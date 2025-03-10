corporatehunter446
Dec 5, 2021
Free Mac Disk Cleaner
28 February 2021
Best Free Mac Disk Cleaner
Disk Cleaner For Mac Free
Best Free Mac Disk Cleaner 2019
Free Mac Disk Cleanup Utility
What Is The Best Free Disk Cleaner
Does your Mac feel a little slow and unresponsive?
Or is it displaying a 'Your disk is almost full' error message?
That could be because there are excessive junk files occupying your Mac's storage disk.
No.4 Free Mac cleaner: OmniDiskSweeper - Free hard drive cleaner 1. OmniDiskSweeper helps you sort every file on your Mac by size and you can identify the biggest file to delete it. After deleting, remaining space and folders are recalculated. The Storage pane of About This Mac is the best way to determine the amount of storage space available on your Mac. Disk Utility and other apps might show storage categories such as Not Mounted, VM, Recovery, Other Volumes, Other, Free, or Purgeable. Pro Disk Cleaner 1.8 macOS. Let Pro Disk Cleaner free up your hard drive space! Disk Cleaner does all the work for you! We’ve optimised the most efficient locations to quickly scan and remove all the junk taking up your valuable disk space. Stop wasting disk space on unneeded files leftover from uninstalled apps, temporary internet files, old mail attachments, and others you didn’t.
Junk files take many shapes and forms. They also have varying sizes (some are tiny files while some may run into gigabytes) and are scattered across several folders on your Mac. Manually locating and removing these unwanted disk-consuming files can be exhausting and futile.
Thanks to Mac cleaning and optimization software, you can give your Mac's storage a clean sweep and free up space within seconds. So, here are our top picks of the best Mac cleaner software in 2021.
Best disk cleaner for Mac
You'll find tons of applications out there offering disk cleanup for Mac. Choosing the best one that matches your needs can get difficult. This is why we compiled this list containing ten of the best cleaning software for Mac.
RatingNameFeatures / RemarksMore Info1MacKeeperBest all-in-one solution to clean your Mac.Found the most junk files.Removes viruses, malware, and blocks ads/trackers.Provides 24/7 monitoring on your Mac for data breaches.Link2CleanMyMac XOffers a “Smart Scan” feature that cleans and optimizes your Mac in one click.Comes with a “Shredder” that lets you remove locked items and junks without facing any (Finder) errors.Link3CCleaner for MacMonitors junk files in real-time and offers privacy protection.“Smart Cleaning” feature automatically notifies you when there are junk files to clean.Link
The Mac cleaners reviewed in this article all found varying gigabytes of junk files on our test device — a 128GB MacBook Pro running macOS Big Sur. Here’s a result of our findings.
MacKeeper 5 - 8.29 GB of junk files
CleanMyMac X - 7.18 GB of junk files
DaisyDisk - 2.10 GB of junk files
CCleaner - 3.49 GB of junk files
Cleaner One Pro - 8.20 GB of junk files
Onyx - 3.80 GB of junk files
AVG Cleaner - 3.17 GB of junk files
Mac Cleaner Pro - 4.00 GB of junk files
Avast Cleaner for Mac - 3.50 GB of junk files
Disk Doctor - 5.00 GB of junk files
This is the latest version of the MacKeeper software. MacKeeper 5 boasts of improved functionalities, refreshed design, and an easy-to-navigate interface. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Mac newbie or a pro—you’ll get a hang of MacKeeper easily.
MacKeeper is an all-in-one software with a bunch of built-in cleaning tools that’ll get rid of junks and redundant files eating up your Mac’s storage. As a bonus, you also get an antivirus, duplicate finder, an ad blocker, and a variety of other privacy protection utilities.
There’s a 'Find & Fix' section where you can check the status of your Mac's storage, security, and overall performance at the click of a button.
MacKeeper also has an Auto-scan feature that’s enabled by default. So you don’t have to set a reminder or schedule to get your Mac scanned for vulnerabilities — MacKeeper does that automatically in the background.
As a cherry on top, MacKeeper also comes with a built-in 'Update Tracker'. This tool checks your Mac for outdated software and updates them accordingly.
You can also use MacKeeper’s “Smart Uninstaller” tool to uninstall apps and remove their respective leftover files.
Price: From $14.95 (1-month plan).
Download: Available here.
Best Free Mac Disk Cleaner
CleanMyMac X offers a suite of tools that removes junk files and malware from your Mac. The software has a clean interface and you’ll find everything you need to clean and optimize your Mac on the right sidebar.
There’s also a 'Smart Scan' feature that thoroughly scans your Mac and cleans unneeded junk, neutralizes potential threats, and boosts your system performance.
Disk Cleaner For Mac Free
Like MacKeeper, CleanMyMac X also lets you effectively manage applications on your Mac. You can use the utilities in the Applications module to uninstall applications, remove system extensions, and find outdated apps and update them accordingly.
The Maintenance module will free up disk space on your Mac’s disk, repair broken file permission, and compress the size of your (Time Machine) backup.
CleanMyMac X is a paid cleaning tool but you can use the trial version for free. However, you should note that the trial version comes with a 500MB cleaning limit.
