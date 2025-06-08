Vanishing Manhood: Part 16 - ExplicitNovels (2025)

The end of the cruel Peace & the start of the desperate War.
Based on ‘One In Ten’ byFinalStand, adapted into 17 parts. Listen tothe►PodcastatExplicit Novels.
A frightened Mother Mouse will devour her young; similarly, a frightened culture will devour its future.
Roni
was still working away while the rest of us were in the man-cave once
more. Flame seemed happy taking long pulls on the Wild Cherry and
smacking her lips. I wasn't surprised she wasn't worrying about Silent.
Her wounded comrade was a reliable pair of guns guarding her back and
nothing more. Emotional bonds were contrary to her psychopathic nature.
Jethro had been sitting on his 'throne' for fifteen minutes, deep in thought.
"I
guess it is about time we got those guns," he announced as he stood up.
His words captured everyone's attention yet he didn't appear to care.
He started walking from the room and the rest of us followed along. The
need for guns had brought us here in the first place.
His
path led us into his walk-in pantry. One wall of shelves rolled out and
to the sides on seamless wheels. Beneath that spot was a steel door, a
tad over one meter wide and three meters long. It must have been
spring-loaded because once Jethro yanked on the hole that only one
finger could fit into, the portal swung open and back.
Stairs
led down into darkness. Jethro turned around and followed them out of
sight for several seconds. Then a light came on. The drop looked to be
around four meters. Angel went next. A strange level of respect allowed
me to go third. Flame was at my back then Kuiko, Venus and Lavender.
The
floor was grey-painted concrete. The room stretched out five meters in
each direction. 80% of the room was covered with stacked crates with a
variety of markings on them, a few even in English. Angel was incredibly
tense. I didn't know why, but I had a feel for her moods. The other 20%
of the room was an immaculate workbench.
Considering Jethro's aversion to cleanliness, this was definitely something noteworthy.
"What is all this stuff?" Venus asked.
"Weapons," Angel preempted the old guy.
"This is an awful lot of weapons," Lavender muttered. No one wanted to say it, so I did.
"Jethro,
you were in the MRA, weren't you?" I tossed out there. I'd told the
nation that the MRA was dead and here I was looking at a small armory of
illegal weaponry. Jethro had been walking over to the work area. He
turned and looked us over.
"I'm going to do something I don't normally do," Jethro met each of our gazes.
"I'm
going to explain myself. Let's pull some assault rifles out of those
crates, make sure they in top shape then go upstairs 'cause I am only
going to do this once," he stated.
"These people don't know how to use firearms," Angel cautioned angrily.
"They'll
never learn if they don't have one and we are approaching the point
where we'll need everyone to be a shooter," he countered. "Let's get to
it."
And
that's what we did. These weapons had been top rate stuff at the start
of the 21st century. Now, they weren't quite antiques, only old. The
basics of using some sort of explosive substance to propel an object at
your target remained the same. In the case of firearms, it was
remarkably the same, or so Angel said.
Kuiko
went straight for the Russian-made Surface-to-Air missile, because she
thought that the Cyrillic writing looked pretty. It was one of the few
exotic devices. Most were clearly Federation military, or Police issue,
undoubtedly stolen from some armory at some point early in Jethro's
terrorist career.
I
was irate that Kuiko looked so cute with a bandolier of ammo packs and
an automatic shotgun. Angel insisted that only she and Jethro took
loaded firearms upstairs. We could carry the gun and the ammo as long as
the ammo wasn't in the gun. Venus argued that this defeated the purpose
of having the weapon.
Angel
countered that if she couldn't load it quickly, she probably shouldn't
have it in the first place. I caught Flame bagging up a few boxes of
ammunition, but Jethro didn't seem to care so I let it slide. It fell to
Flame and me to lug extra rifles and cartridge belts up to the rest of
the group, being the strongest, Angel was keeping an eye on Jethro and
he was keeping an eye on her.
Fifteen
minutes later, we had gathered back in the spacious dwelling space of
our host. Jethro, on his throne, finished off a glass of Wild Cherry and
began his tale:
"I
was seventeen and in high school when the Gender Plague first broke
out. I was quarantined for a month before the Supreme Court decided it
was illegal and set us men free.
I
took the opportunity to enlist in the Navy, the U S Navy, because of
the man shortage when I was released. Went through Basic, the Specialist
School, I was a Damage Control Technician which meant I was a fireman,
then a second outbreak happened. I was quarantined for three months this
time.
I
got out and was assigned to the destroyer Michael A. Mansoor. During
the Relief of Athens, we all damn near died. Of the eighteen men and
women in Damage Control, only me and one other rating enlistee survived.
My officer, an ensign, stayed behind to make sure the forward
ammunition storage was secure. Our Chief Petty Officer had us seal the
ensign in. We saved the ship long enough for the crew to be pulled off.
The
Mansoor exploded. We were never able to locate her body. She was some R
O T C kid who was only with us four months. I never knew her first name
until the ceremony after it was all over. She may have been the bravest
human being I've ever known. After that, I served aboard the Little
Rock working anti-piracy in the Philippines and Indonesia.
Since
I took part in some land action during that tour, the Navy, I hate
using the term Federation, reassigned me to Shore Patrol duty. I took
police training and everything. I did another tour aboard the Little
Rock the following year then they dragged me off when Congress decided
that men couldn't be given combat assignments.
Seven
months later, they discharged me and thousands of other men as part of a
down-sizing program. Unfortunately, the same act of Congress that
exited me from the Navy also forbid me joining the fire, or police
departments. A buddy of mine was able to find me work in a machine shop
where I learned the craft of welding.
After
that, I was a good boy. I dated, joined a motorcycle club and built up a
nice life. When the Gender Inequality Act was passed I was more annoyed
than angry. All that changed when I was twenty-nine. See, I had some
male friends who joined up with a group called Male Awakening. They were
a group devoted to the repeal of the G I A through political means.
Things
including publically supporting male-friendly candidates and working
against G I A-supporters through boycotts and the like. I was rolled up
in an FBI sting and those ladies informed me that they'd make those
charges go away if I agreed to go inside and spy on Male Awakening. They
knew I was friends with those guys. I told them tofuckoff, fought the charges and beat their trumped up bullshit.
By
the time I cleared up my legal troubles, they took the M A down anyway.
It seems their Treasurer took off with their funds after leaving some
financial irregularities. That was a total load of crap because they
never caught that guy, but they did manage to put away most of the
group's leadership.
A
few months later, I ran across one of my buddies who had asked me to
join Male Awakening. He'd heard about my troubles and over a few beers,
he hinted that the fight wasn't over. This time I bought in. This
incarnation didn't have a name. We weren't public. We dug up dirt on
corrupt female officials by any means necessary.
We
destroyed the careers of the worst oppressors of men. Violence wasn't
our aim yet we armed ourselves for what we knew would be a harsh
crackdown. We operated in small cells, but I knew we had lawyers, judges
and even a few Congresswomen on our side. Since we had bracelets by
that time, we used women to communicate between cells.
Our
cell received word of the major Federation sweep, a day before it
happened. We were able to move most of our material stashes to new
locations before they fell on us. The Writs of Exclusion were
abominations. No one ratted me out. For weeks I sweated bullets every
time I saw a cop car, a mysterious unmarked car, or heard a siren.
After
a few months, I began searching for other survivors. We came together
in secrecy, united in our fury. The Federation had broken every law and
covenant so we agreed that waging a guerilla war was our only option. A
week later I bagged my first cop. Put a bullet under her left eye at 80
meters. She was dead before she hit the ground and it felt good.
They,
the Federation, had murdered my country and now they were paying. Three
days later, I waited for a Federation agent to walk out on her porch to
see her little girl off to school. I walked up, told the little girl
her mother was a whore and put nine slugs into that whore's body and I
felt just fine about that too."
"No," squeaked Kuiko.
