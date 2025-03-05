[Uber Eats] 20% off Costco Orders $100+ on the UberEats App (stack with 20% discounted GC) - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

Dec 13th, 2024 12:14 am
  • #1
Mint[OP]
Deal Addict
Aug 30, 2003
4686 posts
1644 upvotes

Dec 13th, 2024 12:14 am

Savings:
20%
Expiry:
December 15, 2024
Retailer:
Uber Eats

More offers from Uber Eats

Just saw this on the home page of Costco showing $20 off $100+ on UberEats with promo code COSTCO2024.

You can also buy the discounted uber gift cards ($79.99 for $100 Uber GC) from Costco.ca to pay for the Uber Eats order. So you can stack the 20% on top of 20% (i.e. net of 36% off order).

Valid Dec 13 to Dec 15 2024
Max discount of $40

If you are seeing high prices, please add your costco membership number to the uber account. Once you do that the prices get reduced and works out to ~10% more than instore price.

[Uber Eats] 20% off Costco Orders $100+ on the UberEats App (stack with 20% discounted GC) - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2)

Last edited by Mint on Dec 14th, 2024 2:23 am, edited 2 times in total.

  • Reply
  • Reply with quote

191 replies

Dec 13th, 2024 12:22 am
  • #2
nxmatt
Member
Oct 28, 2020
312 posts
418 upvotes
Vancouver, BC

Dec 13th, 2024 12:22 am

just tried, max discount is $40 FYI

+33
  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
Dec 13th, 2024 12:24 am
  • #3
Mint[OP]
Deal Addict
Aug 30, 2003
4686 posts
1644 upvotes

Dec 13th, 2024 12:24 am

Will add that to the OP

  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
Dec 13th, 2024 12:42 am
  • #4
Mancouchchair
Member
Mar 17, 2021
487 posts
1030 upvotes

Dec 13th, 2024 12:42 am

Good deal. Especially with the Uber eats gift card

  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
Dec 13th, 2024 12:45 am
  • #5
Kagaho
Deal Addict
Sep 21, 2019
1511 posts
1103 upvotes

Dec 13th, 2024 12:45 am

+32
  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
Dec 13th, 2024 12:54 am
  • #6
redflagmat
Deal Fanatic
Apr 2, 2007
5845 posts
6368 upvotes

Dec 13th, 2024 12:54 am

Need better items to show up. Only 3 electronics at Costco for me

  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
Dec 13th, 2024 12:58 am
  • #7
fordmaple
Deal Addict
Nov 6, 2014
1751 posts
4628 upvotes
0 downvotes (Maple,O…

Dec 13th, 2024 12:58 am

Register your Costco membership on Uber for another 20% off. (a popup will show up on checkout to link membership)

20% to link membership
20% to use above coupon
20% if you purchased uber gift cards from costco previously.

Seems like a good deal.

+34
  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
Dec 13th, 2024 1:01 am
  • #8
cjsketchy
Jr. Member
Sep 24, 2002
140 posts
37 upvotes

Dec 13th, 2024 1:01 am

Feel bad for the delivery guys when someone orders 10x32 packs of Diet Coke

My friend was thinking of doing that

+8
  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
Dec 13th, 2024 1:03 am
  • #9
haites
Deal Addict
Aug 9, 2007
1230 posts
2094 upvotes
BC

Dec 13th, 2024 1:03 am

Kagaho wrote: Grocery prices on Uber are horrendous. Much worse than Instacart. Uber doesn't have "In store prices" like Instacart does for some stores. I have subscription for both.

The prices are higher but not by much. Bounty paper towels are $22.49 in warehouse vs $24.37 through Uber. Ambrosia apples are $10.66/bag vs about $9.99 in warehouse. The extra Uber charges would probably be about the same as the 20% discount.... maybe. And then there's the deal to buy $100 in Uber gift cards for $80.

+7
  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
Dec 13th, 2024 1:16 am
  • #11
cjsketchy
Jr. Member
Sep 24, 2002
140 posts
37 upvotes

Dec 13th, 2024 1:16 am

haites wrote: The prices are higher but not by much. Bounty paper towels are $22.49 in warehouse vs $24.37 through Uber. Ambrosia apples are $10.66/bag vs about $9.99 in warehouse. The extra Uber charges would probably be about the same as the 20% discount.... maybe. And then there's the deal to buy $100 in Uber gift cards for $80.

Same for me, there are some items that are way overpriced on Uber but some are close to the in-warehouse price. Depends on availability in your region I suppose.

  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
Dec 13th, 2024 1:24 am
  • #12
Mancouchchair
Member
Mar 17, 2021
487 posts
1030 upvotes

Dec 13th, 2024 1:24 am

The 22$ for 1.8L orange juice gave me a chuckle

+4
  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
Dec 13th, 2024 2:06 am
  • #13
NavieM
Deal Addict
Oct 26, 2010
4670 posts
12843 upvotes

Dec 13th, 2024 2:06 am

4 boxes of protein bars
thanks!

Mobilicity customer
$17.95 + 6.95 SAF | 100 postal code wide minutes
unlimited texts | 0GB data

  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
Dec 13th, 2024 2:11 am
  • #14
zod
Deal Guru
Mar 12, 2005
12074 posts
3907 upvotes
Victoria

Dec 13th, 2024 2:11 am

Thanks, I'm not sure the uber delivery people get paid enough to deal with costco, but I'll combine a deal that saves me from going into the chaos [Uber Eats] 20% off Costco Orders $100+ on the UberEats App (stack with 20% discounted GC) - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (5)

+1
  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
Dec 13th, 2024 2:44 am
  • #15
o65425
Newbie
Jul 26, 2015
60 posts
11 upvotes
Toronto, ON

Dec 13th, 2024 2:44 am

Does this work on pick up orders? And how do you link your membership? On Costco or on Uber App?

If it is 20% + 20% + 20% (link membership) = 48.8% off? If $100 Spent?

  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
Dec 13th, 2024 2:45 am
  • #16
o65425
Newbie
Jul 26, 2015
60 posts
11 upvotes
Toronto, ON

Dec 13th, 2024 2:45 am

SimplySadi wrote: I'm getting 'invalid code' when I try to enter the promo code. Tried to see if it would work with 2 or 1 item. Always invalid.
Trying on a different browser to see if Chrome is the problem.

Did you resolve the issue?

  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
Dec 13th, 2024 2:49 am
  • #17
Subscribe
Newbie
Aug 4, 2024
16 posts
6 upvotes

Dec 13th, 2024 2:49 am

Nice discounts. TY @OP.

  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
Dec 13th, 2024 3:27 am
  • #18
thandong19
Newbie
Apr 24, 2018
37 posts
25 upvotes

Dec 13th, 2024 3:27 am

Waiting until 14 December for HST free in some more food items.

+16
  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
Dec 13th, 2024 4:02 am
  • #19
iceman2929
Member
Dec 14, 2006
428 posts
391 upvotes

Dec 13th, 2024 4:02 am

just curious...do the uber guys have to go into the store to get the stuff, or does costco pick and just hand it over to uber driver?

  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
Dec 13th, 2024 4:24 am
  • #20
philips80
Member
Jan 21, 2011
358 posts
381 upvotes
Mississauga

Dec 13th, 2024 4:24 am

iceman2929 wrote: just curious...do the uber guys have to go into the store to get the stuff, or does costco pick and just hand it over to uber driver?

uber guys have to go into the store and load the cart and checkout as everyone else (i.e. wait in line)

+6
  • Reply
  • Reply with quote
