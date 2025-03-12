Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Cacao Integratore di Collagene 297 g (2025)

Descrizione

Collagene Peptidi al Cacao è la soluzione ideale per chi vuole prendersi cura della propria pelle e delle articolazioni in modo naturale. Questo integratore alimentare è composto da proteine del collagene di alta qualità, che aiutano a mantenere la pelle elastica e idratata, migliorando anche la salute delle articolazioni.

Indicazioni

Collagene Peptidi al Cacao è un integratore alimentare che aiuta a mantenere la salute della pelle e delle articolazioni.

Azione

Le proteine del collagene contenute in questo integratore alimentare aiutano a mantenere la pelle elastica e idratata, migliorando anche la salute delle articolazioni.

Caratteristiche

- Integratore alimentare a base di proteine del collagene di alta qualità

- Aiuta a mantenere la salute della pelle e delle articolazioni

- Gusto al cacao

Ingredienti

Peptidi di collagene bovino, cacao magro in polvere (24%), sale, edulcorante (glicosidi steviolici da stevia).

Destinazione d'uso

Collagene Peptidi al Cacao è indicato per chi vuole prendersi cura della propria pelle e delle articolazioni in modo naturale.

Adatto per

Adatto per chi vuole mantenere la salute della propria pelle e delle articolazioni in modo naturale.

Modalità d'uso

Si consiglia di assumere 1 porzione (2 misurini) al giorno, sciogliendola in acqua o bevanda preferita.

Principi attivi

Proteine del collagene di alta qualità.

Avvertenze

Non superare la dose giornaliera consigliata. Tenere fuori dalla portata dei bambini di età inferiore ai 3 anni. Gli integratori non vanno intesi come sostituti di una dieta variata ed equilibrata e di uno stile di vita sano.

Conservazione

Conservare in luogo fresco e asciutto, lontano da fonti di calore.

Formato

Collagene Peptidi al Cacao è disponibile in un formato da 297 g.