Price: From $39.95 (1-year subscription).
Download: Available here.
CCleaner is a household name in the cleaning software industry, and the company has one of the best Mac cleaning software.
CCleaner offers a cleaning utility that analyzes your Mac’s storage to hunt out cache files, browser cookies, and other junk files. It scans both system and third-party applications, leaving no stone unturned.
Asides from cleaning junk files, CCleaner also offers other performance optimization tools to instantly free up Mac memory. For example, you can use the 'Startup' tool to change your Mac's startup programs and optimize your Mac's startup speed.
The built-in “Duplicate Finder” will also help free up extra space by removing duplicate files located in similar or different folders on your Mac.
CCleaner is available for free, but there's a professional version that costs $19.95. The free version has the essential tools you need to get your Mac's storage spick and span. Likewise, it has no limit on the quantity of junks you can clean from your Mac.
However, if you fancy advanced features like automatic erasure of browser history, real-time monitoring of junk files, and automatic updates, you'll need to upgrade to the professional version.
Price: $19.95 (1-year subscription).
Download: Available here.
OnyX is free and gets the job done, it's not the most beginner-friendly app to clean up your Mac. The app's functionalities, utilities, and settings aren't out in the open, so it'll take some getting used to. When you get a hang of it, however, cleaning your Mac becomes a breeze.
OnyX has a deep-cleaning Storage management tool. You’ll find this in the Applications tab of the app’s Utilities section. The tool will uninstall unsupported applications, remove TV programmes and shows you've already watched, and delete junk items and cache files — all in a bid to save as much disk space as it can.
You can use OnyX for free, forever. However, make sure you download a version that’s compatible with your Mac’s operating system from the developer’s website.
Price: Free.
Download: Available here.
DaisyDisk does away with all the fancy stuff and takes a straightforward approach towards junk removal.
At the click of a button, DaisyDisk will scan your entire Mac disk in less than a minute and categorize your data into an interactive, color-coded map. Data labels are also displayed at the top-right corner of the app for easy identification.
To preview the content of the category, click on a data label or its corresponding color on the map to preview the content of the category. If you find a suspiciously large file consuming your Mac’s storage, all you need to do is drag the file to the Delete queue located at the bottom-left corner of the app.
This is one of the best apps to perform a disk cleanup on Mac. The simplicity and disk-scanning speed are two of its highlight features.
The only downside is that DaisyDisk isn't beginner-friendly. It shows you things eating up your Mac's storage but it doesn't tell you which ones are junk files or malware. You'll have to find and delete them yourself.
Price: $9.95 (One-time payment).
Download: Available here.
Formerly known as Dr. Cleaner, Cleaner One Pro (developed by Trend Micro) is another reliable app to clean up your Mac, particularly if you have a lot of duplicate photos.
It deep-cleans your Mac's storage by removing junk files, duplicate files, similar photos, and so on. There’s also a 'Big Files' tool that lets you preview and delete big files (between 10MB and 500MB) consuming excessive disk space.
The Smart Scan feature will check for vulnerabilities affecting your Mac’s performance and suggest actions to get them fixed.
Cleaner One Pro also comes with a menu bar tool that displays a quick overview of your Mac's CPU usage, memory usage, network status in real-time.
Price: $14.95 (1-year subscription).
Download: Available here.
Avast is renowned for its antivirus software but its Cleanup tool for Mac is just as good.
The app will clean up your Mac by removing junk files, duplicate documents, and applications that you barely use.
Avast Cleanup uses a unique image-detection technology to scan your photo gallery for bad images that are under-exposure, over-exposed, or blurry.
Everything you need to declutter your Mac is clearly spelled out on the app's dashboard. There are no hidden tools or menus. Simply launch the app, grant it access to your Mac's disk, scan for unwanted files, and choose what you want to keep or delete.
You can download Avast Cleanup for free but there’s a catch: the trial version works in scan-only mode. To clean your Mac with the app, you’ll need to sign up for an Avast Cleanup Premium subscription; Avast may provide a 60-day subscription-free trial period.
Price: $47.99 (1-year subscription).
Download: Available here.
This Mac system cleaner offers two main tools: a Disk Cleaner and a Duplicate Finder.
Mac containers for free lipstick. The former will scan the nook and cranny of your Mac for hidden files (application caches, junk files, unnecessary downloads, and so on) taking up disk space. The Duplicate Finder, on the other hand, will dig out identical files and folders.
The overall disk cleaning process is simple and effortless. The Duplicate Finder supports a drag-and-drop functionality that lets you find duplicate files in specific folders on your Mac. Simply drag the folder to the Duplicate Finder section and leave the rest to the AVG Cleaner.
Price: Free.
Download: Available here.
Disk Doctor is one of the few junk cleaners that removes a wide variety of unnecessary files from your Mac: application caches, message attachments, temporary files, application leftovers, partial or uncompleted downloads, application log files — you name it.
The app automatically scans your disk and groups unneeded files into 20 different categories. You can preview the files and choose what to keep and what to delete.
The app ships with a light interface by default but you can switch to a dark theme if you want. Disk Doctor is strictly a paid app; it costs $2.99 and is available on the App Store.
