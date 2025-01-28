Vogue’s Guide to the Best Skin-Care Tools (2025)

I can’t remember what life was like before incorporating the best skin-care tools into my routine. What started with a humble jade roller that I admittedly never used has somehow transformed into a full on collection of high-tech gadgets that I power on to treat an array of skin concerns—sans a trip to my dermatologist’s office.

While I still keep aforementioned jade roller on hand—it works wonders to boost blood flow, particularly during a sheet mask session—I have graduated my assortment a bit. Joanna Czech’s angled roller boasts similar circulation benefits, but is also apt for sculpting the cheekbones and jawline. The NuFace takes it up a notch, powered by a strong microcurrent technology that delivers visible results with consistent use. When I’m after overall skin rejuvenation (think: improved radiance and smoothed fine lines), my trusted LED face mask by Dr. Dennis Gross does the trick—it simultaneously provides anti-aging benefits with acne-fighting ones. And just when I thought I didn’t need another gadget, new innovations hit the market—like the Hailey Bieber-approved Medicube Age R Pro which helps deliver skin-care ingredients deep into skin, or Therabody’s wand which depuffs the face via cold therapy. Since incorporating this range of gadgets, my skin has never looked better—more on that below. Ahead, these and more of the best skin care tools, as tested and reviewed by Vogue beauty editors. Read on to discover which items could supplement your regimen.

Best LED Face Mask: Currentbody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask

Currentbody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask $380 CURRENTBODY

Why We Love It : Struggling with fine lines and dull skin? Long hailed for their powerful results, LED lights treat a range of skin-care issues in 10 minutes or less a day. “LED light therapy is a safe skin treatment using low-level light available in different colors and wavelengths,” dermatologist Dr. Melanie Palm tells Vogue, continuing that different wavelengths of light can be effective in treating a range of skin conditions “including acne, inflammation, swelling, signs of aging, stimulating collagen, and even minor wounds.” The Vogue Verified Currentbody LED face mask easily straps on—it's flexible silicone material fitting flesh onto the skin, allowing you to walk around the house without worrying it’ll slip off. The best part is that it’s FDA-cleared and clinically proven to reduce wrinkles in just four weeks.

Flexible silicone LED Face Mask What It's Good For: Patented flexible silicone LED face mask designed to improve skin tone, texture, and firmnessl

Patented flexible silicone LED face mask designed to improve skin tone, texture, and firmnessl Specs: FDA-approved, two light wavelengths: red (633nm) and near-infrared ((830nm)

FDA-approved, two light wavelengths: red (633nm) and near-infrared ((830nm) Best For: Brightening, fine lines, wrinkles, texture, pigmentation

Brightening, fine lines, wrinkles, texture, pigmentation How to Use: Cleanse and dry your skin. Secure the mask by attaching it and adjusting the straps. Activate the mask for a 10-minute treatment, and repeat this process three to five times per week.

Vogue senior beauty writer Kiana Murden trying on the CurrentBody LED Mask for face. Video: Courtesy of Sam Ravin

Best Skincare Wand: Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand $169 SOLAWAVE $169 NORDSTROM

Why We Love It : At-home facials just got a whole lot easier, thanks to the Solawave Radiant Renewal Wand . This skincare wand is this season’s must-have beauty tool because it pairs four treatments into one ultra-portable device. Red light therapy penetrates deep to reduce the appearance of fine lines and scarring, microcurrent tones facial muscles, a low-vibration facial massage decreases puffiness, and therapeutic warmth aids the absorption of your skin-care products—all in a five-minute treatment.

: Skincare Wand Specs : One light wavelength: red (630nm)

: One light wavelength: red (630nm) What It's Good For : Reduces the appearance of wrinkles, dark circles, blemishes, and dark spots, decreases puffiness, and aids in the absorption of your skincare products

: Reduces the appearance of wrinkles, dark circles, blemishes, and dark spots, decreases puffiness, and aids in the absorption of your skincare products Best For : Wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, puffiness

: Wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, puffiness How to Use: Wash and dry your face, then apply a thin layer of Renew Complex Serum or any conductive gel. Glide the wand across your face in an upward motion, starting from the forehead, moving along the cheeks, under the eyes, jaw, neck, and upper lip.

