Vitamin C Bright Eyes Hydro Gel Patches (5 pack) (2025)

Travel-ready Vitamin C patches wake up tired-looking eyes with a burst of energy and nourishing hydration. See Also gold under eye patches for dark circles by grace & stella - 24-pairs - grace & stella $15.99 Sale • Save Subscription One-time purchase $15.99 Subscribe & Save (10%) $14.39 Delivered Every 1 Month Delivered Every 2 Months Delivered Every 3 Months FREE SHIPPING WITH PURCHASE $50+ 45 Days Money Back Guarantee Description Vitamin C Bright Eyes Hydro Gel Patches wake up tired-looking eyes with a burst of energy. Ideal for quick pick-me-ups, our dermatologist recommended formula has Vitamin C for advanced brightening, Caffeine to reduce puffiness, and calming Cucumber and Aloe to smooth and hydrate. Benefits Instantly wakes up tired-looking eyes

Brightens and minimizes the appearance of dark circles

Reduces puffiness and soothes

Pro Tip: Store in fridge for a cool, refreshing feeling. How to use Place gel patch onto clean, dry undereye area for 10 minutes.

Discard after use and pat remaining serum into skin. For external use only. Ingredients Vitamin C: brightens and helps reduce signs of discoloration.

Caffeine: reduces puffiness; tightens.

Niacinamide: brightens; supports collagen health.

Allantoin: smooths; minimizes the appearance of wrinkles.

Aloe Vera: hydrates and soothes.

Hyaluronic Acid: locks in moisture. Purified Water, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Niacinamide, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Hyaluronate, Caffeine, Pinus Sylvestris Leaf Extract, Illicium Verum (Anise) Fruit Extract, Brassica Oleracea Capitata (Cabbage) Leaf Extract, Brassica Oleracea Italica (Broccoli) Extract, Solanum Lycopersicum (Tomato) Fruit Extract, Fucus Vesiculous Extract, Prunella Vulgaris Extract, Ceratonia Siliqua (Carob) Gum, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Allantoin, Dextrin, Calcium Lactate, Ethyl Hexanediol, Hexylene Glycol, Cellulose Gum, Pentylene Glycol, Propanediol, Polyglyceryl-10 Laurate, Carrageenan, 1,2 Hexanediol, Sodium Polyacrylate, Cyclodextrin, Sucrose, Hydroxacetophenone, Xanthan Gum, Chlorphenesin, Gellan Gum, Potassium Chloride, Mica, Titanium Dioxide, Tin Oxide, CI77491, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin.

Brighten and Even Skin Tone VITAMIN C Collection We use a stabilized form of Vitamin C that is less likely to degrade before being absorbed by the skin. This powerful antioxidant works to create a brighter, more youthful-looking complexion. Soothing Aloe and Vitamin E deeply moisturize for a rejuvenated complexion. Shop Now

You May Also Like

See What Others Are Saying 0 Reviews 5 star 4 star 3 star 2 star 1 star Write a review Ask a question prev next Displaying Reviews 1-10

' console.log("SkinTypeData",SkinTypeData) } }else{ SkinTypeHtml = ""; } if(total_months == 0){ Total_months_ago = "Recently"; }else{ Total_months_ago = total_months+" "+"months ago"; } var varified_html = ""; if(VarifiedBuyer == true){ varified_html = '

Verified Buyer

Was this review helpful?

'+ rating_Customrstar + varified_html +' '+ Total_months_ago +' '+ Headline +' '+ nickName +' from '+ Location +' '+ Comment +' '+ SkinTypeHtml + likeDislike +'

