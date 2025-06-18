VeChain Price Prediction: Insights for 2025, 2026, and Beyond (2025)

Key takeaways

VeChain price projection suggests a peak price of $0.0572 by 2025 .

Traders can expect a minimum price of $0.10 and a maximum price of $0.12 by 2028 .

By 2031, VeChain’s price could potentially surge to $0.20 .

Despite occasional market volatility and significant volatility, regulatory uncertainties, VeChain demonstrates resilience and a strong value proposition, positioning itself as a leader in blockchain-based solutions for global supply chain, transparency, product authentication, and data management.

Overall, the prevailing sentiment within the VeChain community regarding the current market cap is one of optimism and confidence, with stakeholders bullish on its long-term prospects and the transformative impact of blockchain technology. As the VeChain network continues to expand its reach and enhance its offerings, questions surrounding its price trajectory persist, inviting further analysis and exploration of its future potential.

VeChain overview

Cryptocurrency VeChain Symbol VET Price $0.02632 Market Cap $2,157,390,404.87 Trading Volume (24-h) $26,792,268.45 Circulating Supply 85,985,041,177 VET All-time High $0.2782, Apr 17, 2021 All-time Low $0.001678, Mar 13, 2020 24-h High $0.02649 24-h Low $0.02504

VeChain price prediction: Technical analysis

Sentiment Bullish 50-Day SMA $0.0242 200-Day SMA $0.0348 Price Prediction $0.0547(118.25%) F & G Index 23.14(extreme fear) Green Days 15/30 (50%) 14-Day RSI 77.25

VeChain price analysis: VET falls to $0.02500

TL;DR Breakdown for an informed investment decision

VET falls back to $0.02500 as bearish pressure remains high

Support is at $0.02500, with resistance at $0.02700 as the next key hurdle.

Negative price momentum indicates fear of a freefall towards $0.02000

VeChain (VET) current price analysis for May 4 shows a significant price decrease of 4.58% over the last 24 hours, trading at $0.02508 as of the latest update. The day’s low was recorded at $0.02459, while the high touched $0.02628, indicating strong downward momentum.

VeChain 1-day price chart: VET falls back after rejection at $0.02800

VeChain (VET) price action was trading in a downwards channel bottoming out at the $0.02000 mark where the bulls found significant support to initiate a trend reversal. The following bullish rally has enabled a 25% recovery as price tried to rise past the $0.02800 mark. However, the rejection at the level caused the price to fall back to $0.02500

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 49.09, suggesting bullish market sentiment while also suggesting that the asset has room for movement in upwards direction. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows growing bearish momentum at -0.00001 with recent candles showing an decreasing bullish momentum. The diverging Bollinger Bands suggest that the $0.02500 support may not hold the week.

VeChain 4-hour price chart: VET shows strong bearish momentum

VeChain (VET) live price trades at $0.02649 on the 4-hour chart, showing positive movement with an increase of 4.72% over the last 24 hours. In recent hours the price has observed slight retracement to the $0.02600 level as the bulls find it difficult to establish a foothold above the $0.02800 mark.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls to 32.52, indicating a bearish market sentiment with room for movement downwards. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows bearish dominance, with the MACD line at -0.00018. The recent price fall indicates a trend correction for the price volatility and sharp rise in VET price. However, the price may fall further if the $0.02500 level is not defended.

VeChain technical indicators: Levels and action

Daily simple moving average (SMA)

Period Value Action SMA 3 $ 0.024794 BUY SMA 5 $ 0.026335 SELL SMA 10 $ 0.026744 SELL SMA 21 $ 0.025386 BUY SMA 50 $ 0.024626 BUY SMA 100 $ 0.029373 SELL SMA 200 $ 0.032477 SELL

Daily exponential moving average (EMA)

Period Value Action EMA 3 $ 0.024397 BUY EMA 5 $ 0.023449 BUY EMA 10 $ 0.022935 BUY EMA 21 $ 0.023543 BUY EMA 50 $ 0.026656 SELL EMA 100 $ 0.030804 SELL EMA 200 $ 0.03283 SELL

What to expect from VET price analysis?

Vechain price analysis across the daily and 4-hour charts indicates a notable recovery after making a steep decline toward the $0.00200 price level. The 4-hour chart reinforces this upwards trend with a bullish crossover, as seen in historical data in the MACD and the RSI rising into overbought territory, signaling potential trend correction. Overall, Vechain suggests that the bulls may still continue the rally towards $0.0300 albeit with a brief break. However, the recovery hinges on the current key level at $0.02500 which needs to be defended.