Vogue senior beauty writer Kiana Murden trying on the Solawave Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand for face. Video: Courtesy of Sam Ravin

Best Microcurrent Device: NuFace Trinity+

Why We Love It : NuFace’s pronged microcurrent massager— beloved by Vogue editors plus stars like Cynthia Erivo and Riverdale’s Madeline Petsch—stimulates facial muscles in 5- to 20-minute sessions, leaving complexions firmer and more toned. Slather on a conducting gel pre-use so the rollers glide easily over skin. Described as game-changing by many of its users, the Trinity+ version works to smooth lines, tone, lift, and sculpt the facial muscles through smart microcurrents.

Microcurrent tool Specs: FDA Cleared, 340 microamps at maximum intensity

FDA Cleared, 340 microamps at maximum intensity What It's Good For: Stimulates facial muscles to tone, lift, and tighten, providing both instant and long-term results

Stimulates facial muscles to tone, lift, and tighten, providing both instant and long-term results Best For: Wrinkles, fine lines, sculpting

Wrinkles, fine lines, sculpting How to Use: Begin by cleansing with an oil-free cleanser, followed by applying a serum of your choice. Next, brush on the Microcurrent Activator before gently gliding the device over your skin.

Vogue senior beauty writer Kiana Murden using the NuFace Trinity+. Video: Courtesy of Ingu Chen

Best Face Massager: Joanna Czech The Facial Massager

Why We Love It : While you may not be able to visit Joanna Czech herself at her eponymous salon in New York, you can always use her products at home. Utilizing Joanna Czech’s The Facial Massager for just a few minutes daily can help combat puffiness, tighten, tone, and sculpt your jawline. What sets it apart from other massagers on the market is its durability, waterproof design, and ability to assist in product absorption. Simply pair it with some of your favorite skincare serums, creams, or even a face mask to truly push the product into your skin.

Facial Massager Specs: Aluminum and zinc alloy

Aluminum and zinc alloy What It's Good For: Facial massager designed for Joanna’s clients to easily use at home, sculpting, depuffing, and aiding in product absorption

Facial massager designed for Joanna’s clients to easily use at home, sculpting, depuffing, and aiding in product absorption Best For: Lifting, firming, depuffing, fine lines, wrinkles

Lifting, firming, depuffing, fine lines, wrinkles How to Use: Glide the facial massager across your face and décolletage to boost circulation and firm skin.

Best Cleansing Brush: Foreo LUNA 4 Face Cleansing Brush

Why We Love It : Combining Swedish design with sonic cleansing technology, Foreo’s pulsating disc is covered in bacteria-repelling silicone nubs that help lift impurities from pores without aggressive scrubbing. If you’re someone who dreads the time it takes to remove makeup each night, a Foreo might be just what you need. It simplifies the process and effectively removes sweat, oil, and dirt from your pores, leading to smoother, clarified skin texture and glowy “what’s your secret?” skin.

Silicone Electric Cleansing Brush/Massager What It's Good For: Enhances the absorption of skincare and is clinically proven to remove 99% of dirt, oil, and makeup residue.

Enhances the absorption of skincare and is clinically proven to remove 99% of dirt, oil, and makeup residue. Specs: Battery Powered (1 Lithium Polymer required)

Battery Powered (1 Lithium Polymer required) Best For: Cleansing, firming

Cleansing, firming How to Use: Apply a thin layer of any cleansing product, then press the power button once to turn it on and double press for the firming massage mode. Glide it in outward motions following the face shape until it turns off.

Best LED Light Therapy Tool: Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite Dpl FaceWare Pro

Why We Love It : Dr. Dennis Gross’s hands-free mask is quite simple to use (and perfect for simultaneous Netflix marathons), offering three treatment modes to rejuvenate skin. This hands-free facial mask uses LED red light and blue light to eliminate bacteria and help smooth wrinkles in just a few short TikToks! No, really, you only need to use it for three minutes a day to notice a difference over time. Despite its futuristic-looking shell, it's oddly comfortable to wear.

LED Mask with silicone strap What It's Good For: Smooths the face, diminishes the appearance fine lines, prevents acne flare-ups, and firms the skin. It also clears existing acne using blue and red light

Smooths the face, diminishes the appearance fine lines, prevents acne flare-ups, and firms the skin. It also clears existing acne using blue and red light Specs: FDA-cleared, four light wavelengths: red (630 - 700nm), blue (400 - 470nm), infrared (800 - 1200nm), and amber (590nm - 630mm)

FDA-cleared, four light wavelengths: red (630 - 700nm), blue (400 - 470nm), infrared (800 - 1200nm), and amber (590nm - 630mm) Best For: Acne, wrinkles, fine lines

Acne, wrinkles, fine lines How to Use: After cleansing, place over face and secure straps. Hold the button for two seconds to select the light choice. Remove after the timer shuts off.

