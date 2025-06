USA Wrestling Results At The 2025 Muhamet Malo Ranking Series Event - FloWrestling (2025)

Team USA has over 20 wrestlers set to compete at the 2025 Muhamet Malo international wrestling tournament from February 26 to March 2. This is the second Ranking Series tournament of the year and will feature several of the top wrestlers in the world. We'll be tracking all of the results for Team USA in the article below as the tournament unfolds.

2025 Muhamet Malo - Ranking Series #2

Men's Freestyle

65 kg: Real Woods - BRONZE

Qualif: WIN - 10-1 over Congbao Xie, CHN

Rd of 16: WIN - 10-0 over Mikyaya Naim, BUL

Quarters: WIN - 10-0 over Adlan Askarov, KAZ

Semis: LOSS - 11-2 to Rahman Amouzad, IRI

Bronze: WIN - 9-1 over Kaiji Ogino, JPN

70 kg: James Green - 5th Place

Rd of 16: WIN - 4-2 over Sanzhar Doszhanov, KAZ

Quarters: WIN - 4-0 over Fati Vejseli, MKD

Semis: LOSS - 4-1 to Yoshinosuke Aoyagi, JPN

Bronze: LOSS - 4-3 to Will Lewan, USA

70 kg: Yahya Thomas - DNP

Rd of 16: WIN - 4-2 over Yernur Nurgazy, KAZ

Quarters: LOSS - 3-0 to Akaki Kemertelidze, GEO

70 kg: Will Lewan - BRONZE

Rd of 16: WIN -Inj Dft (9-0) over Eriglent Prizrenti, ALB

Quarters: LOSS - 11-1 to Yoshinosuke Aoyagi, JPN

Bronze: WIN - 4-3 over James Green, USA

74 kg: Quincy Monday - DNP

Rd of 16: LOSS - 4-2 to Orozobek Toktomambetov, KGZ

79 kg: David McFadden - DNP

Rd of 16: WIN - Pinned (11-0) Petar Petkov, BUL

Quarters: Loss - 11-5 to Khidir Saipudinov, BRN

79 kg: Evan Wick - 5th Place

Rd of 16: WIN - 8-0 over Ryunosuke Kamiya, JPN

Quarters: WIN - 7-0 over Nan Cao, CHN

Semis: LOSS - Forfeited to Gadzhimurad Alikhmaev, UWW

Bronze: LOSS - Forfeited to Ahmad Magomedov, MKD

86 kg: Chance Marsteller - GOLD

Quarters: WIN - Pinned (8-0) Rustam Myrzagaliyev, KAZ

Semis: WIN - 4-0 over Sebastian Jezierzanski, POL

Finals: WIN - 2-0 over Bolat Sakayev, KAZ

92 kg: Mike Macchiavello - BRONZE

Qualif: WIN - 10-0 over Nurdaulet Bekenov, KAZ

Quarters: WIN - 11-0 over Narenmanduhai Narenmanduhai, CHN

Semis: LOSS - 8-0 to Alan Bagaev, UWW

Bronze: WIN - 3-1 over Ahmed Bataev, BUL

97 kg: Kyle Snyder - BRONZE

Rd of 16: WIN - 3-2 over Mojtaba Goleij, IRI

Quarters: WIN - 3-0 over Aliaksandr Hushtyn, UWW

Semis: LOSS - 5-5 to Arash Yoshida, JPN

Bronze: WIN - 11-0 over Dato Piruzashvili, GEO

125 kg: Jordan Wood - DNP

Rd of 16: LOSS - 4-2 to Shamil Sharipov, BRN

125 kg: Demetrius Thomas - DNP

Rd of 16: LOSS - 16-4 to Zelimkhan Khizriev, UWW

Repechage: LOSS - 10-0 to Kamil Kosciolek, POL

Women's Freestyle

50 kg: Erin Golston - BRONZE

Quartes: WIN - 4-1 over Svetlana Ankicheva, KAZ

Semis: LOSS - 7-0 to Oksana Livach, UKR

Bronze: WIN - 4-2 over Meiduolaji Meiduolaji, CHN

53 kg: Felicity Taylor - DNP

Qualif: LOSS - 10-0 to Moe Kiyooka, JPN

Repechage: LOSS - 11-1 to Yuxuan Li, CHN

55 kg: Jacarra Winchester - DNP

Quarterfinal: LOSS - Forfeited to Mariana Dragutan, MDA

57 kg: Amanda Martinez - BRONZE

Quarterfinal: WIN - 6-1 over Sezim Zhumanazarova, KGZ

Semifinal: LOSS - 9-3 to Elvira Suleyman Kamaloglu, TUR

Bronze: WIN - 4-3 over Evelina Hulthen, SWE

59 kg: Abby Nette - DNP

Round 1: LOSS - 9-6 to Bediha Gun, TUR

Round 2: BYE

Round 3: LOSS - 12-1 to Sakura Onishi, JPN

62 kg: Adaugo Nwachukwu - BRONZE

Quarters: LOSS - 6-4 to Bilyana Dudova, BUL

Repechage: WIN - 8-1 over Nikolett Szabo, HUN

Bronze: WIN - 11-0 over Ann Nuernberger, GER

65 kg: Jennifer Page Rogers - DNP

Round 1: WIN - 9-2 over Aleah Nickel, CAN

Round 2: LOSS - Injury Default to Iryna Koliadenko, UKR

Round 3: LOSS - Injury Default to Albina Drazhi, ALB

72 kg: Alex Glaude - BRONZE

Round 1: WIN - 5-1 over Linda Machuca, ARG

Round 2: WIN - 7-2 over Zhamila Bakbergenova, KAZ

Round 3: LOSS - 4-3 to Alla Belinska, UKR

76 kg: Dymond Guilford - GOLD

Qualif: WIN - 4-3 over Yangla Yangla, CHN

Quarterfinal: WIN - Forfeit over Bernadett Nagy, HUN

Semifinal: WIN - 14-1 over Elmira Syzdykova, KAZ

Finals: WIN - 3-1 over Aiperi Medet Kyzy, KAZ

Full 2025 Muhamet Malo Schedule

*All times listed in Eastern Time

All Rounds will take place at the same time every day of the competition:

4:30 am - Qualification Rounds

8:30 am - Semifinals

7:30 am - Repechage

12:00 pm - Medal Rounds

Wednesday, February 26: Men's Freestyle - 57-61-65-70-74-86kg

Thursday, February 27: Men's Freestyle - 79-92-97-125kg & Women's Freestyle - 50-55kg

Friday, February 28: Women's Freestyle - 59-62-65-68kg & Greco-Roman - 63-67kg

Saturday, March 1: Women's Freestyle - 53-57-72-76kg & Greco-Roman - 77-87kg

Sunday, March 2: Greco-Roman - 55-60-72-82-97-130kg