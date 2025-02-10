Vishnuvardhan Family History (2025)

1. Vishnuvardhan, as family saw him - Deccan Herald
Ahead of the legendary actor’s birth anniversary on September 18, his family comes together at his Jayanagar home to share fond memories
2. Vishnuvardhan, superstar and caring father-in-law - Deccan Herald
He picked an actor from a middle-class family to marry his daughter Keerthi. Here is his son-in-law’s first person story
3. Vishnu's journey started and ended in Mysore - The New Indian Express
15 mei 2012 · MYSORE: Vishnuvardhan was born in Mysore on September 18, 1950 to H L Narayana Rao and Kamakshamma. He did his primary schooling at Gopalaswamy ...
4. The accidental star - Bangalore Mirror
31 dec 2009 · Theirs was a happy and lasting marriage, and as they remained childless, they adopted two girls. But Vishnuvardhan never spoke about this aspect ...
The second son (with two sisters) of H L Narayana Rao and Kamakshamma, the Mysore-born actor would often recall that his entry into films was dynamic and he would want a graceful exit.
5. Vishnuvardhan Reddy - Historical records and family trees - MyHeritage
6. It's a dream come true for Dr Vishnuvardhan's family
More than a decade after veteran Sandalwood actor Dr Vishnuvardhan’s demise, his family’s wish and dream is being realised
7. Vishnuvardhan Daesety - Historical records and family trees - MyHeritage
8. House number 1203: Welcome to Sahasa Simha's den, Valmika
8 jan 2023 · Vishnuvardhan's family – his wife and actor Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, actor son-in-law Anirudh Jatkar, daughter Keerthi, grandkids Shloka and ...
Valmika, the abode of late Kannada superstar Sahasa Simha Vishnuvardhan, was iconic. It continues to celebrate the legend in its new avatar
9. Vishnuvardhan Surname Origin, Meaning & Last Name History
10. Vishnuvardhan - Wikidata
Indian actor (1950–2009)
11. Birthday Special: 9 Rare Facts About Dr Vishnuvardhan, The Sahasa ...
14 okt 2016 · Born as Sampath Kumar, in the land of Mysuru, in 1950, Vishnuvardhan would go on to rule the Kannada Film Industry (KFI) for over three decades until his ...
He had many names; Sahasa Simha, the Phoenix of the Indian Cinema and even Abhinaya Bhargava. Say Happy Birthday to our beloved Vishnu Dada!
12. Dr. Vishnuvardhan - OUR KARNATAKA
25 feb 2012 · Vishnuvardhan was born in Mysore, Karnataka in a Brahmin family to H.L. Narayana Rao and Kamakshamma. His father was an artist, music ...
Sampath Kumar (Kannada: ಸಂಪತ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ 18 September 1950 – 30 December 2009), popularly known as Vishnuvardhan (Kannada: ವಿಷ್ಣುವರ್...
13. Vishnuvardhan : Kannada Actor - Chiloka
Interesting Facts and Trivia · He was one of the six children to his parents. · He is considered moody by some people, to which Vishnuvardhan says "All creative ...
Vishnuvardhan : Kannada Actor| Singer: Movies List, Biography, Photos, height, weight, Age, Date of birth, Family, Trivia and Interesting facts