"That
is the way it was," Jethro gave Kuiko a paternal look. "Those women
came at me with every dirty trick they could come up with to take away
my freedom and I put them in the grave for it."
"You murdered people," Angel growled.
"Fuck
you, Cop. The Gender Inequality Act was passed by women to enslave men.
No man ever voted on it," Jethro snarled. "Men tried to use the system
so you cheated. Boohoo that your bosses didn't figure out our only
option left was violent resistance."
"I
killed seventeen government officials and my only regret is I didn't
kill more. Not one was a fair fight. Kuiko, I killed that bitch in front
of her daughter because I wanted her buddies to come around and see the
anguish on that little girl's face. I wanted them to worry about their
own daughters. I wanted them to know they were at war."
"You are a murdering scumbag," Roni snapped.
"I
disagree," Flame shook her head. "You are morons if you think he should
have called out every freaking target and said 'hey, I know you have
all the back-up in the world and I'm alone so I'm giving you ample
warning that I'm going to try and kill you.’"
"You are a psycho," Aniqua pointed out. "It figures you would agree with him."
"He
didn't have a choice," Samantha intervened. Her speaking so decisively
was almost as stunning as her words themselves. "Having a gun might not
have saved Israel against the Aurora Slasher, but it might have
discouraged those sorority students."
"The
politics of payback," Flame laughed. "Jethro might sound like some
sadistic bastard to the rest of you; not to me. His tactics are sound
and they work. Kill enough cops and women stop joining the force. The
authorities either crack down harder, bringing more over to your cause,
or they concede to some of your demands."
"It is how a very small force fights a much larger adversary," Flame concluded.
"That's
still cold blooded murder," Angel reiterated. I didn't know what to
think. Jethro butchered defenseless women. The President doomed
millions. I admired what Zara did except it was some of the same things
that Jethro did, yet she was a soldier and he was a terrorist.
"There
is no resolution to this argument," I spoke clearly and loud. "Short of
violence to silence the opposition, there is nothing we can do to
rectify the past now. Jethro, why did you stop being a member of the
MRA?"
"Spokane,"
Jethro answered. "I had no problem with killing cops and Feds, and
intimidating their families. They were part of the problem."
"Those
high school girls though, that made no sense to me. We weren't at war
with the female gender; we were at war with the government and their
policy of enslavement. Killing random kids was wrong and I wouldn't be
associated with it. I talked this over with my cell, they disagreed and I
told them that if I saw any of them again, I'd kill them," Jethro
clarified.
"I
had several caches only I knew about. I waited a few months then moved
up to the city, slowly bringing everything up here as I had the time. A
year and a half later, my old buddy was caught up in a traffic stop,
shot it out with the cops and was killed. From stuff they found on his
body, he rolled up the rest of the gang, but the other members didn't
know my real name."
"The
G E D came out and talked with me. They kept an eye on me for a few
years. I behaved and grew old so they eventually went sniffing
elsewhere. We wouldn't be here now if I hadn't gone drinking with Kuiko
and let slip about my gun stash," Jethro smiled at my little friend. "I
knew she'd never betray me, and she hasn't."
"Now
I've got a front row seat to the End of the World so I get one last
chance to make a difference," he said. Yeah, this old guy wanted to go
down in a hail of gunfire, no doubt about it.
"Good for you, you butcher," Roni glared. "I won't do this."
"I
signed on to make a difference," she continued, "not to hang out with
cold-blooded killers. I'm out of here. Is anyone with me?" Aniqua stood
up. Venus seriously hesitated before joining them. Venus was looking
right at me. Angel's eyes were boring holes into me as well.
"Israel?" Angel inquired.
I
could go with them. I could stay. I could beg them to stay. I could
stay silent and let events drag me along. My mind was playing Jinga with
the vortex of intellectual input and buzz saw emotions that were
boiling forth.
"Angel,
Roni, Venus and Aniqua sit back down," I stood and stated. It took them
a varying number of seconds to realize I was Not pleading.
"Israel,
you don't get to decide that for us," Roni replied evenly. "We let you
go to the Arena last night. This time, we get to choose and we are
leaving. If you are the man I hope you are, you will come with us."
"At
the same time you're pressuring me to give more to the group despite my
misgivings, Roni, you are giving less?" I countered. She started to
protest. I raised my hand for a reprieve.
"Hear
me out," I continued. "It isn't that simple. I am not questioning your
moral quandary about working with people too comfortable with taking
human life. It is very real and I feel it. The difference is that you
would rather be right and dead than alive at any cost. You've never had
to make that call before, but I have and I'm alive to tell you that you
are wrong, Roni."
"You
are dead wrong because dead does nothing. The living can always come
back and make something better. Hell, that's what my life has been about
the past week and a half. The rest of you are neophytes going into
this. I'm not. I know exactly what it takes morally to survive. Don't
make me follow any of you out that door. I love each and every one of
you."
"I
do love you, but am I obligated to jump off a cliff for you? I respect
your choice to choose suicide. It would be wrong of me to rob you of
that freedom. Please don't try to make this about affection, compassion,
or loyalty though. It is a matter of life and death. Roni, you are
trying to kill me, which I'm okay with. I resent you killing Angel,
Aniqua and Venus," I stressed.
"That'sfucked
up reasoning," Roni fought back. "Those two get off on killing other
people. They enjoy it. Why can't you see that they are just as likely to
get you killed as keep you alive?"
"I
will agree with you that Flame gets off on watching people suffer and
die," I nodded. "It is the way she is. I don't know Jethro so I'm not
ready to make a judgment call on him."
"I
do know that both of them have exquisite weapon skills and I'm pretty
sure we are going to need them before we are truly free," I explained.
"I would prefer an all-male super commando squad who had passed every
psychological test ever made. That doesn't appear to be on the menu, so
I'm willing to hold on to whatever resources are available."
"So you are willing to risk all our lives for the sake of expediency," Angel glared.
"Absolutely,"
I shot right back. "In case no one is paying attention, I am not in
some government facility helping working on some kind of serum to fight
the new plague. In case you missed it, everyone here agreed with my
decision to flee instead."
"Roni,
Angel, you do realize that young lady who saved me this morning is
going to die, right? I could have insisted she come with us. I could
have given her the cure. I didn't. None of you asked me to even after I
told the whole globe of an unstoppable wave of death coming for
everyone. I'm not asking you to take responsibility for my decision
because it was mine."
"I'm
begging you; understand that it isn't the end of morality to stay. When
the madness ends, you need to decide if we will still be worthy of
continuing on. You'll no longer be part of that equation if you go now,"
I declared.
"Are we supposed to ignore that he was a terrorist and she is a homicidal maniac?" Aniqua said.
"I'm
not homicidal," Flame grinned. "I'm a psychotic sociopath. I don't
randomly kill people. I do it with malice of forethought." Jethro didn't
show a desire to defend himself.
"Israel, Flame almost killed you last night," Venus pointed out. "Why would you stick around?"
Why was I sticking around?
"Israel, don't do this," Angel said. "You promised me you would stop running into danger."
"Angel, why do you have to be right and I have to be wrong?" I sighed.
"Because
those two are dangerous criminals," Roni answered. Didn't Roni
understand that I was a far more callous killer than either of those
'criminals' and I didn't have to lift a finger, or look at a single
grave?
(Before the Curtain Call)
Shortly
after nine-thirty that night, the awaited and feared seismic event
happened in China. A few minutes past sunrise over Hong Kong the rains
broke and a fleet of helicopters and V T O Ls (Vertical Take-Off and
Landing) were heard over the city. Helicopters were not unknown in this
center of wealth and commerce. Well over a hundred all coming in at once
was noteworthy.
For
many of the citizens of the city, it had been a restless night. After
midnight, police sirens had been wailing all over the city. Some even
heard gunfire. What they didn't know was that for the past four hours,
private security forces working for the most prominent communities and
some special police units had raided the middle class communities of the
city and stolen their men.
