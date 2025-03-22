Utilizing Presence In Conjunction With Other Information To Determine An Appropriate Communications Modality Patent Application (2025)

U.S. patent application number 12/829620 was filed with the patent office on 2011-02-24 for utilizing presence in conjunction with other information to determine an appropriate communications modality. This patent application is currently assigned to AVAYA INC.. Invention is credited to Mehmet C. Balasaygun, Michael J. Killian.

UTILIZING PRESENCE IN CONJUNCTION WITH OTHER INFORMATION TODETERMINE AN APPROPRIATE COMMUNICATIONS MODALITY

Abstract

Even with SIP and the varied communications options available tousers, the monitoring of presence itself may not provide sufficientinformation to determine a most appropriate contact modality for acommunication. Therefore, there is a need for a more completemethod of generating a landscape of recent activity from which apreferred communication modality can be determined, with acorresponding solution provided that allows a contactor to contacta contactee via that modality. For example, a network of bearerchannels or feeds can be established as input to a presencedetermination module. The inputs can include not only presenceinformation, but also feeds from one or more blogs, micro blogs,social networking sites, etc., that allow a more complete pictureof recent activity to be determined. Based on this input apreferred contact modality can be determined that may enhance theability of a contactor to contact a contactee.

Claims

1. A method to provide improved contactability in a communicationsenvironment comprising: aggregating information, with thecooperation of an information aggregation module, from one or moreinformation sources, wherein the information sources include one ormore of a blog, a discussion forum, a social networking site, amicro-blog, and a web site; performing one or more of aconversation analysis, pattern analysis, context analysis, contentanalysis, usage pattern analysis, input type analysis, temporalrelationship analysis, an analysis of history, and statisticalanalysis of the aggregated information; and predicting a preferredcontact modality.

2. The method of claim 1, further comprising providing informationregarding the predicted preferred contact modality of a contacteeto a contactor.

3. The method of claim 1, further comprising determining one ormore user identities associated with a contactee.

4. The method of claim 1, further comprising applying one or morerules to the predicted preferred contact modality, and updating thepreferred contact modality.

5. The method of claim 1, wherein the preferred contact modality isbased on a predicted presence.

6. The method of claim 1, further comprising filtering theaggregated information.

7. The method of claim 1, wherein the preferred contact modality isbased on a predicted presence and a contactor is provided with aplurality of preferred contact modalities for a specific timeperiod.

8. The method of claim 7, wherein the plurality of preferredcontact modalities for a specific time period are filtered based onone or more rules and contactee identification information.

9. One or more means for performing the steps of claim 1.

10. A non-transitory computer-readable information storage mediahaving stored thereon instructions, that, if executed by aprocessor, perform the steps of claim 1.

11. A system to provide improved contactability in a communicationsenvironment comprising: an information aggregation module thataggregates information from one or more information sources,wherein the information sources include one or more of a blog, adiscussion forum, a social networking site, a micro-blog, and a website; one or more modules that perform one or more of aconversation analysis, pattern analysis, context analysis, contentanalysis, usage pattern analysis, input type analysis, temporalrelationship analysis, an analysis of history, and statisticalanalysis of the aggregated information; and a predictive presencemodule that predicts a preferred contact modality.

12. The system of claim 11, further comprising a statusidentification generation module that provides informationregarding the predicted preferred contact modality of a contacteeto a contactor.

13. The system of claim 11, further comprising a discovery modulethat determines one or more user identities associated with acontactee.

14. The system of claim 11, further comprising a rules module thatapplies one or more rules to the predicted preferred contactmodality to update the preferred contact modality.

15. The system of claim 11, wherein the preferred contact modalityis based on a predicted presence.

16. The system of claim 11, wherein the aggregated information isfiltered.

17. The system of claim 11, wherein the preferred contact modalityis based on a predicted presence and a contactor is provided with aplurality of preferred contact modalities for a specific timeperiod.

18. The system of claim 17, wherein the plurality of preferredcontact modalities for a specific time period are filtered based onone or more rules and contactee identification information.

19. The system of claim 11, further comprising a presencedetermination module that determines a contactee's presence.

20. The system of claim 11, further comprising an artificialintelligence module that analyses one or more conversations, posts,threads and message exchanges.

Description

RELATED APPLICATION DATA

[0001] This application claims the benefit of and priority under 35U.S.C. .sctn.119(e) to U.S. Patent Application No. 61/235,838,filed Aug. 21, 2009, entitled "MOJO," which is incorporated hereinby reference in its entirety.

