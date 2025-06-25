Urological catheter - All medical device manufacturers (2025)

Do you need help making a decision?
dilatation catheterUD4040 ureteral balloon
dilatation catheter
UD4040
Balloon length: 60, 100, 40 mm
Balloon diameter: 10, 7, 8, 4, 6 mm
The ureteral dilation balloon catheter is used in conjunction with luer connection fitting and an inflator, and is used for intraluminal dilation of ureteral strictures, ureteral dilation before ureteroscopy or kidney ...
nephrostomy catheterPN06150-S renal balloon 18 FR
nephrostomy catheter
PN06150-S
Total length: 220, 170 cm
Balloon length: 15 cm
It is suitable for percutaneous nephrostomy, expanding the percutaneous nephrostomy channel.Product features· Controlled inflation pressure up to 20ATM for safe dilation· A wide range of balloons to support the dilation need· ...
urine drainage catheterConviCath® Mini urethral hydrophilic female
urine drainage catheter
ConviCath® Mini
Total length: 150 mm
Ready-to-use hydrophilic coated catheterTouch-free designMade from TPU for comfort and eco-friendlinessCompact and portable for On-the-Go convenienceTamper-proof label design ensuring peace of mindElegant pink design, ...
urine drainage catheterConviCath ® urethral atraumatic tip hydrophilic
urine drainage catheter
ConviCath ®
Intermittent catheterization involves inserting a disposable catheter into the bladder to drain the urine. This helps the bladder empty completely. Once the bladder is empty, the catheter is removed and ...
urine drainage catheterF01A series vesical balloon female
urine drainage catheter
F01A series
Total length: 270, 400, 260 mm
Balloon infill: 5, 30, 3, 10 ml
Color coding for size identificationSterilized by EOFor single use onlyAvailable with rubber valve
hemostasis catheterXCAVATOR® laser ablation urethral
hemostasis catheter
XCAVATOR®
Time is precious, so we designed the XCAVATOR® as the first true Laser-TURP to combine the efficacy of trans-urethral resection with the unmatched safety ,and hemostasis of the LEONARDO® laser system series. The patent pending glass tip ...
laser ablation catheterTWISTER™ urethral
laser ablation catheter
TWISTER™
... efficient ablationContact mode for tactile feedbackIncreased control of the fiber tipExcellent hemostasisShort catheter time and fast recoveryCystoscope compatibility in line with TWISTER L
dilatation catheterOptilume® BPH urethral double-balloon
dilatation catheter
Optilume® BPH
Introducing the next-generation of minimally invasive BPH treatment.The Optilume® BPH Catheter System revolutionizes the treatment paradigm by providing immediate and durable symptom relief for men* experiencing BPH ...
dilatation catheterOptilume® urethral balloon drug eluting
dilatation catheter
Optilume®
A Safe, Simple and Durable Treatment for Urethral StrictureBreak the stricture cycleThe Optilume® urethral drug-coated balloon was developed in response to severe patient and physician dissatisfaction with current stricture solutions.A ...
pressure monitoring catheterT-DOC® Air-Charged™ vesical
pressure monitoring catheter
T-DOC® Air-Charged™
Total length: 50 cm
T-DOC® Air-Charged™ disposable catheters use tiny pressure-sensing air balloons to assess internal pressures. Barely larger than the diameter of the catheter itself, these balloons offer circumferential ...
PTA catheterJOKER® 035 peripheral renal balloon
PTA catheter
JOKER® 035
Total length: 80, 135 cm
Balloon length: 20, 60, 100, 120, 150 mm
Balloon diameter: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 mm
The JOKER® 035 PTA balloon dilatation catheter is an over-the-wire (OTW) catheter which is specially designed for peripheral interventions in femoral-popliteal lesions. It is indicated for PTAs in the ...