Vogue senior beauty writer Kiana Murden trying on the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro for face. Video: Courtesy of Sam Ravin

Best Laser Device: Lyma Laser

Why We Love It : We urge you to give the Lyma Laser a try—an FDA-cleared, clinic-grade tool known to be more powerful than traditional LED light therapy. Lyma transforms skin by transmitting a painless, low-level clinical strength laser (500mW power at the 808nm wavelength) deep beneath the skin’s surface to encourage cellular repair and regeneration. The result? Improved appearance of wrinkles, sun damage, redness, and pigmentation. It is quite the investment, but for good reason. Joanna Czech tells me she's also a fan; during a recent treatment she advised holding the laser as a spot treatment to diminish dark spots over time.

Laser What It's Good For: Reduces the appearance of fine lines and dark spots, and improves texture and tone

Reduces the appearance of fine lines and dark spots, and improves texture and tone Specs: FDA-Cleared, Near infra-red 500mW laser technology

FDA-Cleared, Near infra-red 500mW laser technology Best For: Wrinkles, texture, dark Spots, hyperpigmentation

How to Use: Hold the laser over the spot you want to treat for three minutes or glide it across the face and body.

Vogue senior beauty writer Kiana Murden using the Lyma Laser. Video: Courtesy of Ingu Chen

Best Depuffing: Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand

Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand $149 THERABODY

Why We Love It : Some of us are more puffy than others; and if that sounds like you, you’ll appreciate Therabody's latest launch . When I first tested it, I was impressed by how quickly it reduced my morning puffiness around my eyes and cheeks for a quick pick-me-up and soft sculpt. Its depuffing benefits are derived from cold therapy—utilizing three preset temperatures (57°, 54°, or 50°) to tighten skin similar to your favorite ice roller without risk of freezer burn (or a roller that turns warm too quickly). What’s more, this also offers heat therapy—at 95°, 100°, or 108°—to aid skin-care product absorption.

Depuffing under-eye bags, reducing puffiness in the morning or after a flight Specs: Plastic wand with a copper/aluminum alloy head for cold and heat therapy

Plastic wand with a copper/aluminum alloy head for cold and heat therapy Best For: Depuffing, firming

Depuffing, firming How to Use: Glide the wand across clean, dry skin along the areas you wish to treat; for example, the under-eyes, cheeks, jaw, and forehead.

Best For Contouring: Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar

Why We Love It : Mimic the hands of Hollywood’s most in-demand facialists with this sculpting and facial toning device that contours cheekbones, lifts jawlines, and massages heavy eyebrows. Jillian Dempsey’s 24-karat gold vibrating bar mimics the effects of a massage (6000 rotations per minute) to boost blood flow, relax tense muscles, depuff, and sculpt your visage — talk about supercharging your morning gua sha routine.

Facial Massager What It's Good For: Sculpts and defines cheekbones, jawline, chin, and neck areas

Sculpts and defines cheekbones, jawline, chin, and neck areas Specs: 24K gold plated vibrating bar with 6,000 rotations per minute

24K gold plated vibrating bar with 6,000 rotations per minute Best For: Lifting, Toning, Contouring

Lifting, Toning, Contouring How to Use: Moisturize skin, then move upward along the jawline towards temples for up to five minutes.

Vogue senior beauty writer Kiana Murden using the Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar. Video: Courtesy of Ingu Chen

Best for Acne: OmniLux Mini Blemish Eraser

Omnilux Blemish Eraser $95 OMNILUX

Why We Love It : Sure, you could use a pimple patch or spot treatment and wait a few days for your blemishes to disappear, or you can speed up the process with this mini Blemish Eraser. You just stick on the brand’s hydrocolloid patches that are infused with salicylic acid and green tea antioxidants to your skin and place the device on top. The device uses blue wavelength lights (415nm) to eliminate surface bacteria and red wavelength lights (633 nm) to reduce inflammation, pigmentation, and redness. Plus, it’s hands-free, so you can go about your day without interruption. Because let’s face it, who has the time to hold it in place at length, unable to do anything?

Silicone Mini LED device What It's Good For: Targets expected/surprise breakouts, clinically proven to target acne-causing bacteria

Targets expected/surprise breakouts, clinically proven to target acne-causing bacteria Specs: FDA-cleared, two wavelengths: 415nm (blue) and 633nm (red)

FDA-cleared, two wavelengths: 415nm (blue) and 633nm (red) Best For: Acne, inflammation, redness

Acne, inflammation, redness How to Use: Stick the hydrocolloid patches onto any blemishes, then adhere the device and use it for 10 minutes, four times a week until the blemish subsides.

Best for Microneedling: BeautyBio GloPRO Regeneration Tool

BeautyBio GloPRO Microneedling Rejuvenation Tool $199 AMAZON

Why We Love It : Should your 2024 resolutions include a “no pore left behind” mantra, consider BeautyBio’s GloPRO, a cultish microneedling tool, which promotes wound healing to stimulate cellular turnover and collagen production. According to the brand, after gliding its micro-needles over skin for just 60 seconds a day, one can expect a plumper, more radiant complexion. Although this microneedling tool may appear intimidating, it’s actually painless! This is great news because using it three times a week can enhance skincare absorption and contribute to a tighter and smoother skin appearance.

Microneedling LED Light Tool What It's Good For: Red LED light technology enhances the overall appearance of the skin through pulse stimulation.

Red LED light technology enhances the overall appearance of the skin through pulse stimulation. Specs: One light wavelength: red (620-625nm)

One light wavelength: red (620-625nm) Best For: Smoothing, retexturing

Smoothing, retexturing How to Use: Begin by clarifying the skin with alcohol pads, then gently use the device on your face for 60 seconds. Afterward, immediately apply serums to maximize results.

Best Dermaplaning Device: Dermaflash LUXE+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning Device

Dermaflash Luxe+ Dermaplaning & Peach Fuzz Removal Set $199 NORDSTROM $199 AMAZON

Why We Love It : If you’re short on time for in-person facials, Dermaflash’s two-in-one sonic extractor features a sort of stainless steel spatula to help you achieve your skin goals. Its Extract mode pulls out pesky blackheads, dirt, and oil gently, while Infuse mode helps push serum into the skin. When used in conjunction with your favorite active ingredients, you’ll notice your skin-care products penetrating more effectively.

Dermaplaning Device What It's Good For: Exfoliates dead skin cells and eliminates the buildup of blackheads, dirt, and oil.

Exfoliates dead skin cells and eliminates the buildup of blackheads, dirt, and oil. Specs: Sonic dermaplaning system

Sonic dermaplaning system Best For: Blackheads, skincare absorption, peach fuzz removal

Blackheads, skincare absorption, peach fuzz removal How to Use: Start by preparing the skin with the brand’s Preflash Essential Skin Prep to remove surface oil. Hold the device at a 45-degree angle to the face and apply short feathery strokes while keeping the skin taut. Finish the routine by applying the rest of your skin-care products.

Best for Tense Muscles: Theraface PRO Microcurrent Facial Device

TheraFace Pro Microcurrent Facial Device $399 AMAZON $399 NORDSTROM

Why We Love It : For those who have been tempted to Theragun their face, there’s finally a device for you. Unlike a lot of tools that only offer massaging, the TheraFace Pro provides eight different treatments and various heads, allowing you to customize your experience. From gentle percussive massage to LED light therapy, hot and cold sessions, and cleansing, it covers a wide range of skincare needs. Its versatility makes it great to unwind after a stressful day or prep skin for glam—even celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles professes her love for it.

Facial Massaging Device What It's Good For: An 8-in-1 device featuring a facial massager, facial kit, and sculpting tool, equipped with LED Light Therapy for skin tightening and anti-aging care

An 8-in-1 device featuring a facial massager, facial kit, and sculpting tool, equipped with LED Light Therapy for skin tightening and anti-aging care Specs: Three light wavelengths: red, blue, and infrared

Three light wavelengths: red, blue, and infrared Best For: Cleansing, sculpting, inflammation, acne, relieving tension

Cleansing, sculpting, inflammation, acne, relieving tension How to Use: Apply conductive gel, then select the microcurrent setting. Glide upward on all areas of the face, including the chin, cheekbones, nose, and temples. Rinse the skin and pat dry.