FIELD

[0002] One exemplary aspect is directed toward improvingcontactability in communications. Even more particularly, anexemplary aspect is directed toward evaluating one or more ofblogs, discussion forums, social networking sites, micro blogs, andthe like, in an attempt to determine a preferred contact modalityto utilize to establish a communication with a contactee.Additionally, an exemplary embodiment can assist with improving thelikelihood that the contact that is trying to be reached willactually be available via the chosen modality.

BACKGROUND

[0003] The convergence of the mobile telephone network, the statictelephone network, and the IP network provides a myriad ofcommunication options for users. If one seeks to contact anotherindividual, he or she may do so by electronic mail or e-mail,instant messaging, wired or wireless telephone, personal computer,pager, personal digital assistant or PDA, and Unified Messaging orUM systems, to name but a few. With so many options, it isdifficult, if not impossible, to determine which option at a givenpoint in time will provide the caller with the highest likelihoodof contacting the desired individual or callee. Trial and error andguesswork are the typical techniques used to contact the callee,which more often than not leads to a waste of time and frustrationon the part of the caller.

[0004] Various attempts have been made to provide a presence awarenetwork, which would temporally track an individual's usage ofselected communication devices to provide a contactor with thehighest likelihood of contacting the individual. Other mechanismslook to that mode a contactee prefers based on presence informationsuch as calendar entries, time of day, etc.

[0005] More recently, the Session Initiation Protocol or SIP (whichis a simple signaling/application layer protocol for data networkmultimedia conferencing and telephony) has been developed toprovide a degree of presence awareness in a communication network.Although other protocols are equally supportive of presenceconcepts, SIP provides an illustrative basis for supporting thisfunctionality.

[0006] In SIP, systems and proxy servers can provide services suchas call forwarding, callee and caller number delivery (wherenumbers can be any naming scheme such as a conventional URLformat), personal mobility (the ability to reach a callee under asingle, location-independent address even when the callee changesterminals), terminal-type negotiation and selection (e.g., a callercan be given a choice on how to reach the callee), mobile phoneanswering service, terminal capability negotiation, caller andcallee authentication, blind and supervised call transfer,invitations to multicast conferences, etc.

[0007] To provide these varied services, SIP uses a relativelysimple message system, namely an "INVITE" message (with thecaller's codec preferences) and an "OK" message (with the callee'scodec preferences), SIP uses, and various software entities, namelyregistrars which maintain a map of the addresses of a given user atthe current time, proxies which perform call routing, sessionmanagement, user authentication, redirect functions, and routing tomedia gateways, redirect servers which perform a subset offorwarding functions, and SIP location servers which maintain userprofiles and provide subscriber registration. "Registration" is amechanism whereby a user's communication device registers with thenetwork each time he or she comes online and individual profilesare accessed that specify information for routing based on a numberof different criteria.

SUMMARY

[0008] Although SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) provides somedegree of presence awareness, more presence awareness is desirable.One exemplary problem associated with existing implementations is anotification gap in human communication between live calls andmessaging systems.

[0009] Existing implementations integrate live-call scenarios on anextremely limited scope. They are generally characterized by staticrules for terminating a call at the messaging system or by allowingthe messaging system to launch a call. For example, to determinethe message waiting status of a mailbox you must either log intothe mailbox, or the mailbox must turn on a device-specificmessage-waiting lamp or other static indicator. Both of thesemechanisms exemplify direct, deliberate action on the part ofeither the user or the system, which is typical of current systems.Current commercial messaging systems allow only primitive dynamiccorrelation of message notification, presence, and current callcontext. Even the most advanced workflow engines and collaborativeenvironments in data networks that use more dynamic presence datawith mailbox status notification suffer from severe limitations intheir scope of communications. They generally cannot interoperatewith the public switched telephone network.

[0010] Micro blogging is a passive broadcast medium in the form ofblogging. A microblog differs from a traditional blog in that itscontent is typically much smaller, in both actual size andaggregate file size. A microblog entry could include nothing but ashort sentence fragment, or an image and/or embedded video. As withtraditional blogging, microbloggers post about topics ranging fromthe simple, such as "what I'm doing right now," to the thematic,such as "dining out." Commercial microblogs also exist, whichtypically promote websites, services and/or products, and topromote collaboration within an organization.

[0011] Some microblogging services offer features such as privacysettings, which allow users to control who can read theirmicroblogs, or alternative ways of publishing entries besides theweb-based interface. These may include text messaging, instantmessaging, e-mail, or digital audio.

