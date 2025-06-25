Venkatesh Iyer addresses his Price Tag talks after first match-winning performance of IPL 2025 (2025)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer gave a fitting reply to his critics with a match-winning performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Iyer responded to the ongoing discussion around his high price tag, adding that a player's auction value doesn't determine their performance.

Kolkata Knight Riders spent a hefty ₹23.75 crore to buy back Venkatesh Iyer in the IPL 2025 mega auction after releasing him. He was a key player in their title-winning campaign last season. It was the third-highest bid in the mega auction, only behind Rishabh Pant (₹27 crore) and Shreyas Iyer (₹26.75 crore).

Once IPL Starts, It Doesn't Matter - Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer faced criticism early in IPL 2025 after scoring just 9 runs in the first three matches, one of which he didn’t get to bat in. Expectations were high, given his massive price tag of ₹23.75 crore. However, the all-rounder silenced critics with a blistering 60 off 29 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Iyer addressed the attention surrounding his auction price, stating that a player’s value has no bearing on on-field performance. The left-handed batter emphasized that he remained focused on his role within the team.

"Once IPL starts, it doesn't matter whether you were sold for ₹20 lakh or 20 crore. The money doesn't define how you will play cricket," Iyer said in the post-match press conference.

We Have a Youngster Called Angkrish Raghuvanshi - Venkatesh Iyer

The 30-year-old acknowledged that his high price tag would naturally bring added pressure. Iyer said that he will not have to score in every game despite his price tag.

"We have a youngster called Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who is doing really well. I know that the question of high payment and expectations will come up a lot, but I am a player who wants to contribute to the team's success," Iyer said.

"There will be tricky situations when my team will require me to play out a few balls. If I can do that even after not scoring that many runs, I have done the job for my team. It doesn't mean that I'm the highest-paid cricketer, I will have to score in every match. It's about the impact."

"Yes, there is some pressure, I won't lie. The pressure not about money, it is about how can contribute to the team's success," he added.

I Don't Look at Who Is Bowling - Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer smashed two sixes and six boundaries in his last 12 deliveries. He scored 20 runs off Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins in the penultimate over. Iyer said that he doesn’t focus on the bowler but rather on the delivery itself and the field setup.

"I don't look at who is bowling. The focus is always on what is being bowled, looking at the field placement," he said.

Kolkata Knight Riders bounced back after losing two of their first three matches in IPL 2025 by securing their first home victory of the season. This was their second win in four games, and they climbed to sixth place on the 10-team points table.

