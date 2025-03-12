Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Cacao Integratore di Collagene 297 g (2025)

Descrizione

Collagene Peptidi al Cacao è la soluzione ideale per chi vuole prendersi cura della propria pelle e delle articolazioni in modo naturale. Questo integratore alimentare è composto da proteine del collagene di alta qualità, che aiutano a mantenere la pelle elastica e idratata, migliorando anche la salute delle articolazioni. Indicazioni Collagene Peptidi al Cacao è un integratore alimentare che aiuta a mantenere la salute della pelle e delle articolazioni. Azione Le proteine del collagene contenute in questo integratore alimentare aiutano a mantenere la pelle elastica e idratata, migliorando anche la salute delle articolazioni. Caratteristiche - Integratore alimentare a base di proteine del collagene di alta qualità - Aiuta a mantenere la salute della pelle e delle articolazioni - Gusto al cacao Ingredienti Peptidi di collagene bovino, cacao magro in polvere (24%), sale, edulcorante (glicosidi steviolici da stevia). See Also I Tried Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides—Here's My ReviewVital Proteins Collagen Peptides Bewertungen | Lohnt es sich?Nutrition Facts for Vital Proteins Collagen PeptidesVital Proteins Guide: Who, What & Why to Use Collagen Peptides - Whole Kitchen Sink Destinazione d'uso Collagene Peptidi al Cacao è indicato per chi vuole prendersi cura della propria pelle e delle articolazioni in modo naturale. Adatto per Adatto per chi vuole mantenere la salute della propria pelle e delle articolazioni in modo naturale. Modalità d'uso Si consiglia di assumere 1 porzione (2 misurini) al giorno, sciogliendola in acqua o bevanda preferita. Principi attivi Proteine del collagene di alta qualità. Avvertenze Non superare la dose giornaliera consigliata. Tenere fuori dalla portata dei bambini di età inferiore ai 3 anni. Gli integratori non vanno intesi come sostituti di una dieta variata ed equilibrata e di uno stile di vita sano. Conservazione Conservare in luogo fresco e asciutto, lontano da fonti di calore. Formato Collagene Peptidi al Cacao è disponibile in un formato da 297 g.

Specifiche

Spedizioni

Domande e risposte (0)

Recensioni (0)

'); } if (json['name']) { $('input[name=\'ciname\']').after('

' + json['name'] + '

'); } if (json['email']) { $('input[name=\'ciemail\']').after('

' + json['email'] + '

'); } if (json['text']) { $('textarea[name=\'cireview\']').after('

' + json['text'] + '

See Also Kollagenhydrolysat in Proteinriegeln: Die Wahrheit über kollagenes Eiweiß

'); } if (json['title']) { $('input[name=\'cititle\']').after('

' + json['title'] + '

'); } if (json['rating']) { for (var i in json['rating']) { $('#cirating-'+ i + ' > div').append('

' + json['rating'][i] + '

'); } } if (json['captcha']) { $('#cicaptcha').append('

' + json['captcha'] + '

'); } // 20-sep-2021: code starts if (json['location']) { $('select[name=\'cicountry_id\']').after('

' + json['location'] + '

'); $('select[name=\'cizone_id\']').after('

' + json['location'] + '

'); } // 20-sep-2021: code ends $('.cireview-form .text-danger').parents('.form-group').addClass('has-error'); if (json['success']) { $('#cireview-modal').find('.modal-header').before('

' + json['success'] + '

'); $('#cireview-graph').before('

' + json['success'] + '