[0012] Even with SIP and the varied communications optionsavailable to users, the monitoring of presence itself may notprovide sufficient information to determine a most appropriatecontact modality for a communication. Therefore, there is a needfor a more complete method of generating a landscape of recentactivity from which a preferred communication modality can bedetermined, with a corresponding solution provided that allows acontactor to contact a contactee via that modality. For example, anetwork of bearer channels or feeds can be established as input toa presence determination module. The inputs can include not onlypresence information, but also feeds from one or more blogs, microblogs, social networking sites, and the like, that allow a morecomplete picture of recent activity to be determined by the system.Based on this input information, and optionally one or more rules,a preferred contact modality can be determined that may enhance theability of a contactor to get in touch with a contactee.

[0013] For example, a statistical analysis of use patterns of oneor more social networking sites can be weighed in conjunction withpresence information to predict what will be the most likelysuccessful communication modality. These usage patterns can beweighed based on usage, frequency of use, most recent use,preference(s) of the contactee, and the like, and can be factoredinto the statistical analysis.

[0014] Additionally, the type of input into the social networkingsite(s) can be analyzed to assist with the determination. Forexample, if a user is posting pictures on Facebook.RTM., and theirwork calendar indicates that they are out of the office, adetermination could be made that they are probably on vacation.Therefore, since in this example the contactor is a work colleague,it may preferable to try and contact the contactee via anon-real-time modality so that the contactee can respond at theirleisure--perhaps via e-mail.

[0015] As another example, if the contactee just tweeted, and itcan be seen that the contactee tweets on multiple instancesthroughout the day, perhaps the most successful contact modalitycould be through the Twitter.RTM. interface--an appropriateinterface could then be initiated for the "caller" to allow thecommunication via the selected contact modality to be sent. As yetanother example, pattern matching in various social networkingsites could be evaluated to assist in the contact modalitydetermination process. For example, if a user always posts on acertain blog at about 8:15 p.m., there is a good chance that if acontactor trying to reach to a contactee at 8:05 p.m. sends amessage to the blog that the contactee will see it.

[0016] Information such as last activity, context based analysis,content based analysis, and temporal relationships in one or moresocial networks and information resources on the Internet can alsobe factored into the contact modality determination process.Additionally, the number and time of contributions can beconsidered and contactee-based rules also evaluated whenconsidering an appropriate contact modality.

[0017] As another example, one or more of pattern trending,predictive presence determining, conversation analysis, and/orstatistical analysis can be used to assist with determining anappropriate contact modality. The result of this contact modalitycan be used to develop not only an indicator of presenceinformation, such as an icon reflecting predicative presence of acontactee, but also used as the basis to initiate a communicationbetween a contactor and a contactee.

[0018] Additional aspects are directed toward an ability to monitoruser activity in a plurality of locations, including traditionalpresence, as well as social networking sites, Internet-basedwebsites or resources, Intranet web-pages or resources, and ingeneral any information from any resource to assist withdetermining an appropriate contact modality.

[0019] Another exemplary aspect is directed toward determining oneor more "identities" associated with a contactee, with theseidentities providing visibility into one or more resources that canbe used to further enhance presence determination and predictivepresence capabilities. For example, traditional informationassociated with the user is telephone numbers, e-mail addresses,mobile phone numbers, and the like. Supplementing this informationare other identities associated with a contactee such as user idse.g., handles, nicknames, screen names, author information, and thelike. For example, a user may have numerous screen names associatedwith numerous websites, such as blogs or social networking sites onwhich they routinely post information. Similarly, a contactee mayhave a user name associated with a social networking and/orblogging or micro blogging service that allows the user to exchangeinformation with others. Activities and historical activitiesassociated with a user in conjunction with one or more of theseidentities can be used to assist with predicting presence, andtherefore enhancing a contactor's ability to get in touch with acontactee.

[0020] Aspects of the invention are also directed toward analyzingone or more of current and historical information, digesting andanalyzing this information, and looking for trends that can furtherassist with predicting a contactee's behavior. For example, andfurther to the example above, if a user routinely posts on ahandful of social networking sites between 8 and 9 p.m., the useranswers personal e-mail during this time, and also occasionallyreceives telephone calls at a home number, it can be assumed thatperhaps it is after dinner, the contactee is relaxing and catchingup on personal items, such as hobbies, personal interests, or thelike. Therefore, if a contactor attempts to contact the contacteeduring this time period, the system can provide a recommendation asto one or more preferred contact modalities that are more likely inestablishing communication with a contactee--thereby possiblereducing the time for the contactee to be aware of thecommunication and possibly respond.

