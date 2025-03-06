Uk Pennwood Lubricating Oil Group Limited · Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP, UNITED KINGDOM (2025)

Overview
Uk Pennwood Lubricating Oil Group Limited is an entity registered with the Companies House, Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, United Kingdom.The company number is #13012677.The business office address is Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP, UNITED KINGDOM.
Company Information
|Company Number
|13012677
|Company Name
|UK PENNWOOD LUBRICATING OIL GROUP LIMITED
|Address
|Chase Business Centre
39-41 Chase Side
London
N14 5BP
UNITED KINGDOM
|Company Category
|Private Limited Company
|Company Status
|Active - Proposal to Strike off
|Origin Country
|United Kingdom
|Incorporation Date
|2020-11-12
Accounts, Returns and Confirmation Statements
|Account Category
|DORMANT
|Account Reference Date
|Month: 11, Day: 30
|Last accounts made up to
|2022-11-30
|Next accounts due by
|2024-08-31
|Next returns due by
|2021-12-10
|Last confirmation statement made up to
|2022-11-11
|Next confirmation statement due by
|2023-11-25
Standard Industrial Classification (SIC) Codes
|SIC Code
|Industry
|45310
|Wholesale trade of motor vehicle parts and accessories
Company Officers
|Officer Name
|Role
|Status
|Appointed
|Correspondence Address
|NIE, Zhiqiang
|Director
|Active
|12 November 2020
|01, Cangqian Group, Fuxi Village, Shizhuang Township, Chongren County, Fuzhou City, Jiangxi Province, China, 000000
|UK INT'L COMPANY SERVICE LTD
|Secretary
|Active
|12 November 2020
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, United Kingdom, N14 5BP
Persons with Significant Control
|Shareholder Name Address
|Shareholder Kind Nature of Control
|Dates
|Hongjie Guo
No. 8, Guozhuang Village Wu Laojia Administrative Village, Niuji Town , Qiaocheng District, Bozhou City, Anhui 000000 China
|individual person with significant control
Nature of control: ownership of shares 50 to 75 percent, voting rights 50 to 75 percent, right to appoint and remove directors
|Notified on: 2020-11-12
|Mr Zhiqiang Nie
01, Cangqian Group, Fuxi Village Shizhuang Township, Chongren County , Fuzhou City, Jiangxi Province 000000 China
|individual person with significant control
Nature of control: ownership of shares 25 to 50 percent, voting rights 25 to 50 percent
|Notified on: 2020-11-12
Officer Information
Officers
|Officer Name
|Role
|Status
|Appointed
|Occupation
|Correspondence Address
|NIE, Zhiqiang
|Director
|Active
|12 November 2020
|Director
|01, Cangqian Group, Fuxi Village, Shizhuang Township, Chongren County, Fuzhou City, Jiangxi Province, China, 000000
|UK INT'L COMPANY SERVICE LTD
|Secretary
|Active
|12 November 2020
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, United Kingdom, N14 5BP
Companies with the same officer (UK INT'L COMPANY SERVICE LTD)
|Company Name
|Address
|Incorporation Date
|Qing Technology Ltd
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2021-10-13
|Honyi Ltd
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2021-10-13
|Yanlong Technology Ltd
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2021-10-13
|Yao.Eth Co., Ltd
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2021-10-13
|Minghuatrading Co., Ltd
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2021-10-13
|Li Technology Ltd
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2021-10-13
|Qiao Technology Ltd
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2021-10-13
|Tian Technology Ltd
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2021-10-13
|Fubit Ltd
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2021-10-13
|Yi Investment Ltd
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2021-10-13
|Find all companies with the same officer (UK INT'L COMPANY SERVICE LTD)
Location Information
|Street Address
|CHASE BUSINESS CENTRE
39-41 CHASE SIDE
|Post Town
|LONDON
|Post Code
|N14 5BP
|Country
|UNITED KINGDOM
Companies in the same location
|Company Name
|Address
|Incorporation Date
|Melomundo Trading Co., Ltd.
