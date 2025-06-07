Urban Veda Purifying Facial Polish 125ml (2025)

Highlights:



Deeply cleansing, revitalising scrub contains ecological Pumice to exfoliate, cold-pressed Neem oil and refreshing Spearmint to help remove impurities, brighten skin tone and quell congestion

Botanical Mulberry, Bearberry and Quassia work in synergy with naturally astringent Witch Hazel and collagen-boosting Arjuna to reduce excess sebum, minimise pores and leave skin soft and well hydrated

Description

Deeply cleanse with our Purifying Exfoliating Facial Polish. This revitalising and refreshing scrub contains natural pumice to gently exfoliate oily and acne-prone skin. Enriched with Ayurvedic ingredients including cold-pressed neem oil, eucalyptus, witch hazel and tea tree, Purifying Exfoliating Facial Polish helps to remove impurities and treats blackheads. The antioxidant-rich botanics work in synergy to clarify, reduce excess sebum, breakouts and to matify shine.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Isopropyl Palmitate, Glycerin (vegetal), Cetearyl Alcohol, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Glyceryl Stearate, Pumice, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Polyglyceryl-3 Dicitrate/Stearate, Melia Azadirachta (Neem) Seed Oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Mentha Arvensis (Wild Mint) Leaf Oil, Menthol, Eucalyptus Globulus (Eucalyptus) Leaf Oil, Illicium Verum (Anise) Fruit Oil, Melia Azadirachta (Neem) Leaf Extract, Mentha (Spearmint) Viridis, Terminalia Arjuna Bark Extract, Arctostaphylos Uva Ursi (Bearberry) Extract, Morus Nigra (Mulberry) Root Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Alcohol, Aroma, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Alcohol Denat., Xanthan Gum, Chlorphenesin, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Ascorbic Acid, Limonene.

Safety Precaution

Store in a dry area away from direct sunlight.