No Reviews

No Q&A

' } var CustomerUGCID = e.ugc_id; var rating_Customrstar = '' var likeDislike = ''; var AppendedHtml = '' appedn_parent_html.innerHTML += AppendedHtml; }); }else{ document.querySelector('.reviews_comments').innerHTML = ``; document.querySelector('.reviews_questions').innerHTML = ``; $("#review_next_ten").hide(); } }); // ========================= next button click ============================== $("#review_next_ten").click(function(e) { e.preventDefault(); $("#main_review_main").animate({ scrollTop: 0 }, 600); var NextUrl = $(this).attr('data-Nexturl'); var ProductID = 8021242773639; var MediaNextUrl =$(this).attr('data-mediaNexturl'); $(".reviews_comments").empty(); $.ajax({ "async": true, "crossDomain": true, "url": NextUrl, "method": "GET", "headers": { "Content-Type": "application/json" }, success: function(response) { if(response.paging.current_page_number == 1){ $("#review_prev_ten").hide(); }else{ $("#review_prev_ten").show(); } if(response.results[0].reviews.length < 10){ $("#review_next_ten").hide(); }else{ $("#review_next_ten").show(); } var current_page_no = response.paging.current_page_number - 2; var prev_url ="https://readservices-b2c.powerreviews.com/m/598880/l/en_US/product/"+ProductID+"/reviews?paging.from="+current_page_no+"0&paging.size=10&filters=&search=&sort=Newest&image_only=false&page_locale=en_US&apikey=895668a2-02da-49df-840e-0c3a5db3fa0f" $("#review_prev_ten").attr("data-PrevURL",prev_url) function getMonthDifference(startDate, endDate){ return ( endDate.getMonth() - startDate.getMonth() + 12 * (endDate.getFullYear() - startDate.getFullYear()) ); } var next_url = response.paging.next_page_url; var next_page_url = "https://readservices-b2c.powerreviews.com"+next_url+"&apikey=895668a2-02da-49df-840e-0c3a5db3fa0f"; $("#review_next_ten").attr("data-Nexturl",next_page_url); var appedn_parent_html = document.querySelector('.reviews_comments'); var reviews_array = response.results[0].reviews; reviews_array.forEach(function(e){ var UGCID = e.ugc_id; var Headline = e.details.headline var nickName = e.details.nickname; var Location = e.details.location; var Comment = e.details.comments; var raTing = e.metrics.rating; var VarifiedBuyer = e.badges.is_verified_buyer; var getDate = e.details.updated_date; // convert miliseconds to date var timestamp = getDate; var UpdatedDate = new Date(timestamp).toLocaleDateString('sv'); var todaysDate = new Date().toLocaleDateString('sv'); var total_months = getMonthDifference(new Date(UpdatedDate), new Date(todaysDate)); var Total_months_ago; var HelpfulVotes = e.metrics.helpful_votes; var UnhelpfulVotes = e.metrics.not_helpful_votes; var SkinTypeHtml; var properties_key = e.details.properties; var show_skintype = false; $.each(properties_key, function(index, value) { if(value.key == "whatskintypedoyouassociatewiththemost") { show_skintype = true; return false } }); if(show_skintype == true){ if(e.details.properties.length == 0 || e.details.properties == [] ){ console.log("no properties") SkinTypeHtml = ""; }else{ var SkinTypeData = e.details.properties[0].value; SkinTypeHtml = '

What’s your skin type?'+ SkinTypeData.toString() +'

' console.log("SkinTypeData",SkinTypeData) } }else{ SkinTypeHtml = ""; } if(total_months == 0){ Total_months_ago = "Recently"; }else{ Total_months_ago = total_months+" "+"months ago"; } var varified_html = ""; if(VarifiedBuyer == true){ varified_html = '

Verified Buyer

Was this review helpful?

'+ rating_Customrstar + varified_html +' '+ Total_months_ago +' '+ Headline +' '+ nickName +' from '+ Location +' '+ Comment +' '+ SkinTypeHtml + likeDislike +'