PTA catheterJOKER® 014 peripheral renal balloon
PTA catheter
JOKER® 014
Total length: 120, 150 cm
Balloon length: 40, 80, 120, 150 mm
Balloon diameter: 2, 2.5, 3, 3.5, 4 mm
The JOKER® 014 PTA balloon dilatation catheter is an over-the-wire (OTW) catheter which is specially designed for peripheral interventions in infra-popliteal lesions. It is indicated for PTAs in the peripheral ...
dilatation catheterProspect™ ureteral balloon hydrophilic
$29 - $50
dilatation catheter
Prospect™
Total length: 850 mm
Balloon diameter: 4, 6, 5, 8, 7 mm
ProspectTM Ureteral balloon catheter is designed for transluminal dilation of ureteral strictures or ureteral dilation prior to ureteroscopy or stone manipulation.Features01Tapered TipFor atraumatic insertion, ...
dilatation catheter urological balloon
dilatation catheter
It is used to treat prostatic hyperplasia. It is minimally invasive, convenient, painless, and quick. The treatment retains the original organs and has no sequelae. It is an ideal choice for the elderly and infirm who are unwilling to ...
urine drainage catheter vesical balloon Tiemann tip
urine drainage catheter
Balloon infill: 3, 30 ml
*100% silicone catheter, medical grade, sterilized*High biocompatibility for long term use*Symmetrical balloon expands equally in all directions so as to perform its fuction safety and efficienty.*Size: 2-way ...
urine drainage catheterUC ureteral PU 6 FR
urine drainage catheter
UC
Total length: 70 cm
... MEDpro Utreteral Catheter is used for the drainage and navigation of the tortuous ureter. The tapered tip eases placement as there are no edges that could interfere with the ureteral orifice.Intended purpose: The ...
nephrostomy catheterMC renal latex 12 FR
nephrostomy catheter
MC
Total length: 30 cm
... facilitate nephrostomy drainage surgically in urology procedures.The MEDpro Malecot Catheter provides maximum softness for enhanced patient comfort and provides an excellent alternative to latex catheters. ...
nephrostomy catheterPCN renal 6 FR 8 FR
nephrostomy catheter
PCN
Total length: 22, 30 cm
... urinomas, abscesses).Intended purpose: The Percutaneous Nephrostomy Catheter is intended to facilitate nephrostomy drainage surgically in urology procedures.MEDpro’s PCN Catheters ...
urine drainage catheter urethral balloon double-lumen
urine drainage catheter
Balloon infill: 3, 50 ml
Package: PE bag or Blister bagDescription:A dual-lumen latex catheter is a catheter made of latex that has two separate chambers. This type of catheter is often used in special ...
urine drainage catheter urethral balloon double-lumen
urine drainage catheter
Package: PE bag or Blister bagDescription:A dual-lumen latex catheter is a catheter made of latex that has two separate chambers. This type of catheter is often used in special ...
urine drainage catheter vesical balloon pediatric
urine drainage catheter
Package: PE bag or Blister bagDescription:A dual-lumen latex catheter is a catheter made of latex that has two separate chambers. This type of catheter is often used in special ...
angiography catheter urological 5 FR
angiography catheter
Total length: 100 cm
Superb trackability+ Tracks the guidewire to more distal and highly selective destinations, even through tortuous anatomiesSmoothly tracking the guidewire and consistently getting you to the next step in the procedure may:+ Shorten ...
pressure monitoring catheter1BF-8P cystometry urethral double-lumen
pressure monitoring catheter
1BF-8P
Total length: 300, 400, 2,000, 1,800 mm
Balloon length: 75, 60, 30, 43, 20 mm
Balloon diameter: 15, 16, 7, 11, 10 mm
A full range of line, catheters and any kind of tubing set for the urodynamic investigationCatheters for Pressure Flow StudyCatheters for CystometryCatheters ...
dilatation catheterNEPHROFLEX® nephrostomy ureteral balloon
dilatation catheter
NEPHROFLEX®
Total length: 55 cm
– Atraumatic access with tapered tip,– Homogeneous inflation and rapid deflation– In Comparison with the traditional method; less postoperative complications and faster recovery– Optimal placement thanks to the radio opaque marker ...