[0021] An additional aspect is directed toward upon the determiningof a preferred contact modality for a contactor to communicate witha contactee, the contactor provided with one or more of theappropriate interface, API, web page, or the like, that allows thecontactor to establish that communication with the contactee. As anexample, if it is determined that the preferred contact modality isvia cell phone, the contactor can be provided with the contactee'scell phone number, or in order to obfuscate the cell phone numberof the contactee, the call to the contactee is automaticallyinitiated without the contactor having visibility into thecontactee's cell number.

[0022] In another exemplary embodiment, the contactor could beprovided a micro-blogging API that identifies the contactee in the"To:" field. As with the previously discussed embodiment, and ingeneral for all embodiments discussed herein, this "To" typeinformation can be obfuscated from the contactor, for example,based on one or more rules.

[0023] Accordingly, an exemplary embodiment is directed towarddetermining a preferred contact modality.

[0024] An additional aspect is directed toward determining apreferred contact modality in accordance with one or more rules,presence information, and additional information resources.

[0025] Even further aspects are directed toward monitoring and/oranalyzing historical activity on one or more resources, such asblogs, discussion forums, social networking sites, micro-blogs,sites with a dedicated API, or in general any information source,and using this information optionally in conjunction withtraditional presence information to predict a preferred contactmodality for a contactee.

[0026] Additional aspects are directed toward notifying a contactorof a determined preferred contact modality.

[0027] Even further aspects are directed toward performing one ormore of pattern trending, context analysis, statistical analysis,usage pattern analysis, content analysis, input type analysis,temporal relationship analysis, and history analysis to assist thedetermining a preferred contact modality.

[0028] Even further aspects are directed toward one or more ofdetecting or requesting from a user one or more identitiesassociated with the user, the identities used, for example, inconjunction with one or more of the blogs, discussion forms, socialnetworking sites, micro-blogs, and the like.

[0029] Additional aspects are directed toward, once a preferredcontact modality has been established, generating an icon, or otherindicator that can be presented to a contactor, the indicatorrepresenting the preferred contact modality of the contactee. Forexample, a telephone icon can be displayed if the preferred contactmodality is via telephone, a specific micro-blog logo displayed ifthe preferred contact modality is a certain commercial micro blog,an envelope presented if the preferred contact modality is viae-mail, and the like.

[0030] Aspects are also related to adding time of day/date and/orthe location of the contactee. This information can come fromsocial net posts the contactee is making via applications likeFoursquare, or, future use of location services that mobile serviceproviders have. This is another factor that can be used in theequation of picking the most appropriate contact method.

[0031] These and other advantages will be apparent from thedisclosure contained herein. The above-described embodiments andconfigurations are neither complete nor exhaustive. As will beappreciated, other embodiments of the invention are possibleutilizing, alone or in combination, one or more of the features setforth above or described in detail below.

[0032] As used herein, "at least one", "one or more", and "and/or"are open-ended expressions that are both conjunctive anddisjunctive in operation. For example, each of the expressions "atleast one of A, B and C", "at least one of A, B, or C", "one ormore of A, B, and C", "one or more of A, B, or C" and "A, B, and/orC" means A alone, B alone, C alone, A and B together, A and Ctogether, B and C together, or A, B and C together.

BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE DRAWINGS

[0033] The exemplary embodiments of the invention will be describedin detail, with reference to the following figures, wherein:

[0034] FIG. 1 illustrates an exemplary communicationsenvironment;

[0035] FIG. 2 is a flowchart outlining an exemplary method forassembling user identities; and

[0036] FIG. 3 is a flowchart outlining an exemplary method fordetermining a preferred contact modality.

DETAILED DESCRIPTION

[0037] Some embodiments will be illustrated below in conjunctionwith an exemplary communication system. Although well suited foruse with, e.g., a system using switch(es), server(s) and/ordatabase(s), communications endpoints, etc, the embodiments are notlimited to use with any particular type of communication system orconfiguration of system elements. Those skilled in the art willrecognize that the disclosed techniques may be used in anycommunication application in which it is desirable to provideenhanced contactability.

[0038] Referring initially to FIG. 1 an exemplary communicationenvironment 100 will be described in accordance with at least someembodiments. The communication system comprises (in addition towell-known componentry) a communication network connecting aplurality of communication devices, internet information sourcesand the like.

