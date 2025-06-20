Variation in Global Spinal Sagittal Parameters in Asymptomatic Adults with 11 Thoracic Vertebrae, four Lumbar Vertebrae, and six Lumbar Vertebrae (2025)

Yokoyama et al.4 noted six LVs among normal volunteers, and identified differences in total sagittal parameters between six LVs and five LVs. Benlidayi et al.15 reported that patients with LSTV had less sacral tilt, i.e., a more vertical sacrum. However, they ignored the fact that sometimes an increase in the number of LVs can be accompanied by a decrease in the number of TVs. That is, there are individuals with 11 TVs and six TVs at the same time.

However, many of these studies do not consider variation in the number of vertebrae. Most people have 12 thoracic vertebrae (TVs) (T 1 –T 12 ) and five lumbar vertebrae (LVs) (L 1 –L 5 ). However, some asymptomatic individuals have variation in the number of TVs or LVs, including a reduced number of TVs due to bilateral 12th rib loss and lumbosacral transitional vertebrae4, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15. The lumbosacral transitional vertebra (LSTV), which was first observed by Bertolotti in 1917, is the most frequent malformation of the lumbosacral region15. It is defined as either lumbarization of the highest sacral spinal segment (six LVs) or sacralization of the most inferior lumbar spinal segment (four LVs).

There have been many studies on the spinal morphology and alignment of asymptomatic Asian and Western subjects1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. many studies have revealed the tremendous help of sagittal spine parameters on mechanisms and therapeutic strategies for spinal disease1, 3, 6. Spinopelvic alignment parameters are closely correlated with spine typing and spinal sagittal curve3. Pelvic incidence (PI) as a widely used anatomical parameter increases in childhood and adolescence, but is stable in adulthood7. There is an intrinsic relationship between PI, pelvic tilt(PT) and sacral slope (SS), namely, PI = PT + SS. PT and SS are also regarded as forceful indicators for determining pelvic location and are strongly related to spine sagittal curves8. Matching lumbar lordosis (LL) to pelvic incidence (PI) to within 10° is one of the key radiographic components associated with successful outcome in adult spinal deformity surgeries9. Therefore, one of the purposes of the surgeon's corrective surgery is to obtain an adequate LL to achieve a harmonious spinopelvic alignment (PI‐LL 10°or less). In addition, occipitocervical alignment, cervicothoracic alignment, cervical parameters, thoracic parameters, and lumbar parameters also play an important role in the diagnosis and treatment of spinal imbalance or spinal diseases at their respective segments2, 4, 6, 8, 10.

All vertebrae with rib attachments, including bilateral or unilateral ribs, were counted as TVs. A vertebra was considered to be at the LV level only if it was not attached to the ribs17. The key to differentiating whether there were only 11 TVs was to distinguish the first lumbar transverse process from the 12th rib. Generally, the well‐developed 12th rib can be viewed in lateral X‐ray film. However, if the rib is not fully developed or too small, it is difficult to distinguish it from the first lumbar transverse process in either the lateral or posteroanterior view. It is possible to determine whether it is the 12th rib or the first lumbar transverse process from rib vertebrae angle (RVA) and the angle between the first lumbar transverse process and vertebral body (opening angle), and the presence or absence of “lesser rib fossa” in the posteroanterior view (Fig.1). Spinal parameter measurements in individuals with 11 TVs were performed using the T 11 as an indicator instead of T 12 .

Anteroposterior and lateral radiographs were acquired for all volunteers with their arms in the fists‐on‐clavicles position, the head in the neutral position, and the knees and hips fully extended. The radiographs were examined by a spine surgeon and a radiologist who had independently reviewed several hundred whole‐spine images prior to this review. The following parameters were measured from each lateral whole‐spine standing radiograph: occipital slope (OS), C 0–2 Cobb angle (C 0–2 Cobb), C 2–7 Cobb angle (C 2–7 Cobb), C 1–7 Cobb angle (C 1–7 Cobb), C 2–7 sagittal vertical axis (C 2–7 SVA), absolute rotation angle C 2 –C 7 (ARA C 2 –C 7 ), cervical tilt, cranial tilt, T 1 slope (TS), neck tilt (NT), thoracic inlet angle (TIA), thoracic kyphosis (TK), C 6 –T 5 Cobb angle (C 6 –T 5 Cobb), T 5–12 Cobb angle (T 5 –T 12 Cobb), L l Slope (LS), L 1–5 Cobb angle (L 1–5 Cobb), sacral slope (SS), pelvic tilt (PT), pelvic incidence (PI), and C 7 sagittal vertical axis (C 7 SVA). Examples of the parameters have previously been as described2, 4, 16.

