Understanding Blood Pressure Chart Readings by Age (2025)

What are the different blood pressure ranges (normal and high blood pressure)?

Blood pressure is measured in mm Hg (millimeters of mercury). A blood pressure cuff is used to measure the pressure. Blood pressure readings below 120/80 mm Hg are considered a healthy blood pressure range. Elevation of blood pressure (high blood pressure) is called "hypertension".

The American Heart Association (AHA) has defined what is normal blood pressure and what is considered high blood pressure. The five blood pressure ranges recognized by the AHA blood pressure categories are:

Normal

Elevated

Hypertension stage 1

stage 1 Hypertension stage 2

stage 2 Hypertensive crisis

While many focus on the dangers of high blood pressure (hypertension), low blood pressure (hypotension), when dangerously low, can also pose a threat.

If blood pressure ranges lower than 120/80 mm Hg is said to be ideal, and the lower the better, then what is considered low blood pressure? Anything below 90/60 mm Hg is considered to be low blood pressure. In cases of hypotension, a diastolic blood pressure reading of 60 mm Hg or below is considered low blood pressure, even if your systolic blood pressure reading is 120 mm Hg, which is considered normal. Generally, having low blood pressure is good, and it is normal for some people. Hypotension is a cause for alarm only when accompanied by symptoms of low oxygen as well.

Your blood pressure reading will determine which blood pressure category you belong to. The higher your blood pressure reading, the higher your risk factor for certain conditions, such as cardiovascular disease and kidney disease. High blood pressure can damage your blood vessels, kidneys, and brain if left untreated.

Blood pressure can be categorized into low, normal, high, hypertension stage I/II (heart disease, and stroke risk), and hypertensive crisis.

Blood pressure readings can be categorized into the following types:

Table 1. Blood pressure readings chart Category Systolic (mm Hg) Diastolic (mm Hg) Management Dangerously low 50 or lower 33 or lower A critical condition that requires emergency medical attention with IV fluids Very low 60 or lower 40 or lower Lifestyle modifications with medications Low Less than 90 Less than 60 Lifestyle modifications and regular checkups Normal Less than 120 Less than 80 Active lifestyle Elevated 120-129 80 or more Doctors may recommend lifestyle changes at this stage Hypertension stage I 130-139 80-89 Doctors may prescribe blood pressure medications and some lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. Hypertension stage II 140-159 90-99 Doctors may prescribe a combination of medications and lifestyle changes; they may treat complications that may have increased due to high blood pressure. Hypertensive crisis 180 or higher 120 or higher A critical condition that requires emergency medical attention *Blood pressure is measured in mm Hg (millimeters of mercury)

Contact your healthcare provider or Call 911 immediately if the following symptoms are experienced: