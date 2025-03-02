Un homme qui dort - Anna’s Archive (2025)

We’re looking for experienced Amazon gift card resellers. Please contact us with details (years in the business, price, max monthly volume, domains and amounts supported).
✕
📚The largest truly open library in human history. ⭐️We mirror Sci-Hub and LibGen. We scrape and open-source Z-Lib, DuXiu, and more. 📈42,295,586books, 98,401,812papers — preserved forever. All our code and data are completely open source. Learn more…
📚The largest truly open library in human history. ⭐️We mirror Sci-Hub and LibGen. We scrape and open-source Z-Lib, DuXiu, and more. 📈42,295,586books, 98,401,812papers — preserved forever. Learn more…
📚The largest truly open library in human history. ⭐️We mirror Sci-Hub and LibGen. We scrape and open-source Z-Lib, DuXiu, and more. Learn more…
Recent downloads:
'; document.querySelector('.js-recent-downloads-scroll').innerHTML = scrollHtml + scrollHtml; } function fetchNewRecentDownloads(cb) { setTimeout(() => { fetch("/dyn/recent_downloads/").then((response) => response.json()).then((items) => { if (localStorage) { localStorage.recentDownloadsData = JSON.stringify({ items, time: Date.now() }); } if (cb) { cb(items); } }); }, 100); } if (localStorage && localStorage.recentDownloadsData) { const recentDownloadsData = JSON.parse(localStorage.recentDownloadsData); // console.log('recentDownloadsData', recentDownloadsData); showRecentDownloads(recentDownloadsData.items); const timeToRefresh = 65000 /* 65 sec */ - (Date.now() - recentDownloadsData.time); // Fetch new data for the next page load. if (timeToRefresh <= 0) { fetchNewRecentDownloads(undefined); } else { setTimeout(() => { fetchNewRecentDownloads(undefined); }, timeToRefresh); } } else { fetchNewRecentDownloads((items) => { showRecentDownloads(items); }); } })();
Search Search
Home Search 🧬SciDB FAQ Improve metadata Datasets TorrentsActivity
Codes Explorer LLM data Anna’s Blog ↗ Anna’s Software ↗ Translate ↗
DonateDonate
Log in / Register Log in / Register
Log in / Register
Account Account
Account Public profile Downloaded files My donations
Report file quality
French [fr], .pdf, 🚀/nexusstc/zlib, 0.4MB, 📗 Book (unknown), nexusstc/Un homme qui dort/a73f66b5732cfdc6ab6863303dca3795.pdf
Un homme qui dort 🔍
Denoël, 2017
Georges Perec 🔍
description
"Tu as vingt-cinq ans et vingt-neuf dents, trois chemises et huit chaussettes, quelques livres que tu ne lis plus, quelques disques que tu n'écoutes plus. Tu n'as pas envie de te souvenir d'autre chose, ni de ta famille, ni de tes études, ni de tes amours, ni de tes amis, ni de tes vacances, ni de tes projets. Tu as voyagé et tu n'as rien rapporté de tes voyages. Tu es assis et tu ne veux qu'attendre, attendre seulement jusqu'à ce qu'il n'y ait plus rien à attendre : que vienne la nuit, que sonnent les heures, que les jours s'en aillent, que les souvenirs s'estompent." C'est en ces termes que le narrateur s'adresse à lui-même, "un homme qui dort", qui va se laisser envahir par la torpeur et faire l'expérience de l'indifférence absolue.