Vogue senior beauty writer Kiana Murden using the TheraFace Pro. Video: Courtesy of Ingu Chen

Best Gua Sha: Mount Lai The Jade Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool

Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool $40 SEPHORA

Why We Love It : Puffy under-eyes are no match for Mount Lai’s gua sha tool that offers four different stone options: jade, rose quartz, black obsidian, and amethyst. You can select the stone that suits your needs the most or even purchase all of them, allowing you to switch based on your mood. Translated directly as “scraping,” the traditional Chinese tool can increase blood flow, drain the lymphatic system, and tone complexions when moved over the skin in quick motions—though the daily practice has visual and meditative benefits, making it an excellent addition to any self-care regimen.

Gua Sha Stone What It's Good For: This is good for boosting circulation and sculpting the face.

This is good for boosting circulation and sculpting the face. Specs: Made of 100% jade, rose quartz, black obsidian, or amethyst stone

Made of 100% jade, rose quartz, black obsidian, or amethyst stone Best For: Puffiness, contouring, releasing tension, lymphatic drainage

Puffiness, contouring, releasing tension, lymphatic drainage How to Use: Prepare the skin with oil or serum, then glide down the neck, smooth the forehead, gently massage the eye area, contour the cheeks, and sculpt the jawline.

Best Infrared Sauna Blanket: Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket

Why We Love It : For those who don’t have the space (like every person in New York City) or the funds to install an infrared sauna blanket in their home, this sauna blanket works just as well and can be folded and stored away. It uses far infrared rays to help you sweat and detox your body from environmental toxins. Think of it as an at-home workout; it increases your heart rate to that of a light jog. Besides detoxing and burning calories, it’s also been proven to reduce stress, boost your mood, increase blood flow, and promote radiant skin.

Sauna Blanket What It's Good For: Made of water-resistant, elevated Polyurethane and infrared heat to promote a full-body sweat. Also contains charcoal boosts and crystals to deepen the benefits and generate negative ions.

Made of water-resistant, elevated Polyurethane and infrared heat to promote a full-body sweat. Also contains charcoal boosts and crystals to deepen the benefits and generate negative ions. Specs: The blanket ranges from 68 to 158 degrees Fahrenheit.

The blanket ranges from 68 to 158 degrees Fahrenheit. Best For: Detoxing, burning calories, boosting mood, glowing skin, reducing stress, increase blood flow

Detoxing, burning calories, boosting mood, glowing skin, reducing stress, increase blood flow How to Use: To use, wear skin-covering clothes and socks or the blanket insert. Preheat the blanket for 10 minutes, then lay it on a flat, heat-resistant surface. Zip yourself in for 30-45 minutes. Rinse off in an icy shower afterward.

Best Face Roller: Herbivore Stone Facial Roller

Why We Love It : Classic face rollers , such as Herbivore’s roller, have long been known to help boost circulation, relax muscle tension, and promote a radiant glow. Not to mention, this jade tool is crafted from high quality ethically-mined stones, which is as chic as it is effective. If you’re someone who is always sniffly, using a facial roller can help drain congested lymph nodes, eliminate toxins from the body, and alleviate sinus issues.

Jade Stone Roller What It's Good For: Helps boost circulation, relax muscle tension, and promote a radiant glow

Helps boost circulation, relax muscle tension, and promote a radiant glow Specs: Jade facial roller

Jade facial roller Best For: Puffiness, fine lines, detoxing

Puffiness, fine lines, detoxing How to Use: Apply face oil, then roll from the center of the face outward and upward/down the sides of the neck. Store the roller in the fridge for a cooling effect.

Best Korean Skincare Tool for Glass Skin: Medicube Age-R Booster Pro

Why We Love It : Korean beauty is years ahead of the curve, which is why we knew the Medicube Age-R Booster Pro would be a valuable addition to our current skincare routines. It utilizes Electroporation, a method that effectively pushes products deeper into the skin without the need for needles (thank goodness!). There are four modes to toggle between, and it’s safe to use for all skin types. Don’t just take our word for it; the brand conducted clinical trials that show it increases ingredient absorption by 785% (!). Bonus points for the fact that it can be used daily, making every day feel like a relaxing spa day.

Facial Treatment Device What It’s Good For: Enhanced radiance, elasticity, pore care, and facial contouring

Enhanced radiance, elasticity, pore care, and facial contouring Specs: Electrical stimulation

Electrical stimulation Best For: Hydration, plumping

Hydration, plumping How to Use: Prepare your skin by washing it and applying your skincare products. After turning it on, you can choose between the watering method (drawing it in a circle), the boosting method (sliding across the face), or the focus method (pressing on one spot at a time).

