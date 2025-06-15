Visteon and Qualcomm partner on AI-driven cockpit system (2025)

Visteon, a US-based automotive electronics supplier, has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies to jointly work on advancing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cockpit system for the automotive sector.

The new cockpit system will leverage Visteon’s cognitoAI framework and Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Cockpit Elite Platform to feature hybrid multimodal AI architecture.

This will support for “rich multimedia”, on-device AI, and enhanced 3D graphics for a “highly responsive in-vehicle experience”.

The end-to-end AI solution efficiently handles complex tasks like predictive recommendations, environmental awareness, and multimodal reasoning, delivering a highly responsive and intelligent in-vehicle experience.

Visteon president and CEO Sachin Lawande said: “This technology collaboration marks a pivotal moment in automotive technology, where AI-driven insights will transform the way drivers and passengers interact with their vehicles.

“We are excited to work with Qualcomm Technologies and lead the charge towards creating a truly intelligent cockpit experience.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData

The two companies are working together to develop a hybrid multimodal AI architecture that combines inputs from speech, cameras, and vehicle data.

The system leverages advanced large language models for context-aware and proactive interactions.

Quantised, optimised, and converted using the Qualcomm AI Engine Direct (QNN), the AI models will run on the Qualcomm Hexagon Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for edge inference on SnapdragonCockpit Elite Platform.

The Snapdragon Cockpit Elite Platform is equipped with the Qualcomm Hexagon Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for multimodal AI, Qualcomm Oryon CPU, and the latest generation Qualcomm Adreno GPU.

It supports multimedia features, on-device AI, edge orchestration, advanced gaming, and 3D graphics.

The platform is built to meet ASIL-B automotive safety standards and provides long-term support with API compatibility, Visteon said.

It can run the infotainment systems, instrument cluster, and passenger interfaces in separate virtual environments, enabling seamless content and data sharing.

Visteon’s in-house developed cognitoAI enables real-time decision-making by integrating language models with embedded vehicle knowledge and ECU data.

Unlike cloud-based systems, cognitoAI operates within the vehicle, offering increased adaptability and long-term evolution aligned with the shift towards software-defined vehicles.

Qualcomm Technologies automotive and industrial group general manager Nakul Duggal said: “High-performance intelligent computing is transforming in-vehicle experiences, making them smarter, more intuitive, and highly personalised.

“We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration withVisteon to harness the power of our highly advanced Snapdragon Cockpit Elite platform. With this technology collaboration, we are setting a new standard for automotive technology, while driving the future of automotive innovation forward.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up