[0039] In one embodiment, communication system may include a switchthat may include a private branch exchange (PBX) system or anysimilar type of switching system capable of providing a telephoneservice to one or more entities such as an enterprise associatedwith the switch, a user associated with the switch, such as acaller or callee, or the like. The switch may be one of a number ofknown exchange systems including, but not limited to, PrivateAutomated Branch Exchange (PABX), Computerized Branch Exchange(CBX), Digital Branch Exchange (DBX), or Integrated Branch Exchange(IBX). The switch may also comprise a switching fabric thatprovides for the connection of multiple endpoints such ascommunication devices associated with call participants, servers,and databases. The switching fabric can provide the functionalityto direct incoming and/or outgoing calls to various endpoints andfurther provides for conferencing capabilities between endpoints aswell as the ability for forward information associated withpresence.

[0040] Communication devices associated with the participants maybe packet-switched or circuit-switched and can include, forexample, IP telephones such as the Avaya Inc.'s, 96xx Series IPPhones.TM., IP softphones such as Avaya Inc.'s, one-XCommunicator.TM., Personal Digital Assistants or PDAs, PersonalComputers or PCs, laptops, netbooks, tablets, packet-based H.320video phones and conferencing units, packet-based voice messagingand response units, packet-based traditional computer telephonyadjuncts, and conventional wired or wireless telephones. Additionaldevices associated with the participants may be computer-basedinternet browsers and/or applications specific to a particularcommunications modality, such as an application (and associatedcommunications hardware) that supports micro-blogging from acomputer or mobile computing or communications device.

[0041] FIG. 1 illustrates an exemplary communications environment100. The communications environment 100 includes a contactassistance system 1 connected via one or more networks 10 and links5, to one or more information sources, such as blogs 110,discussion forums 120, social networking sites 130, micro-blogs140, sites (such as any of 110-140) with a dedicated API 150, andother information sources, generically represented as other 160,which can, for example, include location information, presenceinformation, and also include time of day/date at the location ofthe contactee. Also present within the communications environment100 is an information aggregation module 2 that is connectable toone or more of the contact assistance system 1 and informationsources 110-160.

[0042] The contact assistance system 1 includes a presencedetermination module 15, a predictive presence module 20, aconversation analysis module 25, a pattern trending module 30, acontext analysis module 35, a discovery module 40, an artificialintelligence module 45, a rule module 50, a statistical analysismodule 55, a status identification generation module 60, aprocessor 65, and memory/storage 70.

[0043] To assist with determining a more preferred mode ofcontacting a specific contactee, contact assistance system 1 shouldbe provided with various pieces of information, or identities,which can assist the system in tracking what a user is actuallydoing. If, based on profile information, the informationaggregation module 2 is aware of all the identities associated witha user, such as handles, nicknames, screen names, authorinformation, telephone numbers, cell phone numbers, emailaddresses, and in general any information that is used by the userto either communicate and/or receive information; this allows theharvesting of information by aggregation module 2 and the abilityto analyze any communications associated with those user ID's.Additionally, and based on one or more of profile information,history information (for example derived from an internet browser)and user activities, various locations where a user postsinformation (or visits) can also be identified by the informationaggregation module 2 to assist with predicting presence, asdiscussed in greater detail hereinafter.

[0044] Assuming that between the profile information and historyinformation, the information aggregation module 2 is aware of alladdresses, locations, and other information sources, the variousinformation at these sources is either pulled or pushed, orotherwise assembled or harvested or mined by the informationaggregation module 2. The information aggregation module 2 canoptionally perform filtering based, for example, on duplicativeinformation, stale information, or the like.

[0045] As an alternative, information aggregation module 2 canperform in a proactive nature and look at one or more of caller IDinformation, network information, history information, browsinginformation, profile information, and the like, to obtain one ormore user ID's associated with each of the information sources.Again, the results of this discovery can be used by the informationaggregation module 2 to assist with identifying and monitoring andone or more of the information sources for user (contactor)activity.

[0046] As another alternative, or an addition, the user can bequeried and requested to input their user ID for one or more of theinformation sources which can then be used by the informationaggregation module 2 as discussed. With the knowledge of thevarious places a user may post information in conjunction withvarious activities, the contact assistance system 1 begins usingthis information to monitor the one or more information resourcesto facilitate determining a more accurate presence of the user, andthus a more preferred contact modality.

[0047] In accordance with one exemplary embodiment, feeds of thevarious information resources can be established, with theinformation posted thereto by the user forwarded by the informationaggregation module 2 to one or more of the presence determinationmodule 15, artificial intelligence module 45, and storage 70. Asdiscussed, this information can be filtered based on one or morecriteria to help the contact assistance system 1 in determining amore accurate presence as well as contactee preferences. As thisinformation is aggregated, one or more portions of the informationcan be stored in the contact assistance system 1 to facilitateanalysis and future presence prediction and/or preference.