Is Vechain a good investment?

VeChain stands out among crypto tokens in cryptocurrency because it focuses on supply chain management and enterprise solutions. It offers transparency and traceability across various industries, enhancing trust and efficiency in global trade. With partnerships with major companies and a strong emphasis on real-world applications, VeChain has significant growth potential. Its innovative use cases and practical implementations appeal to businesses seeking operational improvements. As awareness of supply chain issues continues to grow, the VeChain blockchain’s relevance and adoption are expected to increase, making it an attractive investment option for those interested in blockchain technology.

Will VeChain recover?

VeChain has experienced a notable selloff in the last thirty days, with the price falling from near the $0.03 mark to the current 0.021 level. However, industry analysts suggest that this downturn in the financial markets may not be long-term. Most projections indicate that VeChain could regain strength as market conditions improve, with expectations for the asset to potentially close the year between the $0.035 and $0.05 price levels.

Will VeChain reach $0.05?

Analysts suggest VeChain could attain $0.05 by 2025 , as the minimum price is projected to be $0.0234 and the average price at $0.0544 , with a potential peak of $0.0572 .

Will VeChain reach $0.10?

VET is expected to trade above $0.10 by 2028 , with the minimum price projected at $0.10 , and both the average and maximum prices reaching $0.12 .

Does VET have a good long-term future?

VET has a good long-term future due to its strong use cases, growing adoption, and active development team.

Recent news/opinionon Vechain

VeChain recently announced Dana White, the CEO and face of the UFC, as official VeChain ambassador to drive real world adoption of blockchain

VeChain announced that the network is undergoing a massive upgrade called VeChain Renaissance and released the roadmap for the project, giving details regarding the developments planned for 2025

VeChain price prediction May 2025

In May 2025, the price of VeChain is anticipated to reach a minimum of $0.0234 . The VET price can be expected to peak at $0.0405, maintaining an average of $0.0262 by the end of the month.

Month Minimum Price ($) Average Price ($) Maximum Price($) May 0.0234 0.0262 0.0405

VeChain price prediction 2025

In 2025, the price of the VeChain coin is anticipated to touch a minimum of $0.0234, reflecting the current vechain sentiment . The VET price might peak at $0.0572, maintaining an average of $0.0544 by the end of the year.

Year Minimum Price ($) Average Price ($) Maximum Price ($) 2025 0.0234 0.0544 0.0572

VeChain price prediction 2026-2031

Year Minimum Price ($) Average Price ($) Maximum Price ($) 2026 0.0563 0.0624 0.0669 2027 0.0771 0.0897 0.0949 2028 0.10 0.12 0.12 2029 0.10 0.12 0.12 2030 0.12 0.14 0.14 2031 0.18 0.19 0.20

VeChain price prediction 2026

For 2026, VeChain (VET) is expected to reach a minimum price of $0.0563 . It could potentially climb to a high of $0.0669 , averaging around $0.0624 .

VeChain price prediction 2027

By 2027, VeChain’s price is projected to trade at a minimum value of $0.0771 . It might surge to a high of $0.0949 , with an average price hovering around $0.0897 .

VeChain price forecast 2028

VeChain is estimated to trade at a minimum of $0.10 in 2028. It might reach a maximum of $0.12 , with an average value of $0.12 .

VeChain price prediction 2029

In 2029, VeChain’s price will likely hit a floor of $0.10 . Based on analysis, it could peak at $0.12 , with an average expected price of $0.12 .

VeChain price prediction 2030

The VeChain price prediction for 2030 projects a minimum price of $0.12 , a maximum price of $0.14 , and an average trading price of $0.14 .

VeChain price prediction 2031

In 2031, VeChain could trade at minimum and maximum prices of $0.18 and $0.20 , respectively. The price might soar to $0.20 , maintaining an average of $0.19 .VeChain market price prediction: Analyst’s VET price forecast

Firm 2025 2026 Coincodex $0.0606 $0.08091 DigitalCoinPrice $0.060 $0.080 CryptoPredictions.com $0.058 $0.064

Cryptopolitan’s VeChain (VET) price prediction

Cryptopolitan’s predictions show that VeChain will achieve a high of $0.0572 in 2025. In 2027, it will range between $0.0771 and $0.0949, with an average of $0.0897. In 2031, it will range between $0.18 and $0.20, with an average of $0.19. Note that these predictions are not investment advice. Seek independent professional consultation or do your research.

VeChain historic price sentiment