Vogue senior beauty writer Kiana Murden using the Medicube Age-R Booster Pro. Video: Courtesy of Ingu Chen

Best for Big Events: ZIIP Halo

Why We Love It : We can’t say enough good things about the ZIIP Halo—it’s our go-to tool before big events where we know we’ll be photographed (life is short, BFA is forever). One of our editors tested it for two months to confirm it’s worth its high price tag; spoiler alert: it is. Despite sounding intimidating, microcurrent technology is painless; it feels more like a gentle vibrating sensation. With 26 unique waveform and intensity combinations available via the app, using it frequently ensures results without getting bored.

Microcurrent tool Specs: 50 Hz frequency, 900 nanoamps to 400 microamps power levels

50 Hz frequency, 900 nanoamps to 400 microamps power levels What It’s Good For: For those who want an immediate lifting effect in anticipation of an important event, such as a wedding or red carpet.

For those who want an immediate lifting effect in anticipation of an important event, such as a wedding or red carpet. Best For: Dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles, texture

Dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles, texture How to Use: Apply four to eight pumps of Electric Complex Gel on clean, dry skin, then activate your device by touching the globes or using the ZIIP App. Use three to five times per week for at least six weeks for optimal results, and perform a sensitivity test before initial use.

Best Dry Brush: Goop Beauty Ultimate Dry Brush

Why We Love It : A lot of dry brushes on the market are cheap, flimsy, or too harsh on the skin. But not this Ultimate Dry Brush from Goop Beauty. “Ultimate” being the operative word as it is made from pure, natural sisal that is gentle on the skin but still manages to exfoliate and slough away dead skin cells. It also has an easy-to-grip handle so that you’re able to get in all of the nooks and crannies you might otherwise miss.

Body Brush What It's Good For: Exfoliates and sweeps away dead skin to reveal glowing, smooth skin.

Exfoliates and sweeps away dead skin to reveal glowing, smooth skin. Specs: Brush made from pure natural sisal

Brush made from pure natural sisal Best For: Exfoliation, circulation

Exfoliation, circulation How to Use: Use on dry skin before bath or shower. Start at the feet and brush upwards towards the heart, using small strokes or a circular motion for three to five minutes.

Best For Skincare Absorption: Droplette

Droplette Microinfusion Device $299 DROPLETTE

Why We Love It : Droplette’s Microinfusion Device is a beauty tool integral to Brooke Shields’ beauty routine . The egg-shaped wonder seeks to better penetrate ingredients where they need to go at the molecular level—essentially, making them more effective than when applied topically. The process works through an aerosol mist which deposits tiny droplets past the skin barrier. While Shields opts for the brand’s collagen supplement, there is also an array of other capsules like glycolic acid, growth factors, and retinol to treat various other concerns.

Skincare Device What It's Good For: Needle-free technology that delivers ingredients like collagen and retinol 20 times deeper into the skin.

Needle-free technology that delivers ingredients like collagen and retinol 20 times deeper into the skin. Specs: Micro-infusion Technology, Charging Adapter

Micro-infusion Technology, Charging Adapter Best For: Skincare absorption, plumping, hydration

Skincare absorption, plumping, hydration How to Use: Place a serum capsule into the chamber until you hear a click. Then, tilt your head back and position the white side about half an inch from your skin. Turn on the device and move the mist in slow circles around your face. The brand recommends starting from the right cheek to the chin, then proceeding to the left cheek to the chin, and finishing with the forehead.

What is the difference between different beauty technologies?

LED Light Therapy: According to New York City-based esthetician Elizabeth Hand, LED light therapy is a non-invasive skincare treatment that uses specific wavelengths of light to address various skin concerns. “It’s important to look for a device that has both red and blue lights as they penetrate the skin at varying depths and have distinct effects,” she advises. Red light stimulates collagen production and promotes healing and repair, while blue light destroys acne-causing bacteria.

According to New York City-based esthetician Elizabeth Hand, LED light therapy is a non-invasive skincare treatment that uses specific wavelengths of light to address various skin concerns. “It’s important to look for a device that has both red and blue lights as they penetrate the skin at varying depths and have distinct effects,” she advises. Red light stimulates collagen production and promotes healing and repair, while blue light destroys acne-causing bacteria. Microcurrent: “Microcurrent technology delivers low-level electrical currents to tone and shape the muscles in the face,” explains Hand. These currents mimic the body’s natural electrical impulses to improve muscle tone and firmness.