They
forced the men into protective suits and hustled them back to the
high-rises that sheltered the most 'important' people. This was an
outrage that they could not get away with, had China still functioned
normally. A new order based on brutal social cannibalism was taking
place. The rich were taking their vassals and their new 'acquisitions'
to their estates far from the population centers.
This
was supposed to be a gradual process except late yesterday afternoon
the other Great Families learned that one of their own had their first
reported case of this new 'flu.’ They could wait no longer. They would
have preferred to flee under the cover of darkness, but rain and the
danger of so many helicopters and V T O Ls moving around forced them to
postpone until first light.
You
didn't have to be a connoisseur of conspiracy theories to figure out
what was going on. Men had been stolen and now the rich were bugging out
of town in one big hurry. Late Friday, the 'flu' began to appear in the
population in a big way. The workers in the hospital were afraid, not
fearful, afraid.
The
councilwoman from one of the poorest districts called the Head of the
City Council, no answer. She called one of her colleagues from one of
the richest districts, no answer. She was a savvy political creature and
she smelled a rat bigger than the Tomb of the First Emperor. She called
the General of the 9th Reserve Division; Hong Kong's defense force.
The
first problem was that the 9th ® division only existed on paper, the
troops had to be called to arms. The second problem was that the 9th ®
was not well equipped. That was one of the fundamental differences
between the Federation and Chinese militaries. Both had large, volunteer
professional armies. That was their only real similarity.
In
the Federation, the average enlistment time was 6 years, two 3 year
terms. In China, women enlisted in to the ranks for 20 years with an
option to continue 10 more if you were a high enough ranking Non
Commissioned Officer. Soldiering was all these women did. Officers in
the Federation went to Military Academies with a perchance for
democratic selection and the average term of service was 10 years.
In
China, you had to come from an upper tier community, you went to a
military academy and then you served until you were 62 years old with a
deferment for 10 more years if you were high enough rank. It wasn't that
one system was better than another. The Federation troops and Chinese
troops got along well on U N missions.
The
Federation command thought the Chinese were disciplined, brave and
experienced. The Chinese considered their Federation counterparts to be
aggressive and more prone to individual initiative. The issue was back
home. Federation troops exited the standing military and many entered
the Reserves.
They
had the same equipment and less intense, but similar training at their
full-time counterparts. By and large, the regular commands felt they
could rely on the Reserves to fulfill any active duty role they were
trained for. In China, it was very different. Their reserves' role was
defensive in nature, to protect strategic areas while the regular army
was elsewhere.
Regular
armed forces troops did not rotate to a Reserve division after leaving
service. They got a pension and a government job. The reserve troops
enlisted under a different system. Same length of service, different
mission entirely. Their training was less rigorous, their equipment more
primitive and their duty was to assemble when called then report to
their assigned defensive position in their region.
The
Central Government did not want a Reserve Division to be able to hold
off a regular service division for purely political reasons. See, the
command of Reserve Divisions usually fell to someone of lower or middle
class background. There simply were not enough upper tier women around
who did well in the military. These backup divisions were therefore more
egalitarian, believing all humanity is equal.
The
other issue was one of association. Regular service enlisted women
thought of themselves as part of the military family. They would spend a
huge chunk of their lives in arms. They didn't participate in the lives
of their childhood communities, nor did they identify with the working
classes. They were separate and distinct.
The
officers were very different as well. They were very much part of the
political life of their communities. They had to be good at their trade
yet mindful of their family's needs. Their general attitude was that
enlisted troopers were tools, finely honed for their assigned task.
Personal relationships were discouraged with the lower ranks.
This
societal and professional divide was about to be tragically played out
in Hong Kong. See, China was a middle class country. These women staffed
the government buildings, taught and went to the universities, filled
out most of the professions and were the workhorses of the economy. It
would stand to reason they had the most men and they did.
Over
the past week, the upper tier families had been doing the genetic and
reproductive mathematics. Yes, they had the best women to men ratio, but
it wasn't enough. They were going to die out. They could either change
the basic fundamentals of their society, or they could steal more men.
They chose kidnapping.
Stealing
men from the poor, while better for the long term political outlook,
was sending your precious security troops into some really bad
neighborhoods. The middle class? They lived in nice quiet neighborhoods.
Besides, the upper tier no longer cared about long term political
consequences. Now it was a battle for survival.
The
middle class women didn't simply hand over their men. They fought and
in more than a few cases, died trying to keep their lineage alive. At
the time, most had no clue why this savage act had befallen them. Words
from on high instructed the local police to do nothing. The flaw in the
evacuation plan was that most policemen were middle class too.
A
special effort had been made by the kidnappers to not steal men from
communities with policewomen. That would have been a catastrophe. The
thing was, the rank and file policewoman identified with their fellow
worker. Their orders didn't make sense, men were the most precious
commodity. Police unit began having hushed communication with other
police units.
They
didn't like the picture that was being revealed. With the roar of
aircraft at dawn, the cops knew what was happening and the tide of
rebellion was rising with the Sun. The schedule had the majority of the
evacuations being finished by late afternoon, even with bad weather. One
of the keys to making this possible was to shut down the communication
network.
This
is exactly what the Security Troops did. Sure, there would be panic,
but it would be a disorganized panic. All of this failed to take into
account the human condition. Shortly after seven o'clock in the morning,
a police sergeant boldly walked through the central headquarters, took a
quick right turn past two surprised police administrative officials,
opened the door to the Police Commandant's office and filled that woman
with all eleven bullets in her gun. Why? A Special Security Team had
mistaken one address for another, stormed in, and killed her mother,
aunt and three sisters in the process of stealing her community's two
males and her son.
The
Sergeant dropped her pistol and waited. Policewomen, weapons drawn,
swarmed the room. In a normal world, the assassin would have been born
to the ground, arrested and medical aid summoned for their downed
leader. This was not a normal morning. While those policewomen couldn't
put a finger on what it was, something was horribly, horribly wrong.
The
Sergeant turned to her growing audience and began issuing orders. For
an instant, no one moved then the first lemming jumped off the cliff and
the flood gates were opened. Several minutes later, the head of Hong
Kong's tactical unit was leading her team toward the Security Services
HQ with order to link up with other units and storm the building.
What
was she waiting for? While the Security Troops were very well equipped,
the HK Police had armored cars used for riot suppression. Like their
Federation counterparts, these vehicles normally fired tear gas. The
Chinese were extra efficient with their devices though. They also fired a
variety of grenades, even a rocket meant to penetrate hardened
structures.
Yes,
Virginia, the cops had armor piercing shells for their little RVs. The
Security Building was solidly built and the troops defending it were
confident they could hold out until other units relieved them. When the
first chunks of granite began exploding in on them, the fear gripped
their ovaries. In theory, the structure should have held out for 24
hours.
In
fact, it held out 18 minutes. By the time the Security Services
helicopter showed up, the communication network for the city had been
restored. The helicopter strafed the police but didn't have anything
that could deal with the armored vehicles. They called in the Marine
Regiment assigned to Hong Kong to come and restore order.
The
Marines prepared their land and air assets to roll out then discovered a
problem. Outside their gates a battalion of infantry from the 9th
Reserve division had assembled. It was their post after all, replacing
the Marines if they had been sent to a war zone. There were 2500 Marines
and only 600 light infantry. The issue was exactly where did the 9th
Reserve division stand in all of this mess?
The
Marine Colonel didn't want to roll out of her base only to have the
reservists storm in once she was gone. Splitting her forces wasn't a
good idea either. Apparently the Security Service had a real fight on
their hands. While she was trying to figure this conundrum out, the Navy
began shelling, Canton. Compared to Hong Kong, Canton had gone totally
insane.