'); $('input[name=\'ciname\']').val(''); $('input[name=\'cireview_image\']').val(''); $('textarea[name=\'cireview\']').val(''); $('input[name=\'cititle\']').val(''); $('input[name=\'ciemail\']').val(''); // 20-sep-2021: code starts $('select[name=\'cicountry_id\']').val('105').trigger('change'); // 20-sep-2021: code ends $('.cirating:checked').prop('checked', false); $('input.cirating-stars[type=number]').each(function() { $(this).rating('clear'); }); $('#ciattach_images').html(''); $('#cicaptcha input').val(''); if (json['refresh']) { refreshReviews({ before: function() { abortCiReviewSearch(); }, callback: function() { $('a[href="#tab-review"]').html(json['tab_review']); if (json['cireviewgraph']) { $('#cireviewgraph').html(json['cireviewgraph']); } if (json['aggeratereview']) { $('#cireview-aggerate').html(json['aggeratereview']); } } }); } setTimeout(function() { var offset = $('.cireview-form').offset() var mypos = (Math.round(offset.top) - 10); if ($(window).scrollTop() > mypos) { $('html, body').animate({ scrollTop: mypos }, 'slow'); } $('#cireview-modal').find('.close').trigger('click'); },500); } } }); }); $('.ciattach_images').each(function() { $(this).magnificPopup({ type:'image', delegate: 'a', gallery: { enabled:true } }); }); $('#cireview-aggerate').on('click', '.addrating', function() { $('.cireview-write').trigger('click'); // $('#cireview-modal').modal('show'); }); $('#ciattach_images').on('click', '.attach_image_close', function() { var $this = $(this); var id = $this.attr('data-id'); if (id && confirm("Are you sure?")) { $.ajax({ url: 'index.php?route=extension/cireviewpro/cireview/delete&product_id=114177', type: 'post', data: 'id=' + id, dataType: 'json', beforeSend: function() { }, complete: function() { }, success: function(json) { if (json['success']) { $('input[name="cireview_image"]').val(json['code']); if (json['attach_images']) { var html = ''; for (var i in json['attach_images']) { html += '

'; } $('#ciattach_images').html(html); } } }, error: function(xhr, ajaxOptions, thrownError) { //alert(thrownError + "\r

" + xhr.statusText + "\r

" + xhr.responseText); } }); } }); $('#button-ciattachupload').on('click', function() { var node = this; $('.ciattachupload .alert').remove(); $('#form-ciattach-upload').remove(); $('body').prepend('

'); $('#form-ciattach-upload input[name=\'ciattachfile\']').trigger('click'); if (typeof timer != 'undefined') { clearInterval(timer); } timer = setInterval(function() { if ($('#form-ciattach-upload input[name=\'ciattachfile\']').val() != '') { clearInterval(timer); $.ajax({ url: 'index.php?route=extension/cireviewpro/cireview/upload&product_id=114177', type: 'post', dataType: 'json', data: new FormData($('#form-ciattach-upload')[0]), cache: false, contentType: false, processData: false, beforeSend: function() { $(node).button('loading'); }, complete: function() { $(node).button('reset'); }, success: function(json) { $('.ciattachupload .alert').remove(); if (json['error']) { $(node).parent().append('

' + json['error'] + '

'); } if (json['success']) { $(node).parent().append('

' + json['success'] + '

'); $('input[name="cireview_image"]').val(json['code']); if (json['attach_images']) { var html = ''; for (var i in json['attach_images']) { html += '

'; } $('#ciattach_images').html(html); } } }, error: function(xhr, ajaxOptions, thrownError) { //alert(thrownError + "\r

" + xhr.statusText + "\r

" + xhr.responseText); } }); } }, 500); }); // 20-sep-2021: code starts $('select[name=\'cicountry_id\']').on('change', function() { $.ajax({ url: 'index.php?route=account/account/country&country_id=' + this.value, dataType: 'json', beforeSend: function() { $('select[name=\'cicountry_id\']').prop('disabled', true); }, complete: function() { $('select[name=\'cicountry_id\']').prop('disabled', false); }, success: function(json) { html = '

--- Seleziona ---

'; if (json['zone'] && json['zone'] != '') { for (i = 0; i < json['zone'].length; i++) { html +='

' + json['zone'][i]['name'] + '

' ; } } else { html +='

--- Nessuno ---

' ; } $('select[name=\'cizone_id\']').html(html); }, error: function(xhr, ajaxOptions, thrownError) { alert(thrownError + "\r

