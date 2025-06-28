Use of Ion Beam Modification and Gas-Thermal Oxidation in the Process of Formation of Structurally Heterogeneous Oxide Coatings for Titanium Medical Implants (2025)

Advances in Multifunctional Bioactive Coatings for Metallic Bone Implants Maria Nikolova, Мария Николова Materials To fix the bone in orthopedics, it is almost always necessary to use implants. Metals provide the needed physical and mechanical properties for load-bearing applications. Although widely used as biomedical materials for the replacement of hard tissue, metallic implants still confront challenges, among which the foremost is their low biocompatibility. Some of them also suffer from excessive wear, low corrosion resistance, infections and shielding stress. To address these issues, various coatings have been applied to enhance their in vitro and in vivo performance. When merged with the beneficial properties of various bio-ceramic or polymer coatings remarkable bioactive, osteogenic, antibacterial, or biodegradable composite implants can be created. In this review, bioactive and high-performance coatings for metallic bone implants are systematically reviewed and their biocompatibility is discussed. Updates in coating materials and formulations for metallic implants, as well as their pro... View PDFchevron_right

Nanostructure of Composite Bioactive Titania Coatings Modified with Hydroxyapatite in Medical Titanium Implants Alexandr Fomin 2013

Bioactive Glass—An Extensive Study of the Preparation and Coating Methods Ecaterina Andronescu Diseases or complications that are caused by bone tissue damage affect millions of patients every year. Orthopedic and dental implants have become important treatment options for replacing and repairing missing or damaged parts of bones and teeth. In order to use a material in the manufacture of implants, the material must meet several requirements, such as mechanical stability, elasticity, biocompatibility, hydrophilicity, corrosion resistance, and non-toxicity. In the 1970s, a biocompatible glassy material called bioactive glass was discovered. At a later time, several glass materials with similar properties were developed. This material has a big potential to be used in formulating medical devices, but its fragility is an important disadvantage. The use of bioactive glasses in the form of coatings on metal substrates allows the combination of the mechanical hardness of the metal and the biocompatibility of the bioactive glass. In this review, an extensive study of the literature ...

A Review on Biomaterials in Dental Implantology sunil mankar International Journal of Biomedical Science, 2015 Implants have been gaining popularity amongst the patients and frequently are being considered as a first treatment option. Modern dentistry is beginning to understand, realize, and utilize the benefits of biotechnology in health care. Study of material sciences along with the biomechanical sciences provides optimization of design and material concepts for surgical implants. Biocompatibility is property of implant material to show favorable response in given biological environment. In attempt to replace a missing tooth many biomaterials have been evolved as implants for many years in an effort to create an optimal interaction between the body and the implanted material. With all the advancements and developments in the science and technology, the materials available for dental implants also improved. The choice of material for a particular implant application will generally be a compromise to meet many different required properties. There is, however, one aspect that is always of pr...

Recent Developments in Coatings for Orthopedic Metallic Implants Naseem Abbas Coatings, 2021 Titanium, stainless steel, and CoCrMo alloys are the most widely used biomaterials for orthopedic applications. The most common causes of orthopedic implant failure after implantation are infections, inflammatory response, least corrosion resistance, mismatch in elastic modulus, stress shielding, and excessive wear. To address the problems associated with implant materials, different modifications related to design, materials, and surface have been developed. Among the different methods, coating is an effective method to improve the performance of implant materials. In this article, a comprehensive review of recent studies has been carried out to summarize the impact of coating materials on metallic implants. The antibacterial characteristics, biodegradability, biocompatibility, corrosion behavior, and mechanical properties for performance evaluation are briefly summarized. Different effective coating techniques, coating materials, and additives have been summarized. The results are...

There Are over 60 Ways to Produce Biocompatible Calcium Orthophosphate (CaPO4) Deposits on Various Substrates Sergey V Dorozhkin Journal of Composites Science, 2023 The present overview describes various production techniques for biocompatible calcium orthophosphate (abbreviated as CaPO4) deposits (coatings, films and layers) on the surfaces of various types of substrates to impart the biocompatible properties for artificial bone grafts. Since, after being implanted, the grafts always interact with the surrounding biological tissues at the interfaces, their surface properties are considered critical to clinical success. Due to the limited number of materials that can be tolerated in vivo, a new specialty of surface engineering has been developed to desirably modify any unacceptable material surface characteristics while maintaining the useful bulk performance. In 1975, the development of this approach led to the emergence of a special class of artificial bone grafts, in which various mechanically stable (and thus suitable for load-bearing applications) implantable biomaterials and artificial devices were coated with CaPO4. Since then, more than 7500 papers have been published on this subject and more than 500 new publications are added annually. In this review, a comprehensive analysis of the available literature has been performed with the main goal of finding as many deposition techniques as possible and more than 60 methods (double that if all known modifications are counted) for producing CaPO4 deposits on various substrates have been systematically described. Thus, besides the introduction, general knowledge and terminology, this review consists of two unequal parts. The first (bigger) part is a comprehensive summary of the known CaPO4 deposition techniques both currently used and discontinued/underdeveloped ones with brief descriptions of their major physical and chemical principles coupled with the key process parameters (when possible) to inform readers of their existence and remind them of the unused ones. The second (smaller) part includes fleeting essays on the most important properties and current biomedical applications of the CaPO4 deposits with an indication of possible future developments.

Properties of Hydroxylapatite Coatings for Biological Implants Deduced from Complementary Instrumental Methods Claus Moseke Characteristics of coatings produced on the basis of hydroxylapatite, tricalcium phosphate and other minerals for biological implants manufactured using titanium and its alloys have been studied. Mineral composition of the coatings includes synthetic analogues of minerals of boiological origin that substantially influence the application effectiveness of the implants. Influence of peculiarities of different manufacturing techniques, magnetron sputtering technique in particular, on the characteristics of the coatings, has been analyzed. It has been shown that the behavior of biological implants in living bone tissue is determined by physical and chemical characteristics of the coatings and by their interaction with bone tissue and implant material. Use of complementary physical methods such as X-ray diffraction, desorption mass spectrometry, infrared, electron paramagnetic resonance spectroscopy etc., for studies of the calcium phosphate coatings is a necessary step for creation of physical models that describe the interaction mechanisms and mass transfer processes in the system "bone tissue -coating -metal implant". The possibilities of the aforementioned complementary methods for determining of structure, chemical composition, impurity crystal phases and mechanical characteristics of the coatings have been described. The properties of synthetic hydroxylapatite produced in the presence of titanium ions have been studied. It has been shown that substitution of calcium ions by titanium ions takes place in the samples of hydroxylapatite.

compound coatings of Ca-phosphates and titanate on metallic implants for medical applications Hadeer A. Mohamed

Additive Manufacturing: An Opportunity for the Fabrication of Near-Net-Shape NiTi Implants Livia Visai Journal of Manufacturing and Materials Processing Nickel–titanium (NiTi) is a shape-memory alloy, a type of material whose name is derived from its ability to recover its original shape upon heating to a certain temperature. NiTi falls under the umbrella of metallic materials, offering high superelasticity, acceptable corrosion resistance, a relatively low elastic modulus, and desirable biocompatibility. There are several challenges regarding the processing and machinability of NiTi, originating from its high ductility and reactivity. Additive manufacturing (AM), commonly known as 3D printing, is a promising candidate for solving problems in the fabrication of near-net-shape NiTi biomaterials with controlled porosity. Powder-bed fusion and directed energy deposition are AM approaches employed to produce synthetic NiTi implants. A short summary of the principles and the pros and cons of these approaches is provided. The influence of the operating parameters, which can change the microstructural features, including the porosity conte...