She
called up the commander of the 9th Reserve Division to see where she
stood. That General informed her counterpart that she was about to storm
the towers and to hell with anyone who got in her way. The Colonel
called the Security Services' new commander to find out what was what.
The SS commander started screaming at the Colonel to get off her ass and
into the fight.
After
some careful consideration, she called her liaison with the naval
amphibious detachment and formally requested to be evacuated from Hong
Kong. The Navy was coming to help her out. Why? Because the head of the
naval base in Canton wasn't an idiot either. She had ships, but no
troops and now here was this 2500 women force volunteering to be her
much needed muscle.
This
was a far more crushing need because Canton had a regular service
division barracked there. Duly informed of a riot supported by the
police breaking out in the wealthiest section of town, the division had
raced to the rescue. They massacred the mobs around the towers and
rescued the private security forces defending there.
As
soon as she secured the perimeter of the district, the General of that
division had her troops storm the towers. These weren't a mob of workers
with policewomen in the mix. These were combat troops and they cut a
swath through the private security. Men were 'liberated' along with
other assets that hadn't escaped yet. This act of betrayal accomplished,
the General and her division began their withdrawal.
The
Chinese Army and Air Force had been hammering rebel positions all
morning. Now they didn't know what in the hell to do. Over the next
forty-eight hours, many division commanders came to the same conclusion.
It was time to take the men and run. Remember the relationship between
regular divisions and the populace?
This
was coming out badly in a big way and not in a way most people would
have thought of. The civilian woman had no connection to the soldiers
what-so-ever. That meant no atrocity was out of bounds. Both sides knew
that defeat meant death. The soldiers were in all metrics better, except
two; the soldiers were outnumbered a hundred to one and most fights
were in an urban environment that lessened the soldiers' technological
superiority.
The
other brutal aspect of the struggle was every dead soldier was
irreplaceable. The civilian woman-pool was effectively limitless. With
low male ratios and the Plague added to that, China appeared to be on a
fast track to oblivion. Before that happened, one final drama had to
play out.
Shanghai.
From the final scene in the cabin.
"I'm
begging you; understand that it isn't the end of morality to stay. When
the madness ends, you need to decide if we will still be worthy of
continuing on. You'll no longer be part of that equation if you go now,"
I declared.
"Are we supposed to ignore that he was a terrorist and she is a homicidal maniac?" Aniqua said.
"I'm
not homicidal," Flame grinned. "I'm a psychotic sociopath. I don't
randomly kill people. I do it with malice of forethought."
Jethro didn't show a desire to defend himself.
"Israel, Flame almost killed you last night," Venus pointed out. "Why would you stick around?"
Why was I sticking around?
"Israel, don't do this," Angel said. "You promised me you would stop running into danger."
"Angel, why do you have to be right and I have to be wrong?" I sighed.
"Because
those two are dangerous criminals," Roni answered. Didn't Roni
understand that I was a far more callous killer than either of those
'criminals' and I didn't have to lift a finger, or look at a single
grave?
And Right Where We Left Off:
I had to take a different tact. I had to find another,
"Roni,"
she was the one I had to prove myself to. Angel? Having betrayed me so
often, even her convictions about Jethro and Flame wouldn't drive her
from my side, I hoped. Aniqua and Venus, no matter what moral core they
based their argument on, wanted to live, and that meant sticking with a
larger group than just two people.
"Roni,
I am asking you to trust me," I made furtive eye contact. I didn't want
to die and that was the direction this talk was going. If Roni left,
could I really let her, Angel, Aniqua and Venus go it alone?
My soul begged for trust, trust in me for a few more hours.
'Let's see this through together.’
"Please,”
'Please Angel, Aniqua, Roni and Venus. Please see all the pain I've endured caring so much, carrying us all so far, '
"Please, just a little while longer," my voice faltered.
One
more hurdle? Was this one more hurdle, or the last one? My psyche
reached into the last drawer in my battered cupboard of my sanity, the
dwindling larder of my hopes and dreams, miserly horded and so
plentifully spent, only to find a finger's trace of dust remained.
Was
this all I had left? It seemed like the John Wayne epic western, the
Searchers. Would I be Debbie? Finally coming home from the nightmare
which had become the only life I had been left, a life I had still found
the strength to live? Or was I Ethan Edwards, finished and spent; no
longer welcome in the happy world I'd spent four long years to reach and
which lay just beyond the portal?
Arms
crossed, I was being pulled away from, from home; what I wished home
would be like. The door outside to the van would take me down the road,
yet it was just an allusion to my fate. Standing still, taking that
step, both would lead me outside. The pretense of my companions would
not matter. I would be alone, forever more, I would no longer have the
strength; the certainty of purpose; to come back.
"Please,” 'Please love me. Please trust me. Please give me one last chance.'
So damn hard, for so damn long, for four years I lived with the denial of hope.
I had discarded that comfortable certainty of hopelessness for love,
"Please,”
"No. Trust me, Israel. These are the 'wrong' people. They won't help you. They won't help you get better," Roni insisted.
I
trembled. My chest felt too tight. I couldn't breathe. I wanted to run
back into the cellar in my mind where I had run so many times before.
"Forfuck's sake!" I snapped. "Don't keepfucking interrupting me!" No one said anything for a few seconds.
"Israel?" Angel whispered.
"Roni, why are any of you here today?" I persevered.
"We are here because we pitched in and worked together; looked out for each other," she responded.
"Wrong,"
I trembled with, was this rage? "We are all here today because everyone
in this room has trusted me with their lives. You are here, with some
hope of seeing next week, because of me and no one else."
"Israel," Roni started.
"Shut
up! Shut up! Shut up!" I screamed. "Without me, the rest of you would
be living comfortable lives back in the city, safe in your preconceived
notions about the relationships between men and women."
Angel put her hand on Roni's shoulder to forestall her friend's bitter comeback.
"Without
me screwing up your lives; without each one of you; except Jethro,
Paisley and Lavender; putting trust in me despite knowing how screwed up
I am, you would all be facing down the eradication of the Human Race.
Me!" I seethed. "Me! Without you trusting me so much you would all toss
your safe lives away, you wouldn't be here dropping your idiotic
moralistic arguments on me. Everyfucking one of you, owes your life to you being able to love me beyond rational explanation. Tell me I'm lying," I petered out.
"It is not that simple," Aniqua took up the cause.
"Having
trusted me this far, why are you stopping now? Don't give me any shitty
excuse about Jethro; he gave up being a terrorist thirty years ago, or
Flame; the vicious psychopath who dragged her very-wounded teammate to
us, plus figured out we were here in the first place; proving she is
also one of the most cunning people in the room."
"Say
something besides 'gee, Israel, they scare me', because their approach
to life might be the right one, given our precarious position and all
our lives being on the line. And I'd rather be in the 'right', even if
it leaves Kuiko dead at your feet," I speared her with my gaze. "And No!
I am not exaggerating. I trust Jethro and Flame. Until this point, you
have had faith in me, so I want to know what I have done so wrong that
your faith is now shaken."
"Gee Israel, why don't I simply shoot these pretentious bitches for you," Flame joked.
"Please," I looked down at my feet, fists painfully clenched. "Please Flame, please don't."
"Be happy you are my only God-damn friend," Flame snorted. "Continue. Their excuses are going to be doozies."
"Israel, if we go, will you come with us?" Roni ignored everything I had just said.
"No.
No, I'll crawl into a corner and die inside, Roni. I can't in good
conscious do something I know to be suicidal and I can't abandon you. I
trust you four. I do. I also don't trust you to keep any of us alive.
You don't have it in you, and Jethro and Flame do."
"I
spent every day for nearly three months in a basement with a serial
killer. I know theirs is a madness I must embrace to keep all of us
alive. I'm not a killer. I probably never will be. I know for our group
to survive, we will need to be capable of killing people. We can't stay
here long; if nothing else, we'll eat Jethro out of house and home. For a
variety of reasons, we can't go back into the city. That means we head
into the countryside."
