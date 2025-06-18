Vice President JD Vance defends Trump’s AI Pope post amid backlash | Cryptopolitan (2025)

Vice President JD Vance defended President Donald Trump on Saturday after Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the Pope on Truth Social.

The post went up just days after Pope Francis died, and it set off a full-blown wave of backlash from Catholic groups, politicians, and media across the U.S. and Europe. But Vance didn’t flinch. He treated the whole thing as a joke and fired back at people calling it disrespectful.

“As a general rule, I’m fine with people telling jokes and not fine with people starting stupid wars that kill thousands of my countrymen,” Vance wrote on X, replying to a direct question from Bill Kristol, editor-at-large at The Bulwark.

Kristol asked if Vance was really okay with “this disrespect and mocking of the holy father.” The image Trump posted showed him in full papal garb — white robes, gold cross, pointed bishop’s hat — standing like he was running the Vatican.

The joke post came shortly after Trump had made comments about wanting to lead the Catholic Church. “I’d like to be Pope. That would be my number one choice,” Trump said, speaking to reporters. He also named Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who is based in New York, as someone he’d nominate for the job.

No American cardinal has ever been elected Pope, but that didn’t stop Trump from posting the image or recommending a name. He said he would be his own “number one choice” for the papacy, even though he’s not Catholic and has been married three times.

Catholic leaders slam Trump post while Vance defends it

The New York State Catholic Conference released a public statement through its official X account. The same post was reposted by the White House X account.

“There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President,” they wrote. “We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us.”

The Vatican will begin its papal conclave on May 7, and the period of mourning is still active. The Church has not had to elect a new Pope since Francis replaced Benedict XVI over a decade ago.

Vance, who is Catholic, was one of the final visitors who met with Francis before his death. The 88-year-old Pope died on Easter Monday, sparking formal ceremonies across Italy and the Catholic world.

The image of Trump dressed as Pope became the topic of several questions at the Vatican’s daily press briefing on Saturday. Italian and Spanish media outlets attacked it. They said it was “offensive” and “distasteful” given the timing.

The front page of La Repubblica, a left-leaning Italian paper, featured the image with commentary describing Trump’s post as “pathological megalomania.”

Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi, also on X, slammed the image. “This is an image that offends believers, insults institutions and shows that the leader of the right-wing world enjoys clowning around,” he said.

Renzi added, “Meanwhile, the U.S. economy risks recession and the dollar loses value. The sovereignists are doing damage, everywhere.” The Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni declined to make a comment about the matter, according to Bloomberg.

Trump allies lean into joke as conclave approaches

While most religious figures condemned the post, some Republicans leaned into the joke. Senator Lindsey Graham joined the mock campaign, writing on X:

“Glad to report there is very positive reception and strong momentum for President Trump to be the next Pope. But I will be first to admit there has been some resistance! Must keep your head down and plow forward — can’t let the naysayers win the day. Next week is crucial as the papal conclave convenes… More updates to come!”

Reporters asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for a response. She said, “President Trump flew to Italy to pay his respects for Pope Francis and attend his funeral, and he has been a staunch champion for Catholics and religious liberty.”

