Vision Executives on LinkedIn: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐲𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 🐶 Did you… (2025)

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐲𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞🐶 Did you know that some of the tools used to care for human eyes have also been adapted to treat animals? One example is the slit lamp. While this instrument is a staple for examining human eyes, modified versions have long been used to examine the eyes of animals like dogs, cats, and even horses! Back in 1982, an image captured Prof. Georg Eisner using a Slit Lamp 900-II to inspect the eyes of his canine patient, “Nelly.”👁 In the past, diagnosing and treating animals’ eye conditions was limited by the tools available. However, as time has passed tools such as slit lamps, were modified to accommodate the anatomical differences in animals’ eyes, enabling veterinarians to better diagnose conditions like cataracts, corneal ulcers, and glaucoma.Today, animal eye care is a highly specialized field. Veterinary ophthalmologists now have access to tools like:👀 Slit lamps and indirect ophthalmoscopes for detailed eye examinations.👀 Ultrasound imaging to visualize structures within the eye.👀 Laser surgery to treat a variety of conditions.In addition, treatments such as intraocular lens implants (IOLs), which are commonly used in human cataract surgeries, have been adapted for animals. This evolution ensures that pets and working animals can enjoy better vision and an improved quality of life.
Veterinary Vision
612 followers
- Report this post
Are you a veterinary professional dealing with tough equine eye cases? We're here to help with expert corneal surgery.Equine eyes are prone to trauma due to their prominent position, and that's where we come in. We focus on:✅ Treating corneal ulcers and lacerations✅ Repairing defects with grafts and transpositions✅ Managing fungal keratopathies✅ Performing corneal grafts to protect visionOur advanced procedures include:✅ Lamellar keratectomy✅ Ulcer repair with transposition grafts✅ Xenograft insertion✅ Corneal crosslinking for keratomalaciaWhen it comes to equine eye issues, time is of the essence. We're here to provide the urgent, specialised care your patients need.#VeterinaryVision #VeterinaryMedicine #CommittedToExcellence #ProudlyVetVision #ProudlyLinnaeus
Purelife Surgical
Company Owner at Pure life impex
- Report this post
🔬 Precision and Versatility: Mosquito Forceps for Professionals 🩺Introducing Mosquito Forceps, the ultimate tool for surgical precision and control. Designed for delicate procedures, these forceps are a must-have for:✔️ Medical professionals in surgery and wound care✔️ Veterinarians for precise handling in small animal procedures✔️ Researchers for meticulous laboratory applicationsKey Features:✅ Fine tips for exceptional accuracy✅ Ergonomic design for a secure grip and reduced hand fatigue✅ High-grade stainless steel for durability and easy sterilizationWhether you're in a medical, veterinary, or lab setting, mosquito forceps are an essential part of your toolkit. 🛠️🌟 Enhance your precision and performance with the right tools!👉 Share your experiences or let us know how you use mosquito forceps in your field in the comments below.#SurgicalTools #MedicalEquipment #MosquitoForceps #HealthcareInnovationLike Comment
Ahmed Mahmoud
Senior Veterinary Surgeon.CVMA Candidate [BCSE ✅NAVLE 🔜]. MOCCE License. Orthopedic🦴.AO member🦴.Cardiology🫀.Ophthalmology👁.
- Report this post
🐾 A Life-Changing Surgery 🐾This sweet cat was struggling with stenotic nares, making every breath a challenge. We performed a combination of advanced techniques—Alar Fold Lift and Sulcus Pull Down—to widen the nostrils and improve airflow.The results? A much happier and more comfortable cat! 🐱💨 It’s amazing how these precise procedures can transform a pet’s quality of life.#VeterinaryCare #vetstudent #VeterinaryMedicine #veterinary #vetsurgeon #vetlife #vetmed #VetSpecialist #vetorthopedics #VeterinaryCare #veterinary #vetements #vetsurgeon #vet #vetmed #VetSpecialist #vetorthopedics #vetlifestyle #veterinaria #VeterinaryMedicine
42
International School of Veterinary Postgraduate Studies (ISVPS)
2,941 followers
- Report this post
💡 As you are aware, smaller canine breeds, such as Chihuahuas and Dachshunds, can be susceptible to disc herniation and other spinal conditions. 🐶The length of their bodies and the limited mobility of their vertebrae make them more prone to these issues, which in severe cases may require surgery.Deepen your knowledge in diagnosing and treating orthopedic disorders in small animals! Our training partner Improve Veterinary Education advanced programme on Small Animal Orthopaedic Surgery will help you improve your ability to manage these cases with confidence.Find out more about achieving a recognised qualification in this field on our website.🔍 Invest in your cpd and take your veterinary practice to the next level!#ISVPS #VeterinaryOrthopedics #GPAdvCert
Fred Gromalak
Passionate about creating dreams and building teams in the veterinary field, with a particular focus on veterinary imaging.