"With
civilization going down the toilet, how do you expect us to find food
and energy cells? I know where we need to go and our cars won't hold a
charge for that long. I've seen the dark underbelly of human nature on a
level with both Angel and Flame. If we go hat-in-hand, odds are
extremely likely they will kill you and enslave me; not because they
know who I am, but because I've got testicles and men are a rare
commodity."
"What
are the rest of you going to do to keep the rest of us safe, fed and
mobile? By all means, tell me I haven't thought this through in the same
way I've worked out every other crisis we've been confronted with in
the past two weeks. That's it, my argument. You get to decide now. I
hope you make your choice based on something more than knee-jerk
reactions, understanding not one of you have ever had to test yourmoralityagainst your'will to survive'before now."
"Top of his class," Capri murmured. "Our kids are going to be geniuses."
"What do we do when one of them murders someone?" Aniqua asked. At least it was an honest question.
"We'll deal with it then," I replied.
"Please
take into account: Flame, despite her long criminal history, has never
been charged with murder and Jethro, despite his terrorist career, was
so cautious he has retained both his freedom and remained free of drug
therapy. You are assuming poor judgement on their part, despite every
bit of evidence to the contrary. If they weren't both careful, we
wouldn't be having this conversation."
"I bet you kicked ass in debate," Venus shook her head. She also crossed over from the 'departing' crowd to the rest of us.
"Roni,
he has forgiven me every time I have betrayed him," Angel sighed. "Not
only that, he has used my betrayal to advance his; our cause." To me,
"I'm tired offucking up around you, Israel. I hope this is the last time I have to apologize." She came over to majority's side.
Aniqua crossed over without another word, leaving Roni alone.
"If you die, humanity dies," Roni shook her head. "I'll stay."
Latest
crisis averted. On second thought; this was the first democratic
conflict we had faced and it had been won with reason; not threat, or
fear of force.
I ran my hands through my hair.
"Angel, why does this keep happening?" I tried not to sound too desperate.
"We'll
deal with that later. Sit back and savor your victory," she chided me.
Sometimes; more often than not; listen to the woman who holds your
health in her hands. I did.
"Wow," Flame looked over to Jethro, "I've never seen so much cunt tamed so fast in my life. He is trulyfucking impressive."
We
were all surprised when Kuiko hurled herself at Flame, even Flame.
Unfortunately, surprise for Flame was measured in milliseconds.
Kuiko
barely had her hands on Flame before Flame spun them around, slammed
Kuiko into the ground with Flame on top, and began wailing on her.
Samantha was the first to attempt a rescue. All it earned her was a judo
throw which sent her head of heels over the two combatants. Capri, far
more brave than capable, was rushing in when Angel shoved her aside and
lit into Flame.
I
went in; not to fight, but to drag Kuiko free of the battle. I
shouldn't have bothered. By the time I had a hand on Kuiko's elbow,
Angel had Flame pressed face first on the floor and her left arm twisted
painfully behind her back.
"Get off me, Cow," Flame raged.
"Stay down," Angel warned her.
"I'm going tofucking kill you, Cunt," Flame seethed.
"Angel, please get off her," I requested. "This isn't Flame's fault."
Angel hesitated for several seconds before releasing her hold and jumping back.
Flame
spun to her feet and glared fury at the assembly. She came right at me.
At the time, I didn't know Jethro threw up a cautioning hand to Angel
and I really wasn't sure why she took his advice, yet she did. Maybe her
faith in me was growing. I shifted Kuiko's curled up body behind me.
"Get out of myfucking
way!" Flame screamed at me as her boot slammed into my ribs. I refused
to let go of Kuiko, or stop shielding her. Flame punched me in the ear.
"Bitch, get out of thefucking way."
I looked up at Flame.
"I'd
never let go of you," futilely spewing forth from my lips. I was
terrified. Only the fact I was more terrified of how I would regard
myself if I let Kuiko go, kept me hanging on. My inner Monster was
howling at me to escape; hide; evade. Flame slapped, then backhanded me.
Flame's eyes were crazy-angry. For a split second they appeared to
un-focus. When they cleared again, she was still certifiably crazy, and
then she started laughing.
"I am forever going to regret not killing you on that bridge; Bitch," Flame snickered. She offered me a hand up.
"I'm a little busy right now," I smiled painfully.
"Okay," Flame nodded. She reached past me. Kuiko flinched before Flame rustled her hair. "Kiddo, keep in mind he owes me afuck-stun, so don't get greedy."
"Meep," Kuiko responded.
With
their bizarre exchange complete, Flame sauntered back to her seat as if
nothing had happened. Most of the surrounding ladies were shocked,
angry, and or appalled. Flame didn't care. It appeared she barely gave a
damn about my opinion, which was still a milestone for her. I turned to
the Kuiko in my lap.
"Okay, what inspired you to attack Flame?" I hugged her tight. My ribs hurt; again.
"I
don't know," Kuiko mumbled. "I was so scared and you promised to try
not to die anymore and here you were, trying to die on me again. Then
Flame said something and, I don't know what happened. The next thing I
recalled clearly was her punching me in the face. Am I ugly?"
"Oh, you are a hideous little troll," I sighed.
"Really?" she nearly cried.
"Yep,"
I groaned. "Tonight, all night long, as we are sleeping together, we
are going to have to keep the lights out so you don't scare me. Since I
need to know where you are, I'll have to keep a hand on you constantly
too."
"Oh,” she blinked. "If I get Flame to punch me again, can I sleep with you tomorrow night too?"
"Bedtime,"
Jethro dispelled the gathering silence. "Lavender, make sure all the
leftovers are put away. Paisley, check the locks and stove. Daddy will
make it up to you for letting these sickos into our tidy shard of
Paradise. As for the rest of you; Roni, you know where the first spare
bedroom is. Venus, you know where the other one is and Capri, I showed
you where the sleeping bags were stored."
People
began moving about. The tension ratcheted down a notch now that we had
something constructive to do which would keep us from dwelling on the
last five minutes. Jethro almost snuck up on me (over the last 3 three
years, I've cultivated a pretty keen spatial awareness.) He motioned me
to step outside. We strode about a dozen steps into the night.
"Do you really think I won't waste one of your bitches if I feel she's stepped out of line?" Jethro asked without looking at me.
"Why do you want to know? The moment has passed," I replied.
"I think you know the answer to that too," I believed he sneered.
"You
don't love Lavender, or Paisley, though they don't know it," I
explained. "You aren't going to start shooing us because that isn't how
you wanted to go out; in some dumbass quarrel against people you've
shared hospitality with. You have the look of a man who wants to explode
into violence; in your case, for a damn long time. I imagine every time
you saw a cop alone doing some random shit, you contemplated killing
her."
"You
didn't, because killing just one wasn't enough," I mumbled. "You want
some last, epic, tragic battle and to take as many of them to Hell as
possible. I don't know why, not really. It is contrary to my mindset. I
don't want to kill anyone so much that I'd die to do it. I certainly
don't hate people I've never met enough to kill them. Still, I assume
you have your reasons. But I don't think you are crazy enough to kill
the rest of us to get your wish," I concluded.
"If you thought I'd gamble with the lives of your ladies, you'd tell Flame, wouldn't you?" Jethro mused.
"Absolutely," I nodded.
"Good
man," Jethro reciprocated. "Use the right tool for the job." By that he
meant not telling Angel. Angel would want to talk it out. Flame would
blow Jethro away without hesitation. "Let's get inside. I think you've
put your Main Squeeze through enough for tonight."
"Did you stop Angel from jumping back in on Flame?" I inquired as we headed inside.
"Yep.
That's part of being a man; living with the choices you make," Jethro
informed me. "If Angel had gone back in for Flame, your group would
always be confused about who was in charge. It didn't matter that Flame
busted you up."