[0048] More specifically, the information from the variousinformation sources can be analyzed, in conjunction with one ormore of the predictive presence module 20, conversation analysismodule 25, pattern trending module 30, context analysis module 35,and statistical analysis module 55 to assist with predicting thepresence.

[0049] Even more specifically, the conversation analysis module 25,optionally in conjunction with the context analysis module 35 andassociated content analysis module performed by the artificialintelligence module 45, can analyze various conversations, threads,posts, and/or message exchanges to assist with predicting presence.For example, the content of a conversation (or even a singularpost) can be analyzed to look for, for example, key words that mayassist with predicting presence. For example, the user indicatesthey are going to go on vacation, the user indicates they are goingto be attending a specific function or meeting, the user indicatesthey are going to be out of the office, the user indicates they aregoing to be in a client meeting, or in general any indicator of afuture scheduled activity can be used to assist with the predictingof presence. This can be combined with an analysis of calendarinformation as well.

[0050] The pattern trending module 30 can look for patterns ortrends in the information from the information sources 110-160 toagain assist with predicting presence. For example, regardless ofthe source of the information, or modality thereof, patterns, suchas when posts are made to that information source, when thatinformation source is accessed, and/or the like can be used withall of that information being assessed or trending or patternrecognition being performed. In addition, history information, suchas that associated with a web browser, sent emails, posts, and thelike, can also be included in the pattern trending analysis by thepattern trending module 30 to build a database of when a userperforms certain activities, and where.

[0051] In addition, or as an alternative, or in conjunction withthe above, usage patterns and analysis, input type analysis,content analysis and temporal relationship analysis can also becombined with the above to facilitate predictive presence. Inputtype analysis can include, for example, from what type of resourceor communications device is the user interacting with the variousinformation sources. As examples, a personal computer, PDA, tabletPC, Smartphone, or the like, can be detected in conjunction withthe discovery module 40 to assist with determining how the user isinterfacing with the various information resources.

[0052] Temporal relationship analysis allows the artificialintelligence module 45 to look at temporal relationships betweenone or more information sources, resources, entities, persons, orthe like to further assist with the predictive presenceanalysis.

[0053] As the contact assistance system 1 begins developing adatabase that not only provides trending information, but insightinto how a particular user interacts with various informationsources, such as blogs, discussion forums, social networking sites,micro-blogs, and the like, the statistical analysis module 55 cancooperate with the predictive presence module 20 to assist inpredicting a user's future presence based on the statisticalanalysis. In addition, and in cooperation with the presencedetermination module 15, traditional presence information can alsobe included with the analysis performed by the predictive presencemodule 20, artificial intelligence module 45 and rule module 50 topredict the presence of a user. As will be appreciated, there maybe certain instances where this tracking may be optional oropted-in (or opted-out) by the contactee's--for example, the"monitoring" may not be performed without the contactee'spermission.

[0054] This predicted presence is then used by the predictivepresence module 20 to determine a preferred contact modality, uponthe contact assistance system 1 being notified that another entity(caller or contactor) is trying to contact the user (contactee).This preferred contact modality can be via any communicationsystem, technique, or protocol associated with the user andunderstandably may not be limited to a reply, for example, on adiscussion forum. Rather, the integration and analysis ofinformation associated with the user from all the disparate sourcescan be used to assist with predicting presence, which transitionsto assessment of what contact modality will be most effective at aparticular instance. Overlaying this decision for preferred contactmodality can be one or more rules that the user can define that mayfurther stipulate which preferred contact modality is a morepreferred contact modality in accordance with the user'spreferences. For example, if the user goes on vacation, and eventhough the preferred contact modality was determined to becontacting the user on a cell phone from a work colleague, the usercould implement a rule specifying that in this particular set ofcircumstances, the user would still rather be contacted via emailor private message (PM), instead of phone. Alternatively, or inaddition, the system could provide a ranking of the differentmodalities based on the likelihood of contact on each which couldbe communicated to the caller.

[0055] Accordingly, the user, based on one or more of personalpreferences, specialized information or knowledge the user mayhave, or the like, may establish one or more rules that eitheroverride or supplement the determined preferred contact modality asdetermined by the predictive presence module 20.

[0056] Having determined the preferred contact modality, thecontact assistor can notify the contactor of the preferred contactmodality with, for example, a prediction of how long the preferredcontact modality may be valid. As an example, assume a usertypically checks a particular social networking site two to threetimes a week, and their average time of accessing the site is eightminutes--then, if the preferred contact modality is via thecontactor sending a message to this particular social networkingsite, but the user has been logged on for five minutes, thecontactor could be notified that the best opportunity is to contactthe user within the next three minutes at the particular socialnetworking site.