“Microcurrent technology delivers low-level electrical currents to tone and shape the muscles in the face,” explains Hand. These currents mimic the body’s natural electrical impulses to improve muscle tone and firmness. Cryotherapy: “Cryotherapy is any form of treatment that involves exposing the body to freezing or near-freezing temperatures for a short time for therapeutic benefits,” says Hand. “The cold can help decrease inflammation and swelling, leading to a more refreshed appearance.”

“Cryotherapy is any form of treatment that involves exposing the body to freezing or near-freezing temperatures for a short time for therapeutic benefits,” says Hand. “The cold can help decrease inflammation and swelling, leading to a more refreshed appearance.” Facial Massage: Facial massage is a technique that involves using the hands or specialized tools to gently manipulate the skin and muscles of the face. It stimulates blood flow, which helps deliver oxygen and nutrients to skin cells, promoting a healthy and radiant complexion. Additionally, it aids in the removal of toxins and excess fluids through the lymphatic system, reducing puffiness and swelling. Hand says, “I tell my clients that this is the easiest at-home treatment you can do for your skin.”

Facial massage is a technique that involves using the hands or specialized tools to gently manipulate the skin and muscles of the face. It stimulates blood flow, which helps deliver oxygen and nutrients to skin cells, promoting a healthy and radiant complexion. Additionally, it aids in the removal of toxins and excess fluids through the lymphatic system, reducing puffiness and swelling. Hand says, “I tell my clients that this is the easiest at-home treatment you can do for your skin.” Laser: Lasers, specifically the Lyma Laser, is the first FDA-cleared at-home laser. It’s been clinically tested to reduce the signs of aging, wrinkles, redness, blemishes, scarring, pigmentation, and more. “The laser is able to reach deep down into the base layer of the dermis, where the light energy triggers a genetic switch inside the skin cells, telling them not to die off but to recharge, regenerate, and repair,” explains Hand. She continues, “Extrinsically, the light energy of the Lyma Laser also instructs the existing cells to produce more proteins to fight free radicals, resulting in more collagen and elastin.”

Lasers, specifically the Lyma Laser, is the first FDA-cleared at-home laser. It’s been clinically tested to reduce the signs of aging, wrinkles, redness, blemishes, scarring, pigmentation, and more. “The laser is able to reach deep down into the base layer of the dermis, where the light energy triggers a genetic switch inside the skin cells, telling them not to die off but to recharge, regenerate, and repair,” explains Hand. She continues, “Extrinsically, the light energy of the Lyma Laser also instructs the existing cells to produce more proteins to fight free radicals, resulting in more collagen and elastin.” Microneedling: Microneedling, also known as collagen induction therapy, is a minimally invasive cosmetic procedure that involves the use of fine needles to create tiny punctures in the skin. “These micro-injuries stimulate the body’s natural wound healing processes, leading to increased production of collagen and elastin,” explains Hand.

Microneedling, also known as collagen induction therapy, is a minimally invasive cosmetic procedure that involves the use of fine needles to create tiny punctures in the skin. “These micro-injuries stimulate the body’s natural wound healing processes, leading to increased production of collagen and elastin,” explains Hand. Dermaplaning: “Using a surgical blade, dermaplaning removes vellus hair (peach fuzz) and the top layer of dead skin cells, leading to smoother skin and better product penetration,” explains Hand. She advises that the frequency of dermaplaning varies depending on hair growth, but typically it’s recommended once every two to four weeks.

How do you choose the right beauty tool for you?

Hand says that it all depends on your goals, concerns, and timing factors. Are you preparing for a wedding? Going on holiday? It’s important to take all of these factors into consideration before incorporating the right beauty tool into your regimen. She advises talking to your aesthetician and researching which tools come highly recommended by experts for at-home use. “I always recommend an LED mask as the number one at-home tool that everyone can benefit from.”

Are at-home beauty tools worth investing in?

Hand gives at-home beauty tools the A-OK. However, she emphasizes, “Just like any other supplemental skin treatment, no tool is a substitute for a good skincare routine.” For at-home use, she recommends staying away from dermaplaning and microneedling because the cons (bacteria, broken blood vessels) outweigh the pros—“leave these two to the professionals!”