"All your ladies saw you taking charge and respected you for it. Psychology is important come crunch time," he explained.
"I still got beaten," I sighed. Jethro held the door for me to go back inside.
"Doesn't
matter," Jethro patted me on the back. "You took a beating for Kuiko
and now they know you'd take a beating for any of them."
"Being
a man is much more than kicking ass," Jethro chuckled. "You are a wimpy
son of a bitch, but that will change if you live long enough. What
matters is they think you care. Simple shit like a hug, a kiss, and
asking them 'how they are doing' does wonders and doesn't cost much."
"How come you never got, attached?" I asked.
"I have afucking
armory in my basement, Idiot," he laughed. "That doesn't mean my advice
isn't time tested. You can't go wrong spanking that ass more often.
They'll get used to it."
"Did you witness the beating I just took?" I mumbled.
"Some
bitches, you tie up first, Son," Jethro teased me. "Some you tie down
spread-eagle and use a ball-gag on. I suggest option Two for Flame until
she gets addicted to that cock."
"Please
stop," I begged. "I've had about as much culture shock, pain and mental
anguish as I can handle for one day. By all means, light into me
tomorrow, but right now I need to get some sleep."
"Good luck with that, Boy,"
I laughed again.
"I smell some serious arousal and it's more than just my bitches," Jethro surmised.
I froze up. He saw my reaction.
"Say
'no' if you're not in the mood, Israel. Remember, you have what they
want and they'll wait until you say 'go' because they'll want it again
and again."
"Did you ever love anyone, Jethro?" I requested.
"Twice,
and I never told either one," he exhaled deeply. "One was an officer I
served with and the other was the wife of a good friend. I've made all
kinds of excuses for my cowardice and I regret them all. You are doing
better with this than I was. Better yet, they give a damn about you."
That
was it for us. For once, I didn't feel uncomfortable with the silence.
We found Roni and Paisley in Silent's room. Roni was currently working
on Kuiko and even kept her seated when Kuiko tried to get up and come to
me as I entered the room. I looked from Kuiko to Silent.
"She's
lucky," Roni answered my visual inquiry. "Five wounds. Nothing life
threatening. Her armored vest saved her life, that's for sure."
"So, who are you going to sleep with?" Roni asked.
"How big is the bed?" I requested.
"Queen-sized," was the answer.
"Do you think anyone would be too pissed if I asked Capri?" I inquired.
"I don't see a problem," Roni smiled. Kuiko lowered her eyes and looked sad.
"Is Kuiko okay?" I questioned.
"She's fine," Roni teased. In some ways, Roni understood the undercurrents of my humor.
"Are
you coming, Kuiko?" I looked at her. "I did say I wanted a hot, sexy,
exotic troll sleeping with me tonight. You still game?"
She almost bowled me over, she jumped on me so fast.
"I
take that to be a 'yes'," Paisley remarked. I took my best buddy and
went hunting for the room I had been gifted with. No one took my request
for Capri poorly and the three of us crawled under the covers together.
The lights were out, all movement had ceased and I was fading into sleep. My old nemesis:proximitywas crumbling under the rollercoaster of motions and fatigue.
"Kuiko, I'm going to lick his nipple," Capri whispered. "You game?"
"Can I?" Kuiko pleaded. I wasn't sure who she was asking. I'd like to assume it was me.
I
groaned. Capri snuggled up against me and she felt out my left nipple
in the darkness. Her tongue quickly followed. Kuiko was a few fingers
behind her. I groaned again.
"Do you think a little lesbian action will get him turned on?" Capri giggled. "Up for it?"
"Okay," Kuiko chirped. I rolled over onto my stomach and started weeping into my pillow.
"That's
okay, Israel," Capri murmured, "We'll stop this time, but don't ever be
mean to us again, or the sexual taunts and innuendo will be much, much
worse."
I sobbed.
"Good boy."
They left me alone after that.
Past Midnight:
In
hindsight, it was stupidly easy to find me, if you knew what to look
for. In this case, all they needed to know, were the names of the
occupants of my apartment Wednesday morning and the names and home
addresses of their closest acquaintances. Everyone on the list had
either deactivated their phone and personal computer, or was easily
locatable in the city ~ except Jethro MacFarlane. A small, stealth drone
fly-over scanning for infra-red signatures suggested a huge number of
houseguests. A special 'ping' (courtesy of a blood transfusion a few
days earlier) verified I was on the premises.
There
were several hiccups between our visitors rolling off the highway and
saying 'hello.’ Jethro had a number of sensors on his property to make
him aware of unwanted trespassers, as we'd witnessed with Flame's and
Silent's arrival. Neutralizing them took about five minutes. Figuring
out his place was an architectural jigsaw puzzle was another seven
minutes in the planning and implementation phase.
Their
prime mission was locating my body within the domicile. Their secondary
concern was the copious amount of firearms they were discovering around
the locale through the use of magnetic sensors. In their favor, they
had been chosen time and time again for being innovative, highly
adaptive, clever and courageous.
"Israel," a female voice whispered to me. "Capri and Kuiko, is it?"
I awoke, swallowing my heart. A slumbering Kuiko mumbled something. Capri was far more alert. She quickly rose up on her elbows.
"What the; Jen? What thefuckare you doing here?" she hissed to the newcomer.
"Jen?"
I focused. "Ah; everyone here is friendly. Let me contact the others
before something goes wrong." If the Vanishers were inside Jethro's
place, Jethro, Angel and Flame could still cause things to take a tragic
twist.
"We have discovered a few automatic rifles and an anti-air missile on site," Jen smiled. "Care to explain?"
Judgement call time.
"The
homeowner is former MRA. He quit when they started killing
non-governmental targets and has been sitting on the sidelines since
then," I explained. "Also, there are two very recently-former mobster
here as well; one badly banged up; plus one 'very-former' Metropolitan
Police Officer; Angel Kristi."
"Hey,"
Kuiko tried to make sense of Jen, who was crouched at the foot of our
bed. It was difficult to make her out clearly because she had a hood on
and what I thought might be night-vision goggles raised up on her
forehead. She was otherwise dressed in some drab camouflage-pattern
combat dress and body armor, despite Jen being the Nasa member of the
Vanisher team assigned to 'vanishing' me. She also had a sleekly-lethal
looking weapon pointed at the ceiling. It was an ultra-modern,
sound-suppressed death-dealer made for close-quarters fighting.
"Hey," Jen nodded slightly. "I don't suppose you feel like departing with us now?" was aimed my way.
"I've already got an exit plan I'm working on," I murmured.
"How about Capri inform the rest of the house you have company then?" Jen grinned. "The rest should get off the main road."
"Rest of you?" I gulped.
"Okay," Capri slid out of bed.
"I'll go too," Kuiko offered.
"No," Jen shook her head (to Kuiko). "Yes ~ rest of us ~ and I think we'd rather have 'Red' handle this,”
"Because I'm a lawyer?" Capri guessed bitterly.
"No; because you are level-headed," Jen snickered. "You are also short, so we can shoot over you if something bad happens."
"Gee
thanks," Capri snorted. As she headed for the door, Zara slipped into
the room backward. She had a weapon similar to Jen's and a rifle slung
over her back.
"Brandi
will be sticking with her," Jen informed me. Zara remained by the door,
scanning for outside threats. Providence was kind, though Flame
insisted I come by before she exited her room. Jethro was, I couldn't
say if he was confused, or humbled. He'd come face to face with Special
Forces troopers and been overwhelmed in his own home. A quick look at me
confirmed I'd told them the most pertinent details.
When
the Vanisher Team Leader, Casper, showed up, she and another member
took Jethro aside for a brief chat. I wanted to tag along. They wouldn't
allow it. I was rather surprised when they returned because he seemed
rather upbeat (and alive). Her pronouncement was he could keep his guns.
If he pointed any of them at me, or the other guys, they'd kill him and
he'd agreed to the 'deal.’ I was thinking 'other guys?'
