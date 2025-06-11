Ultimate Guide to Organizing Apps on Your iPhone (2025)

Getting a Grip on App Organization on Your iPhone

So, organizing apps on an iPhone isn’t just about making it look pretty; it’s really about making everything easier to use. It’s super annoying when your favorite apps are buried under a pile of junk. Think about shoving the ones you use daily up top, maybe make some folders that match your life — like one for work stuff, one for social, or even beauty tips if that’s your jam. Keeping it tidy not only helps with efficiency but can definitely cut down on that “Where the heck is my app?” anxiety.

Easy Tricks to Sort Out Your iPhone Apps

Believe it or not, getting your iPhone into some kind of order isn’t rocket science. There are a bunch of tricks to really streamline the chaos.

Moving Apps Around

Put your hands to work by placing your most-used apps in the top rows of your Home Screen. For all those random apps you rarely touch, move ‘em to the next pages. Something kind of cool with iOS 18 is that you can even position apps anywhere, like, a little more freedom than before! Just press and hold a blank spot until they jiggle, then drag your app where you want it. Beware: sometimes it just won’t play nice on the first try, so a quick reboot and things might shape up.

Making Folders

Instead of letting apps scatter like confetti, why not create folders? Grouping them together keeps the clutter down and saves you from endless swiping. Just put one app on top of another while in jiggle mode, and voilà! You’ve got a folder. Don’t forget to rename it — something catchy like “Games” or “Productivity.” If your folder needs to go, long press and hit Remove Folder. Just know that it’ll wipe out the visible apps, but they’re still chillin’ in the App Library.

Simplifying with App Library

Thanks to the App Library, it’s easier than ever to ditch the pages of apps. Want to keep the app but remove it from the Home Screen? Press and hold the app, select Remove App, then hit Remove from Home Screen. Easy peasy, and if you change your mind later, just search for it in the App Library to drag it back.

Hiding Pages Away

If your Home Screen is looking like a mess, hiding entire pages can be a lifesaver. Just enter jiggle mode, tap the dots at the bottom that represent your pages, and uncheck the ones you don’t want shown. Super easy! It’ll hide those pages without deleting them, and if you need them back later, there they are.

Locking Apps for a Bit of Privacy

If there are apps that need extra protection, like banking apps or texts, you can lock them down. Long press the app, choose Require Face ID, and follow the prompts. Over time, this really helps keep nosey folks out. If you get tired of having to unlock every time, just do the whole long press thing again and hit Don’t Require Face ID.

Hiding Specific Apps

You can also hide specific apps — yep, it’s possible! Press and hold, tap Require Face ID, then confirm with Hide App. You won’t see it on your Home Screen, in the App Library, or during searches. If notifications drive you nuts, this is a solid option. To unhide, just go to the Hidden folder in the App Library and reverse the process.

Cleaning House by Deleting Apps

If an app’s just taking up space, it’s time to say goodbye. Holding the app, picking Remove App, and then Delete App is the way to go. Poof! Instant tidiness.

Using Focus Mode for Custom Layouts

Focus Mode lets you customize your Home Screen based on what you’re doing. Create a “Work” mode with just work-related apps, for instance. Head over to Settings > Focus, make a new one, and choose the screens. When that mode is on, only those apps show up. But remember, this doesn’t work while driving — you’d never need to delete that temptation, right?

Resetting the Home Screen

If you really just want a fresh slate, hit Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset, then tap Reset Home Screen Layout. It returns everything to default spots, which can be like a little rescue mission for a jumbled screen. Just remember, this is a one-way trip — no going back, so make sure you’re cool with that before diving in.

Spicing it Up with Widgets

Widgets are fantastic for quick info access. Like, seeing your daily step count without diving into the app? Yes, please! To add one, go to jiggle mode, hit Edit in the corner, and choose Add Widget. Stack ‘em for a cleaner look, because, of course, everything should look good and be functional.

Keeping Your iPhone Looking Sharp

After getting it organized, keep it that way! Here are a couple of tips to help maintain the neatness:

Use Spotlight: Simply swipe down and type the app name instead of flipping through pages.

Simply swipe down and type the app name instead of flipping through pages. Regularly Clean Up: Keep those unused apps from cluttering your digital space. A quick check every now and then is worth it.

Clearing Out the Old Apps

Removing unused apps can really help improve performance and free up storage. If an app’s been gathering dust for weeks or even months, it’s probably time to let it go. A clean-up every so often can totally reshape how smoothly you use your iPhone.

Becoming More Mindful with Screen Time

Screen Time can make a huge difference in how time is spent on the device. Go to Settings > Screen Time and set limits for certain app categories to create a better balance. If social media’s sucking up hours, setting a daily cap can do wonders for focus and mental clarity.

Long-Term iPhone Organization

Keeping your iPhone in order doesn’t have to be a daunting task. Once that organization setup is done, a refresher once in a while can keep everything running smoothly. Regular sorting out and hiding the stuff that doesn’t matter can elevate the whole experience with your device.

