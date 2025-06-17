UK weather maps Arctic blast battering Britain with deluge of rain and snow (2025)

While Britain basks in some of the best weather of the year so far, new weather maps suggest there could be a chance of snow later this month. A weather map generated by WXCHarts on April 12 , using MetDesk data, shows the majority of Scotland and parts of northern England and Northern Ireland being hit by snow on April 19. This could mean unsettled weather right before Easter Sunday, while large parts of Wales and southern England are forecast to be hit by rain. A small patch near the Penrith area is also forecast to be hit by ice pellets. According to a precipitation map for 6 a.m. that day, almost all of Scotland could see snow, although the map suggests it will probably only be a light dusting for most areas. The maps suggested that areas including Moray, Aberdeenshire, East Angus, Fife, South and East Ayrshire, and Dumfries and Galloway are all to be hit by the snow.

South of the border, Northumberland and Cumbria are also to wake up to snowy conditions, according to the maps. Meanwhile, rain would fall on several areas in England and Wales, according to the maps, including Cornwall, Devon, Somerset and Dorset, possibly ruining Brits' plans to spend the bank holiday weekend at the seaside. It comes as Britons have been enjoying some warm spring sunshine this week. It was thought Friday (April 11) could be the hottest day of the year so far, but temperatures failed to reach the 23.7C high recorded in Otterbourne, Hampshire, on April 4. Heavy rain and cooler temperatures are expected to follow the warm weather, with downpours expected going into next week.