Fifteen
minutes after being awoken, I was part of the pow-wow between what was
now 'my' group, the Vanishers and Jethro. Angel, Flame and Capri wanted
to be with me. 'Captain' Casper nixed that idea. I could have one and
only one. She had one lady; her cell's 'Intelligence' Officer; Wendy
(later to be known as 'The Good Witch'). Jethro was part of the
discussion because he was a combat veteran, the homeowner and had
specifics on the arms stockpile they were sitting on.
I
thought it over. I chose Flame. Angel was disappointed. Capri was
contemplative over me picking the psycho. She got it quickly. I hadn't
picked the sick-fuck;
I had picked the career criminal who might have knowledge the cop and
very green lawyer might not possess. Both Flame and Jethro were likely
to have any piece of obscure city lore as Angel, so I had that angle
covered.
The
three guys: Pierre Thomas ~ 18 year old college freshman who played 6
musical instruments, Barabbas Chebaya~ 22 year old plumber journeyman,
and Lowry Pritchard ~ 23 year old unemployed artist or house-painter or
man with a criminal record (anti-social juvenile antics). They all
appeared bitter, sullen and were uncommunicative, except to let everyone
know they thought Jethro's place was a dump and wanted to know when
they would be moving to someplace safer.
The
last question was the reason for Casper's twelve women Vanisher team
being in Jethro's house and their conference with myself, Flame and
Jethro. Casper didn't beat around the bush.
"We
have an issue. The declaration of Martial Law has bollixed our planned
exit strategy. We were going to appropriate local Federation Air Force
Reserve resources, fly to an unused, closed military base to the
southwest and take other transport from there with the eventual goal of
meeting with our larger command."
"Now
that is no longer possible. Frank; Mr. Jensen; Truman, Brandi and Jen
seem to believe you have developed an alternate, independent escape
scenario," she addressed me.Alternateandindependentwere polite ways of saying she suspected I had planned toescapefrom the Vanishers all along, which was almost true.
My
first plan had me using the Vanishers to leave our society, then
abandoning them too. Later, I had figured out staying with them was the
best bet for me and my friends to survive the upcoming calamity, so I'd
left breadcrumbs for them to find me; namely my meeting with Francesca
and my parting words with Dimples. I had figured we'd be having this
'reunion' in Cody, not here, but I shouldn't have underestimated them,
again.
"Truman? Truman is Zara?"
"Yeah," Casper nodded. "Truman is Zara."
"Very
well then, I have a medium-term solution. I was hoping Mr. MacFarlane
would have the short-term solution to get us from the city outskirts to
that destination. Jethro?"
"Which way we headed?" he asked.
"West."
"Fancy
that," he smiled. "Just so happens I know of a pre-Plague burgh west of
here which is a ghost town now. There is an old ferry there which
should get us across the Mississippi," he confided. That should be the
biggest issue: the river was utterly un-fordable and all the bridges
would be monitored. How foresighted of him. Casper's nod appeared to be
in agreement with me.
"Power plant?" she inquired.
"An
old diesel I finished converting to bio-fuel around twenty years ago.
I've kept it up since then, though I wouldn't put much faith in it being
good for more than two, or three trips. The distillery I cobbled
together for the fuel doesn't produce the necessary high octane and the
lubricant isn't nearly adequate for something that powerful."
"Jethro, why did you keep a ferry in working order?" I wondered.
"It
is the last thing the bitches would look for, if they ever came for me
and I had the chance to bolt," he grinned. "Every route south and west
is blocked by rivers. East is mostly open country and semi-automated
agro-businesses. North is lake country ~ broken ground and so the most
likely place I'd run to. They'd waste days there looking for me. By
then, I'd have slipped west and hopefully be in the Rockies."
"Okay. Where do we go from there?" Casper's gaze settled back on me.
"The
Silverhorn Ranch outside of Cody, Wyoming. My former boss in the
Mayor's Office has a cousin who lives there. She will by trying to go
there as well," I added, feeling somewhat guilty. By trying to save
Francesca, I had risked the rest of us.
"Have you ever been there?"
"No," which implied I was running away to a place which might not exist.
"Good. Have you seen a picture of it? A picture in your boss's office perhaps?"
"No,
not that I can recall. We never talked about our families. I didn't get
the feeling they were terribly close, which was probably why Francesca
brought it up. She's pretty smart too," I reasoned.
"We are all probably betting our lives on that," Jethro remarked.
"We
are. Okay, Wyoming works for us," Casper didn't seem upset. "It is not
impossible some other agency could track you there amongst the legion of
other possibilities, in its favor, it is far away from here. There is
only one other issue. Mr. MacFarlane; we need to deactivate your band."
"How is that going to work?" he was deeply suspicious.
"They
kill you," I sighed, "then bring you back after inserting a Coroner's
Code." It dawned on me the three guys the Vanishers had brought with
them had already gone through that procedure. That would be another
reason they were unhappy.
"You don't say," Jethro studied Casper intently.
"Jethro,
it was done to me years ago. I'm sure they did it to the three guys
outside (in the other room) tonight. They'd be doing it to me as well,
except a riot cop did them the favor by blasting my bracelet at the M A L
Rally two nights ago and I never had the opportunity to have it fixed,"
I reasoned.
"And just like that, I'm going to let you kill me?" his eyes flickered from me to Casper to Casper's companion.
"Or you don't come with us," Casper offered.
"Why don't we fry it, the way Israel's was by that riot cop?" he suggested.
"It
sends out an emergency distress call as it dies," I informed him. "The
world may be in chaos, but can we really be certain the authorities
won't send somebody out to investigate?"
"And
someone to investigate what happened to those people?" Casper added.
Sure, we could kill, or kidnap the first band of First Responders. Then
what?
"Let me go talk it over with my girls," Jethro evaded.
"Of
course. No pressure, Mr. MacFarlane. We can afford to part ways after
the ferry if you don't, but that is as far as I can risk my unit if your
band stays active," she assured him. Jethro's eyes bore into my soul.
"Fine,"
he mumbled. Sure, the Vanishers could have been fooling me. It was
Casper's genuine last minute compromise which won him over. I imagine
placing his life in a woman's hands was the last thing he expected to do
24 hours ago, yet here he was. "How are we going to do this?"
"Not
here," Casper gave a sly grin. "We let our vet take your vitals and
make you comfortable first. We need to make sure you'll survive the
process; we are looking at a 100% success rate to date."
"Vet?" he gave a start.
"Veterinarian," Casper smiled. "She's a trained combat paramedic too, but she's an honest-to-God Dr. of Veterinary Science."
"I'm not sure that makes me feel better," Jethro grumbled.
"She's also an explosive expert," I tossed out there.
"Not helping," he frowned.
"Oh,
Casper, we can use Roni too. She's a paramedic with City Services, or
was," I recalled. "Paisley is a college junior studying Biology,”
"We'll
go with the paramedic assisting," Casper nodded. Out we went. Casper
whispered some communications to her crew then had Brandi brief Roni on
the procedure they were about to subject Jethro too.
After
all the crap Roni had been through, putting a man into cardiac arrest
hardly fazed her. Apparently they did it all the time; to large animals,
like horses. Jethro calmed his lady-friends down, 'Daddy will be right
back', then he lay down on the sofa. I took the time to get a count of
the Vanishers; we had 12. Meanwhile, Flame had gone to Angel and
exchange a few words. They did what I should have been doing; organizing
'my side.’
As
it was, Angel stuck Venus with Flame to watch over things while she,
Samantha and Lavender helped the Vanishers move stuff from their
vehicles indoors. Capri, Kuiko, Aniqua and Paisley set up sleeping
stations for our fifteen new houseguests.