' } var CustomerUGCID = e.ugc_id; var rating_Customrstar = '' var likeDislike = ''; var AppendedHtml = '' appedn_parent_html.innerHTML += AppendedHtml; }); FlagReview(); likkDislikecall(); } });// ================================================ media use ==================================== if(MediaNextUrl != ""){ var FinalMediaNext = 'https://readservices-b2c.powerreviews.com'+MediaNextUrl+'&apikey=526de2ef-719b-4291-baff-fe8beadf567a'; $.ajax({ "async": true, "crossDomain": true, "url": FinalMediaNext, "method": "GET", "headers": { "Content-Type": "application/json" }, success: function(response) { let NextpageUrl = response.paging.next_page_url; $('#review_next_ten').attr('data-mediaNexturl',NextpageUrl) var ImagerelatedReview = response.results[0].reviews; $(ImagerelatedReview).each(function(){ var image = this.media[0].uri; var Review_images = '' $('.reviews_images_main').find('.slick-list').find('.slick-track').append(Review_images) }); setTimeout(function(){ $('.reviews_images_main').slick('unslick'); review_imagesslider() }, 2000); } }); } // section scroll top js var target = this.hash; var $target = $(target); $('html, body').stop().animate({ 'scrollTop': $target.offset().top }, 900, 'swing', function () { // window.location.hash = target; }); });// ========================= prev button click =============================== $("#review_prev_ten").click(function(e) { e.preventDefault(); $("#main_review_main").animate({ scrollTop: 0 }, 600); var prev_Url = $(this).attr("data-prevurl"); var ProductID = 8021242773639; $(".reviews_comments").empty(); $.ajax({ "async": true, "crossDomain": true, "url": prev_Url, "method": "GET", "headers": { "Content-Type": "application/json" }, success: function(response) { var net_url_prev = response.paging.next_page_url; var next_page_url_prev = "https://readservices-b2c.powerreviews.com"+net_url_prev+"&apikey=895668a2-02da-49df-840e-0c3a5db3fa0f"; $("#review_next_ten").attr("data-Nexturl",next_page_url_prev) var current_page_no = response.paging.current_page_number - 2; if(response.paging.current_page_number == 1){ $("#review_prev_ten").hide(); }else{ $("#review_prev_ten").show(); } if(response.results[0].reviews.length < 10){ $("#review_next_ten").hide(); }else{ $("#review_next_ten").show(); } var prev_url ="https://readservices-b2c.powerreviews.com/m/598880/l/en_US/product/"+ProductID+"/reviews?paging.from="+current_page_no+"0&paging.size=10&filters=&search=&sort=Newest&image_only=false&page_locale=en_US&apikey=895668a2-02da-49df-840e-0c3a5db3fa0f" $("#review_prev_ten").attr("data-PrevURL",prev_url) function getMonthDifference(startDate, endDate) { return ( endDate.getMonth() - startDate.getMonth() + 12 * (endDate.getFullYear() - startDate.getFullYear()) ); } var appedn_parent_html = document.querySelector('.reviews_comments'); var reviews_array = response.results[0].reviews; reviews_array.forEach(function(e){ var UGCID = e.ugc_id; var Headline = e.details.headline var nickName = e.details.nickname; var Location = e.details.location; var Comment = e.details.comments; var raTing = e.metrics.rating; var VarifiedBuyer = e.badges.is_verified_buyer; var getDate = e.details.updated_date; // convert miliseconds to date var timestamp = getDate; var UpdatedDate = new Date(timestamp).toLocaleDateString('sv'); var todaysDate = new Date().toLocaleDateString('sv'); var total_months = getMonthDifference(new Date(UpdatedDate), new Date(todaysDate)); var Total_months_ago; var HelpfulVotes = e.metrics.helpful_votes; var UnhelpfulVotes = e.metrics.not_helpful_votes; var SkinTypeHtml; var properties_key = e.details.properties; var show_skintype = false; $.each(properties_key, function(index, value) { if(value.key == "whatskintypedoyouassociatewiththemost") { show_skintype = true return false } }); if(show_skintype == true){ if(e.details.properties.length == 0 || e.details.properties == [] ){ console.log("no properties") SkinTypeHtml = ""; }else{ var SkinTypeData = e.details.properties[0].value; SkinTypeHtml = '

What’s your skin type?'+ SkinTypeData.toString() +'

' console.log("SkinTypeData",SkinTypeData) } }else{ SkinTypeHtml = ""; } if(total_months == 0){ Total_months_ago = "Recently"; }else{ Total_months_ago = total_months+" "+"months ago"; } var varified_html = ""; if(VarifiedBuyer == true){ varified_html = '

Verified Buyer

Was this review helpful?

'+ rating_Customrstar + varified_html +' '+ Total_months_ago +' '+ Headline +' '+ nickName +' from '+ Location +' '+ Comment +' '+ SkinTypeHtml + likeDislike +'

'+ getQues +' Asked By '+ Quesname +' '+ Total_months_ago +' Verified Reply : '+ ansNickname +' '+ getAns +'

'+ getQues +' Asked By '+ Quesname +' '+ Total_months_ago +' Verified Reply : '+ ansNickname +' '+ getAns +'

'+ getQues +' Asked By '+ Quesname +' '+ Total_months_ago +' Verified Reply : '+ ansNickname +' '+ getAns +'