This study was performed in accordance with the principles of the Declaration of Helsinki and was approved by our institutional review board (2016 Clinical Research Ethics Review No. 10). A cohort of 427 asymptomatic Chinese adults was recruited between 27 May 2016 and 13 April 2018. The exclusion criteria were as follows: age <18 years; lameness or unequal length of lower limbs; apparent scoliosis (Cobb angle >10° in coronal position); history of trauma of the spine, pelvis, or lower extremity; history of hip or knee arthroplasty and spine, pelvis, or lower limb surgery; complaints of back pain, neck pain, or limb numbness caused by degenerative diseases of the spine, such as disc herniation, spinal canal stenosis, and lumbar spondylolisthesis; strabismus or torticollis affecting balance; history of neuromuscular disorders or congenital abnormalities; or pregnancy or preparation for pregnancy. All individuals were of Chinese ethnicity. Informed consent was obtained from each volunteer prior to enrollment in this trial. The volunteers were given a free full‐spine photograph and X‐ray report, including the chest, lungs, spine, and abdomen, in return for their participation.

Furthermore, according to Tables3, 4, 5, Individuals with 7C + 11T + 5L had significantly lower body mass index (BMI) and C 6 –T 5 Cobb values than individuals with 7C + 12T + 5L (P < 0.05). However, there was no correlation between BMI and C 6 –T 5 Cobb value (Poisson r = −0.470, P = 0.123). The 7C + 12T + 4L group had a significantly greater TIA value (P < 0.05) and significantly lower PT value (P < 0.05) than the 7C + 12T + 5L group. SS, PT, PI, and L 1–5 Cobb values were significantly greater (all P < 0.05), while the TIA value was significantly lower (P < 0.05) in the 7C + 12T + 6L group than in the 7C + 12T + 5L group. There were no significant differences in any of the parameters examined between the 7C + 11T + 6L group and 7C + 12T + 5L group.

The 389 volunteers ranged in age from 22 to 70 years, with a mean age of 42.5 years. They included 20 (5.1%) with 11 TVs, eight (2.1%) with four LVs, and 23 (5.9%) with six LVs. Eight individuals had an atypical number of both thoracic11 and lumbar6 vertebrae. No hemivertebra deformities were found in any of the volunteers. The spinal parameters for individuals with 11 TVs, four LVs, six LVs, and typical numbers of vertebrae are presented in Tables2, 3, 4, 5. Based on the above results, the volunteers were divided into five groups: 7C + 11T + 5L group (12 cases), 7C + 11T + 6L group (eight cases), 7C + 12T + 4L group (eight cases), 7C + 12T + 5L group (346 cases), and 7C + 12T + 6L group (15 cases). X‐ray images of each group are shown in Fig.3.

Discussion

Variation in the Number of Vertebrae and the Advancing of the Resulting Changes in Spinal Parameters About 10%–30% of adults have some form of spinal abnormality with a genetic cause, including a reduction in the number of TVs due to bilateral 12th rib loss and lumbosacral transitional vertebrae4, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19. Previous studies have indicated that six LVs and four LVs have incidence rates of 6.1%–17.4%4, 15 and 13.1%–16.8%20 in the asymptomatic population, respectively. In addition, approximately 5%–8% of “normal” individuals lack a pair of ribs/TVs11, 21. In the present study, we found that 10.6% of the asymptomatic population had an atypical number of thoracic and/or LVs. Among all volunteers, 3.1% were included in the 7C + 11T + 5L group, 2.1% in the 7C + 11T + 6L group, 2.1% in the 7C + 12T + 4L group, and 3.9% in the 7C + 12T + 6L group. LSTV was present in 8.0%, and 5.1% of volunteers had 11 TVs. Although our results differ from some previous studies, they are consistent with other reports11, 21. Previous studies on parameters and sagittal balance have all focused on asymptomatic individuals2, 3, 4, 22. However, many of these studies have ignored the important question of whether spinal parameters can be accurately measured when there is variation in the number of vertebrae among patients2, 3, 22. Yokoyama et al.4 determined that, compared to individuals with 5 LVs, those with six LVs present with markedly different sagittal alignment. However, Yokoyama et al. did not distinguish between 7C + 12T + 6L and 7C + 11T + 6L individuals. Furthermore, there have been no reports on the relations between 11 TVs, four LVs, and total sagittal parameters.