Brandi
'killing' Jethro was rather anti-climactic. She injected him with
something. Five minutes later, he closes his eyes, took one deep breath
followed by several more stutter-breathes then Brandi pronounced him
dead. Wendy had hooked up a wire feed to his bracelet from her laptop
computer. She went through a countdown, sent a pre-set command then
snipped his bracelet free. Brandi administered the shot to the heart
followed by an electric jolt and we got our cantankerous old man back.
"Fuck," he choked out. "Damn, that hurts."
"How was Hell, Old Man?" Flame mocked him.
"Busier
than a Drag Bar during Fleet Week," he coughed. "I saw a few of your
friends there, promised them you'd be seeing them real soon."
"Ha,"
Flame chuckled. She punched me. That brought an unnecessary and
frightening number of reactions from the armed women around me. "Nope;
you must have been delusional. Israel is still here and he's the only
friend I got."
"Please
do not hit Israel again," Casper stated in a very tightly controlled
voice. "We have barely avoided killing you twice already. Don't make
'third time' the charm."
"Oh!" Flame clued in. "The bitches from the bridge. Which one is the sniper?"
"I
will not point her out to you so we can avoid the pointless exchange of
lead, Flame," I groaned as I rubbed my arm. "Take into account she has
eleven exceedingly lethal friends while all you have is me."
"Point,"
she chortled. "I'll keep my eye out for the one who looks like she
can't live another moment without your cock. It shouldn't take long."
I stared at her, mouth agaip.
"Just kidding. They all look like they want a piece of you."
"Not
helping!" I shouted back. Yes, I knew every member of the Vanisher team
most likely had seen me both nude and having sex with other women. I
didn't need to be reminded of it.
I also caught the glance Wendy sent Casper's way.
"I'm
pretty sure her knowledge of criminal enterprises in the Midwest will
come in real handy," I preempted them. I didn't want them killing Flame
either.
"Oh
yeah. I know a mother-daughter team of smugglers who operate out of
Cedar Rapids," Flame smiled broadly. "I figure they can get us across
the Cedar and Iowa Rivers without drawing anyone's notice."
"Why didn't you mention this when we were discussing our exit plans?" Casper glared at Flame.
"I
like him. I can barely tolerate the rest of you, and I'm sure the
feeling is mutual. I figure I'd better carefully dole out the knowledge I
have until the situation shakes out more to my advantage," Flame
enlightened the Vanisher leader.
I
had known all those factors when I brought her to the meeting. Flame
was clever and constantly at Little M's side, so what contacts the
Keverich Crime Syndicate had, she was at least aware of. She simply came
across as so carefree, brutal and brusque it was going to take time for
the rest to appreciate her 'finer' or craftier qualities. I hoped I
lived long enough to see it.
It
had been a long damn day, and with more stress than was remotely
healthy for me given my multiple trips to the precipice of madness, yet I
had one final duty to perform. I went to my fellow males and gathered
them for what my gut told me was something important to discuss. The
Hispanic Vanisher from the metro was hesitant about letting us take a
stroll in Jethro's backyard.
As
I turned to leave, I caught the old man watching us head out. He gave
me a nod. I needed the endorsement since I was burning up what little
recovery my short nap had given me.
"We are going out," I told the woman.
"Why?"
"Guy stuff," I told her. That didn't satisfy her curiosity. Her eyes flickered back into the room from whence we came.
"Outside; us; alone," I insisted. I was struggling to sound firm.
"Is that wise? The alone part."
"Good point. Give me a gun," I gently extended my hand.
"Do you even know how to use one?" she tried to hide her ridicule.
"Yeah. Of course I do," I frowned.
"Who
taught you to shoot?" she interrogated me. Anger came to my rescue. I
had only started by asking to take a damn stroll after all.
"Experts, people really good at killing stuff," I evaded.
"I don't recall reading about that in your file," she kept detaining us.
"It
was in my dreams, earlier this week, by Sergeant Major Daniel Joseph
Daly, Company Sergeant-Major John R. Osborn and Colonel William O.
Darby. All top notch fellas," I convincingly lied. PR training helps
with that. Sadly,
"William O. Darby was a Brigadier General," she corrected me.
"Posthumously," I counter-corrected. "Miss,” was left hanging.
"Wes Prince," she supplied her alias.
"Yeah.
He's a bit pissed about the belated promotion along with getting gakked
two days before the enemy surrendered and having his training methods
nearly discarded," I continued. "I am glad we both agree he was a
decorated combatant and thus capable of passing on his Warrior's lore.
Gun please." I motioned with my hand once more.
She
moved her P D W aside and drew her pistol before presenting into to me,
ass first. Gingerly, I took it from her and pointed it toward the
ceiling while examining it. First problem.
"Where is the safety?" I inquired.
"This
model doesn't have one," Wes informed me. Sigh. I figured out the trick
for dropping the magazine, examined it; yes, it had bullets, and then
checked the chamber by pulling back on it slightly to verify it had a
round in it. It did.
I
put the magazine back in. I made sure the firearm wasn't pointed at
anyone as I lowered it from pointed up to only threatening Mother Earth.
"Thank you," I gave Wes a weak smile. "Come on guys." She didn't move so I was forced to shoulder passed her.
I
stepped out into the cool night air. I hadn't realized how the hot and
humid Jethro's lodging had become with all the people and the lack of
internal air-conditioning. We walked away from the outdoor lighting
beyond the wood line.
"Hey guys. I'm Israel Jensen. I think there is something we need to get established right now."
"Can I have the gun?" Lowry reached for it.
"Do
you have a clue how to use one?" I refused to flinch. We locked eyes.
Instinctively my fist tightened around the pistol grip. I discovered
there was truth to the mythology ~ holding a gun is its own kind of
empowerment.
I
didn't think I was about to shoot Lowry. I did believe if he moved one
more inch I was going to smash him upside his head with it though. He
backed down.
"Do you have any experience?" he sneered. "Actual experience?"
"Yes.
A lady inside showed me how to use one," I stated. "I'm sure if we all
behave, we will all have a chance to gain some actual firearms'
training."
"Last
time I saw a man use a gun, they murdered him," Barabbas pointed out.
He meant Robert White, killed by a SWAT (Special Weapons And Tactics)
sniper at the M A L (Men's Action League) not so long ago.
"These
women are not those women," I insisted. I thought it best not to
mention the Vanishers set off the bomb which instigated the riot that
led to over a thousand deaths. "They are no longer part of their
society."
"So, the 'plague-thing' is real?" Lowry's face darkened in concern.
"I'm
convinced. I've seen samples and I know my blood holds the antivirals
which counter-act this new Plague. That's peripheral to our current
concerns. What matters is 'us' ~ we five guys. Actually, the old guy can
take care of himself quite nicely. We four have to get with the
program."
"And
that would be?" Lowry scowled. The problem I faced was the anti-social
nature of every guy who had been selected to be 'vanished.’ Had we been
happy members of society, we wouldn't have qualified and wouldn't have
said 'yes' if asked to leave.
"We
need to let go of the bad crap which made us so we gave up on the Old
Order," I began. "I was raped; twice. The second time, Campus Security
wouldn't accept my complaint and if I had committed myself I would have
lost my scholarship, so I struggled on alone. That second time, I was
betrayed by my girlfriend to her sorority."
Pause.
"When I was fourteen, my sister, older sister had some friends over for a party," Pierre opened up. "Mom worked nights."
"What did she give you?" Barabbas asked.
"A
Blazers hoodie, later, some new high-tops," Pierre smiled feebly. "I
got to go to some NC-17 movies and a few outdoor concerts too."
"Oh,"
I nodded as did the others. That was the reality for most boys. We grew
up with single mothers who had to work, so our care was often shared
with other women; either older family members ~ aunts, or sisters ~ or
neighbors who were virtually always women as well. We had to trust these
women, and so did our Moms. And if something happened? Our families
still had to live, go to school with and or work with those women and
their female relatives.
To be continued
ByFinalStandfor Literotica