Vaughn College earns FAA approval to launch new air traffic control training program – QNS (2025)

The new 233-foot tall air traffic control tower at New York’s LaGuardia Airport has a 360-degree view for controllers and is much taller than the old tower. AP Photo/Business Wire

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology has received federal approval to launch a new, accelerated air traffic controller training program—the first of its kind in the Northeast—creating a direct pathway for local students to enter one of the most critical roles in aviation.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted the Queens-based college the green light to begin training students for air traffic control positions, addressing an ongoing national staffing shortage that has been linked to recent high-profile aviation incidents. The program will eliminate the need for students to relocate to Oklahoma, which has traditionally been the primary site for such training, according to a source close to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

See Also Preston High School community testifies before AG Letitia James in emotional plea to halt its closure – Bronx Times

Located at 86-01 23rd Ave. in East Elmhurst, Vaughn College has long offered degrees in aeronautical sciences and aircraft operations. The newly authorized program will allow students to train and certify at New York TRACON (N90), a regional approach control facility in Westbury responsible for managing traffic at JFK and LaGuardia Airports, along with dozens of other airfields across the region.

Close News, events, culture and more — delivered to you.

Sources close to Schumer told QNS that the senator has been exploring multiple strategies to address the national air traffic control crisis, which has been exacerbated by recent close calls and collisions in U.S. airspace. Vaughn’s new program is expected to become a vital part of that strategy, expanding the local pipeline of qualified air traffic controllers.

“This new training program will put air traffic controller jobs within closer reach of Vaughn’s students and help ensure our air traffic control system is properly staffed for decades to come,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, a proud Vaughn College alumnus. “As the leader of a borough that is home to two major airports that are significant drivers of our economy, I couldn’t be happier.”

Richards praised Vaughn students as highly capable of contributing to the safety and efficiency of New York’s skies—the busiest airspace in North America.

“The safety of our skies is dependent on the skill, professionalism, and dedication of our air traffic controllers, and Vaughn’s students are more than capable of joining their ranks,” he said.

The new training initiative comes at a critical time for the aviation industry. In the first 100 days of 2025 alone, several serious incidents have highlighted concerns over air traffic management. In January, a mid-air collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter over Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport left 67 people dead.

On March 28, the FAA launched an investigation into a near-miss between an Air Force jet and a Delta Air Lines flight at the same airport. More recently, a Delta flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul overturned after a hard landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport, injuring 21 passengers.

Sources close to Schumer said the Senate Minority Leader is exploring several ways to avoid future close calls and collisions.