displacement. Conclusion: Deciding about pin configuration for fixation should be done as per the fracture pattern and fracture comminution.

Comparison of Outcome of Three Different Approaches for Supracondylar Humerus Fractures in Children Irfan Rajput Pakistan Journal of Medical and Health Sciences, 2021 Objective: The aim of this study is compare the outcomes among three different approaches (lateral approach, medial approach and posterior approach) for supracondylar humerus fractures in children. Study Design: Retrospective cohort study Place and Duration: The study was conducted at Orthopedics department of Ayub Teaching Hospital, Abbottabad for duration of one year from January 2020 to December 2020. Methods: There were one hundred and thirty five children had supracondylar humerus fracture were presented. Patients were aged between 3-12 years. Informed written consent was taken from authorities for detailed demographics age, sex, cause of fracture and side of fracture. Patients were categorized into three equal groups, group A had 45 patients and received lateral approach, group B had 45 patients and received medial approach and group C received posterior approach with 45 cases. Shaft Condylar Angle (SCA) and Baumann angle were used to analyze the radiological result. All child...

Outcome of Paediatric Supracondylar Fractures 0f Humerus with Closed Reduction and Percutaneous Fixation with 2 Crossed K-Wires Shamim Ahmad Bhat, IP Innovative Publication Pvt. Ltd. Innovative Publication, 2016 Supracondylar fractures of humerus are common skeletal injuries in paediatric age group comprising 50-60% of elbow injuries. They are often associated with complications and are very notorious for neurovascular injuries between 5 to 10 years of age. Our objective was to evaluate the functional outcome with closed reduction and percutaneous cross k wire fixation. 60 patients of Gartland type III fractures admitted and treated in our hospital were taken for study. The results were assessed as per FLYNN CRITERIA. There were 48 excellent, 6 good,4 fair and 2 poor results. Fair results were due to poor compliance to follow up and postoperative rehabilitation. There were 8 cases with pintract infection, 2 with elbow stiffnes and 1 with cubitusvarus. Closed reduction and percutaneous K wire fixation is very effective and minimally invasive way of treatment of displaced supracondylar humerus fractures. Crossed K wire seems biomechanically better way of stability of fracture reduction.

Open versus closed reduction and K-wire fixation for displaced supracondylar fracture of the humerus in children Israa N. Witwit European Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery & Traumatology, 2018 Supracondylar fracture of the humerus is a common displaced type childhood fracture that is treated by two methods. To compare open and closed methods of reduction with 2 cross k-wire fixation, a retrospective comparative study of 66 paediatric patients with type III supracondylar fracture of the humerus, who were treated in two different hospitals utilizing two different protocols, was conducted. Group 1 was treated with open reduction and 2 cross k-wire fixation, and group 2 received the closed reduction and k-wire fixation protocol. Functional and cosmetic assessments were conducted utilizing the Flynn et al. outcome criteria. The test population consisted of 25 female (37.9%) and 41 male (62.1%) patients. There were 43 fractures (65.2%) in the right elbow and 23 fractures (34.8%) in the left. Group 2 (81.81%) stayed less than 4 days in the hospital, while 69.7% of group 1 stayed more than 5 days. Statistically, there were no significant differences (P > 0.05) between patients of both groups regarding the Flynn et al. criteria. Closed reduction technique was preferred because it required less hospitalization time and resulted in almost no visible surgical scars.

Supracondylar Humerus Fractures Asrar Ahmad The Professional Medical Journal Objectives: To compare lateral versus posterior approach in the management of supracondylar fractures of humerus in children in terms of functional outcome. Study Design: Retrospective Comparative study. Place and Duration of Study: This retrospective study was carried out over a period of seven years from Oct 2009 to Oct 2016, at Combined Military Hospitals Kharian, Malir and Nowshera. Patients and Methods: All the children having supracondylar fracture (Gartland Type-II and III) who underwent surgical intervention either by posterior or lateral approach were included in the study. In Group-A children operated by posterior approach were placed while in Group-B children were operated by posterior approach. They were followed up in OPD after 6 months. The final functional and cosmetic outcome was assessed by using Flynn's criteria. Data was analysed by using SPSS version -20. A p-value of less than 0.05 was considered as statistically significant. Results: A total of 104 cases were o...