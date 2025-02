UMA Announces Fall 2024 Full-Time President’s and Dean’s List Students - University of Maine at Augusta (2025)

Jeremiah Abeyta, Bangor; Alaina Adams, Old Town; Jacklyn Barclay, Old Town; Josie Barker, Millinocket; Alicia Beck, Levant; Mo Blais, Brewer; Danielle Blakeman, Eddington; Braydon Brown, Milford; Kaitlyn Brown, Orono; Brad Burden, Bangor; Haley Buzzell, Old Town; Mariah Carreira, Hampden; Becca Chappelle, Old Town; Hunter Connell, Old Town; Charity Cormier, Bangor; Kandice Cruz, Old Town; Dani Dennison, Hermon; Fawn Dorr, Kenduskeag; Emily Fiske, Lincoln; Curtis Fox, Etna; Lily Franklin, Bradley; Rebecca Getchell, Greenbush; Kelinda Glesil, Orrington; Brynn Goddard, Kenduskeag; Felica Gonzalez, Bangor; Samantha Hafford, Milford; Jeff Hamel, Bangor; Grace Hamel, Hermon; Ellie Kane, Orono; Mackayla Keith, Alton; Ashley Kummer, Orono; Kenzie Lawrence, Corinth; Marissa Lawson, Corinth; Bekah Leadbetter, Newport; Joseph Leveille, Glenburn; Katrina Long, Bangor; Jess Lovely, Carmel; Aurelia Maietta, Hampden; Maryn Miles, Hermon; Abby Murchie, Brewer; Halle Page, Old Town; Sommer Pettus, Corinna; Christina Richards, Bangor; Norah Sanborn, Alton; Molly Shook, Bangor; Kaden Stalter, Corinth; Faith Tapley, Glenburn; Deegan Tidswell, Lincoln; Kyla Welch, Millinocket; Caitlin Whitehouse, Levant.

