USC Rossier Extends Its Partnership with Edthena to Support Teacher Candidates Via Video Coaching (2025)

For ten years, Edthena's video coaching platform has been central to helping teacher candidates in the MAT program track their progress in the areas of planning, instruction, and assessment during student teaching, as well as to help them submit video evidence for their preliminary licensure assessment. It enables them to self-reflect on their practice, engage in peer collaboration, and receive meaningful feedback from their coaches to improve their teaching.

"Regardless of where our candidates are placed during their student teaching, Edthena's VC3 platform provides us with a window into their classrooms so we can see their interactions with students, deliver precise feedback, and complete remote observations," said Frederick Freking, MAT program chair and professor of clinical education at USC Rossier. "The platform's flexibility, ease of use, and robust features streamline the coaching process and help us to better support and develop our candidates. It continues to be the most effective video coaching solution for our program."

With VC3, teacher candidates quickly and easily upload videos of their classroom instruction. They then share those videos with peers and coaches, and receive timestamped comments categorized as questions, suggestions, strengths, and notes. Using the platform, teacher candidates and their coaches participate in collaborative professional learning cycles on an ongoing basis.

In addition to using the platform to deliver coaching and track candidate improvement, USC Rossier utilizes VC3 to identify data-driven ways it can improve its MAT program as a whole.

"The Edthena platform is versatile and adapts to our needs to collect critical program data," said Sally Chuang, key assessment and teacher performance assessment (TPA) coordinator at USC Rossier. "We set up some key assessments as Explorations and download the data for our analysis to drive our program improvement initiatives."

To date, the MAT program offered by USC Rossier has graduated thousands of teachers nationally and globally, the majority of whom are teaching in hard-to-staff schools.

"Our longstanding partnership with USC Rossier is a testament to the impact of video coaching in supporting teacher development," said Adam Geller, CEO of Edthena. "We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with the school of education, including all of its MAT teachers and coaches, as it successfully prepares candidates to enter into K-12 classrooms."

Schools, districts, and teacher education programs from more than 20 states and multiple countries are using VC3 to make video observation an integral part of teacher induction, teacher mentoring, professional learning communities (PLCs), and peer observation.

To learn more about Edthena and its VC3 video coaching platform, visit www.edthena.com. To learn more about USC Rossier, visit rossier.usc.edu.

About USC Rossier

The mission of the USC Rossier School of Education is to prepare leaders to achieve educational equity through research, policy and practice. We work to improve learning opportunities and outcomes in urban settings and to address disparities that affect historically marginalized groups. We teach our students to value and respect the cultural context of the communities in which they work and to interrogate the systems of power that shape policies and practices. Through innovative thinking and research, we strive to solve the most intractable educational problems.

About Edthena

Edthena provides innovative technologies to support educator professional learning by streamlining feedback to teachers. The company offers the AI Coach platform, an artificial intelligence-driven solution to guide teachers through coaching cycles; VC3, the classroom observation and collaboration platform for video coaching; and Edthena Organization Libraries, a platform for schools and districts to curate and share best-practice teaching videos. Edthena is the recipient of numerous awards from organizations such as SIIA, District Administration, and Tech & Learning. For more information, visit www.edthena.com. For more news about Edthena, visit www.edthena.com/blog/.