[0057] This notification can be provided to a contactor with thecooperation of the status identification generation module 60. Forexample, the status identification generation module 60 cangenerate and return status information, such as a preferred contactmodality, via one or more of text, speech, and/or graphically tothe contactor when the contactor is determined to be trying tocontact the user. Status identification generation module 60 canfurther interface with traditional presence notification techniquesin known ways to provide this enhanced preferred contact modalityfunctionality.

[0058] FIG. 2 is a flowchart outlining an exemplary method ofdetermining information sources with which a user may beassociated. In particular, control begins at step S200 andcontinues to step S210. In step S210, a determination is madewhether all the identities of a user are known. If all theidentities are known, control continues to step S220 where one ormore user ID's, such as handles, nicknames, screen names, authorinformation, caller ID information, telephone numbers, and thelike, as well as one or more addresses of various locations wherethe user posts information, such as a URL, are retrieved. Controlthen continues to step S250. In step S250, various user ID's areassembled and used as discussed hereinafter for harvesting andaggregating information related to the user. Control then continuesto step S299 where the control sequence ends.

[0059] If the identities are not known, control jumps to step S230.In step S230, a determination is made whether to analyze availableinformation. If available information is to be analyzed, controlcontinues to step S240 where the system can query one or more ofcaller ID information, network information, history information,such as browser history information, call log information, emailsending and receiving information, or in general any informationrelating to any communication, and any communication modality,being received from or sent by the user. Control then continues tostep S250.

[0060] If the system does not analyze available information in stepS230, control jumps to step S260 where determination is madewhether to query the user for their user ID's. If the system doesquery the user, control continues to step S270 where the user isasked to input one or more of their user ID's, for the one or moreinformation sources, such as blogs, discussion forums, socialnetworking sites, and the like thereby allowing the tracking of theuser's activities at those sites. Otherwise, control continues tostep S280 where available information is used to assist with thepredictive presence determination.

[0061] FIG. 3 is a flowchart outlining an exemplary method forpredicting presence, and therefore a preferred contact modality. Inparticular, control begins in step S300 and continues to step S310.In step S310, user information, as discussed above, optionally withone or more addresses of websites, social networking sites, or thelike, are monitored for user presence therein. In addition,traditional presence monitoring techniques associated with SIP orother communications protocols can also be used. Next, in stepS320, and in conjunction with the monitoring of the variousinformation sources, activities at those information sources aremonitored and assembled, for example, in one or more feeds that canoptionally be filtered in step S330. Then, in step S340, theinformation is aggregated for presentation to the predictivepresence system. Control then continues to step S350.

[0062] In step S350, one or more of pattern trending, contextanalysis, statistical analysis, usage pattern analysis, input typeanalysis, content analysis, temporal relationship analysis andhistory analysis is performed on one or more portions of theinformation received from the various information feeds. Next, instep S360, the results of step S350, optionally in conjunction withtraditional presence information, are utilized to predict thepresence and, a preferred contact modality. Then, in step S370,this preferred contact modality is determined and stored. Controlthen continues to step S380.

[0063] In step S380, a determination is made as to whether one ormore rules apply to the determined preferred contact modality. Ifone or more rules do apply, control jumps to step S382 with controlotherwise continuing to step S390. In step S390, a contactor isnotified via one or more of text, speech, and/or graphically of thepreferred contact modality for the user, optionally with anindication of how long that preferred contact modality is accurate.Additionally, a plurality of preferred contact modalities can beprovided to the contactor with each contact modality beingpredictive of a preferred contact modality for a certain timeperiod.

[0064] For example, a preferred contact modality can be provided tothe contactor that provides them with the preferred contactmodality, or modalities, that may be relevant for the next twohours. Again, given there may be security implications with thistype of implementation, rules can be applied that restrict howgranular, detailed, or elaborate these preferred contact modality,or modalities, are based on, for example, the identity of thecontactor, which can be determined via caller ID, or in a similarmanner. Control then continues to step S399 where the controlsequence ends.

[0065] In step S382, one or more rules can be applied to thedetermined preferred contact modality. Next, in step S384, thepreferred contact modality can be updated in accordance with one ormore rules, if applicable, thereby overriding or supplementing thedetermined preferred contact modality. Then, in step S386, thecontactor is notified of this updated, or rule enhanced or changed,preferred contact modality with control continuing to step S399where the control sequence ends.

