Typical make-up mistakes - and how you can avoid them! (2025)

All beginnings are difficult. Everyone makes mistakes when trying something new and the same goes for make-up.

Of course, not everyone makes the same or all of the same mistakes, but these 7 are very common – especially among makeup beginners.

But fortunately, you can always learn something new, so here we show you the most common mistakes and how you can avoid them.

NOTE: Even though we're talking about makeup mistakes here, everything is of course subjective. If you make one of these "mistakes" but think it looks good on you and you feel comfortable with it, then everything is fine. We're not setting any rules - everything we discuss here is just tips and suggestions.

1. Apply makeup to your eyebrows

Many women find it difficult to find the right method for applying eyebrow makeup - especially since trends change very often. However, if you don't follow the trends and just want to have natural-looking eyebrows, there are a few things you should pay attention to:

Do not apply makeup outside of the natural lines. That means, do not paint them further forward or backward.

Don't create unnatural edges and corners - it's very simple: just follow the natural path of your eyebrow.

Don't draw tight lines, instead draw lots of small, gentle strokes to fill in your eyebrow.

Make sure you use the right color. If the eyebrow pencil is too light or too dark, it will look unnatural.

For example, use the eyebrow pencil Chocolate 121. It is a subtle brown shade that looks beautifully natural, regardless of whether you have blonde, brown or grey hair.

2. Too much concealer reduces the effect

Using the right amount of concealer is actually much easier than many women think. It is important to keep in mind that concealer is not a full foundation, but is only used to conceal small imperfections.

Don't apply the concealer over a large area. Instead, just make a few dots that you can then spread with your finger or brush. Remember: you can always apply more later, now it's just about lightening the dark areas.

Buy a color that matches your skin tone. If the concealer is too dark or too light for your skin tone, it will obviously not work properly. This is especially important with solid concealers.

For example, use the liquid concealer 919 or the solid concealer 920. The concealer 920 is ideal for very light skin types.

3. Applying lipstick inaccurately

A lot can go wrong with lipstick - often with the application technique, but sometimes it starts with the color. Even though a lipstick can be so effective, it is of course all the more unfortunate when something goes wrong.

Be careful not to apply the lipstick too far inwards, otherwise it may rub off on your teeth.

Don't go beyond the lips. If you find it difficult to follow the natural shape of your lips, try out the edges with a matching lip liner. Then you only need to fill in the inner area.

When it comes to color, you'll probably just have to experiment a bit. It's best to work your way up to red lips slowly, using casual colors.

Here you will find an overview of our nourishing lipsticks and long-lasting lip liners .

4. Dark eyeliner up to the corner of the eye

Of course, there are many people who do their makeup like this on purpose. However, you should also be aware that it makes the eyes look significantly smaller. To avoid this, only draw the dark line to about the middle or ¾ of the way down the eyelid (to the middle of the pupil) and then trace the corner of the eye with a light eyeliner or highlighter.

For example, use the dark eyeliner Aubergine 129 and the light eyeliner Champagne 114. This will make your eyes appear immediately larger and brighter.

5. Kajal on the waterline

You will get the best effect if you apply the eyeliner directly to the lash line. If you apply the eyeliner to the waterline, it will work for a short time, but it can quickly smudge. If you apply it too deep, it will look unnatural.

The same principle applies here as with eyeliner: only apply the dark eyeliner to the middle of the eye, then follow the rest with a light eyeliner.

6. Applying blush to the wrong place

Rouge is a great way to make your face look younger and fresher, but it only really has the desired effect if you use it correctly. Otherwise, it can quickly look clownish. Not everyone used rouge in their youth, and there are still many women who don't apply it correctly even when they're older.

Apply only moderately. Too much color looks unnatural and painted on.

Don't apply it too deeply. If you apply blusher too deeply, it will look wrong. The best way to find the right spot is to make a fish mouth and spread it onto the cheekbones with a large, soft brush. The same principle applies here as with concealers - less is more!

The color is also important when it comes to blush. Choose a color that matches your skin. For a natural look, you should also avoid glitter particles.

For example, use our Rouge Azalea 701 , a soft pink shade that instantly makes you look younger and fresher.

Here again an overview of all the products used:

eyebrow pencil Chocolate 121

Concealer liquid 919

Concealer 920

Kajal / Eyeliner Aubergine129

Rouge Azalea 701