urine drainage catheter533022 ureteral balloon
urine drainage catheter
533022
– Transureteroscopic Ureteral Balloon Dilator– Ureteral Balloon Dilator
urine drainage catheter538002 ureteral PU 14 FR
urine drainage catheter
538002
Total length: 30, 45 cm
... structure– Access to the ureter with the re-entry Malecot catheter version– Easy application with soft and fine tip structure– Set and single product options are available– Set includes: Catheter ...
urine drainage catheterFC vesical balloon double-lumen
urine drainage catheter
FC
... place.Latex Foley catheters are made from latex rubber, which is a natural material that is derived from the sap of rubber trees. Latex catheters are flexible, durable, and relatively inexpensive ...
dilatation catheterPBDC-21 series ureteral balloon
dilatation catheter
PBDC-21 series
... features and advantages of disposable balloon dilatation catheters, we delve into how they ensure accuracy, reduce procedure time, and enhance patient comfort. Discover how these innovative catheters ...
urine drainage catheter venous vesical balloon
urine drainage catheter
... A Foley catheter is a medical device that is used to drain urine from the bladder. It is a flexible tube that is inserted into the bladder through the urethra. A Foley catheter has a small balloon at ...
urine drainage catheter111 series urethral balloon female
urine drainage catheter
111 series
Total length: 270, 400 mm
... removal even after 30 days of use;RadiopaqueAllows for monitoring position of catheter under X-ray;Outlet connectorProvides a secure connection to a catheter valve or drainage bag;Plastic ...
urine drainage catheter1115 series urethral balloon Tiemann tip
urine drainage catheter
1115 series
Total length: 400 mm
Tiemann tip catheter is designed with a curved, angled tip that makes it easier to pass through the prostate in patients who have an enlarged prostate or urethral stricture. Most patients who use Tiemann tip catheters ...
urine drainage catheter112 series urethral balloon female
urine drainage catheter
112 series
Total length: 400, 270, 260 mm
... blockage;Retention balloonExcellent stability ensure safety of use;Outlet connectorProvides a secure connection to a catheter valve or drainage bag;Silicone coatingProvides good biocompatibility;Inflation ...
urine drainage catheterISC vesical Nelaton tip hydrophilic
urine drainage catheter
ISC
Total length: 400 mm
Hydrophilic Coated PVC Intermittent Catheter with Water PouchThe device is intended used for drainage and catheterization of the urinary system, sterile and for single use. 【Features】Made from medical grade ...
urine drainage catheterready to use urethral Nelaton tip hydrophilic
urine drainage catheter
ready to use
Total length: 200 mm
Hydrophilic Coated TPU Intermittent Catheter(Ready to Use)For Urinary catheterization[Features]Own patented coating technolgies, hydrophilic coating creates low friction during inserting and removing the catheter, ...
urine drainage catheterwith water sachet vesical Nelaton tip hydrophilic
urine drainage catheter
with water sachet
Total length: 200 mm
Hydrophilic coated intermittent catheterHydrophilic Urinary CatheterThe device is intended used for drainage and catheterization of the urinary system, sterile and for single use. Made from ...
urine drainage catheterFoley vesical hydrophilic silicone
urine drainage catheter
Foley
A foley catheter is used in medical settings to assist with urinary retention, bladder drainage, or incontinence management.Product FeaturesBiomedical grade silicone, safer than latexHydrophilic coating provides ...
dilatation catheter ureteral balloon
dilatation catheter
urine drainage catheterFX 010631 urethral balloon double-lumen
urine drainage catheter
FX 010631
Total length: 41, 40, 31 mm
Balloon infill: 1.5, 30 ml
Disposable Silicone Foley Catheters is a thin, sterile tube inserted into the bladder to drain urine.Features:The silicone foley catheter has a larger inner lumen for better drainage than the ...
urine drainage catheterPU0104 series urethral balloon triple-lumen
urine drainage catheter
PU0104 series
Balloon infill: 30 ml
... benefits:A silicone urinary catheter is inserted through the urethra to drain urine. After the urinary catheter is inserted into the bladder, a balloon near the head end of the urinary catheter ...
