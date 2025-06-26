Used 2025 BMW M8 Competition 4dr Step Auto Marina Bay Blue metallic - £85995.00 (2025)

Sold
"Comfort Plus & Tech Plus Packs"
Petrol
Automatic
12
Saloon
4 door
£600
Specified to perfection, featuring Heated & Ventilated Seats, Surround View Cameras, Bowers & Wilkins Audio, Driving Assistant Pro & more; this beautiful BMW M8 Competition ensures an unforgettable driving experience!
Monday
8.30am to 6pm
Tuesday
8.30am to 6pm
Wednesday
8.30am to 6pm
Thursday
8.30am to 6pm
Friday
8.30am to 6pm
Saturday
8.30am to 5pm
Sunday
11am to 4pm
Quote ref no
: 542476
Key Features
Low Mileage
Built-In Sat Nav
5 Star Safety Rating
Climate Control
1 Previous Owner
Full Service History
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Overview
360 Cameras, HUD & B&W Audio!
The BMW M8 Competition Coupé combines pure M genes with supreme exclusivity! Indulge in luxury and performance with this exquisite BMW M8 Competition 4dr Step Auto; where racetrack-ready M driving dynamics meet elegant everyday driving. Engineered for excitement, this incredibly powerful BMW produces up to 625 hp. This kind of blistering power output will see you go from 0-60 mph in just 3.2 seconds, ensuring every journey is as exhilarating as the last! At its core, the M8 Competition is a statement of performance, and this can be seen and felt in every inch of its design. The athletic proportions are accentuated by a lower centre of gravity and a wider stance, which is superb for handling. The sublime balance of high-performance M TwinPower Turbo V8-cylinder petrol engine and track-inspired performance technology makes the M8 a peerless driving experience and everything you want from an BMW M model. To cast its beautiful silhouette on the road, this BMW benefits from imposing 20" Bicolour Star-Spoke Style 813 M Light Alloy Wheels, M Brakes with Red Calipers and the M Sport Differential. Step inside a truly beautiful cabin upholstered in Black Full Merino Leather. Everything you can see and touch around you exude performance and sophistication, especially with the Carbon Fibre Interior Trim and stunning ambient lighting. The M Sport Leather, multi-function Steering Wheel ensures a fingertips and tactile connection to the road, while electrically adjustable, Front Heated or Ventilated Seats with Driver Memory and a Heat Comfort System will keep you wanting to drive endlessly. Stay connected and entertained on your journeys with the gorgeous High-Resolution, Touch Activated Media Display, offering BMW maps, real-time traffic information and smartphone integration with Storage for Wireless Charging. Inside, the driver-oriented cockpit comes with track-inspired M detailing, such as the M leather steering wheel with Red pre-configurable M1 and M2 driver setting buttons. The M Mode Setting buttons on the centre console adjusts the control intensity of the driver assistance systems. What's more, the display systems will change to reveal relevant driving information. Four-Zone Climate Control and Automatic Air Conditioning ensures an optimal cabin, while the Driving Assistant and Cruise Control enhances convenience during your travels. This intelligent BMW also comes with Parking Assistant Plus, which provides improved visualisation of your parking manoeuvres, thanks to a system of additional sensors and Surround View Cameras; it will give you peace of mind when trying to manoeuvre into any desired parking space. Immerse yourself in the ultimate auditory experience with the Bowers & Wilkins surround sound audio system, bringing perfect clarity to your favourite music or podcast. If you prefer to turn off the sensational sound system, you can listen to the emotional M Soundtrack emitted from the M Sport Exhaust System. This perfectly specified BMW M8 Competition, is available right now! Lloyd BMW Blackpool invites you to experience the thrill first-hand through a test drive. Elevate your driving experience with The Ultimate Driving Machine!