" + xhr.statusText + "\r

" + xhr.responseText); } }); }); $('select[name=\'cicountry_id\']').trigger('change'); // 20-sep-2021: code ends $('.cireview-abuse').on('click', function() { var $this=$(this); var review_id=$this.attr('data-review_id'); var product_id=$this.attr('data-product_id'); var cireview_id=$this.attr('data-cireview_id'); var modaldiv=$('#cireview-abuse-'+product_id); modaldiv.find('.alert').remove(); if (review_id && product_id && cireview_id) { var data=$('#cireview-abuse-'+product_id+ ' input, #cireview-abuse-' +product_id+ ' textarea' ).serialize(); if (data) { data +='&' ; } data +='review_id=' +review_id+'&product_id='+product_id+' &cireview_id='+cireview_id; $.ajax({ url: ' index.php?route=extension/cireviewpro/cireview/cireviewAbuse&product_id='+product_id, type: ' post', data: data, dataType: 'json' , beforeSend: function() { $this.button('loading'); }, complete: function() { $this.button('reset'); }, success: function(json) { modaldiv.find('.alert').remove(); if (json['error']) { modaldiv.find('.modal-header').before('

' + json['error'] + '

') } if (json['success']) { // update particular div text modaldiv.find('.modal-header').before('

' + json['success'] + '

'); setTimeout(function() { modaldiv.find('.close').trigger('click'); }, 1000); } }, error: function(xhr, ajaxOptions, thrownError) { //alert(thrownError + "\r

" + xhr.statusText + "\r

" + xhr.responseText); } }); } }); function ciDataModal(target, find_modal, el) { $(target).find(find_modal).attr('data-back', target); var ev = $(target).find(find_modal).attr('id'); $(find_modal).appendTo("body"); $(find_modal).modal('show'); $(find_modal).off('hidden.bs.modal.'+ev).on('hidden.bs.modal.'+ev, function(e) { $(find_modal).appendTo($(find_modal).attr('data-back')); $(find_modal).removeAttr('data-back'); }); } $('.data-modal').on('click', function() { var target = $(this).attr('data-target'); var find_modal = $(this).attr('data-find_modal'); ciDataModal(target, find_modal, $(this)); }); $('#cireview-policy-modal').on('shown.bs.modal', function (e) { var num_modals = $('.modal-backdrop').length; if (num_modals > 1) { var calc_zindex = 10; var use_nummodal = num_modals - 1; var zindex = parseFloat($(this).css('z-index')); $(this).css('z-index', (zindex+ (calc_zindex*use_nummodal) )); // access modal variables var $backdrop = $(this).data('bs.modal').$backdrop; $backdrop.addClass("cireviewpro-policy-backdrop"); var zindex2 = parseFloat($('.modal-backdrop.cireviewpro-policy-backdrop').css('z-index')); $('.modal-backdrop.cireviewpro-policy-backdrop').css('z-index', ( (zindex > zindex2) ? zindex + ((calc_zindex-1) *use_nummodal) : zindex2 + (calc_zindex*use_nummodal) ) ); } }); $('#cireview-policy-modal').on('hidden.bs.modal', function (e) { $(this).css('z-index', ''); // console.log("cireview-policy-modal hidden"); if ($('.modal').hasClass('in')) { $('body').addClass('modal-open'); } }); $('#cireview-modal').on('hidden.bs.modal', function (e) { // console.log("cireview-modal hidden"); var modal = $(this); modal.find('.alert').remove(); $('.cireview-form .has-error').each(function() { $(this).removeClass('has-error'); }); $('.cireview-successmsg').hide().html(''); $('.cireview-form').show(); $('.cireview-successmsg-title').hide().html(''); $('.cireview-form-title').show(); }); $('#cireview-abuse-114177').on('hidden.bs.modal', function (e) { // console.log("cireview-abuse- hidden"); var modal = $(this); modal.find('input[name="ciabreason"]').prop("checked", false); modal.find('.other_reason').addClass('hide'); modal.find('textarea').val(''); modal.find('.alert').remove(); modal.find('.cireview-abuse').attr({'data-product_id' : '','data-review_id' : '', 'data-cireview_id' : ''}); }); $(document).delegate('#cireview-abuse-114177 input[name="ciabreason"]', 'click', function() { if ($(this).val() == 'OTHER' ) { $('.other_reason').removeClass('hide'); } else { $('.other_reason').addClass('hide'); $('.other_reason textarea').val(''); } }); $('#cireview').off('click', '.abuse-button-action').on('click', '.abuse-button-action', function() { var $this = $(this); var review_id = $this.attr('data-review_id'); var product_id = $this.attr('data-product_id'); var cireview_id = $this.attr('data-cireview_id'); if (review_id && product_id && cireview_id) { $('#cireview-abuse-'+product_id).find('.cireview-abuse').attr({'data-review_id' : review_id, 'data-product_id' : product_id, 'data-cireview_id' : cireview_id}); //abuse-button-action var target = '#cimodal-cireview-abuse-'+product_id; var find_modal = '#cireview-abuse-'+product_id; ciDataModal(target, find_modal, $(this)); // $('#cireview-abuse-'+product_id).modal('show'); } }); $('#cireview').off('click', '.vote-button-action').on('click', '.vote-button-action', function() { var $this = $(this); var review_id = $this.attr('data-review_id'); var action = $this.attr('data-action'); var product_id = $this.attr('data-product_id'); var cireview_id = $this.attr('data-cireview_id'); // $('.text-danger').remove(); var oldClass = $(this).find('i').attr('data-class'); if (review_id && product_id && cireview_id) { $.ajax({ // 20-sep-2021: code starts url: 'index.php?route=extension/cireviewpro/cireview/cireviewVote&product_id=' + encodeURIComponent(product_id) + '', // 20-sep-2021: code ends type: 'post', data: 'review_id=' + encodeURIComponent(review_id) + '&action=' + encodeURIComponent(action) + '&product_id=' + encodeURIComponent(product_id) + '&cireview_id=' + encodeURIComponent(cireview_id), dataType: 'json', beforeSend: function() { $this.find('i').removeClass(oldClass).addClass('fa fa-spinner fa-spin'); }, complete: function() { $this.find('i').removeClass('fa fa-spinner fa-spin').addClass(oldClass); }, success: function(json) { var $parent = $this.parents('.cireview-vote'); $('.text-danger').remove(); if (json['error']) { $parent.append('