urine drainage catheterPU0101 series urethral balloon double-lumen
urine drainage catheter
PU0101 series
Balloon infill: 10, 5, 1.5, 3, 30 ml
... benefits:A silicone urinary catheter is inserted through the urethra to drain urine. After the urinary catheter is inserted into the bladder, a balloon near the head end of the urinary catheter ...
urine drainage catheterPU010 series urethral balloon double-lumen
urine drainage catheter
PU010 series
Total length: 33, 40 cm
Balloon infill: 3, 5, 15, 30 ml
The catheters have to be flexible and close fitting, and have high biocompatibility and biostability, offering maximum patient comfort during long-term use. Transparent silicone tube enables visualization of drainage ...
urine drainage catheterPYELOPLASTY urethral renal balloon
urine drainage catheter
PYELOPLASTY
Total length: 20, 50 cm
Drainage openings in pigtail and in ureter partMarkings for exact positioningRadiopaqueAdapterFor attachment of the urinary drainage bagADDITIONAL INFORMATIONWire (inch) 0.025", 0.028”, 0.035", 0.038"
nephrostomy catheterMAGNUSSON renal PU 8 FR
nephrostomy catheter
MAGNUSSON
Total length: 24, 30, 34 cm
... Puncture-/Exchange Set Seldinger technique, Treated with PC, with pigtail, with locking systemDESCRIPTION Nephrostomy CatheterPolyurethane (PUR)Treated with PC to minimise the risk of infection and encrustation, ...
nephrostomy catheterRE-400 series renal PU
nephrostomy catheter
RE-400 series
Total length: 22 cm
Nephrostomy Puncture Set Two-step technique, with pigtail, with locking systemNephrostomy CatheterPolyurethane (PUR)Patented locking system ensures safe closure of the pigtailDrainage openings in pigtailLuer ...
urine drainage catheterVarioTip Premium ureteral steerable tip 3 FR
urine drainage catheter
VarioTip Premium
Total length: 70 cm
The ureteral catheters VarioTip and VarioTip Premium were developed for probing the ureter in preparation for further therapeutic measures (e. g. placement of ureteral stents). They are inserted through the urethra into ...
urine drainage catheterVarioTip ureteral 5 FR
urine drainage catheter
VarioTip
Total length: 70 cm
... visibility in the X-ray image and rotational stability.The length of all catheters is 70 cm. The central opening allows the use of guide wires during intervention. All ureteral catheters come with ...
nephrostomy catheterSilaro renal balloon
nephrostomy catheter
Silaro
Total length: 40 cm
... balloon catheters have a high drainage capacity due to the large side holes, either 2 or 4. *The radiopaque strip and radiopaque tip allow good visibility in the X-ray image* and thus accurate placement of the Silaro ...
urine drainage catheter urethral balloon male
urine drainage catheter
The world's first balloon-dilated foley catheterWhen the catheter is obstructed, the thin section at the tip is inserted into the narrow urethral end first, and the power balloon is pressed so that ...
urine drainage catheter urethral triple-lumen silicone
urine drainage catheter
With injection port, which can inject anaesthetic to reduce pain of patients.With 1500ml anti-reflux drainable bag, avoiding cross infection caused by backflow of urine.
urine drainage catheterAngled Tip ureteral 6 FR 5 FR
urine drainage catheter
Angled Tip
Total length: 70 cm
... tortuous ureterAccess, advancement, or exchange of wire guidesThe catheter comes with a .035 inch, . The tip has a 20º angle.The angled tipped device eases the passage of the catheter past a ...
PTA catheterAVIATOR™ Plus renal balloon 5 FR
PTA catheter
AVIATOR™ Plus
Total length: 142 cm
Balloon length: 2, 15 cm
Balloon diameter: 4, 7 mm
... renal needs AVIATOR™ Plus Catheter is an ultra low profile balloon with shaft designed for excellent pushability and smooth tip-to-wire transition.*Product DescriptionFor carotid and renal needs AVIATOR Plus ...
