Vivad celebrates the life of Angela Tadic - Sprinter (2025)

Melbourne-based wide format printer, Vivad, has shared news of the passing of long-term employee, Angela Tadic.

According to Vivad owner Ewen Donaldson, Tadic joined the Vivad business in 2003 as a sewing machine operator and over 20 years worked her way up in the business as the manager responsible for running the company’s fabric finishing department.

“After the decline of the Australian ragtrade, Angela sought new opportunities. In 2003, she applied for a sewing machine operator position at Vivad, where she quickly made a lasting impression. Over the next 20 years, Angela built a remarkable team of eight highly skilled operators, proving that no project was too big for her and her crew. Her legacy lives on through the team she cultivated,” Donaldson said.

Angela was born on (or around) April 22, 1957 and brought warmth and positivity to all who knew her. Initially, the precise date of Angela’s birth was unclear due to the record-keeping practices of her small Italian village.

“Ang was the type of person who always strived to improve any situation. With her infectious smile and unwavering positive attitude, her mantra was, ‘You print it, we’ll get it done’. Ang’s positive outlook inspired everyone around her,” Donaldson said.

“Her toughness and resilience earned her the respect of those who worked with her. Angela had a clear approach to leadership – she was slow to hire but quick to fire, making it known where people stood with her. This honesty fostered a culture of trust and accountability.

“Angela had a remarkable ability to connect with others, and her kindness extended to everyone she encountered – customers, suppliers, co-workers, family, and friends all cherished her. Even on tough days, just her presence could uplift spirits and bring a sense of comfort to those around her.

“In the 1990s, Angela successfully ran a manufacturing business with her husband, Mitch. Together with a dedicated team of sewers, they produced thousands of garments for renowned fashion brands in Melbourne. As the new millennium approached, the shift toward offshore manufacturing made it challenging to compete domestically. Although Angela was offered a chance to manage offshore production, she and Mitch chose to remain in Australia to raise their young family.

See Also Researchers use algorithm to pinpoint disease risk mutations in noncoding DNA

“Angela was known for her proactive approach. She would run toward challenges rather than shy away from them. An exceptional problem solver, she faced difficulties with humour and an infectious smile. Angela retired at the end of 2023 and spent some time traveling through Europe before her cancer diagnosis. She was surrounded by family and loved ones right up until the end.

“Angela’s life is one worth celebrating for her contribution to the business and to the industry. She was one of those people that left everything better than she found it. Every business has a ‘mum’ and Angela was that person at Vivad – everyone had enormous respect for her with her ‘let’s get it done attitude’.

“News of Angela’s passing on Thursday, 3 April 2025, spread through the hallways of Vivad, causing a wave of sadness and rivers of tears to sweep through the building. Angela was truly a remarkable person whose impact will be felt for years. Her ability to transcend and touch the hearts of those around her is a testament to a life well-lived.”

A funeral will be held to celebrate the life of:

Angela Tadic

on Friday 11th, 2025 at 11:00 am at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church

562 Sydney Rd. Coburg

Following the church service, the family welcomes you to join them to share in her memory and for light refreshments from 1pm at The Cross Keys Hotel (Upstairs in The Cross Room)

350 Pascoe Vale Road, Essendon

Comment below to have your say on this story.

If you have a news story or tip-off, get in touch ateditorial@sprinter.com.au.

Sign up tothe Sprinter newsletter