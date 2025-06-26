Used 2025 BMW M8 Competition 4dr Step Auto Marina Bay Blue metallic - £85995.00 (2025)

The BMW M8 Competition Coupé combines pure M genes with supreme exclusivity! Indulge in luxury and performance with this exquisite BMW M8 Competition 4dr Step Auto; where racetrack-ready M driving dynamics meet elegant everyday driving. Engineered for excitement, this incredibly powerful BMW produces up to 625 hp. This kind of blistering power output will see you go from 0-60 mph in just 3.2 seconds, ensuring every journey is as exhilarating as the last! At its core, the M8 Competition is a statement of performance, and this can be seen and felt in every inch of its design. The athletic proportions are accentuated by a lower centre of gravity and a wider stance, which is superb for handling. The sublime balance of high-performance M TwinPower Turbo V8-cylinder petrol engine and track-inspired performance technology makes the M8 a peerless driving experience and everything you want from an BMW M model. To cast its beautiful silhouette on the road, this BMW benefits from imposing 20" Bicolour Star-Spoke Style 813 M Light Alloy Wheels, M Brakes with Red Calipers and the M Sport Differential. Step inside a truly beautiful cabin upholstered in Black Full Merino Leather. Everything you can see and touch around you exude performance and sophistication, especially with the Carbon Fibre Interior Trim and stunning ambient lighting. The M Sport Leather, multi-function Steering Wheel ensures a fingertips and tactile connection to the road, while electrically adjustable, Front Heated or Ventilated Seats with Driver Memory and a Heat Comfort System will keep you wanting to drive endlessly. Stay connected and entertained on your journeys with the gorgeous High-Resolution, Touch Activated Media Display, offering BMW maps, real-time traffic information and smartphone integration with Storage for Wireless Charging. Inside, the driver-oriented cockpit comes with track-inspired M detailing, such as the M leather steering wheel with Red pre-configurable M1 and M2 driver setting buttons. The M Mode Setting buttons on the centre console adjusts the control intensity of the driver assistance systems. What's more, the display systems will change to reveal relevant driving information. Four-Zone Climate Control and Automatic Air Conditioning ensures an optimal cabin, while the Driving Assistant and Cruise Control enhances convenience during your travels. This intelligent BMW also comes with Parking Assistant Plus, which provides improved visualisation of your parking manoeuvres, thanks to a system of additional sensors and Surround View Cameras; it will give you peace of mind when trying to manoeuvre into any desired parking space. Immerse yourself in the ultimate auditory experience with the Bowers & Wilkins surround sound audio system, bringing perfect clarity to your favourite music or podcast. If you prefer to turn off the sensational sound system, you can listen to the emotional M Soundtrack emitted from the M Sport Exhaust System. This perfectly specified BMW M8 Competition, is available right now! Lloyd BMW Blackpool invites you to experience the thrill first-hand through a test drive. Elevate your driving experience with The Ultimate Driving Machine!