[0066] The various embodiments include components, methods,processes, systems and/or apparatus substantially as depicted anddescribed herein, including various embodiments, subcombinations,and subsets thereof. Those of skill in the art will understand howto make and use the present invention after understanding thepresent disclosure. The present invention, in various embodiments,includes providing devices and processes in the absence of itemsnot depicted and/or described herein or in various embodimentshereof, including in the absence of such items as may have beenused in previous devices or processes, e.g., for improvingperformance, achieving ease and\or reducing cost ofimplementation.

[0067] The foregoing discussion has been presented for purposes ofillustration and description. The foregoing is not intended tolimit the invention to the form or forms disclosed herein. In theforegoing Detailed Description for example, various features of theinvention are grouped together in one or more embodiments for thepurpose of streamlining the disclosure. This method of disclosureis not to be interpreted as reflecting an intention that theclaimed invention requires more features than are expressly recitedin each claim. Rather, as the following claims reflect, inventiveaspects lie in less than all features of a single foregoingdisclosed embodiment. Thus, the following claims are herebyincorporated into this Detailed Description, with each claimstanding on its own as separate preferred embodiments.

[0068] Moreover, though the description of the invention hasincluded description of one or more embodiments and certainvariations and modifications, other variations and modificationsare within the scope of the disclosure, e.g., as may be within theskill and knowledge of those in the art, after understanding thepresent disclosure. It is intended to obtain rights which includealternative embodiments to the extent permitted, includingalternate, interchangeable and/or equivalent structures, functions,ranges or steps to those claimed, whether or not such alternate,interchangeable and/or equivalent structures, functions, ranges orsteps are disclosed herein, and without intending to publiclydedicate any patentable subject matter.

[0069] While the above-described flowcharts have been discussed inrelation to a particular sequence of events, it should beappreciated that changes to this sequence can occur withoutmaterially effecting the operation of the invention. Additionally,the exact sequence of events need not occur as set forth in theexemplary embodiments. The exemplary techniques illustrated hereinare not limited to the specifically illustrated embodiments but canalso be utilized with the other exemplary embodiments and eachdescribed feature is individually and separately claimable.

[0070] The systems, methods and protocols described herein can beimplemented on a special purpose computer in addition to or inplace of the described communication equipment, a programmedmicroprocessor or microcontroller and peripheral integrated circuitelement(s), an ASIC or other integrated circuit, a digital signalprocessor, a hard-wired electronic or logic circuit such asdiscrete element circuit, a programmable logic device such as PLD,PLA, FPGA, PAL, a communications device, such as a phone, anycomparable means, or the like. In general, any device capable ofimplementing a state machine that is in turn capable ofimplementing the methodology illustrated herein can be used toimplement the various communication methods, protocols andtechniques disclosed herein.

[0071] Furthermore, the disclosed methods may be readilyimplemented in software using object or object-oriented softwaredevelopment environments that provide portable source code that canbe used on a variety of computer or workstation platforms.Alternatively, the disclosed system may be implemented partially orfully in hardware using standard logic circuits or VLSI design.Whether software or hardware is used to implement the systems inaccordance with this invention is dependent on the speed and/orefficiency requirements of the system, the particular function, andthe particular software or hardware systems or microprocessor ormicrocomputer systems being utilized. The communication systems,methods and protocols illustrated herein can be readily implementedin hardware and/or software using any known or later developedsystems or structures, devices and/or software by those of ordinaryskill in the applicable art from the functional descriptionprovided herein and with a general basic knowledge of the computerand communication arts.

[0072] Moreover, the disclosed methods may be readily implementedin software that can be stored on a non-transitory storage medium,executed on a programmed general-purpose computer with thecooperation of a controller and memory, a special purpose computer,a microprocessor, or the like. In these instances, the systems andmethods of this invention can be implemented as program embedded onpersonal computer such as an applet, JAVA.RTM. or CGI script, as aresource residing on a server or computer workstation, as a routineembedded in a dedicated communication system or system component,or the like. The system can also be implemented by physicallyincorporating the system and/or method into a software and/orhardware system, such as the hardware and software systems of acommunications device or system.

[0073] It is therefore apparent that there has been provided, inaccordance with the present invention, systems, apparatuses andmethods for enhanced communications. While the embodiments havebeen described in conjunction with a number of embodiments, it isevident that many alternatives, modifications and variations wouldbe or are apparent to those of ordinary skill in the applicablearts. Accordingly, it is intended to embrace all such alternatives,modifications, equivalents and variations that are within thespirit and scope of this disclosure.