'+ json['error'] +'

') } if (json['success']) { // update particular div text $parent.find('.vote-action').html(json['before_text']); $parent.find('.vote-result').html(json['after_text']); $parent.append('

'+ json['success'] +'

') } }, error: function(xhr, ajaxOptions, thrownError) { //alert(thrownError + "\r

" + xhr.statusText + "\r

" + xhr.responseText); } }); } }); $(document).delegate('.ciscrolltoreviewtab', 'click', function() { ciScrollToReviewTab(); }); $(document).delegate('.ciopenreviewpopup', 'click', function() { ciOpenReviewPopup(); }); }); function ciOpenReviewPopup() { var $review = $('#cireview-graph'); $('a[href="#tab-review"]').trigger('click'); $('a[href="#' + $review.closest('.module-item').attr('id') + '"]').trigger('click'); $('a[href="#' + $review.closest('.tab-pane').attr('id') + '"]').trigger('click'); $('a[href="#' + $review.closest('.panel-collapse').attr('id') + '"]').trigger('click'); if ($('.cireview-write').length) { $('.cireview-write').trigger('click'); } else { ciScrollToReviewTab(); } } function ciScrollToReviewTab() { var $review = $('#cireview-graph'); $('a[href="#tab-review"]').trigger('click'); $('a[href="#' + $review.closest('.module-item').attr('id') + '"]').trigger('click'); $('a[href="#' + $review.closest('.tab-pane').attr('id') + '"]').trigger('click'); $('a[href="#' + $review.closest('.panel-collapse').attr('id') + '"]').trigger('click'); $([document.documentElement, document.body]).animate({ scrollTop: $review.offset().top - 100 }, 200); } //-->