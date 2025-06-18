USMNT vs. New Zealand: Match Recap & Highlights (2025)

CINCINNATI (Sept. 10, 2024) - The U.S. Men’s National Team produced an impressive, bounce-back performance and Christian Pulisic made a bit of history, but a late, improbable goal by New Zealand led to a 1-1 friendly draw between the sides on Tuesday at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

The result snapped the USA’s three-game losing streak and didn’t reflect an evening that was dominated by the hosts, who outshot the Oceania champions 17-8 and held more than 66% of possession. Pulisic came off the bench in the second half and lifted his side into a deserving lead, moving into fifth place on the program’s all-time scoring chart in the process. But the Kiwis leveled it in the 88th minute on a fortunate deflection.

While the U.S. fell to 2W-0L-2D against New Zealand, Tuesday’s performance before 15,711 fans was much improved from the 2-1 friendly defeat to Canada on Sept. 7. And it came at the threshold of a promising new era, as veteran Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino was confirmed as the USMNT’s new head coach shortly before kickoff.

Before passing the baton to Pochettino, interim U.S. coach Mikey Varas decided on a starting XI that featured six changes from the Canada game. Standard Liège right back Marlon Fossey made his USMNT debut while Aidan Morris, who had the assist on the USA’s only goal after subbing on against Canada, joined Yunus Musah in central midfield. The American attack featured new starters Haji Wright and Ricardo Pepi in wide roles, to either side of holdovers Brenden Aaronson and striker Folarin Balogun.

A high energy level and collective commitment to pass and move was evident as the USA dominated the ball early, but solving the Kiwi defense would require some persistence from a fresh combination of players. The Americans thought they’d broken through in the 19th minute, but a slick finish from Pepi was nullified by referee Selvin Brown for a foul during the build-up. Wright cut inside from the left and sent an 18-yard bid just wide of the left post in the 25th, then shot high from long range a couple minutes later.

Fossey, the Los Angeles-born, Fulham academy product, had an excellent evening overall and quickly proved to be a genuine attacking threat on the right. After setting up Pepi’s 19th-minute effort, he fed the PSV Eindhoven attacker again in the 35th. But Pepi’s curling, first-time shot bounced just wide of the left post. Musah then forced a good save from New Zealand’s Max Crocombe with an ambitious but well-hit blast in first-half stoppage time.

The U.S. entered halftime with a clear territorial advantage and plenty of momentum, but still level on the scoreboard. Luca de la Torre, the scorer against Canada, replaced Musah to start the second period. The Americans continued to carry possession, although All Whites forward Elijah Just had a good look at goal on the counterattack in the 56th minute. U.S. veteran Matt Turner made the save, and Pulisic came on for Wright seconds later (center back Chris Richards was wearing the armband for the first time).

The USA’s leading active scorer would make the difference. The Americans took a well-earned lead in the 69th minute on a play that started with a ball from Morris to Fossey on the right wing. Successive passes to De la Torre, Pepi and Balogun set up Pulisic on the left side of the penalty area, and he deftly guided his left-footed shot past Crocombe and inside the right post. Pulisic’s 31st international goal lifted him past National Soccer Hall of Fame striker Brian McBride and into fifth place on the USMNT’s all-time scoring list (in 72 games compared to McBride’s 95). Pulisic is now three behind No. 4 Eric Wynalda.

The U.S. continued to push and look for a second goal, but it fell victim to a long, high ball from the back that was headed by substitute defender Caleb Wiley and bounced into Mark McKenzie’s path. The Toulouse center back pivoted and smashed a clearance that struck Waine and then floated over Turner.

Pochettino will make his debut on the U.S. bench when the USMNT opens the October international window with a friendly against Panama on Oct. 12 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Tex. (9 p.m. ET; TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max, Peacock, Fútbol de Primera). He’ll then get his first taste of the USA-Mexico rivalry on Oct. 15 at Guadalajara’s Estadio Akron (10:30 p.m. ET; TNT, Max, Fútbol de Primera). That will be the first away friendly against El Tri since the 1-0 win at the Estadio Azteca in 2012.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

USA — Christian Pulisic (Folarin Balogun), 69th minute: The hosts finally broke through when debutant right back Marlon Fossey sparked a series of quick passes across the top of the Kiwi penalty area that involved three U.S. teammates and ended with Pulisic in possession on the left. Pulisic took a couple touches and sent a low, left-footed shot past the goalkeeper and inside the right post. USA 1, NZL 0

NZL — Ben Waine, 89th minute: The All Whites drew level when U.S. center back Mark McKenzie turned to clear a bouncing ball and slammed the ball of New Zealand’s Waine. The deflection floated high over goalie Matt Turner and in. USA 1, NZL 1 FINAL

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The USA is now 2W-0L-2D all-time against New Zealand in a series that began in 1999.