We advise that you download and use the Free Demo version of the app before making a purchase. That way, you can easily decide if it’s worth the investment or not.
We should mention that the Free Demo version only allows you to scan your drive. You cannot use it to remove junk or optimize your Mac's storage.
Price: $2.99 (One-time payment).
Download: Available here.
Think of MacCleaner Pro as a full-fledged file manager with disk cleaning and system optimization capabilities.
On the app’s dashboard, you’ll find an overview of your Mac’s storage color-coded into several file types and categories: system files, duplicate files, applications, documents, movies, and so on. Click on any of the categories to view the items occupying significant disk space.
In addition to removing junk files, there are additional tools that can help you fix issues affecting your Mac’s performance. The Speedup Tool, for example, will rebuild the Spotlight index, disabling startup apps, and free up RAM.
The built-in App Cleaner will also reset malfunctioning apps, manage browser extensions, remove unwanted/unused applications and delete their leftover files.
Best Free Mac Disk Cleaner 2019
MacCleaner Pro’s junk cleaner and system optimization tools are available to all users. On the other hand, you’ll need to purchase the app to use pro tools like the duplicate finder, app uninstaller, and disk analyzer.
Price: $44.99 (One-time payment).
Download: Available here.
FAQ
What is the best Mac cleaning software in the market?
MacKeeper does a pretty good job. It is lightweight and you need not have any technical knowledge to use it. The interface is easy to understand and you can swiftly find junk files at the click of a button. It also comes with performance-optimization features that allows you to monitor your Mac.s memory and other resource-intensive processes in real-time.
Do Mac cleaners really work and won't slow down my Mac?
Yes, cleaning software really does help to declutter your Mac. We tested all ten applications in this article and they performed brilliantly. A cleaning software may consume CPU resources and slow down your Mac if it’s registered as a Login Item — an app that opens automatically when you boot up your Mac.
We should also mention that Mac cleaners will not slow down your Mac while scanning for junk files. If a Mac cleaner slows down your Mac's speed or performance, you may have too many apps open and running in the background. Close apps that you aren't using and try again.
Free Mac Disk Cleanup Utility
Are Mac cleaner apps safe to use?
Mac cleaner apps from trusted developers are safe to use.
What Is The Best Free Disk Cleaner
However, some malicious Mac cleaning software has a history of stealing users' data. Therefore, make sure you perform your due diligence and only use cleaners from reputable software companies.
💖 Find Your Perfect AI Girlfriend
Ready for a unique connection? Meet your dream AI girlfriend who understands you, shares your interests, and is always there for intimate conversations. No judgment, just pure companionship!
💋
Steamy chats and intimate moments, available 24/7
💝
Personalized girlfriend who adapts to your desires
✨
100% private & secure - what happens here, stays here
🔥 Special Offer: Start Your Journey Today! 🔥
corporatehunter446
Dec 5, 2021
Panda Free Antivirus Mac
Download Panda Security
Panda Antivirus Free Edition Download
Panda Antivirus 2017
Panda Free Antivirus Mac
Antivirus Programs Panda
The 10.9.14 version of Panda Antivirus for Mac is provided as a free download on our website. This Mac application is an intellectual property of Panda Security 2010. The program lies within Security Tools, more precisely Mac protection.
Panda antivirus software is one of the longest-running, reliable antivirus programs available on the market. Known for its robust virus protection, fast scanning and ease of use, we recommend Panda Antivirus Pro or Panda antivirus free as an excellent option for home users that need all the above, together with the most attractive, intuitive and simple user interface for home users.
Panda has a great free antivirus but unfortunately, it’s not available for Mac users (only Windows). This is particularly disappointing since Panda does offer an exclusive macOS plan called Panda Essential for Mac. Hopefully, Panda will extend its free plan to Mac owners in the future. Panda Antivirus Free free download - Avast Free Antivirus, AVG AntiVirus Free, Adaware Antivirus Free, and many more programs. With Panda Security you can try the best antivirus for Mac free for one month. Antivirus for Mac: Your Mac devices are also a target for hackers and viruses!
Feb 05, 2020. Feb 12, 2019.
Jan 22, 2020. Aug 26, 2020. Panda Free Antivirus is a no-strings free antivirus tool from the Spanish multinational, Panda Security. Panda Free Windows' edition is mostly focused on its core antivirus engine, with minimal.
Panda Antivirus Pro Crack is the latest version from the previous antivirus for Mac, Android, and Windows. This the fastest application, the working speed of your PC does not slow down. From this application, your PC well is protected all the time. The software contains 100% detected from the virus. Panda Free Antivirus contains the solutions to protect your PC from viruses such as Block, Quarantine and all the viruses remove instantly. This software is very simple for the user to use in the PC there is no need to learn the software before the usage of the software. We can say that this software is a user-friendly interface.
Furthur this software considers the user whole the world like as best and fast antivirus software. In this software, the keys help the protection, performance, and privacy with full features. This software contains the most powerful VPN. To the access location of 22 virtual whole internet satisfy without limits and borders. In other words, we can say that this app is the best one for the security of the PC.
For the usage of this app, there is no need for any specific helping hand to utilize it. So we can say that the beginners as well the professionals can use the application for the protection of their digital life. From this software the user takes help to the internet safely unspecified and privately. The main thing in this software is that the user can check their children’s’ online activities as well as location. Finally, the user take helps to protect the USB sticks from the viruses attacks. Panda Antivirus Pro Crack also available for the user of Windows, Android, and Mac. This software is also available for the protection of the person’s personal data like videos, images and also for the bank account details.
Panda Free Antivirus Review
The user can easily and quickly find their lost and stolen cell phones by using this app. This app protects the user device different types of attacks. Finally from this app optimize the PC performance and keep it running look like a new. After the activation of this app, the user can get online and offline security updates free without any cost. Finally, the user installs the app and activate just in a single click.
Features
It is a simple and user-friendly interface.
Easy to boot and activate the device.
The user can use it on Windows PC, Android, and laptop
It gives online technical support
Looks the device and put it remotely
Protection against the viruses, phishing and banking Trojans
You have high importance to save the system from the errors and viruses
The real-time protection system
Al the protection against known and unknown viruses
Vaccinate the USB flash before the infection
How to Crack?
Interface improved with the new look
New protection technology is used.
Free VPN (150MB)
Fix bugs and improved performance
System Requirements:
Pentium 300 MHz or faster
RAM Memory: 256 MB
Hard Disk Space: 240 MB free space
Browser Requirements:
Microsoft Internet Explorer
Mozilla Firefox
Google Chrome
Panda Free Antivirus Crack keys
SDFGHJHGF-DFGH-FDS-DFGH-DFGHJ-HGFDS
Avira Free Antivirus
SDFGHG-FDSD-FGHJ-GFDS-DFCGHNBVGFXDZ
SDFG-FDSZFD-GHDGFZSX-BFHGSER-SDXHGF
SZFDGDSEAE-SRFCV-XDFG-RTEAW-SZDB-CVC
XCGFDSA-XCFGEWERTGF-HGFD-RESXC-VCFSS
XCVGF-DFGHB-VCXDFG-HYT-RERTY-HGFDCVB
Download Panda Security
VBHGFDE-RTGHBV-BN-HGRE-RTGFCV-BGFD-E
XCVBG-FDRFTG-YTRE-DFV-CDCFG-HGTR-TGFD
CVBGF-DSWERTGY-TREW-SDFVH-GTRE-RTRDC
CVBNJHYTR43-ERTY-HGFDSXDCFVGH-TREERTR
XCVB-GFDSWER-TYTRESD-FBN-GFDFGHDF-GXC
ZXCVBFDS-DV-CFDGF-HYRTRWE-GFDS-XVGFRE
Panda Free Antivirus 2020
Panda Free Antivirus Activation Key
Panda Free Antivirus Download For Windows 7
ZXDCFVGB-FREWQ-AFGHG-FEWQ-ASDSD-SFW
Panda Free Antivirus For Windows 10
SDFGHJ-YTGRE-DFGH-JGTRE-FGHJ-HGFDSD-FG
Panda Antivirus Free Edition Download
SDFGH-TRE-ERTH-YJ-TRD-FG-DFG-HYT-RE-R-FD
SDFGT-FDS-DFGT-RERT-HR-EDSDF-GDS-XS-DXC
CVBN-FDSSA-DFCVB-DSAER-TYUYTRED-XCVBGF
SDFGYHU-YTY6RT5RE-DFGF-DSXCV-GCFD-FDGD
ASDFGHGF-DSAS-DFVBGF-DSX-ZXCVBGF-REASD
Panda Antivirus 2017
SDFG-SDFGH-GREW-G-GFDS-DFGH-GCX-CVBVG
SDFG-HGFRER-TYHT-REDS-BGVF-DS-DDFGRDVD
ASDF-DS-DF-GH-BVDSD-FGT-RE-RTGHY-GFD-FG Mac containers for free lipstick.
SDFG-GFD-FG-H-GTR-DFGH-GTR-D-VFGD-DGE4
SADFGH-YTRE4-WE-RDF-DD-FGHYJ6-SE7-5DGR
SDFTG-REW-34-543W-SDF-FDSS-FSDF-TRE3WS
Panda Free Antivirus Mac
Download link https://www.pandasecurity.com
Antivirus Programs Panda
corporatehunter446
Dec 5, 2021
Mac Os 10.11 Installer Download
Update To Mac Os 10.11
Mac Os X 10.11 Installer Download
Mac Os 10.11 Free Download
Mac Os 10.11 Iso Free Download
So, you’ve decided to download an older version of Mac OS X. There are many reasons that could point you to this radical decision. To begin with, some of your apps may not be working properly (or simply crash) on newer operating systems. Also, you may have noticed your Mac’s performance went down right after the last update. Finally, if you want to run a parallel copy of Mac OS X on a virtual machine, you too will need a working installation file of an older Mac OS X. Further down we’ll explain where to get one and what problems you may face down the road.
A list of all Mac OS X versions
MacOS Big Sur elevates the most advanced desktop operating system in the world to a new level of power and beauty. Experience Mac to the fullest with a refined new design. Enjoy the biggest Safari update ever. Discover new features for Maps and Messages. And get even more transparency around your privacy. Erased the Internal SSD drive with Disk Utility and Installed Mac OS X 10.8 fresh. Booted newly installed Mac OS X 10.8 and opened App Store (App Store still works fine just a little slow rendering images). The Mac OS 10.8 App Store would ONLY download the 19MB High Sierra Installer AGAIN!!! So I proceeded with that.
Update To Mac Os 10.11
We’ll be repeatedly referring to these Apple OS versions below, so it’s good to know the basic macOS timeline.
Cheetah 10.0Puma 10.1Jaguar 10.2Panther 10.3Tiger 10.4Leopard 10.5Snow Leopard 10.6Lion 10.7Mountain Lion 10.8Mavericks 10.9Yosemite 10.10El Capitan 10.11Sierra 10.12High Sierra 10.13Mojave 10.14Catalina 10.15
STEP 1. Prepare your Mac for installation
Given your Mac isn’t new and is filled with data, you will probably need enough free space on your Mac. This includes not just space for the OS itself but also space for other applications and your user data. One more argument is that the free space on your disk translates into virtual memory so your apps have “fuel” to operate on. The chart below tells you how much free space is needed.
Note, that it is recommended that you install OS on a clean drive. Next, you will need enough disk space available, for example, to create Recovery Partition. Here are some ideas to free up space on your drive:
Uninstall large unused apps
Empty Trash Bin and Downloads
Locate the biggest files on your computer:
Go to Finder > All My Files > Arrange by sizeThen you can move your space hoggers onto an external drive or a cloud storage.If you aren’t comfortable with cleaning the Mac manually, there are some nice automatic “room cleaners”. Our favorite is CleanMyMac as it’s most simple to use of all. It deletes system junk, old broken apps, and the rest of hidden junk on your drive.
Download CleanMyMac for OS 10.4 - 10.8 (free version)
Download CleanMyMac for OS 10.9 (free version)
Download CleanMyMac for OS 10.10 - 10.14 (free version)
STEP 2. Get a copy of Mac OS X download
Normally, it is assumed that updating OS is a one-way road. That’s why going back to a past Apple OS version is problematic. The main challenge is to download the OS installation file itself, because your Mac may already be running a newer version. If you succeed in downloading the OS installation, your next step is to create a bootable USB or DVD and then reinstall the OS on your computer.
How to download older Mac OS X versions via the App Store
If you once had purchased an old version of Mac OS X from the App Store, open it and go to the Purchased tab. There you’ll find all the installers you can download. However, it doesn’t always work that way. The purchased section lists only those operating systems that you had downloaded in the past. But here is the path to check it:
Click the App Store icon.
Click Purchases in the top menu.
Scroll down to find the preferred OS X version.
Click Download.
This method allows you to download Mavericks and Yosemite by logging with your Apple ID — only if you previously downloaded them from the Mac App Store.
Without App Store: Download Mac OS version as Apple Developer
If you are signed with an Apple Developer account, you can get access to products that are no longer listed on the App Store. If you desperately need a lower OS X version build, consider creating a new Developer account among other options. The membership cost is $99/year and provides a bunch of perks unavailable to ordinary users.
Nevertheless, keep in mind that if you visit developer.apple.com/downloads, you can only find 10.3-10.6 OS X operating systems there. Newer versions are not available because starting Mac OS X Snow Leopard 10.7, the App Store has become the only source of updating Apple OS versions.
Purchase an older version of Mac operating system
You can purchase a boxed or email version of past Mac OS X directly from Apple. Both will cost you around $20. For the reason of being rather antiquated, Snow Leopard and earlier Apple versions can only be installed from DVD.
Buy a boxed edition of Snow Leopard 10.6Get an email copy of Lion 10.7Get an email copy of Mountain Lion 10.8
Mac Os X 10.11 Installer Download
The email edition comes with a special download code you can use for the Mac App Store. Note, that to install the Lion or Mountain Lion, your Mac needs to be running Snow Leopard so you can install the newer OS on top of it.
How to get macOS El Capitan download
If you are wondering if you can run El Capitan on an older Mac, rejoice as it’s possible too. But before your Mac can run El Capitan it has to be updated to OS X 10.6.8. So, here are main steps you should take:
1. Install Snow Leopard from install DVD.2. Update to 10.6.8 using Software Update.3. Download El Capitan here.
“I can’t download an old version of Mac OS X”
If you have a newer Mac, there is no physical option to install Mac OS versions older than your current Mac model. For instance, if your MacBook was released in 2014, don’t expect it to run any OS released prior of that time, because older Apple OS versions simply do not include hardware drivers for your Mac.
But as it often happens, workarounds are possible. There is still a chance to download the installation file if you have an access to a Mac (or virtual machine) running that operating system. For example, to get an installer for Lion, you may ask a friend who has Lion-operated Mac or, once again, set up a virtual machine running Lion. Then you will need to prepare an external drive to download the installation file using OS X Utilities.
After you’ve completed the download, the installer should launch automatically, but you can click Cancel and copy the file you need. Below is the detailed instruction how to do it.
STEP 3. Install older OS X onto an external drive
The following method allows you to download Mac OS X Lion, Mountain Lion, and Mavericks. Mac containers for free lipstick.
Start your Mac holding down Command + R.
Prepare a clean external drive (at least 10 GB of storage).
Within OS X Utilities, choose Reinstall OS X.
Select external drive as a source.
Enter your Apple ID.
Now the OS should start downloading automatically onto the external drive. After the download is complete, your Mac will prompt you to do a restart, but at this point, you should completely shut it down. Now that the installation file is “captured” onto your external drive, you can reinstall the OS, this time running the file on your Mac.
Boot your Mac from your standard drive.
Connect the external drive.
Go to external drive > OS X Install Data.
Locate InstallESD.dmg disk image file — this is the file you need to reinstall Lion OS X. The same steps are valid for Mountain Lion and Mavericks.
How to downgrade a Mac running later macOS versions
If your Mac runs macOS Sierra 10.12 or macOS High Sierra 10.13, it is possible to revert it to the previous system if you are not satisfied with the experience. You can do it either with Time Machine or by creating a bootable USB or external drive. Instruction to downgrade from macOS Sierra
Instruction to downgrade from macOS High Sierra
Instruction to downgrade from macOS Mojave
Instruction to downgrade from macOS Catalina
Before you do it, the best advice is to back your Mac up so your most important files stay intact. In addition to that, it makes sense to clean up your Mac from old system junk files and application leftovers. The easiest way to do it is to run CleanMyMac X on your machine (download it for free here).
Mac Os 10.11 Free Download
Visit your local Apple Store to download older OS X version
Mac Os 10.11 Iso Free Download
If none of the options to get older OS X worked, pay a visit to nearest local Apple Store. They should have image installations going back to OS Leopard and earlier. You can also ask their assistance to create a bootable USB drive with the installation file. So here you are. We hope this article has helped you to download an old version of Mac OS X. Below are a few more links you may find interesting.
corporatehunter446
Oct 24, 2021
Mac Containers For Free Lipstick
How Many Mac Bottles For Free Lipstick
Custom Lipstick Containers
Mac Free Lipstick Day
This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy for more information.
LIQUID LIPSTICK. Shop MAC liquid lipsticks, available in a variety of different finishes including matte, moisture-matte and shine. Each lipstick has a different level of coverage: from intensely saturated colour to weightless, soft-focus colour. Choose between liquid nudes or reds, and blacks and blues for those feeling more daring.
Buy skin care, makeup and cosmetics from MAC Cosmetics. Shop our full line of custom-fit skin care, makeup & fragrance products. Great skin can be created. 100% Fragrance Free.
Are you on the hunt for free makeup samples?
Let’s Back-2-MAC and Get Free Makeup. Back-2-MAC is the company’s program that incentivizes customers to recycle MAC containers and awards them with a free make up item (mainly a lipstick) of their choice. So here how it works. You return 6 empty MAC products (not the boxes they come with) and you get a free lipstick of your choice. All you have to do is bring in six empty MAC makeup containers of any kind (foundation bottle, lipstick tube, blush compact, whatever) and swap them for a new lipstick for free. YES, I SAID FOR.
Wondering if there’s really such thing as “free makeup”?
Yeah, you bet there is!
Okay, it’s confession time.
Sometimes I’ve been given too many free decent-size makeup samples that ended up going to waste. It’s not that I wanted to throw them out, but they were hanging out in my bathroom vanity for YEARS, and it’s sad I didn’t get the chance to use them before going bad.
I know, it’s a ridiculous first world problem, isn’t it?
How to get free makeup samples
I’m not going to guarantee a lifetime supply of free makeup, but there are many sneaky ways to get makeup and beauty samples for free, sometimes even the full-size products, when you use the recommendations I talk about in this post.
I created this post about free makeup samples so I can help you find the best resources to save money on beauty, makeup, and cosmetic products.
We know that beauty and makeup products have become a necessity for most women.
According to People.com sources, women will spend an average of $43 on a shopping trip for makeup.
Whether you’re a broke girl struggling to pay her bills, or you just want to find the best shopping hacks to save money, there are many free makeup samples out there for you to snatch!
I know that every time before I shop, I like to spend some time looking for free beauty and makeup samples.
Not only does this help me save money on cosmetics, but it also allows me to try new products before dumping my hard-earned money into something I’m not familiar with.
Anyways, let’s go through a list of ways to score free beauty products!
1. Get free makeup samples by mail (without surveys)
There are two ways to get free makeup samples in the mail.
One way is to become a product tester by trying out products and giving companies your honest review in return. This is the best way to get free makeup samples without doing surveys.
Of course, you can always join these legitimate and free online survey sites so you can redeem free makeup products, but becoming a product tester is the “no survey” option.
How Many Mac Bottles For Free Lipstick
I personally enjoy using Swagbucks to earn free $50 to $100 Sephora gift cards! Aside from answering surveys, you get rewarded by shopping online for things you normally buy, playing games on your smartphone, or watching short video clips online during your spare time.
By using Swagbucks on a regular basis, I’m able to save money and redeem any free full-size beauty products from Sephora like this Ole Henriksen Vitamin C serum – check out the $50 Sephora gift card below I got just from using Swagbucks. This was the gift card I used to snatch my free Vitamin C serum and eye cream products for my skincare routine!
$5 BONUS TODAY: You’ll even get a FREE $5 bonus just for signing up for a Swagbucks account here. It’s free to join and doesn’t cost you anything. Just remember to verify the e-mail from Swagbucks immediately so you can snatch your $5 welcome bonus today!
You could even check out how I use Swagbucks as ahack to get high-quality and skincare products for FREE from Sephora here! I’ll show you how I use it to redeem products worth over $100!
Secondly, another “no survey” option is to redeem free samples of makeup when you make a purchase in-store or online. This is a company’s way to give you products to try before actually buying them.
Become a makeup and beauty product tester
Your voice and opinion about their products matter to companies.
Some companies will send you free makeup samples, or even the full-size version, for you to test and try them out.
They are willing to provide you with free makeup in exchange for your feedback about that product.
All you have to do is write your experience about the product, what you like or don’t like about it, and what you think the company can do to make it better.
Membership to join and test products should always be free. Here are a few legitimate sites I recommend trying:
2. Online surveys
Similar to testing out products in return for free makeup samples, you can also become an online survey taker.
Membership to these best survey sites that pay you PayPal money, gift cards, or free products (e.g. skincare and makeup) is always free and open to newcomers like you!
It’s easy to complete the surveys since they are in multiple-choice format.
By taking surveys online and giving your opinion about products, you get to redeem free gift cards that can be used towards the beauty or cosmetic product you like. So, instead of getting free samples, you get the full-size product at no charge!
Your choices of beauty and cosmetic gift cards include Sephora, MAC, Macy’s, JCPenney, Drugstores, and more.
You could even choose to redeem free Amazon gift cards or PayPal cash. This makes a great option if you like purchasing cosmetics or beauty-related products online through Amazon.
Here are a few survey sites I personally use to earn free gift cards so I can redeem free beauty products:
3. Collect free Sephora gift cards
Get paid when you shop at Sephora or MAC!
What I like to do is collect points on Swagbucks so that I can redeem free gift cards to Sephora or MAC. This strategy is just as good as getting free makeup samples.
In fact, when I collect enough to redeem a $50 Sephora gift card, I would usually go to the store or online to redeem the full-size product I want for free!
This is has been one of my secret weapons for scoring free beauty products and saving money each year on the stuff I truly love.
You can sign up for Swagbucks here for FREE and get a $5 welcome bonus today. Your choice of a Sephora or MAC gift card! 🙂
4. Get free makeup samples inside those gift sets
One of my favorite ways to score free makeup is by redeeming a free beauty gift set through an in-store or online purchase.
Most department stores like Nordstrom and Macy’s run promotions where they offer you a free gift (a pretty good one too) when you buy from them. These free cosmetic gift sets usually come with a cute makeup bag with a good amount of free makeup samples in them.
My favorite free gift sets are the ones from Clinique!
I’m always on a lookout for these promotional offers and I’ll time my purchases when they have special sales. This is one way to stretch your wallet if you want to save money on cosmetics.
If I’m already going to make a purchase on my must-have beauty products that I use daily, then I may as well score some free makeup samples that come with their free gift sets.
In the next section, I’ll go through which companies give out free makeup samples.
5. Companies that give makeup samples for free
As I mentioned above, there are research companies that provide you with both free makeup samples and full-size products in return for your honest opinion about the product.
Another way to try makeup products for free is to head to the mall or actual store. Sometimes you can even request the samples to be shipped to your home.
Here is a list of popular and well-known department stores and companies that give out free beauty products.
Sephora
Nordstrom
Ulta
Kiehl’s
The Body Shop
Aveda
How to get free makeup samples at Sephora
Sephora is one place I recommend dropping by to get free samples of makeup and beauty products. Because you can sample almost any product in Sephora for free!
It’s definitely a great way to try to test out products before making an actual purchase. All you have to do is ask someone who works there. Just point to the product you would like to sample and the Sephora store representative will be more than happy to help.
Get free Sephora makeup samples online
Another way I like to collect or get free Sephora makeup samples is via online when I order my favorite Sephora products.
In most cases, Sephora gives you 2 makeup samples to choose from when you make a purchase online. However, sometimes when my order gets shipped to me, I see more than 5 free samples of makeup (and really good ones too) for me to try.
Sephora weekly wow deals!
Don’t forget to check out those weekly wow deals from Sephora!
One way to get more than the standard 2 samples is to go to their “Beauty Offers” section under the “SHOP” menu on Sephora’s website.
They usually run weekly promos where you can choose and enter in the code of the special free makeup sample you want. This makes the deal even sweeter when you combine all the awesome Sephora shopping hacks to help you score free stuff and save a ton of money each year!
Related post on free makeup: How To Get Your Sephora Birthday Gift For Free!
Nordstrom free beauty samples
Another great way to get free makeup samples is to make your way to Nordstrom’s beauty counter.