' } var CustomerUGCID = e.ugc_id; var rating_Customrstar = '' var likeDislike = ''; var AppendedHtml = '' appedn_parent_html.innerHTML += AppendedHtml; }); FlagReview(); likkDislikecall(); } }); // section scroll top js var target = this.hash; var $target = $(target); $('html, body').stop().animate({ 'scrollTop': $target.offset().top }, 900, 'swing', function () { // window.location.hash = target; }); }); //========================================================================================================================================================= //============================================== review's question's api call ============================================================================//========================================================================================================================================================= const settings_new = { "async": true, "crossDomain": true, "url": "https://readservices-b2c.powerreviews.com/m/598880/l/en_US/product/8021242773639/questions?apikey=895668a2-02da-49df-840e-0c3a5db3fa0f", "method": "GET", "headers": { "Content-Type": "application/json" }};$.ajax(settings_new).done(function (response) { console.log("questions",response) var next_url = response.paging.next_page_url; console.log(next_url) if(response.paging.current_page_number == 1){ $("#review_prev_ten_ques").hide(); }else{ $("#review_prev_ten_ques").show(); } if(next_url == undefined ||next_url == " " ){ $("#review_next_ten_ques").hide(); }else{ var next_page_url = "https://readservices-b2c.powerreviews.com"+next_url+"&apikey=895668a2-02da-49df-840e-0c3a5db3fa0f"; $("#review_next_ten_ques").attr("data-Nexturl",next_page_url); } function getMonthDifference(startDate, endDate) { return ( endDate.getMonth() - startDate.getMonth() + 12 * (endDate.getFullYear() - startDate.getFullYear()) ); } var get_allques = response.results; $(get_allques).each(function(e){ var getQues = this.details.text; var getAns = this.answer[0].details.text; var getDate = this.details.created_date; var timestamp = getDate; var UpdatedDate = new Date(timestamp).toLocaleDateString('sv'); var todaysDate = new Date().toLocaleDateString('sv'); var total_months = getMonthDifference(new Date(UpdatedDate), new Date(todaysDate)); var Total_months_ago; var QuestionID = this.question_id; if(total_months == 0){ Total_months_ago = "Recently"; }else{ Total_months_ago = total_months+" "+"months ago"; } var ansNickname = this.answer[0].details.nickname; var Quesname = this.details.nickname; var QuestionHtml = '' $('.reviews_questions').append(QuestionHtml); });});// ========================= next button click ============================== $("#review_next_ten_ques").click(function(e) { e.preventDefault(); $("#main_review_main").animate({ scrollTop: 0 }, 600); var NextUrl = $(this).attr('data-Nexturl'); var PRODUCTID = 8021242773639 $('.reviews_questions').empty(); $.ajax({ "async": true, "crossDomain": true, "url": NextUrl, "method": "GET", "headers": { "Content-Type": "application/json" }, success: function(response) { function getMonthDifference(startDate, endDate) { return ( endDate.getMonth() - startDate.getMonth() + 12 * (endDate.getFullYear() - startDate.getFullYear()) ); } if(response.paging.current_page_number == 1){ $("#review_prev_ten_ques").hide(); }else{ $("#review_prev_ten_ques").show(); } var current_page_no = response.paging.current_page_number - 2; var prev_url ="https://readservices-b2c.powerreviews.com/m/598880/l/en_US/product/"+ PRODUCTID +"/questions?paging.from="+current_page_no+"0&paging.size=10&search=&sort=Newest&wdyb=false&apikey=895668a2-02da-49df-840e-0c3a5db3fa0f" $("#review_prev_ten_ques").attr("data-PrevURL",prev_url) var next_url = response.paging.next_page_url; var next_page_url = "https://readservices-b2c.powerreviews.com"+next_url+"&apikey=895668a2-02da-49df-840e-0c3a5db3fa0f"; $("#review_next_ten_ques").attr("data-Nexturl",next_page_url); var get_allques = response.results; $(get_allques).each(function(e){ var getQues = this.details.text; var getAns = this.answer[0].details.text; var getDate = this.details.created_date; var timestamp = getDate; var UpdatedDate = new Date(timestamp).toLocaleDateString('sv'); var todaysDate = new Date().toLocaleDateString('sv'); var total_months = getMonthDifference(new Date(UpdatedDate), new Date(todaysDate)); var Total_months_ago; var QuestionID = this.question_id; if(total_months == 0){ Total_months_ago = "Recently"; }else{ Total_months_ago = total_months+" "+"months ago"; } var ansNickname = this.answer[0].details.nickname; var Quesname = this.details.nickname; var QuestionHtml = '' $('.reviews_questions').append(QuestionHtml); }); SubmitAns(); } }); // section scroll top js var target = this.hash; var $target = $(target); $('html, body').stop().animate({ 'scrollTop': $target.offset().top }, 900, 'swing', function () { // window.location.hash = target; }); });// ========================= prev button click =============================== $("#review_prev_ten_ques").click(function(e) { e.preventDefault(); $("#main_review_main").animate({ scrollTop: 0 }, 600); var prev_Url = $(this).attr("data-prevurl"); $('.reviews_questions').empty(); $.ajax({ "async": true, "crossDomain": true, "url": prev_Url, "method": "GET", "headers": { "Content-Type": "application/json" }, success: function(response) { function getMonthDifference(startDate, endDate) { return ( endDate.getMonth() - startDate.getMonth() + 12 * (endDate.getFullYear() - startDate.getFullYear()) ); } var net_url_prev = response.paging.next_page_url; var next_page_url_prev = "https://readservices-b2c.powerreviews.com"+net_url_prev+"&apikey=895668a2-02da-49df-840e-0c3a5db3fa0f"; $("#review_next_ten_ques").attr("data-Nexturl",next_page_url_prev) var current_page_no = response.paging.current_page_number - 2; if(response.paging.current_page_number == 1){ $("#review_prev_ten_ques").hide(); }else{ $("#review_prev_ten_ques").show(); } var prev_url ="https://readservices-b2c.powerreviews.com/m/598880/l/en_US/product/7967439176/questions?paging.from="+current_page_no+"0&paging.size=10&search=&sort=Newest&wdyb=false&apikey=895668a2-02da-49df-840e-0c3a5db3fa0f" $("#review_prev_ten_ques").attr("data-PrevURL",prev_url) var get_allques = response.results; $(get_allques).each(function(e){ var getQues = this.details.text; var getAns = this.answer[0].details.text; var getDate = this.details.created_date; var timestamp = getDate; var UpdatedDate = new Date(timestamp).toLocaleDateString('sv'); var todaysDate = new Date().toLocaleDateString('sv'); var total_months = getMonthDifference(new Date(UpdatedDate), new Date(todaysDate)); var Total_months_ago; var QuestionID = this.question_id; if(total_months == 0){ Total_months_ago = "Recently"; }else{ Total_months_ago = total_months+" "+"months ago"; } var ansNickname = this.answer[0].details.nickname; var Quesname = this.details.nickname; var QuestionHtml = '' $('.reviews_questions').append(QuestionHtml); }); SubmitAns() } }); // section scroll top js var target = this.hash; var $target = $(target); $('html, body').stop().animate({ 'scrollTop': $target.offset().top }, 900, 'swing', function () { // window.location.hash = target; }); });// ========================================================================================================================================================// ============================================= like and dislike button js API call ======================================================================// ======================================================================================================================================================== function likkDislikecall(){ $('button.likebtn').on('click',function(){ var truevar = false; if($(this).hasClass('active')){ var truevar = true; } console.log(truevar) $(this).addClass('active'); var ThisVAr = $(this); var UGCID = $(this).data("ugcid"); var VotetType = $(this).data("type"); var GetButtontype = $(this).data("type"); var countAdd = $(this).find('span'); var CurrentHtml = $(this).find('span').html(); var countlike = $(this).next('.dislike_review').find('span'); var countDislike = $(this).prev('.like_review ').find('span'); var ProductUpc = $(".main_product_section_div").attr("data-product-upc"); $.ajax({ url: "https://writeservices.powerreviews.com/voteugc", type: "POST", async: true, crossDomain: true, processData: false, headers: { "Content-Type": "application/json" }, data: JSON.stringify({ugc_id:UGCID, vote_type:VotetType, merchant_id:'598880',upc : ProductUpc}), success: function (response) { console.log(response,"response") if(GetButtontype == "helpful"){ if(truevar == true){ ThisVAr.removeClass('active') var get_minus = Number(CurrentHtml)-1; countAdd.html(get_minus) }else{ var gethtml = Number(countAdd.html()) + 1; countAdd.html(gethtml); }; }else{ if(truevar == true){ ThisVAr.removeClass('active') var get_minus = Number(CurrentHtml)-1; countAdd.html(get_minus) }else{ var gethtmlnew = Number(countAdd.html()) + 1; countAdd.html(gethtmlnew); } } }, error: function (err) { console.log(err) } }); }); } setTimeout(function(){ likkDislikecall() }, 2000); // ========================================================================================================================================================// ============================================== MEDIA API call =========================================================================================// ======================================================================================================================================================== const mediaSettings = { "async": true, "crossDomain": true, "url": "https://readservices-b2c.powerreviews.com/m/598880/l/en_US/product/8021242773639/reviews?apikey=526de2ef-719b-4291-baff-fe8beadf567a&_noconfig=true&image_only=true", "method": "GET", "headers": { "Content-Type": "application/json" } }; $.ajax(mediaSettings).done(function (response) { let NextpageUrl = response.paging.next_page_url; $('#review_next_ten').attr('data-mediaNexturl',NextpageUrl) $('.reviews_images_main').empty(); var ImagerelatedReview = response.results[0].reviews; var medialength = ImagerelatedReview.length; $(ImagerelatedReview).each(function(){ var image = this.media[0].uri; var Review_images = '' $('.reviews_images_main').append(Review_images) }); if(window.innerWidth < 576){ review_imagesslider() }else if(window.innerWidth > 576){ if(medialength > 6){ review_imagesslider() }else{ $('.wc_review_slick-arrow').hide(); } } });// =======================================================================================================================================================// ============================================= review's sorting API ====================================================================================// ======================================================================================================================================================= $("#wc-sorting_reviews").on("change",function(){ let SortingValue = this.value; let ProductId = 8021242773639; var SortingUrl = "https://display.powerreviews.com/m/598880/l/en_US/product/"+ProductId+"/reviews?sort="+SortingValue+"&_noconfig=true&apikey=895668a2-02da-49df-840e-0c3a5db3fa0f" $(".reviews_comments").empty(); $.ajax({ "async": true, "crossDomain": true, "url": SortingUrl, "method": "GET", "headers": { "Content-Type": "application/json" }, success: function(response) { console.log("sorting response",response) if(response.paging.current_page_number == 1){ $("#review_prev_ten").hide(); }else{ $("#review_prev_ten").show(); } var current_page_no = response.paging.current_page_number - 2; var prev_url ="https://readservices-b2c.powerreviews.com/m/598880/l/en_US/product/"+ProductId+"/reviews?paging.from="+current_page_no+"0&paging.size=10&filters=&search=&sort=Newest&image_only=false&page_locale=en_US&apikey=895668a2-02da-49df-840e-0c3a5db3fa0f" $("#review_prev_ten").attr("data-PrevURL",prev_url) function getMonthDifference(startDate, endDate){ return ( endDate.getMonth() - startDate.getMonth() + 12 * (endDate.getFullYear() - startDate.getFullYear()) ); } var next_url = response.paging.next_page_url; var next_page_url = "https://readservices-b2c.powerreviews.com"+next_url+"&apikey=895668a2-02da-49df-840e-0c3a5db3fa0f"; $("#review_next_ten").attr("data-Nexturl",next_page_url); var appedn_parent_html = document.querySelector('.reviews_comments'); var reviews_array = response.results[0].reviews; reviews_array.forEach(function(e){ var Headline = e.details.headline var nickName = e.details.nickname; var Location = e.details.location; var Comment = e.details.comments; var raTing = e.metrics.rating; var VarifiedBuyer = e.badges.is_verified_buyer; var getDate = e.details.updated_date; // convert miliseconds to date var timestamp = getDate; var UpdatedDate = new Date(timestamp).toLocaleDateString('sv'); var todaysDate = new Date().toLocaleDateString('sv'); var total_months = getMonthDifference(new Date(UpdatedDate), new Date(todaysDate)); var Total_months_ago; var HelpfulVotes = e.metrics.helpful_votes; var UnhelpfulVotes = e.metrics.not_helpful_votes; var SkinTypeHtml; var properties_key = e.details.properties; var show_skintype = false; $.each(properties_key, function(index, value) { if(value.key == "whatskintypedoyouassociatewiththemost") { show_skintype = true return false } }); if(show_skintype == true){ if(e.details.properties.length == 0 || e.details.properties == [] ){ console.log("no properties") SkinTypeHtml = ""; }else{ var SkinTypeData = e.details.properties[0].value; SkinTypeHtml = '

