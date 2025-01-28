Unveiling the Terrifying Endings of Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach 🎮 (2025)

The chilling saga of Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach reaches its climax with six heart-pounding endings that will leave players on the edge of their seats. Join us as we delve into the depths of these endings, uncovering their secrets and ranking them in order of difficulty. Brace yourself for an adrenaline-fueled journey through the dark corridors of the Pizzaplex.

Updated on June 8, 2023, by Tallis Spalding: Although Five Nights at Freddy’s wasn’t the most refined and polished game when it was launched for sale, the community still came together to power through the bugs, glitches, and absurdly frustrating “no save” mechanic to discover every ending that the game offered. With the movie releasing in October of 2023, it’s worth taking another look at the endings of Five Nights at Freddy’s to refamiliarize yourself with the lore, lest William Afton gets the better of all of us.

Bad Ending – One Star: A Fateful Encounter

In this chilling ending, survival is the only goal. By enduring until 06:00 and choosing to leave when prompted by Freddy, players unlock the bad ending. Gregory, the protagonist, manages to escape the Pizzaplex, seeking solace in an alleyway. However, his freedom is short-lived, as the menacing shadow of Vanny looms over him, foreshadowing his demise. This ending serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of minimal effort in unraveling the dark secrets within the Pizzaplex.

Disassembled Ending – Two Stars: An Unsettling Sacrifice

For those willing to dig deeper into the game’s lore, the disassembled ending awaits. Prior to 06:00, players must complete the Fazer Blast mini-game and unveil Vanny’s secret lair. When the opportunity arises, choosing the ‘Vanny’ option leads to a heart-wrenching cutscene. Freddy falls victim to S.T.A.F.F. bots under Vanny’s control, while Gregory confronts her in the control room, commanding the bots to disassemble her. As Freddy utters his final words, Gregory must come to terms with the sacrifice made to survive.

Unmasked Ending – Two Stars: Unveiling the True Face

A glimmer of hope shines through in the unmasked ending. After surviving until 06:00, players must discover the Emergency Exit at the Prize Counter and choose to leave through it. The ensuing cutscene reveals Freddy setting the Pizzaplex ablaze, giving Gregory the opportunity to escape to the roof. A climactic struggle between Vanny and Freddy ensues, resulting in their untimely demise. As Gregory removes Vanny’s mask, Vanessa, the security guard, is unveiled, while the Pizzaplex succumbs to flames. While this ending offers a sense of relief, the sacrifices made keep it from reaching the pinnacle.

Good Ending – Two Stars: A Bittersweet Victory

The good ending presents players with a path to redemption. To achieve this, obtaining Level 7 Security Clearance before 06:00 is crucial. Choosing to stay when prompted by Freddy, players make their way to the Loading Docks, where a van awaits. Together, Gregory and Freddy embark on a journey to safety. Yet, as Freddy’s power wanes, Gregory becomes his savior, using the van’s battery to recharge his companion. While this ending offers a glimmer of hope, the enigma surrounding Vanny and the Pizzaplex’s secrets remain unresolved.

True Ending – Two Stars: A Fateful Confrontation

The true ending beckons to those brave enough to uncover the darkest secrets. Staying after 06:00 and venturing to the Old Elevator within Roxy’s Raceway reveals an entrance to the Old Pizzeria. Descending into the depths, players face the ultimate challenge: a boss fight against the notorious William Afton Springtrap. Emerging victorious, a heartfelt cutscene depicts Freddy and Gregory escaping, finding solace on a hillside as they witness the sunrise. While this ending pays homage to its predecessors, the fate of Vanessa lingers, preventing it from claiming the top spot.

Princess Quest Ending – Three Stars: A Heroic Triumph

The Princess Quest ending stands as the epitome of triumph. Players must conquer all three Princess Quest arcade machine mini-games, unraveling its mysteries. Surviving until 06:00, choosing the ‘Vanny’ option triggers a cutscene where Freddy is disassembled. However, instead of disassembling Vanny, players must complete the final Princess Quest game. The outcome unfolds with all S.T.A.F.F. bots deactivated, Vanny defeated, and Gregory escaping with a reformed Vanessa and Freddy’s head. In a heartwarming conclusion, they share a moment, relishing ice cream and witnessing the sunrise. This ending represents the ultimate reward, though its difficulty may deter many.

With six heart-pounding endings to discover and rank, Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach offers an immersive and thrilling experience for fans of the franchise. Each ending unveils a piece of the intricate lore, rewarding players with moments of triumph or heart-wrenching sacrifices. Prepare to navigate the treacherous world of the Pizzaplex, uncover its secrets, and confront the terrifying truth lurking in the shadows. Choose your path wisely, for the fate of Gregory and the Pizzaplex rests in your hands.