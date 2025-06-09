Unlikely Celebrity Couples Over the Years (2025)

Some celebrity romances don’t always make sense to the untrained eye, but they have kept people interested in their relationship.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff, who were first linked in April 2019, made headlines over their 21-year age difference. After receiving an overwhelming amount of hate on a birthday post for Braff, Pughtook to social media to call out the rude comments.

“I’m 24 years old. I have been working since I was 17 years old. I have been earning money since I was 17 years old. I became an adult when I was 18 years old and I started paying taxes when I was 18 years old,” she said in a lengthy Instagram video in April 2020. “I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell someone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place. And really it has nothing to do with you … The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you throw at me.”

Megan Fox is also no stranger to unkind comments when it comes to her romance with Machine Gun Kelly.

“There’s so much judgment,” shetold InStyle in July 2020. “You want to talk about patriarchy? The fact that he’s four years younger than me, and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35. Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger.”

Scroll down for more unlikely couples whose romances fascinated us over the years: