Unitru 03 1/14 RC Tractor Car 3363 Metal Chassis RTR Hydraulic Timber Crane 6X6 • £5,318.90 (2025)

※Unitru 03 RTR 3363 1/14 Radio Controlled Tractor Truck Metal Chassis Hydraulic Timber Crane 6X6 RC Lorry Car Smoke PL18EV ※Specification: Brand: Unitru Scale: 1/14 Condition: New, Assembled and Painted Material: Metal Chassis, Plastic Cabin Gearbox: 2Speed Axles: Full Metal 6x6 Gear Ratio of Axle: 2.6/1 ID: Unitru-03-DIYC201911-1-6X6-RTR-PAINTING-BUW ※The Package Includes: 1/14 6X6 Metal Chassis RC Tractor Truck Metal Hydraulic Crane Light System Sound System Smoke Unit Flysky PL18EV Remote Controller and Receiver 3S Battery Charger Sun Visor Light Tail Beam Light Lens Lamp Roof Warning Light Rearview Mirror Light Front Face Light Front Hook Side Marker Lamp Roof Light Box Roof Spotlight

  • Condition: New
  • Brand: Unitru
  • Type: Truck
  • Scale: 1:14
  • Model: 3363
  • Fuel Type: Electric
  • Motor Type: Brushed
  • 4WD/2WD: AWD
  • Model Grade: Hobby Grade
  • Required Assembly: Ready to Go/RTR/RTF (All included)
  • Material: Metal, Plastic
  • Age Level: 17 Years & Up
  • Country/Region of Manufacture: China

    • Unitru 03 1/14 RC Tractor Car 3363 Metal Chassis RTR Hydraulic Timber Crane 6X6 • £5,318.90 (2025)