- Report this post
🔍 **How Far Off Is Veterinary Medicine from Using Robotics in Surgery?** It’s an exciting time for veterinary medicine, and robotics is slowly but surely making its way into the field. Did you know that veterinary schools are already introducing robotic surgery technology? The advancements happening on the human side are driving this, and we’re starting to see second-hand refurbished robotic surgery devices hitting the market for. Yes! Second hand DaVinci surgical systems are available.https://lnkd.in/gCV8rpxbhttps://lnkd.in/gyhbWW_AWe’re standing on the edge of a new era, and the potential impact on veterinary care is incredible. But there’s still a long way to go. What are your thoughts? Are we ready for robotics in veterinary surgery, or is this still a distant dream?I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments! 🐾 #VeterinaryMedicine #RoboticsInSurgery #FutureOfVetCare #InnovationInMedicine #VeterinaryTech #JamesHerriot #EmergingTech
James Burns
Small Business Owner: Endoscopy Support Services, Inc, and Bam's - (Serving breakfast all day), The Shop Print Studio - (Silkscreen shop, custom graphics, vinyl cutting, and apparel).
- Report this post
Advancing Small Animal Surgery with LaparoscopyLaparoscopic procedures are reshaping small animal practice by combining precision, efficiency, and compassion. This minimally invasive technique offers clear benefits for pets and practitioners alike.Key Benefits: Reduced Recovery Time: Pets heal faster and more comfortably with smaller incisions. Minimal Pain: Improved surgical techniques offer pets a less stressful experience. Enhanced Precision: Advanced tools enable accurate and effective procedures.Game-Changing Tools in Laparoscopy:VHP-1315 Portable All-in-One Video System: A compact solution with a 15.6-inch HD touchscreen, delivering exceptional visualization for surgical precision.SurgASSIST™ CO2 Insufflator & Electrosurgical Generator: This versatile unit integrates CO2 insufflation and electrosurgical capabilities in one space-saving design. Key features include:Over-and-Under-Pressure Level Indicator for enhanced safety.Patient Pressure Selection to fine-tune CO2 pressure settings.Foot-Switch Activation for seamless control during procedures.CM-u12 Camera Module: High-definition imaging that elevates surgical accuracy.Together, these innovative tools are setting a higher standard for laparoscopic procedures in veterinary medicine. By prioritizing safety, efficiency, and patient comfort, you can provide care that truly makes a difference.Is your clinic ready to adopt the future of veterinary surgery? The right tools are the first step.#VeterinaryMedicine #Laparoscopy #AnimalHealth
MSM Vets
277 followers
- Report this post
Did you know that the most common mistake in veterinary surgery is poor tissue handling?Our training focuses on refining surgical techniques that improve patient outcomes and reduce complications, as well as any key areas you would like to work on. Invest in your team's skillset with our training and mentoring by getting in touch at info@msmvets.co.uk#surgicaltips #veterinarysurgery
Eyad E.
- Report this post
The Pringle Maneuver in Small Animal Surgery – A Lifesaving TechniqueAs a small animal veterinarian, I’m constantly amazed by the surgical techniques that help us save lives and improve outcomes for our furry patients. One such technique is thePringle Maneuver– a game-changer in managing bleeding during liver surgery.The Pringle Maneuver involves temporarily clamping thehepatic pedicle(the portal vein and hepatic artery) to control hemorrhage during liver procedures. This is especially critical in cases of liver trauma, tumor resection, or biopsy in dogs and cats, where bleeding can quickly become life-threatening.Here’s why this technique is so valuable in small animal surgery:✅Minimizes Blood Loss: By temporarily interrupting blood flow to the liver, we can work in a clearer surgical field and reduce the risk of excessive bleeding.✅Improves Precision: A blood-free field allows for more accurate dissection and resection, which is crucial for successful outcomes.✅Time-Sensitive: The clamp is typically applied for no more than15–20 minutesto avoid ischemic damage to the liver, so timing and teamwork are key!Of course, the Pringle Maneuver requires careful planning and monitoring. We always ensure the patient is stable, and we use it in combination with other hemostatic techniques to maximize safety.
NASIR IQBAL
Reconstructive Veterinary Surgery 🇹🇷 |Wild Life & Exotic Surgeon | Traveler
- Report this post
"Bilateral Sacroiliac Separation in Feline PatientThis radiographic image depicts a cat with bilateral sacroiliac separation, characterized by widening of the sacroiliac joints and disruption of the normal joint space.This condition, often caused by trauma or degenerative joint disease, can lead to pelvic instability, pain, and neurological deficits. Clinical signs may include reluctance to jump, decreased mobility, and hind limb weakness.Surgical stabilization, including arthrodesis or trans-ilial pinning, may be necessary to restore pelvic integrity and alleviate clinical signs. #felineorthopedics #sacroiliacseparation #veterinarymedicine #innovation #postoftheday #hit #post #surgery #vet #dr #dairy #diary #most #popular #veterinary Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) Professor Web Veterinary Surgeon Veterinary Surgery Service Veterinary Surgical Centers Veterinary Practice Intramed bv Intra-Cellular Therapies