Alternative author
Georges Pérec
Alternative publisher
Editions Gallimard
Alternative publisher
Joëlle Losfeld
Alternative publisher
Alternatives
Alternative publisher
Verticales
Alternative edition
Collection Folio, Paris, 1990, c1967
Alternative edition
France, France
metadata comments
{"isbns":["207265534X","9782072655340"],"publisher":"Denoël"}
date open sourced
2022-09-02
ISBN-13978-2-07-265534-0 ISBN-102-07-265534-X OCLC1033461657 AacIdaacid__isbngrp_records__20240920T194930Z__JpYQegFHx5D7vPJZQJHsC6 AacIdaacid__isbngrp_records__20240920T194930Z__SrZ4MkWtmNLWRUvw5yXNuR AacIdaacid__isbngrp_records__20240920T194930Z__WwCpcoEjbR6NUGreVcLpvs AacIdaacid__nexusstc_records__20240516T150030Z__9dByixR2GAMb7XYJLfoEPt AacIdaacid__worldcat__20241230T203056Z__4HCuriYtSqZ83TVsARuajm AacIdaacid__worldcat__20241230T203056Z__GdoXBok4KnYx2hengRJERX AacIdaacid__zlib3_files__20230808T055130Z__22545294__Y5pRABqy8VxffEM4jLiykj AacIdaacid__zlib3_records__20240809T202222Z__22545294__NzX2vZsurYckThFdL3scGf AA Record IDmd5:a73f66b5732cfdc6ab6863303dca3795 Collectionnexusstc Collectionzlib Content Typebook_unknown ISBNdb Scrape Date2022-09-01 ISBN GRP Source Scrape Date2024-09-20 Nexus/STC Source issued_at Date2017-01-01 Nexus/STC Source Updated Date2024-05-16 OCLC Scrape Date2025-01-01 Z-Library Source Date2022-09-02 Filepathnexusstc/Un homme qui dort/a73f66b5732cfdc6ab6863303dca3795.pdf IPFS CIDQmbitTehcv2fvwGvrU8dCCX6EMDZ74xBbqg1bJ2nqs7pBg IPFS CIDbafkr4iby32cnonaenxvggwsueccmyb3pico3farfxwmpdtenybxqmx2x5y IPFS CIDbafykbzacebomiki44llmfoajzu6dkenkpaxrxddgjambaww5ga3l5odxkashk ISBN GRP ID01a0377c04cfd22c081218eb9bc28778 ISBN GRP ID2252edf64c1a1097a75a564f3708a727 ISBN GRP IDd040829196de5318c1a624366aa71026 Languagefr MD5a73f66b5732cfdc6ab6863303dca3795 Nexus/STC5o884yexfkd66pldpislbvmm0 Server Pathg3/zlib3_files/20230808/annas_archive_data__aacid__zlib3_files__20230808T055130Z--20230808T055131Z/aacid__zlib3_files__20230808T055130Z__22545294__Y5pRABqy8VxffEM4jLiykj Torrentmanaged_by_aa/annas_archive_data__aacid/annas_archive_data__aacid__zlib3_files__20230808T055130Z--20230808T055131Z.torrent Year1990 Year2017 Z-Library22545294
🚀 Fast downloads
Become a member to support the long-term preservation of books, papers, and more. To show our gratitude for your support, you get fast downloads. ❤️
You have XXXXXX left today. Thanks for being a member! ❤️
You’ve run out of fast downloads for today.
You downloaded this file recently. Links remain valid for a while.
- Option #1: Fast Partner Server #1 (recommended) (open in viewer) (no redirect) (no browser verification or waitlists)
- Option #2: Fast Partner Server #2 (open in viewer) (no redirect)
- Option #3: Fast Partner Server #3 (open in viewer) (no redirect)
- Option #4: Fast Partner Server #4 (open in viewer) (no redirect)
🐢 Slow downloads
From trusted partners. More information in the FAQ. (might require browser verification — unlimited downloads!)
- Option #1: Slow Partner Server #1 (slightly faster but with waitlist)
- Option #2: Slow Partner Server #2 (slightly faster but with waitlist)
- After downloading: Open in our viewer
show external downloads
External downloads
- Option #1: Nexus/STC (Nexus/STC files can be unreliable to download)
- Option #2: IPFS
- Option #3: Z-Library
- Option #4: Z-Library on Tor (requires the Tor Browser)
- Option #5: Bulk torrent downloads (experts only)
collection “zlib” → torrent “annas_archive_data__aacid__zlib3_files__20230808T055130Z--20230808T055131Z.torrent” →file“aacid__zlib3_files__20230808T055130Z__22545294__Y5pRABqy8VxffEM4jLiykj”
All download options have the same file, and should be safe to use. That said, always be cautious when downloading files from the internet, especially from sites external to Anna’s Archive. For example, be sure to keep your devices updated.
- For large files, we recommend using a download manager to prevent interruptions.
Recommended download managers: JDownloader
- You will need an ebook or PDF reader to open the file, depending on the file format.
Recommended ebook readers: Anna’s Archive online viewer, ReadEra, and Calibre
- Use online tools to convert between formats.
Recommended conversion tools: CloudConvert
- You can send both PDF and EPUB files to your Kindle or Kobo eReader.
Recommended tools: Amazon‘s “Send to Kindle” and djazz‘s “Send to Kobo/Kindle”
- Support authors and libraries
✍️ If you like this and can afford it, consider buying the original, or supporting the authors directly.
📚 If this is available at your local library, consider borrowing it for free there.
Anna’s Archive
Home
Search
🧬SciDB
FAQ
Donate
Stay in touch
Contact email
DMCA / copyright claims
Reddit / Telegram
Anna’s Blog ↗
Anna’s Software ↗
Translate ↗
Advanced
FAQ
Improve metadata
Datasets
Torrents
Codes Explorer
LLM data
Security
Alternatives
annas-archive.li
annas-archive.se
annas-archive.org
SLUM [unaffiliated]