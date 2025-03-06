Uk Pennwood Lubricating Oil Group Limited · Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP, UNITED KINGDOM (2025)

Table of Contents
Overview Company Information Accounts, Returns and Confirmation Statements Standard Industrial Classification (SIC) Codes Company Officers Persons with Significant Control Officer Information Officers Companies with the same officer (UK INT'L COMPANY SERVICE LTD) Location Information Companies in the same location Companies in the same post code Companies in the same post code Similar Entities Companies with similar names Improve Information Dataset Information Dataset Details References

Overview

Uk Pennwood Lubricating Oil Group Limited is an entity registered with the Companies House, Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, United Kingdom.The company number is #13012677.The business office address is Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP, UNITED KINGDOM.

Company Information

Company Number13012677
Company NameUK PENNWOOD LUBRICATING OIL GROUP LIMITED
AddressChase Business Centre
39-41 Chase Side
London
N14 5BP
UNITED KINGDOM
Company CategoryPrivate Limited Company
Company StatusActive - Proposal to Strike off
Origin CountryUnited Kingdom
Incorporation Date2020-11-12

Accounts, Returns and Confirmation Statements

Account CategoryDORMANT
Account Reference DateMonth: 11, Day: 30
Last accounts made up to2022-11-30
Next accounts due by2024-08-31
Next returns due by2021-12-10
Last confirmation statement made up to2022-11-11
Next confirmation statement due by2023-11-25

Standard Industrial Classification (SIC) Codes

SIC CodeIndustry
45310Wholesale trade of motor vehicle parts and accessories

Company Officers

Officer NameRoleStatusAppointedCorrespondence Address
NIE, ZhiqiangDirectorActive12 November 202001, Cangqian Group, Fuxi Village, Shizhuang Township, Chongren County, Fuzhou City, Jiangxi Province, China, 000000
UK INT'L COMPANY SERVICE LTDSecretaryActive12 November 2020Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, United Kingdom, N14 5BP

Persons with Significant Control

Shareholder Name AddressShareholder Kind Nature of ControlDates
Hongjie Guo
No. 8, Guozhuang Village Wu Laojia Administrative Village, Niuji Town , Qiaocheng District, Bozhou City, Anhui 000000 China		individual person with significant control
Nature of control: ownership of shares 50 to 75 percent, voting rights 50 to 75 percent, right to appoint and remove directors		Notified on: 2020-11-12
Mr Zhiqiang Nie
01, Cangqian Group, Fuxi Village Shizhuang Township, Chongren County , Fuzhou City, Jiangxi Province 000000 China		individual person with significant control
Nature of control: ownership of shares 25 to 50 percent, voting rights 25 to 50 percent		Notified on: 2020-11-12

Officer Information

Officers

Officer NameRoleStatusAppointedOccupationCorrespondence Address
NIE, ZhiqiangDirectorActive12 November 2020Director01, Cangqian Group, Fuxi Village, Shizhuang Township, Chongren County, Fuzhou City, Jiangxi Province, China, 000000
UK INT'L COMPANY SERVICE LTDSecretaryActive12 November 2020Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, United Kingdom, N14 5BP

Companies with the same officer (UK INT'L COMPANY SERVICE LTD)

Company NameAddressIncorporation Date
Qing Technology LtdChase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2021-10-13
Honyi LtdChase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2021-10-13
Yanlong Technology LtdChase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2021-10-13
Yao.Eth Co., LtdChase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2021-10-13
Minghuatrading Co., LtdChase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2021-10-13
Li Technology LtdChase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2021-10-13
Qiao Technology LtdChase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2021-10-13
Tian Technology LtdChase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2021-10-13
Fubit LtdChase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2021-10-13
Yi Investment LtdChase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2021-10-13
Find all companies with the same officer (UK INT'L COMPANY SERVICE LTD)
See Also
United Kingdom - cefic.orgMotor Parts Direct to offer TotalEnergies automotive lubricants to customers nationwide | TotalEnergies in the United KingdomTurmolyb PSP 400 ml aerosol - Aerossóis de alta qualidade

Location Information

Street AddressCHASE BUSINESS CENTRE
39-41 CHASE SIDE
Post TownLONDON
Post CodeN14 5BP
CountryUNITED KINGDOM

Companies in the same location

Company NameAddressIncorporation Date
Melomundo Trading Co., Ltd.Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2024-12-30
Aimei Health Technology LtdChase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2024-12-27
Jingxi Boutique LtdChase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2024-12-30
K-Sun Consulting Co., LtdChase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2024-12-31
Youyou Food Trading Co., LtdChase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2024-12-30
Pure Nest Baby LtdChase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2024-12-30
Genesis Realm LimitedChase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2024-12-30
Block Jingen LtdChase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2024-11-08
Camara Lassana Trade Co., LtdChase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2024-12-31
Fortunepay LimitedChase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2024-12-30
Find all companies in the same location

Companies in the same post code

Company NameAddressIncorporation Date
Norway Leff Crop Nutrition Co., Ltd39-41 Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, N14 5BP2023-05-12
International Everest Climbing OrganizationChase Business Center, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2023-08-29
Hong Xing International Trading Limited47 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2023-10-02
The Will Bureau Limited5 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2023-08-13
Anchorstone Machinery Trading LimitedSuite 108 Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2024-03-06
Smart Bird Home Automations Ltd39-41 Suite 5, Chase Side, Southgate, London, N14 5BP2024-07-18
Enchante Yasemin Ltd47d Chase Side, Barnet, N14 5BP2023-09-12
Jbm Group (Holdings) Ltd39/41 Chase Side, Southgate, London, N14 5BP2023-12-06
International Tea OrganizationInternational Tea Organization, Chase Business Centre, London, N14 5BP2024-09-10
Eaglepeak Source Tech Ltd39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2024-11-28
Find all companies in the same post code