Changes of Global Spinal Parameters Caused by Variation of Lumbar Vertebrae Number Our results do not differ from the spinal sagittal parameters reported previously in individuals with 7C + 12T + 5L4. However, we found that individuals with 7C + 12T + 6L and 7C + 12T + 4L showed marked differences in sagittal parameters compared to those with 7C + 12T + 5L. This appears to be related to the fact that the L 6 vertebra is embryologically derived from S 1 and L 4 due to L 5 sacralization. Mahato et al.23 reported that the occurrence of LSTV is greatly influenced by the functional requirements of the upright position of the human vertebral column. If a sacral mass is small in its overall dimensions, specifically in its load‐bearing areas, it will biologically adapt to incorporate the L 5 vertebra to enhance its load‐bearing capacity (L 5 sacralization). The converse may occur if the sacral mass is capable of competent load bearing, even at its lower segments, because this would set the S 1 segment free (S 1 lumbarization). Therefore, in individuals with 7C + 12T + 6L, the sacrum is tilted more forward than normal, and the hip joints are positioned more posteriorly. By contrast, in individuals with 7C + 12T + 4L, the sacrum is tilted further to the rear than normal, and the hip joints are positioned more anteriorly. PI, PT, and SS are three important pelvic parameters for evaluating the sagittal spinopelvic balance. PI is a morphological parameter, and PT and SS are positional parameters related to the orientation of the pelvis. This explains why PI, SS, and PT became larger in individuals with 7C + 12T + 6L and smaller in individuals with 7C + 12T + 4L. Similar principles can also explain why the PI‐LL of six LVs is greater than that of normal and four LVs. PI‐LL is one of the key factors associated with successful outcome in adult spinal deformity surgeries. Obtaining an adequate LL to achieve a harmonious spinopelvic alignment (PI‐LL 10°or less) is very important for surgeon's corrective surgery. We found that PI‐LL increased with the increase of the number of LVs. The rotation of the pelvis around the axis of the femoral head is a main mechanism involved in regulating the sagittal balance of the spine. Therefore, cervicothoracic parameters, including TS, NT, and TIA, vary with rotation of the pelvis. Compared to 7C + 12T + 5L, we found that TIA was significantly smaller in individuals with 7C + 12T + 6L and significantly larger in individuals with 7C + 12T + 4L. Sacralization can alter the loading regime at the lower spine and can create asymmetrical forces at adjacent structures. This could lead to herniation degeneration of the disc above the transitional vertebra. Previous studies have reported a link between LSTV and lower back pain4, 20. Moreover, Schwab et al.23 investigated the relationships between spinopelvic parameters and back pain, and their results showed that increases in PT, PI, and C 7 SVA are important factors with adverse effects on quality of life (QOL) due to back pain. However, Dar et al.20 found no association between the presence of sacralization and spondylolisthesis. Considering the treatment of symptomatic LSTV cases, it is important to adequately understand sagittal alignment in LSTV cases. The spinal alignment and sagittal balance parameters in individuals with 7C + 12T + 4L and 7C + 12T + 6L could be used as references in such cases.

Changes of Global Spinal Parameters Caused by Variation of Thoracic Vertebrae Number Most people have 12TVs (i.e., T 1 –T 12 ). However, some individuals are missing a vertebra below T 11 , with an incidence of 5%–8%11, 21. The key to determining whether there are only 11 TVs is to distinguish the first lumbar transverse process from the 12th rib. If the rib is not fully developed or too small, it is difficult to distinguish from the first lumbar transverse process on either lateral or posteroanterior view. Two of the authors (a spine surgeon and a radiologist) used the method shown in Fig.3 to determine the variation in the number of TVs and reached a consensus. We did not include any patients with cervical ribs or 13 TVs, as our selection criteria excluded these particular vertebrae variants. The incidence of cervical ribs varies from 0.05% to 8% in the general population, and they are rarely symptomatic in early childhood. However, in older children and adults, thoracic outlet syndrome or aneurysm formation can occur11, 24. Supernumerary ribs, as seen in trisomy 21 syndrome, are rare variants11, 17. Therefore, we excluded such variation in choosing adult asymptomatic volunteers. To the best of our knowledge, no previous studies have investigated the relationships between variation in the number of TVs and spinal sagittal parameters. In this study, we found that individuals with 7C + 11T + 5L had significantly lower BMI and C 6 –T 5 Cobb values than individuals with 7C + 12T + 5L (P < 0.05). However, no correlations between BMI and C6–T5 Cobb values were found in the 7C + 11T + 5L group or in the total population. It is strange that the decrease in number of TVs did not significantly affect the TK value. This means that the reduction in the number of TVs had no significant effect on overall thoracic kyphosis, but had a significant effect on upper thoracic kyphosis. There were no significant differences in SS, PT, PI, or other parameters between the 7C + 11T + 5L group and the 7C + 12T + 5L group. Compared to variation in the number of LVs, the variation in the number of TVs had less effect on the global spinal sagittal parameters. It is necessary to pay attention to the existence of individuals with six LVs and 11 TVs at the same time, which has not been discussed in previous reports. Previous studies have suggested that six LVs are mainly caused by lumbarization of the highest sacral spinal segment14, 15. In this study, however, we found that six LVs may also be the result of the lowest thoracic vertebra segment lacking a pair of ribs. Interestingly, there were no significant differences in any spinal sagittal parameters examined between the 7C + 11T + 6L group and the 7C + 12T + 5L group. Even TK measurements in individuals with 11 TVs were performed using T11 as an indicator instead of T 12 and L 1–5 Cobb in individuals with six LVs were examined using L 6 as an indicator instead of L 5 . This phenomenon should be explained in terms of measurement method and different curvature of the thoracolumbar segment and lumbosacral segment. However, there were too few samples in the 7C + 11T + 6L group, so we can only conservatively conclude that this type of spine variation has little effect on spinal parameters.