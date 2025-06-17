UK weather maps Arctic blast battering Britain with deluge of rain and snow (2025)

Express. Home of the Daily and Sunday Express.
Scotland is set to be most affected with a chilly blast predicted, but snow could be seen in northern England too.
ByJames Knuckey
Large areas of Scotland could see snow later this month (Image: WX Charts)
While Britain basks in some of the best weather of the year so far, new weather maps suggest there could be a chance of snow later this month. A weather map generated by WXCHarts on April 12 , using MetDesk data, shows the majority of Scotland and parts of northern England and Northern Ireland being hit by snow on April 19. This could mean unsettled weather right before Easter Sunday, while large parts of Wales and southern England are forecast to be hit by rain.
A small patch near the Penrith area is also forecast to be hit by ice pellets. According to a precipitation map for 6 a.m. that day, almost all of Scotland could see snow, although the map suggests it will probably only be a light dusting for most areas. The maps suggested that areas including Moray, Aberdeenshire, East Angus, Fife, South and East Ayrshire, and Dumfries and Galloway are all to be hit by the snow.
READ MORE Scotland issued major wildfire warning as blazes sweep nation
The map shows some areas could see rain and snow before Easter (Image: WX Charts)
South of the border, Northumberland and Cumbria are also to wake up to snowy conditions, according to the maps.
Meanwhile, rain would fall on several areas in England and Wales, according to the maps, including Cornwall, Devon, Somerset and Dorset, possibly ruining Brits' plans to spend the bank holiday weekend at the seaside.
It comes as Britons have been enjoying some warm spring sunshine this week. It was thought Friday (April 11) could be the hottest day of the year so far, but temperatures failed to reach the 23.7C high recorded in Otterbourne, Hampshire, on April 4. Heavy rain and cooler temperatures are expected to follow the warm weather, with downpours expected going into next week.
A weather forecast for April 19 (Image: WXCHARTS)
In its long-range forecast, the Met Office does not mention snow, but acknowledges the UK faces more "mixed weather conditions" than we have seen in recent days.
The forecast, running from April 16 to 25, read: "Much more mixed weather conditions than of late, with low pressure systems and their associated areas of rain and showers often affecting the UK. The rain is likely to be heavy at times, and the showers, most frequently affecting western areas, will also be heavy and blustery in places, with isolated small hail and thunder.
"There will also be some brighter, drier spells in between rain and showers, although probably large amounts of cloud too, with limited sunshine. Unsettled, wet, and occasionally windy conditions are most likely during the first few days of this period; beyond this, and certainly into the following week, there is an increasing chance that cooler, northerly winds could develop, followed by a less unsettled spell. Temperatures mostly around average for the time of year."
Weather maps Cold weather Snow