Companies in the same post code

Company NameAddressIncorporation Date
Hireforce International Ltd41 Addison Avenue, London, N14 4AL2022-05-05
Candylord Ltd47 Addison Avenue, London, N14 4AL2023-05-15
Yersensarmami Ltd18 Addison Avenue, London, N14 4AE2021-05-27
Yildirim Properties Ltd36 Addison Avenue, London, N14 4AE2022-05-18
Southgate Heating and Plumbing Ltd26 Masefield Crescent, London, N14 4AG2022-10-12
Kelpin Express Ltd58 Addison Avenue, London, N14 4AH2024-02-23
Southgate Heating and Plumbing Ltd26 Masefield Crescent, London, N14 4AG2020-04-22
Hk Rigging Ltd47 Addison Avenue, London, N14 4AL2021-04-08
Dillz Mealz Uk LimitedBramley Sports Ground, Green Road, London, N14 4AB2024-09-12
Armp Ltd5 Addison Avenue, London, N14 4AL2020-02-24
Find all companies in the same post code

Similar Entities

Companies with similar names

Company NameAddressIncorporation Date
Land Jet Lubricating Oil Technology Co. Limited9 Pantygraigwen Road, Pontypridd, CF37 2RR2020-03-19
Pennwood Saddlery LimitedWest Point, Second Floor Mucklow Office Park, Mucklow Hill, Halesowen, B62 8DY2020-04-29
Modeng Lubricating Oil Technology Co., Ltd7 Copperfield Road, Coventry, West Midlands, England, CV2 4AQ2024-02-20
Pennwood Travel Solutions LtdPennwood 133 Penn Road, Hazlemere, Bucks, HP15 7NA2024-04-08
Uk Top Fast Lubricating Oil Co., LtdChase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2023-01-11
Pennwood Properties LtdC/O Intouch Accounting, Everdene House, Deansleigh Road, Bournemouth, Dorset, BH7 7DU2024-07-19
Waste Lubricating Oils Limited9 High Street, Newport, Shropshire, TF10 7AR2021-04-03
Uk Mota Lubricating Oil Limited291 Brighton Road, South Croydon, CR2 6EQ2020-07-14
Uk Lister Lubricating Oil Co., LimitedChase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP2020-11-17
U.S.A Johansen New Energy Lubricating Technology Ltd41 Devonshire Street, Ground Floor Office 1, London, W1G 7AJ2021-12-30

Improve Information

Do you have more infomration about Uk Pennwood Lubricating Oil Group Limited? Please fill in the following form.

Dataset Information

This dataset includes about seven million companies registered with Companies House, under the remit of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.All forms of companies (as permitted by the United Kingdom Companies Act) are incorporated and registered with Companies House and file specific details as required by legislation. Each company is registered with company number, company name, registered address, incorporation date, accounts due date, industry code, etc.

SubjectBusiness and Economy
JurisdictionUnited Kingdom
Data ProviderUK Companies House
Sourcedata.gov.uk
AttributionContains public sector information licensed under the Open Government Licence v3.0.

Dataset Details

Companies House is the United Kingdom's registrar of companies and is an executive agency of His Majesty's Government, falling under the remit of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.All forms of companies (as permitted by the Companies Act) are incorporated and registered with Companies House and file specific details as required by legislation. All registered limited companies, including subsidiary, small and inactive companies, must file annual financial statements in addition to annual company returns, and all these are public records.

The company dataset includes all statutory company information captured by Companies House: basic company data (company name, registered office address, company status, incorporation date, country of origin, company type, nature of business, accounting reference date, date of last accounts/annual return filed, date of next accounts/annual return due, previous names, share allocation) and all statutory filings by companies contained in the Register.For each company, basic information includes company type and registered office address, the nature of business or standard industrial classification (SIC), company status such as live or dissolved, date of last accounts or confirmation statement filed, date of next accounts or confirmation statement due, previous company names.

Since 2010 the Open Data Portal has been helping people to find and use open government data, and supporting government publishers to maintain data. Better data can help inform better policy-making and continuous improvement of services. Departments can combat fraud and reduce waste.By taking ethical, open, innovative and transparent approaches to data we can build greater levels of trust with citizens, whilst delivering more cost-effective and better targeted and tailored services to their needs.Data is at the heart of digital transformation and a part of the Government Transformation Strategy.

Uk Pennwood Lubricating Oil Group Limited · Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP, UNITED KINGDOM (2025)

References

Top Articles
A Secret Weapon For Garcinia Cambogia Max Slim Juice Weight
slim%2Bpatch%2Bside%2Beffects | Fives ProSim
The Mighty Patch Review - The Dermatology Review
Latest Posts
SlimPatch - Associates in Family Practice, P.C.
Silky Peach Cream Reviews: Is This Natural Moisturizer Effective?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Amb. Frankie Simonis

Last Updated:

Views: 6362

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (56 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Amb. Frankie Simonis

Birthday: 1998-02-19

Address: 64841 Delmar Isle, North Wiley, OR 74073

Phone: +17844167847676

Job: Forward IT Agent

Hobby: LARPing, Kitesurfing, Sewing, Digital arts, Sand art, Gardening, Dance

Introduction: My name is Amb. Frankie Simonis, I am a hilarious, enchanting, energetic, cooperative, innocent, cute, joyous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.