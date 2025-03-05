[Uber Eats] 20% off Costco Orders $100+ on the UberEats App (stack with 20% discounted GC) - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

- #1
#1
Mint[OP]
Aug 30, 2003
Dec 13th, 2024 12:14 am
Just saw this on the home page of Costco showing $20 off $100+ on UberEats with promo code COSTCO2024.
You can also buy the discounted uber gift cards ($79.99 for $100 Uber GC) from Costco.ca to pay for the Uber Eats order. So you can stack the 20% on top of 20% (i.e. net of 36% off order).
Valid Dec 13 to Dec 15 2024
Max discount of $40
If you are seeing high prices, please add your costco membership number to the uber account. Once you do that the prices get reduced and works out to ~10% more than instore price.
Last edited by Mint on Dec 14th, 2024 2:23 am, edited 2 times in total.
191 replies
- #2
- nxmatt
Oct 28, 2020
Vancouver, BC
Dec 13th, 2024 12:22 am
just tried, max discount is $40 FYI
- #3
- Mint[OP]
Aug 30, 2003
Dec 13th, 2024 12:24 am
Will add that to the OP
- #4
- Mancouchchair
Mar 17, 2021
Dec 13th, 2024 12:42 am
Good deal. Especially with the Uber eats gift card
- #5
- Kagaho
Sep 21, 2019
Dec 13th, 2024 12:45 am
Grocery prices on Uber are horrendous. Much worse than Instacart. Uber doesn't have "In store prices" like Instacart does for some stores. I have subscription for both.
- #6
- redflagmat
Apr 2, 2007
Dec 13th, 2024 12:54 am
Need better items to show up. Only 3 electronics at Costco for me
- #7
- fordmaple
Nov 6, 2014
Dec 13th, 2024 12:58 am
Register your Costco membership on Uber for another 20% off. (a popup will show up on checkout to link membership)
20% to link membership
20% to use above coupon
20% if you purchased uber gift cards from costco previously.
Seems like a good deal.
- #8
- cjsketchy
Sep 24, 2002
Dec 13th, 2024 1:01 am
Feel bad for the delivery guys when someone orders 10x32 packs of Diet Coke
My friend was thinking of doing that
- #9
- haites
Aug 9, 2007
BC
Dec 13th, 2024 1:03 am
Kagaho wrote: ↑Grocery prices on Uber are horrendous. Much worse than Instacart. Uber doesn't have "In store prices" like Instacart does for some stores. I have subscription for both.
The prices are higher but not by much. Bounty paper towels are $22.49 in warehouse vs $24.37 through Uber. Ambrosia apples are $10.66/bag vs about $9.99 in warehouse. The extra Uber charges would probably be about the same as the 20% discount.... maybe. And then there's the deal to buy $100 in Uber gift cards for $80.
- #10
- SimplySadi
Apr 16, 2024
Dec 13th, 2024 1:05 am
I'm getting 'invalid code' when I try to enter the promo code. Tried to see if it would work with 2 or 1 item. Always invalid.
Trying on a different browser to see if Chrome is the problem.
- #11
- cjsketchy
Sep 24, 2002
Dec 13th, 2024 1:16 am
haites wrote: ↑The prices are higher but not by much. Bounty paper towels are $22.49 in warehouse vs $24.37 through Uber. Ambrosia apples are $10.66/bag vs about $9.99 in warehouse. The extra Uber charges would probably be about the same as the 20% discount.... maybe. And then there's the deal to buy $100 in Uber gift cards for $80.
Same for me, there are some items that are way overpriced on Uber but some are close to the in-warehouse price. Depends on availability in your region I suppose.
- #12
- Mancouchchair
Mar 17, 2021
Dec 13th, 2024 1:24 am
The 22$ for 1.8L orange juice gave me a chuckle
- #13
- NavieM
Oct 26, 2010
Dec 13th, 2024 2:06 am
4 boxes of protein bars
thanks!
#14
zod
- zod
Mar 12, 2005
Victoria
Dec 13th, 2024 2:11 am
Thanks, I'm not sure the uber delivery people get paid enough to deal with costco, but I'll combine a deal that saves me from going into the chaos
- #15
- o65425
Jul 26, 2015
Toronto, ON
Dec 13th, 2024 2:44 am
Does this work on pick up orders? And how do you link your membership? On Costco or on Uber App?
If it is 20% + 20% + 20% (link membership) = 48.8% off? If $100 Spent?
- #16
- o65425
Jul 26, 2015
Toronto, ON
Dec 13th, 2024 2:45 am
SimplySadi wrote: ↑I'm getting 'invalid code' when I try to enter the promo code. Tried to see if it would work with 2 or 1 item. Always invalid.
Trying on a different browser to see if Chrome is the problem.
Did you resolve the issue?
- #17
- Subscribe
Aug 4, 2024
Dec 13th, 2024 2:49 am
Nice discounts. TY @OP.
- #18
- thandong19
Apr 24, 2018
Dec 13th, 2024 3:27 am
Waiting until 14 December for HST free in some more food items.
- #19
- iceman2929
Dec 14, 2006
Dec 13th, 2024 4:02 am
just curious...do the uber guys have to go into the store to get the stuff, or does costco pick and just hand it over to uber driver?
- #20
- philips80
Jan 21, 2011
Mississauga
Dec 13th, 2024 4:24 am
iceman2929 wrote: ↑just curious...do the uber guys have to go into the store to get the stuff, or does costco pick and just hand it over to uber driver?
uber guys have to go into the store and load the cart and checkout as everyone else (i.e. wait in line)
