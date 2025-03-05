[Uber Eats] 20% off Costco Orders $100+ on the UberEats App (stack with 20% discounted GC) - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

Just saw this on the home page of Costco showing $20 off $100+ on UberEats with promo code COSTCO2024.

You can also buy the discounted uber gift cards ($79.99 for $100 Uber GC) from Costco.ca to pay for the Uber Eats order. So you can stack the 20% on top of 20% (i.e. net of 36% off order).

Valid Dec 13 to Dec 15 2024

Max discount of $40

If you are seeing high prices, please add your costco membership number to the uber account. Once you do that the prices get reduced and works out to ~10% more than instore price.