Mikey Varas made five changes from the lineup that started on Saturday against Canada, inserting Marlon Fossey, Mark McKenzie, Aidan Morris, Ricardo Pepi and Matt Turner.

Christian Pulisic scored his 31st career goal for the USMNT, moving him into fifth-place on the program’s all-time scoring list. Pulisic surpassed Brian McBride (30 goals), and now sits behind only Landon Donovan (57), Clint Dempsey (57), Jozy Altidore (42), and Eric Wynalda (34).

Defender Chris Richards captained the USMNT for the first time tonight. Richards is the first player from the state of Alabama to captain the senior side.

One day after his 26th birthday, defender Marlon Fossey earned his international debut tonight, becoming the 873rd player to appear for the USMNT.

Having picked up his first career assist in Saturday’s match against Canada, Aidan Morris earned his third start in his sixth career cap for the USMNT.

Mark McKenzie earned his first cap of 2024 and his first appearance since sept. 12, 2023 against Oman.

Kristoffer Lund started back-to-back USMNT matches for the first time in his international career.

Haji wright started in the same venue where he made his U.S. debut and scored his first international goal, coming on June 1, 2022 against Morocco.

USMNT starting XI cap numbers (including this match): Matt Turner (45), Brenden Aaronson (44), Yunus Musah (41), Ricardo Pepi (30), Chris Richards (23), Folarin Balogun (17), Mark Mckenzie (14), Haji Wright (13), Aidan Morris (7), Kristoffer Lund (5), Marlon Fossey (1).

Today’s starting XI had an average age of 24 years, 145 days.

The starting XI averaged 21 caps.

Six starters were age 23 and younger: Brenden Aaronson and Folarin Balogun; Kristoffer Lund and Aidan Morris (22); Brenden Aaronson and Yunus Musah (21).

-U.S. MEN’s National team match report-

Match:United States Men’s National Team vs. New Zealand

Date:September 10, 2024

Competition: International Friendly

Venue: TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio

Attendance: 15,711

Kickoff: 7:07 p.m. ET

Weather: 80 degrees, clear

Scoring Summary 1 2 F USA 0 1 1 NZL 0 1 1 USA - Christian Pulisic (Folarin Balogun) 69th minute NZL - Ben Waine 89

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 12-Marlon Fossey, 3-Chris Richards (capt.), 4-Mark McKenzie, 23-Kristoffer Lund (5-Caleb Wiley, 66); 6-Yunus Musah (14-Luca de la Torre, 46), 8-Aidan Morris (15-Johnny Cardoso, 86); 9-Ricardo Pepi (7-Cade Cowell, 86), 11-Brenden Aaronson (17-Malik Tillman, 66), 19-Haji Wright (10-Christian Pulisic, 57); 20-Folarin Balogun

Substitutes not used: 16-Patrick Schulte, 18-Ethan Horvath, 21-Diego Kochen, 2-Auston Trusty, 13-Tim Ream, 22-Joe Scally

Head coach: Mikey Varas

NZL: 1-Max Crocombe; 2-Tim Payne (4-Bill Tuiloma, 66), 14-Finn Surman (5-Michael Boxall, 74), 3-Nando Pijnaker, 13-Liberato Cacace; 8-Marko Stamenic, 16-Alex Rufer, 6-Joe Bell; 11-Elijah Just (19-Ben Old, 66), 9-Chris Wood (18-Ben Waine, 74), 7-Matthew Garbett

Substitutes not used: 12-Alex Paulsen, 22-Oliver Sail, 15-Tommy Smith,17-Kosta Barbarouses, 20-Logan Rogerson 21-Sam Sutton

Head coach: Darren Bazeley

Stats Summary: USA / NZL

Shots: 17 / 8

Shots on Goal: 5 / 3

Saves: 2 / 4

Corner Kicks: 7 / 0

Fouls: 15 / 16

Offside: 2 / 0

Misconduct Summary:

NZL – Alex Rufer (Caution) 37th minute

NZL – Marko Stamenic (Caution) 51

NZL – Matthew Garbett (Caution) 54

USA – Luca de la Torre (Caution) 59

Officials:

Referee: Selvin Antonio Brown Chavarria (HON)

Assistant Referee 1: Gerson Daniel Orellana Martinez (HON)

Assistant Referee 2: Roney Armando Salinas Valladares (HON)

4th Official: Kevin Fikar (USA)

Michelob Ultra Man of the Match: Christian Pulisic