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2024-12-30
|Aimei Health Technology Ltd
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2024-12-27
|Jingxi Boutique Ltd
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2024-12-30
|K-Sun Consulting Co., Ltd
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2024-12-31
|Youyou Food Trading Co., Ltd
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2024-12-30
|Pure Nest Baby Ltd
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2024-12-30
|Genesis Realm Limited
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2024-12-30
|Block Jingen Ltd
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2024-11-08
|Camara Lassana Trade Co., Ltd
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2024-12-31
|Fortunepay Limited
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2024-12-30
|Find all companies in the same location
Companies in the same post code
|Company Name
|Address
|Incorporation Date
|Norway Leff Crop Nutrition Co., Ltd
|39-41 Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, N14 5BP
|2023-05-12
|International Everest Climbing Organization
|Chase Business Center, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2023-08-29
|Hong Xing International Trading Limited
|47 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2023-10-02
|The Will Bureau Limited
|5 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2023-08-13
|Anchorstone Machinery Trading Limited
|Suite 108 Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2024-03-06
|Smart Bird Home Automations Ltd
|39-41 Suite 5, Chase Side, Southgate, London, N14 5BP
|2024-07-18
|Enchante Yasemin Ltd
|47d Chase Side, Barnet, N14 5BP
|2023-09-12
|Jbm Group (Holdings) Ltd
|39/41 Chase Side, Southgate, London, N14 5BP
|2023-12-06
|International Tea Organization
|International Tea Organization, Chase Business Centre, London, N14 5BP
|2024-09-10
|Eaglepeak Source Tech Ltd
|39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2024-11-28
|Find all companies in the same post code
Companies in the same post code
|Company Name
|Address
|Incorporation Date
|Hireforce International Ltd
|41 Addison Avenue, London, N14 4AL
|2022-05-05
|Candylord Ltd
|47 Addison Avenue, London, N14 4AL
|2023-05-15
|Yersensarmami Ltd
|18 Addison Avenue, London, N14 4AE
|2021-05-27
|Yildirim Properties Ltd
|36 Addison Avenue, London, N14 4AE
|2022-05-18
|Southgate Heating and Plumbing Ltd
|26 Masefield Crescent, London, N14 4AG
|2022-10-12
|Kelpin Express Ltd
|58 Addison Avenue, London, N14 4AH
|2024-02-23
|Southgate Heating and Plumbing Ltd
|26 Masefield Crescent, London, N14 4AG
|2020-04-22
|Hk Rigging Ltd
|47 Addison Avenue, London, N14 4AL
|2021-04-08
|Dillz Mealz Uk Limited
|Bramley Sports Ground, Green Road, London, N14 4AB
|2024-09-12
|Armp Ltd
|5 Addison Avenue, London, N14 4AL
|2020-02-24
|Find all companies in the same post code
Similar Entities
Companies with similar names
|Company Name
|Address
|Incorporation Date
|Land Jet Lubricating Oil Technology Co. Limited
|9 Pantygraigwen Road, Pontypridd, CF37 2RR
|2020-03-19
|Pennwood Saddlery Limited
|West Point, Second Floor Mucklow Office Park, Mucklow Hill, Halesowen, B62 8DY
|2020-04-29
|Modeng Lubricating Oil Technology Co., Ltd
|7 Copperfield Road, Coventry, West Midlands, England, CV2 4AQ
|2024-02-20
|Pennwood Travel Solutions Ltd
|Pennwood 133 Penn Road, Hazlemere, Bucks, HP15 7NA
|2024-04-08
|Uk Top Fast Lubricating Oil Co., Ltd
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2023-01-11
|Pennwood Properties Ltd
|C/O Intouch Accounting, Everdene House, Deansleigh Road, Bournemouth, Dorset, BH7 7DU
|2024-07-19
|Waste Lubricating Oils Limited
|9 High Street, Newport, Shropshire, TF10 7AR
|2021-04-03
|Uk Mota Lubricating Oil Limited
|291 Brighton Road, South Croydon, CR2 6EQ
|2020-07-14
|Uk Lister Lubricating Oil Co., Limited
|Chase Business Centre, 39-41 Chase Side, London, N14 5BP
|2020-11-17
|U.S.A Johansen New Energy Lubricating Technology Ltd
|41 Devonshire Street, Ground Floor Office 1, London, W1G 7AJ
|2021-12-30
Improve Information
Do you have more infomration about Uk Pennwood Lubricating Oil Group Limited? Please fill in the following form.
Dataset Information
This dataset includes about seven million companies registered with Companies House, under the remit of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.All forms of companies (as permitted by the United Kingdom Companies Act) are incorporated and registered with Companies House and file specific details as required by legislation. Each company is registered with company number, company name, registered address, incorporation date, accounts due date, industry code, etc.
|Subject
|Business and Economy
|Jurisdiction
|United Kingdom
|Data Provider
|UK Companies House
|Source
|data.gov.uk
|Attribution
|Contains public sector information licensed under the Open Government Licence v3.0.
Dataset Details
Companies House is the United Kingdom's registrar of companies and is an executive agency of His Majesty's Government, falling under the remit of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.All forms of companies (as permitted by the Companies Act) are incorporated and registered with Companies House and file specific details as required by legislation. All registered limited companies, including subsidiary, small and inactive companies, must file annual financial statements in addition to annual company returns, and all these are public records.
The company dataset includes all statutory company information captured by Companies House: basic company data (company name, registered office address, company status, incorporation date, country of origin, company type, nature of business, accounting reference date, date of last accounts/annual return filed, date of next accounts/annual return due, previous names, share allocation) and all statutory filings by companies contained in the Register.For each company, basic information includes company type and registered office address, the nature of business or standard industrial classification (SIC), company status such as live or dissolved, date of last accounts or confirmation statement filed, date of next accounts or confirmation statement due, previous company names.
Since 2010 the Open Data Portal has been helping people to find and use open government data, and supporting government publishers to maintain data. Better data can help inform better policy-making and continuous improvement of services. Departments can combat fraud and reduce waste.By taking ethical, open, innovative and transparent approaches to data we can build greater levels of trust with citizens, whilst delivering more cost-effective and better targeted and tailored services to their needs.Data is at the heart of digital transformation and a part of the Government Transformation Strategy.