Features
This BMW M8 Competition boasts some outstanding features:
- Black Full Merino Leather
- Marina Bay Blue Metallic
Specification
Performance
- Power assisted steering
- M servotronic
- Front/rear park distance control (PDC)
- Parking assistant plus with 360 degree surround view camera system and remote 3D view
- 0 to 62 mph (secs) : 3.2
- Top Speed : 155
- Engine Power - BHP : 625
- Engine Torque - NM : 750
- WLTP - CO2 (g/km) - Comb : 263
- WLTP - MPG - High : 30.1
- WLTP - MPG - Extra High : 28.5
- WLTP - MPG - Comb : 24.6
Driver Convenience
- Wi-Fi hotspot
- Favourite buttons
- Bluetooth Hands free facility with USB audio interface and Voice Control
- DAB Tuner enables digital radio reception
- Start/stop button in red
- Enhanced bluetooth telephony with wireless charging
- Electric boot lid - electrically opening/closing rear tailgate
- Automatic tailgate operation, remote opening with key, closing by tailgate button or remote control including taillight in LED technology
- Centre console media control knob
Safety
- Locking wheel bolts
- Side impact protection
- Two tone horn
- Anti-lock Brake System and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution
- DSC - Dynamic Stability Control
- Warning triangle and first aid kit
- Passenger airbag deactivation system
- Centre lock switch
- Driver/front passenger side airbags
- Comfort access system
- Dynamic Traction Control - DTC
- Alarm system
- Driver/passenger seat occupancy sensor
- Head airbags for first and second row seats
- Child seat ISOFIX attachment rear outer seats
- Driver and front passenger knee airbag
- Electronic vehicle immobiliser
- Electromechanical parking brake with automatic drive away release and auto hold function
- Closing system with central locking
- Active protection
- 3x3 point rear seat belts
- Integrated brake system with two selectable brake pedal characteristics
- Compound structure brake discs
- Crash sensor activating central locking release, hazard warning lights, fuel cut off, interior lighting, safety battery terminal clamp and airbags
- M Seatbelts with black seat belts with fine M stripes for all seats
- Front three point with pyrotechnical belt latch tensioner seat belts, belt force limiter and belt stopper
- Rear three point with pyrotechnical belt latch tensioner seat belts and belt force limiter
- Tyre pressure indicator
- Keyless engine start
- Vehicle key with exclusive M designation
- Active front seat headrests
- Driver and front passenger airbags
- Manual child lock in rear doors
- Active front integrated look headrests
Exterior Features
- Electric front windows
- Heated rear window
- Body colour bumpers
- Heated windscreen washer jets
- Climate comfort windscreen
- Soft close automatic (SCA) for doors
- Tyre repair kit
- High beam assistant
- LED daytime running lights
- Dynamic brake lights
- LED rear lights
- High gloss black kidney grille
- Adaptive M suspension
- M Sport exhaust system
- Front and rear bumper system with replaceable deformation elements
- Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation
- Welcome lights in interior and door handle area
- Sun protection glazing
- Double wishbone front axle
- Follow me home headlight function
- M carbon roof
- Dynamic Damper Control
- Thermally insulated windscreen
- Carbon core - innovative lightweight construction with highly rigid and light carbon elements
- Door handle illumination
- Black chrome exhaust tailpipes
- BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line with extended contents includes kidney frame, clasp and air breather in black chrome
- BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line with window frame and mirror base in black high gloss
- Third LED technology brake light in rear window
- Rear side wing doors
- Rear boot
- Model logo on kidney, side strakes, right tailgate and door sill finishers
- Full ornamental grille with kidney grille bars
- Rain sensor with automatic intermittent windscreen wipers control and headlights activation
- Climate comfort windscreen, infrared reflecting with burglary-deterrent acoustic film
- Exhaust system cover panels
- Sun protection glass - strongly tinted glass in the rear of the vehicle from the B pillar back
- Heat protection/Sun protection glazing - Tinted green tempered safety glass all around/Laminated safety glass windshield
Interior Features
- Rear headrests
- Velour floormats
- Front cupholders x 2
- Entry lights on doors
- Front reading lights
- Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors
- 4 zone control automatic air conditioning
- Gearshift paddles
- Rear heated seats
- 2 X front 12v power sockets
- 3 seat bench in 2nd row
- Lockable glove compartment with light
- Luggage compartment light
- Microfilter and active carbon filter
- Frameless interior mirror
- M door sill finishers with illuminated BMW M8 designation
- Steering column with adjustable height and length and activation via control on the steering column
- Dynamic ambient interior lighting
- 4 way electrically adjutable lumbar support for driver and front passenger
- Split folding rear seat with 50:50 configuration
- Lashing eyelets in luggage compartment
- Instrument and upper door panel in walknappa black leather
- Interior light front centre above interior mirror
- Height adjustable headrests with integrated headrest look
- Front centre armrest with light, 12V socket and USB and storage compartment
- Through loading function
- Front door pockets
- Glove compartment
- 4 way electrically adjustable lumbar support for driver and front passenger
- Centre console and cupholder storage incl. USB
- Automatic interior light soft on/soft off system
Technical
- Petrol Particulate Filter
- M Sport differential
- xDrive (permanent all-wheel drive, variable torque distribution, including DSC to control traction interventions)
- Steptronic sport transmission with eight speed automatic and gearshift paddle switches on the steering wheel
- M Twin power turbo 8 cylinder
- Valve controlled exhaust system
- Minimum Kerbweight : 1995
- Gross Vehicle Weight : 2440
- Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres) : 68
- Luggage Capacity (Seats Up) : 440
- No. of Seats : 5
- Tyre Size Spare : Tyre Repair Kit
- Transmission : Semi-Auto
- Wheel Style : Star Spoke Style 813 M
- Insurance Group 1 - 50 Effective January 07 : 50E
- NCAP Overall Rating - Effective February 09 : Not Available
Dimension
- Connected package professional - M8
- Length : 5098
- Width (including mirrors) : 2137
- Height : 1420
BMW Approved
Minimum 12-month warranty
Minimum 12-month unlimited mileage BMW warranty
Detailed Vehicle Health Check
Full vehicle preparation and stringent inspection by qualified BMW Technicians
Vehicle History Checks
Independent mileage and history checks including HPI
Minimum 12-month roadside assistance
UK and Europe accident and emergency car recovery
12–month MOT Test Cover
12-month MOT insurance cover all resulting work from an MOT
Verified Service History
Every Approved BMW includes a verified service history
