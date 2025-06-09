United Arab Emirates, Italy, Kenya, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, and Tanzania Collaborate on Travel Growth Through flydubai’s Pisa Route Offering Seamless Access to Dubai, Salalah, Mombasa, Langkawi, Penang, Zanzibar, and Dar es Salaam - Travel And Tour Worl (2025)

Home » Airline News In Middle East » United Arab Emirates, Italy, Kenya, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, and Tanzania Collaborate on Travel Growth Through flydubai’s Pisa Route Offering Seamless Access to Dubai, Salalah, Mombasa, Langkawi, Penang, Zanzibar, and Dar es Salaam

Monday, March 31, 2025

The revival of direct air connectivity between Pisa International Airport (PSA) and Dubai International Airport (DXB) is expected to bolster Pisa’s profile as a prominent tourism gateway to Tuscany. According to industry observers, this move aligns with a growing travel appetite for deeper regional access in Italy, especially from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations.

Toscana Aeroporti, the operator of Pisa Airport, expressed enthusiasm over the development. CEO Roberto Naldi commented that this route reinstatement not only reaffirmed Pisa’s international appeal but also ensured broader and more flexible travel options for Italian residents and visitors. The airport’s position as a hub for inbound tourism is set to benefit significantly from renewed long-haul interest, especially among premium and cultural travelers from the Middle East and Africa.

Expanding flydubai’s Footprint in Italy

This new route cements flydubai’s position as a strategic operator for inbound tourism into Italy. With five destinations in Italy now served—including Catania, Milan-Bergamo, Naples, Pisa, and Olbia (seasonally)—the airline is advancing Italy’s reach to a wide array of long-haul travelers from Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

flydubai’s international expansion is supported by a fleet of 88 next-generation Boeing 737 aircraft, designed to offer both operational efficiency and enhanced passenger experience. The airline’s service network currently spans over 130 destinations across 55 countries, positioning it as a pivotal player in transit tourism and international connectivity.

Comfortable and Connected Travel Experience

flydubai’s service proposition is built on comfort and value across both cabins. Business Class travelers can expect lie-flat seats, globally curated menus, and immersive entertainment systems, while Economy Class passengers will benefit from thoughtfully designed reclining seats with leather headrests and intuitive onboard services. The airline aims to appeal to both leisure seekers and business travelers, particularly as global tourism recovery continues through 2025.

According to Jeyhun Efendi, flydubai’s Divisional Senior Vice President for Commercial Operations and E-commerce, the airline has remained focused since its inception in 2009 on connecting underserved markets and creating easier travel access across continents. The resumption of this particular route, he noted, is part of a broader network recalibration to serve high-potential corridors.

Booking Channels and Travel Partner Access

flydubai has streamlined its booking systems to make the new Pisa–Dubai route easily accessible to all. Travelers can reserve flights through the airline’s official website, mobile app, the UAE Contact Centre, retail travel shops, and a wide network of approved travel partners across global markets.

This accessibility model ensures that travel advisors, tour operators, and online travel agencies (OTAs) can seamlessly include Pisa in GCC travel itineraries, especially as interest in authentic cultural and gastronomic tourism in Italy’s heartland gains traction.

Route Restoration Timed for Summer Travel Demand

With flights scheduled to commence on 1 April 2025, just ahead of the summer peak travel season, tourism bodies in both the UAE and Italy are projecting a strong response from outbound leisure markets. The three-times-weekly service will operate directly from Dubai International Airport Terminal 3, allowing for easy onward connections through Dubai to key global destinations.

As Italy’s inbound numbers begin to recover post-pandemic, the availability of direct connectivity to central regions like Tuscany—which are often less served than Rome or Milan—marks a strategic milestone for Italian tourism authorities seeking to promote regional dispersal of travelers.

Impacts on the Global Travel Industry

From a global tourism standpoint, this announcement is being viewed as a win for mid-sized city connectivity, particularly as secondary European cities look to attract long-haul markets without depending entirely on legacy carriers or major hubs.

Some of the broader travel industry effects include:

Increased demand for cultural and heritage travel in regions like Pisa, Florence, and the wider Tuscany area.

Greater accessibility for multi-country itineraries connecting Italy with East Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Indian Ocean.

Boosted airline competition and route diversity, contributing to more balanced airfare structures across peak periods.

Tuscany Tourism to Benefit from Direct Middle East Inflows

The reintroduction of the Pisa–Dubai route is likely to enhance international arrivals into Tuscany, a region synonymous with Renaissance art, Chianti wine, and countryside escapes. While Florence continues to be the flagship draw, Pisa offers an alternative entry point to central Italy, bypassing traditional congestion and providing better access to emerging destinations such as Lucca, Volterra, and the coastal towns of Liguria.

With Dubai positioned as a key aviation transit hub, the route opens Tuscany not just to UAE nationals and expats, but also to travelers from South Asia, East Africa, and Southeast Asia, creating a robust long-haul pipeline into Italy’s cultural heartland.

Enhanced Access to Dubai and Beyond for Italian Travelers

On the reverse leg, Italian passengers will gain direct access to Dubai, one of the most visited cities globally. From Dubai, flydubai’s network enables fast onward connections to Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia, the Maldives, Mombasa in Kenya, Zanzibar and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, and Salalah in Oman—destinations that are growing in popularity for Italian tourists seeking exotic, nature-rich escapes.

This reinforces Dubai’s role as a global hub bridging East and West, and a gateway for European tourists eager to explore new travel frontiers.

Global Reach, Local Impact

By combining long-haul connectivity with regional accessibility, the Pisa–Dubai route positions itself as a model of tourism development through air mobility. It reflects how aviation partnerships can unlock hidden travel potential in emerging and secondary destinations—essential for the future of global travel as cities strive to diversify their visitor economy.

As the aviation and tourism industries converge, partnerships such as this one between flydubai and Toscana Aeroporti exemplify a trend toward sustainable growth, route diversification, and cultural cross-pollination through air travel.

