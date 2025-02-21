us vice president j d vance: Latest News & Videos, Photos about us vice president j d vance | The Economic Times - Page 1 (2025)

'Musk is behaving more like VP': JD Vance 'left out' as Elon and Trump talk policy at White House? Check details
Elon Musk and Donald Trump's friendship is growing with each passing day. On Tuesday, Elon Musk appeared at the Oval Office with his four-year-old son at the Oval office to discuss DOGE and its work with Trump. Social media users have pointed out Musk is behaving more like Vice President than JD Vance.
PM Modi gifts wooden alphabet set to JD Vance's daughter, Dokra artwork to Macron during France visit for AI summit
During his visit to France for the AI Action Summit, PM Narendra Modi gifted eco-friendly wooden alphabets to US Vice President JD Vance's daughter and presented Dokra artwork to French President Emmanuel Macron. After France, Modi arrived in the US, marking his first visit during Trump's second term, where he was warmly welcomed by the Indian diaspora.
PM Modi meets US Vice President J D Vance, wife Usha in Paris
During the AI Action Summit in Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with US Vice President J D Vance, emphasizing the productive role of AI. Modi also met Estonian President Alar Karis to strengthen ties in trade and technology. The summit showcased unity in purpose across stakeholders, and India expressed interest in hosting the next summit.
Donald Trump throws cold water, this is what he said about JD Vance as his successor in the 2028 US presidential elections
Donald Trump has dropped a bombshell of sorts in the political circles after claiming that JD Vance is not his automatic successor in the next 2028 US Presidential elections. Here's what he has said
JD Vance gets a big blow after Trump's latest remark on 2028 Republican successor, calls him...
Donald Trump snubbed JD Vance as he did not endorse him as 2028 Republican candidate. The US President stated that he does not view his Vice President as his successor. He called Vance 'very capable', adding that there are many top contenders in the race. Trump has had a strange relationship with his VPs in the past, as he and Mike Pence are no longer on speaking terms.
JD Vance rails against 'excessive regulation' of AI at Paris summit
U.S. Vice President JD Vance warned against excessive AI regulation at a Paris summit, highlighting risks to innovation. He criticized European policies and affirmed America's commitment to bias-free AI and free speech. Amid global AI competition, Vance addressed U.S., European, and Chinese approaches, emphasizing the need for careful consideration in AI governance.
Senior Donald Trump administration officials express frustration at courts, sparking fears that they may ignore judicial decisions in implementing the President's plans
The senior officials from the US President Donald Trump administration are reportedly and recently expressing severe frustrations in court while a severe fear of constitutional crisis now looms over US.
High-stakes AI summit in Paris: World leaders, tech titans and challenging diplomatic talks
Fostering AI advances the summit, with major players such as Google, Microsoft and OpenAI, aims at supporting AI advances in sectors such as health, education, environment and culture. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is co-hosting the summit with Macron, in an effort to involve more global actors in AI development and prevent the sector from becoming a US-China battle.
"Normalize Indian hate": DOGE staffer who was fired over racist posts to be brought back by Elon Musk
A controversy has emerged after Elon Musk announced the rehiring of a former Department of Government Efficiency employee, Marko Elez, who had previously been fired for racist comments. Despite Vice President JD Vance advocating for a second chance, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna criticized the move, urging an apology for the offensive remarks.
US vice president JD Vance will attend AI summit in Paris, says French diplomatic source
Last month, US President Donald Trump introduced a $500 billion AI initiative called Stargate. In contrast, investment in Europe has been more limited, with the continent's tech startups facing challenges in adopting the new technology at the same pace as their US counterparts.
JD Vance for a possible 2028 presidential run? The vice president laughs at the thought and says this
In a recent interview, the US Vice President JD Vance addressed all sorts of speculations which are going around regarding his possible US Presidential run during the US Presidential Elections 2028.
What shade is US Vice President JD Vance's eyeliner, or is there any? Secret revealed
JD Vance's notably dramatic eyelashes have become a viral talking point, with jokes about him wearing eyeliner circulating on social media. His wife, Usha Vance, clarified that his lashes are natural. Experts suggest a rare genetic condition might be the reason behind his distinctive look. The attention on his lashes increased after he became Vice President.
US intensifies crackdown on immigration; Vice President Vance, Trump's Border Czar defend raids on schools, churches
The Trump administration's immigration crackdown has intensified with arrests in Chicago and endorsed raids on schools and churches. Vice President JD Vance and Border Czar Tom Homan emphasize the need for additional funding and resources to support mass deportations, while dismissing the Biden administration's asylum-seeker app.
Poll shows Donald Trump Jr. is the top Republican candidate for 2028 U.S elections; here's what he has to say
A recent poll eventually forecasted Donald Trump Jr. as the top republican candidate for the US Presidential Elections 2028 and in response Donald Trump Jr. had to say something pretty significant.
Why JD Vance is the 50th Vice President of the US, but is serving under the 47th US President
Donald Trump is the 47th president of the United States, joined by JD Vance as the 50th vice president. This discrepancy arises due to historical gaps and changes in the election of vice presidents. Vance is the youngest vice president at 40, marking a significant moment during Trump's second term.
Donald Trump claims credit for return of Hamas-held hostages to Israel in inaugural address as 47th US President
Donald Trump, after being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, announced the return of Hamas hostages to Israel a day before his inauguration. His second term begins with this significant diplomatic move and wraps up a remarkable political journey marked by overcoming numerous challenges including two impeachment trials and a felony conviction.
Aww moment? New VP JD Vance' kids break the Internet with their cuteness during the Presidential inauguration ceremony, here's what they did
New US Vice President JD Vance was spotted at the Presidential inauguration ceremony along with his family, and his kids were apparently the star attraction at the entire event with their utmost cuteness being the key takeaway. Usha Vance looked lovingly at VP Vance during his oath, carrying one of their kids in her arms.
JD Vance sworn-in as 50th Vice President of United States
JD Vance was sworn in as the 50th Vice President of the United States, witnessed by Chief Justice John Roberts. Donald Trump took oath as the 47th President using Abraham Lincoln's Bible, marking the inauguration with traditional ceremonies including a tea with outgoing President Joe Biden, a signing ceremony, and inaugural parades.
Where does the US Vice President live as JD Vance is sworn in?
Almost everyone in the United States and the world knows that the US President, during his tenure, resides in the White House. However, very few know where the second-in-command, the Vice President of the US resides during his years of service. Is it also the White House?
Who is Han Zheng? The representative of China at Trump's inauguration
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will attend Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, representing President Xi Jinping. This move underlines China’s interest in maintaining stable US relations. Key figures like tech leaders and former US presidents are also expected. The ceremony marks Trump’s return as the first non-consecutive US president since Grover Cleveland.
Will Vivek Ramaswamy take the Ohio Senate seat vacated by JD Vance? Donald Trump has urged him to do so
Recent speculations are on the rise that Vivek Ramaswamy might take the Ohio seat which is being eventually vacated by US Vice President- elect JD Vance. Latest reports are claiming that US President- elect Donald Trump have personally urged Vivek Ramaswamy to do so.
JD Vance, who called Kamala Harris trash, does not get an invite from the vice president for a customary tour of her residence
In a pretty recent development it has been known that US Vice President Kamala Harris did not even invite US Vice President- elect JD Vance for a pre-inaugural tour of the Naval observatory residence while breaking a political tradition which is going on for a long time.
Will Vice President-elect JD Vance skip Inauguration Day to support Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff ?
January 20 will undoubtedly be a day of celebration for both politics and sports enthusiasts, as Donald Trump and JD Vance assume office.
Load More