What’s your skin type?'+ SkinTypeData.toString() +'

' console.log("SkinTypeData",SkinTypeData) } }else{ SkinTypeHtml = ""; } if(total_months == 0){ Total_months_ago = "Recently"; }else{ Total_months_ago = total_months+" "+"months ago"; } var varified_html = ""; if(VarifiedBuyer == true){ varified_html = '

Verified Buyer

Was this review helpful?

'+ rating_Customrstar + varified_html +' '+ Total_months_ago +' '+ Headline +' '+ nickName +' from '+ Location +' '+ Comment +' '+ SkinTypeHtml + likeDislike +'

'+ getQues +' Asked By '+ Quesname +' '+ Total_months_ago +' Verified Reply : '+ ansNickname +' '+ getAns +'

' } var CustomerUGCID = e.ugc_id; var rating_Customrstar = '' var likeDislike = ''; var AppendedHtml = '' appedn_parent_html.innerHTML += AppendedHtml; }); FlagReview() } }); }) // =======================================================================================================================================================// ==============================================question's sorting API===================================================================================// ======================================================================================================================================================= $("#wc-sorting_questions").on("change",function(){ let SortingValue = this.value; let ProductId = 8021242773639; var QuesSortingUrl = "https://display.powerreviews.com/m/598880/l/en_US/product/"+ ProductId +"/questions?sort="+SortingValue+"&_noconfig=true&apikey=895668a2-02da-49df-840e-0c3a5db3fa0f"; $('.reviews_questions').empty(); console.log('question sorting change',SortingValue,ProductId) $.ajax({ "async": true, "crossDomain": true, "url": QuesSortingUrl, "method": "GET", "headers": { "Content-Type": "application/json" }, success: function(response) { function getMonthDifference(startDate, endDate) { return ( endDate.getMonth() - startDate.getMonth() + 12 * (endDate.getFullYear() - startDate.getFullYear()) ); } if(response.paging.current_page_number == 1){ $("#review_prev_ten_ques").hide(); }else{ $("#review_prev_ten_ques").show(); } var current_page_no = response.paging.current_page_number - 2; var prev_url ="https://readservices-b2c.powerreviews.com/m/598880/l/en_US/product/"+ ProductId +"/questions?paging.from="+current_page_no+"0&paging.size=10&search=&sort=Newest&wdyb=false&apikey=895668a2-02da-49df-840e-0c3a5db3fa0f" $("#review_prev_ten_ques").attr("data-PrevURL",prev_url) var next_url = response.paging.next_page_url; var next_page_url = "https://readservices-b2c.powerreviews.com"+next_url+"&apikey=895668a2-02da-49df-840e-0c3a5db3fa0f"; $("#review_next_ten_ques").attr("data-Nexturl",next_page_url); var get_allques = response.results; $(get_allques).each(function(e){ var getQues = this.details.text; var getAns = this.answer[0].details.text; var getDate = this.details.created_date; var timestamp = getDate; var UpdatedDate = new Date(timestamp).toLocaleDateString('sv'); var todaysDate = new Date().toLocaleDateString('sv'); var total_months = getMonthDifference(new Date(UpdatedDate), new Date(todaysDate)); var Total_months_ago; var QuestionID = this.question_id; if(total_months == 0){ Total_months_ago = "Recently"; }else{ Total_months_ago = total_months+" "+"months ago"; } var ansNickname = this.answer[0].details.nickname; var Quesname = this.details.nickname; var QuestionHtml = '' $('.reviews_questions').append(QuestionHtml); }); SubmitAns() } }); }); // =======================================================================================================================================================// ============================================== flag the review api call ===============================================================================// ======================================================================================================================================================= function FlagReview(){ $('.flag_review_btn').on('click',function(){ $('.flag_review_popup').show(); $(this).parent('.falg_review').addClass('active'); var UGCID = $(this).data("ugcid"); $('#Flag_review_main_form').attr("data-ugcID",UGCID); $('#Wc-Falg-review-mail').val(""); $('#wc-flag-review-comment').val(""); $(".falg-radio-option:first-child").focus(); }); } setTimeout(function(){ FlagReview() }, 2000); // =========================================================================================================================================================// ============================================== submit question API ======================================================================================// =========================================================================================================================================================// var t = setInterval(recurse, 2000);// function recurse() {// if ( $('.submitAnsForm').children().hasClass('rc-container-wrapper')){// $('.rc-container-wrapper').empty();// clearInterval(t);// }// } function SubmitAns(){ $(document).on('click','.AddAnswerButton',function(){ $('.AddAnspopup').show(); var QuestionID = $(this).data("question"); $('.submitAnsForm').attr("id",QuestionID); }); } setTimeout(function(){ SubmitAns() }, 2000); });