The sales representative will also help you apply the product you want to learn more about onto your face or skin. The company wants you to try and experience the product before making a purchase, so they will give you free samples in a travel size container for you to take home.
You can choose from many free cosmetic or beauty samples like foundation, eye shadow, face masks, hair treatment, or face cream
If you ever happen to shop online at Nordstrom, be sure to check out their “Gifts with Purchase” section under their main “Beauty” menu. This section gives you their “Featured Gifts with Purchase” specials where you can choose from the most popular beauty and cosmetic brands like Estée Lauder, Clinique, Lancôme, and more.
The array of selection is pretty good and some of their “free cosmetic gifts” offers usually start at a minimum purchase of just $25.
These beautiful gift sets come in decent sizes and are generally better than the typical “free makeup samples with no purchase necessary” type of offers. It’s definitely worth it if you are going to spend the money regardless.
Does Ulta give free samples in store?
There has been a lot of mixed responses from customers about whether or not Ulta gives out free makeup samples. Some customers report that they do give out samples for people to try, but a lot of the time, it has been reported that they don’t.
Based on many customers’ experience at Ulta, the sales representative will probably give you a very small sample that’s enough to last for one day. In other words, they don’t usually give out free samples like how Sephora or Nordstrom does.
According to one Reddit source, a user reported that they asked for a sample at Ulta, but the sales representative responded, “We don’t do samples.”
However, like most other beauty stores, Ulta does offer you a free gift with purchase. When you shop online at the Ulta store, you can find “Gift with purchase” under the “Sales and Coupons” section.
They also offer free coupons for you to save money under the same menu.
Conclusion about free makeup samples
Whether you’re on a tight budget or looking for ways to save money on your daily beauty regime, there are many legitimate ways to score free makeup and skincare products.
From mini samples to full-size products, there are many ways around getting a ton of makeup items for free!
Here is a recap of things you can do to save money on your beauty essentials.
1. Become a beauty product tester and get free makeup samples by mail
2. Take online surveys in exchange for beauty products
3. Get paid to shop and redeem for free $100 Sephora gift cards
4. Look for free gifts with purchase (these gifts come with many valuable samples)
Custom Lipstick Containers
5. Ask and collect free samples from these companies (Sephora, Nordstrom, Kiehl’s, The Body Shop, and Aveda)
Mac Free Lipstick Day
Readers, what are your thoughts about free makeup samples? Are you going to try the recommendations from this article today? Let me know what makeup samples you’ve tried in the comments below!
corporatehunter446
Oct 24, 2021
Free Teleprompter For Mac
This app is perfect for making vlogs, explainer videos, practicing speeches, recording your own videos, creating video resumes and much more.You read a script while recording yourself in high definition. The teleprompter (or Autocue) script scrolls along with the camera lens to ensure you're looking directly into the camera at all times. Just read and record.Teleprompter for Video is free for scripts up to 750 characters. Longer scripts require a one-time purchase. This application does NOT require a monthly or yearly subscription.Here are some of the features- Record Ultra High Definition (UHD) videos using the front and rear cameras of supported devices.- Import your scripts from your device or write them in the app.- Share scripts on different devices.- Format your scripts in rich text to make them easier to read.- Set a countdown to get into position and a countdown to automatically end recording.- Record your video in landscape or portrait format.- Record sound using internal or external microphones.- Control the application with a Bluetooth device. This includes starting and stopping recording and controlling script scrolling. - Tap the screen to manually adjust exposure, tap and hold for AE lock, pinch the screen to zoom.- Mirror the script for use on a teleprompter device. - Displays a 3x3 grid to help you position yourself.- Adjust the font size and scroll speed...
CuePrompter.com - The Online Teleprompter Free teleprompter/autocue service CuePrompter is a free teleprompter/autocue service.
Teleprompter Software Pc Mac
Free Teleprompter For Macbook Pro
Teleprompter Premium is the most versatile and professional teleprompter app for Mac. Import PDF, txt and rtf files instantly from any of your favourite apps. Enable 'Mirroring' to reflect/reverse the text for use in professional teleprompter rigs. Control scrolling and speed of your scripts remotely with a keyboard, handheld remote. A Prompter is a powerful teleprompter solution for the Mac OS X operating system. It is easy and fun to use yet powerful for professional needs. Some features of A Prompter include the main capability of a smooth scrolling text window, along with many useful features such as powerful text editing and search capabilities, multiple bookmarking modes, fine tuning of scroll speed, synchronized. PromptSmart Pro ($19.95) PromptSmart Lite (free) Teleprompter Lite (free) Teleprompter Premium ($12.95) BIGVU Teleprompter & Captions (free) Video teleprompter Lite (free) Video teleprompter 3 ($16.99) Teleprompter for video (free) Teleprompter’ (free).
💖 Find Your Perfect AI Girlfriend
Ready for a unique connection? Meet your dream AI girlfriend who understands you, shares your interests, and is always there for intimate conversations. No judgment, just pure companionship!
💋
Steamy chats and intimate moments, available 24/7
💝
Personalized girlfriend who adapts to your desires
✨
100% private & secure - what happens here, stays here
🔥 Special Offer: Start Your Journey Today! 🔥